Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall

Saudi Arabia finished the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with a total of 10 medals — four gold, two silver and four bronze. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia finished the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with a total of 10 medals — four gold, two silver and four bronze. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall

Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall
  • The games, which saw the participation of 12,000 athletes representing 45 Asian countries, concluded on Sunday evening
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
HANGZHOU: Saudi Arabia finished the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with a total of 10 medals — four gold, two silver and four bronze.

The games, which saw the participation of 12,000 athletes representing 45 Asian countries, concluded on Sunday evening at the Olympic Stadium in Hangzhou.

The medal haul sees the Kingdom finish the competition in 19th place in the overall rankings.

The closing ceremony saw the flag of Nagoya in Japan hoisted, which will be the host city for the 20th Asian Games in 2026.

Following the ceremony, a parade of the participating countries took place, with Saudi Arabian jiu-jitsu athlete Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi holding the Saudi flag.

China topped the overall medal table of the Asian games with a total of 383 medals (201 gold, 111 silver, 71 bronze). Japan came in second with 188 medals (52 gold, 67 silver, 69 bronze), and South Korea in third with 190 medals (42 gold, 59 silver, 89 bronze). 

Among Arab countries, Bahrain ranked 9th with 20 medals (12 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze), Qatar ranked 15th with 14 medals (5 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze), and the UAE ranked 16th with 20 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze).

Topics: athletics 19th Asian Games China Saudi Arabia

Updated 5 sec ago
Azeem Rafiq: Cricket's voice for the voiceless

Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless
  • Former Yorkshire cricketer talks to Arab News about the racism scandal that has rocked the English game, those who have attempted to silence him, and the upcoming book telling his side of the story
Updated 5 sec ago
Jon Pike

DUBAI: Azeem Rafiq’s tale is one for the ages. It encapsulates the contemporary differences and tensions in British society, generating considerations that resonate across other societies in which cricket has a foothold.

The unfolding of his tale has been covered in previous columns. Revelations of racial abuse were first published in a cricket journal in 2020. These attracted the interest of a UK Parliamentary Select Committee in 2021, to whom Rafiq gave a harrowing public account of his experiences. After that, the England and Wales Cricket Board requested the establishment of an Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket. It reported in June 2023. Three months later, the ECB published its response.

In an interview conducted with Rafiq in the Arab News office in Dubai this week, he provided a candid opinion on the ECB’s response and related issues. His overall view is that the response is “flimsy and falls short of what is required.” When asked what is required, he has no doubt that the fundamental issues of systemic racism are still not being addressed with meaningful programs of change. He refers to a previous ECB report in 1999 on the same subject that was more specific in terms of what it would put in place. In over 20 years, he judges, there has been little progress, even regression.

The issue is, why? Rafiq talked about the forces of denial within society, about skilfully produced briefings made against him and others who have supported him, and of the death threats made against him and his family. These were instrumental in them relocating to Dubai, where he feels much safer.

Asked if he has regrets, he says none at all. He is strong in his faith, which has been a sustaining force. However, he admits to dark times with contemplations of suicide. Those responsible for bringing him to this pass really ought to be ashamed. It is doubtful that they are, wherein lies the problem.

In April 2024, the book which he has been producing with eminent cricket correspondent George Dobell is expected to be published. Rafiq anticipates that it will be an uncomfortable read for some. It seems to have been a cathartic experience for him, made none the easier by no end being in sight for his tale. There may be many who wish that it would end.

The book’s title, “It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism,” is bound to annoy the deniers, for whom it remains just that — banter to be taken in the spirit of dressing room humor and bonding. Such ingrained attitudes are difficult to shift and, from my experience, those who do try end up being branded as troublemakers.

Rafiq’s resilience is remarkable and impressive. Despite Shakespeare’s “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” that continue to be hurled his way, he fights on. He feels he has a purpose in life, to make access to cricket and continued participation in it for young people of ethnic backgrounds easier and sustainable. He has schemes in mind. Funding is sought, not from established sources, but from private, altruistically motivated individuals and bodies.

There is a strong sense that Rafiq has a deep suspicion of the establishment. While the concept may be regarded as a nebulous one, in this case it relates to many of those who govern or have governed cricket in Yorkshire, England and Wales in the past two decades. In his view, they are the ones who have failed to address the issue of institutional racism, tried to brush the problem under the carpet, made platitudinous promises to bring about change, waited for the storm to die down and then reverted to type.

Many would have given up, kowtowed by the forces who feel that cricket has been wronged and are striking back. There is a deep vein of conservatism in British society that extends to cricket. Despite attempts to broaden the spectator appeal through initiatives in T20 and The Hundred formats, professional players are drawn largely from non-state schools and are mainly white. The problem is exacerbated by class.

According to historian Duncan Stone: “Class dictates everything about cricket in this country, in particular. It is woven into the culture of the game.” This dictates how it is organized and structured. As a result, swathes of the population do not get a chance to participate, most notably young people in state schools. The onus for developing young talent is forced onto local clubs. Some lack the financial or technical resources to achieve that, often precipitating their own collapse. A vicious circle of declining participation and institutional racism is not seen by everyone.

Azeem Rafiq, among others, does see it, and is driven to do something about it. Despite his sordid experiences in cricket, he still loves the game. His campaigning seeks to circumvent the formal channels, as he doubts their ability to achieve the changes that he believes are necessary. Hence, his lukewarm view of the ECB’s response to the damning conclusions of the ICEC report. He does give credit to the ECB’s commitments around women’s cricket and match-fee equalization.

Another commitment is to an action plan designed to increase the number of state primary and secondary school students playing cricket. The ECB also proposes to work with counties to redefine the talent pathway, aiming to ensure that finance is not a barrier to participation. While Rafiq accepts that these are steps in the right direction, he is skeptical that they will resolve his main concern, that of racial discrimination.

Challenging this is a huge task, striking at the fabric of British cricket and society, and not helped by current political trends. That does not seem to faze Rafiq. In his own words, he is “providing a voice for the voiceless” — those who are afraid to speak out or have no channel to do so. This puts him outside the mainstream. It will not be for lack of effort on his part if South Asians continue to experience discrimination when playing cricket.

Topics: Cricket England England cricket Azeem Rafiq

Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claims 14th win of memorable title-winning campaign in Qatar Grand Prix
Updated 54 min 29 sec ago
DOHA: Newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen cruised to his 14th win of an outstanding season for Red Bull on Sunday when he won an exhausting, frantic and often confusing Qatar Grand Prix.
The 26-year-old Dutchman, who secured his third straight title win in Saturday’s sprint race, came home 4.838 seconds clear of McLaren’s rookie Oscar Piastri, who won Saturday’s sprint, and lapped his Red Bull team-mate, erstwhile title rival, Sergio Perez.
Lando Norris finished third in the second McLaren ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who survived a first-corner crash with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who retired in the gravel.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the Italian team’s only runner after Carlos Sainz withdrew due to fuel issues before the start, finished fifth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.
Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo was eighth, Perez came home ninth and Zhou Guanyu 10th in the second Alfa Romeo, but their positions were reversed due to the Mexican’s time penalties.
It was Verstappen’s 49th career victory and came complete with pole position and fastest lap, giving him a classic hat-trick to mark his triple title triumph.
“I think what made my race was my first stint,” said Verstappen. “After that I could manage the pace and keep the tires in a good window, but the McLarens were quick and really pushed me.”
Piastri, reflecting the feelings of all the drivers, said: “It was so hot. With three stops, it was flat out every lap so it was like 57 qualifying laps... I’m happy, but it was the hardest race of my life.”
Norris said: “Well, I’m sweaty, hot, tired and happy.”
After another sweltering day, the air temperature was 32 and the track 37 when the race began in sensational fashion as the two Mercedes collided at Turn One in an accident that sent seven-time world champion Hamilton spinning out of the race.
Verstappen had made a perfect start and Hamilton, the only front-runner on soft tires, attempted to sweep round the outside of Russell, but succeeded only in steering his rear-right tire into his compatriot’s front wing.
The impact sent both cars spinning. Hamilton flew off, but Russell recovered to continue and make a pit stop as a safety car was deployed.
After muttered complaints, Russell apologized, but it appeared that he had nowhere to go in an incident which, for Mercedes, revived memories of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix when Hamilton and team-mate Nico Rosberg collided and retired at the first corner.
The winner on that day, claiming his maiden victory, was a then-18-year-old Verstappen.
After four laps, the safety car came in and the race restarted with Verstappen blasting clear of Piastri to open up a lead of 1.2 seconds with Alonso third.
This move followed Saturday’s revision of the marked track limits and kerbs that had damaged the walls of several cars’ tires on Friday and meant all the teams had to adopt a minimum three-stop strategy.
Perez, who started from the pit-lane following car changes after his crash in Saturday’s sprint, also sliced through the field to reach third before, on lap 18, after Verstappen pitted, Williams’ Alex Albon took the lead and Perez fell, after a stop, to 16th.
Albon pitted within a lap and Verstappen was back in charge ahead of Piastri and Alonso, all on a three-stop strategy.
In addition to the frantic tactical challenge of the new tire rules, several drivers were shown a black and white warning flag for exceeding track limits — meaning a repeat transgression would bring a five-second penalty.
For Perez, this duly came as Verstappen’s domination continued.
By lap 30, he was 22 seconds clear of Russell as he set a record for laps led in a season with his 740th in command, beating the 2013 record set by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.
The demanding conditions took their toll on the drivers. Alonso went off at Turn Two and survived a gravel trap before re-joining via an escape road and then Logan Sargeant reported feeling nauseous and vomiting in his helmet.
“I don’t feel well, man,” said Sargeant. “I need to stop.”
On lap 42, he retired and Perez collected another five-second penalty.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup
  • Chasing a tricky target of 200, India lost three batsmen, who all failed to score, inside two overs
  • Kohli and Rahul scored 165, helping their team secure victory over Australia with 52 balls to spare
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

CHENNA: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit defiant knocks to lift India from a perilous three down for two runs to a six-wicket win over Australia in their opening Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.

Chasing a tricky target of 200, India lost three batsmen, who all failed to score, inside two overs before Kohli (85) and Rahul (97 not out) put on 165.

Victory was secured with 52 balls to spare.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-28 to help bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket giants.

Australia’s fast bowlers then came out all guns blazing to rattle the Indian top-order after left-arm quick Mitchell Starc sent back Ishan Kishan for a duck in the first over.

Josh Hazlewood struck twice in the next to remove skipper Rohit Sharma lbw and then Shreyas Iyer caught at cover also for nought to silence the home crowd of 32,531.

Hazlewood nearly made it four down when he got Kohli to top-edge a delivery only for Mitchell Marsh to drop a skier. Kohli was on 12 at the time.

Kohli made the most of the reprieve as the star batsman reached his 67th ODI half-century and raised his bat to acknowledge the loud cheers.

Rahul soon reached his fifty in the 28th over as India went to 106-3 and in control.

Kohli finally fell to Hazlewood caught out at mid-wicket and walked off to standing ovation.

Rahul hit the winning six with Hardik Pandya at the other end.

“I had just taken a shower and was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after the fielding innings, but I had to come in,” said Rahul of his unexpectedly early arrival at the crease.

“Virat said that I should play like Test cricket for a bit.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted his team had been “50 runs short.”

“Facing the spinners was tough and it was the kind of wicket you had to get yourself in.”

Five-time champions Australia won the toss and elected to bat first but faltered.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of Australia's during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on October 8, 2023. (REUTERS)

Jadeja stood out in his 10 overs of left-arm spin. Fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

Australia lost an early wicket before veteran batsmen David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) hit back in a partnership of 69.

Kohli made an early impact with a diving slip catch to send back Marsh, for a six-ball duck, off Bumrah.

The left-handed Warner reached 1,000 World Cup runs, passing Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s previous best landmark. Warner needed 19 innings to Tendulkar’s 20.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, broke the stand to send back Warner, caught and bowled.

Jadeja bowled Smith to deny the former captain his fifty and then struck twice in his next over including wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey for a duck to rattle the opposition batting.

Australia collapsed from 110-2 to 140-7 before Cummins hit the first six of the match, but fell for 15.

Number nine Mitchell Starc hit 28 to add some respect to the total.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

Arsenal's Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash

Arsenal’s Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arsenal's Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash

Arsenal’s Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash
  • Footballer described as ‘hypocrite’ for ‘I stand with Israel’ message
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Arsenal’s Ukrainian defensive midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko faced backlash on Sunday after posting a pro-Israel story on his Instagram page.

In the now deleted message, Zinchenko posted a Star of David with the caption “I stand with Israel” to his 2.5 million followers.

His message came after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, which prompted a swift and brutal retaliation.

The death toll on both sides is estimated to be in the hundreds, with thousands wounded and dozens of Israeli civilians taken hostage by Hamas militants.

Zinchenko, who has been a vocal online supporter of the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, received a barrage of messages criticizing the post.

One Instagram user said: “I swear all he does is cry his eyes out because his country got invaded yet he’s supporting colonizers?”

Another branded the former Manchester City player a “hypocrite,” while an anonymous user said: “Same guy wants us to have sympathy with his beloved Ukraine. Disgusting.”

After removing the post, Zinchenko changed his Instagram account to private.

 

Topics: football soccer Premier league Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko Palestine Israel Hamas

Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game

Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game

Prankster sparks World Cup security fear at India, Australia World Cup game
  • The presence of the British serial pitch invader at the match has put Pakistan's visa issues in the spotlight
  • ICC says it will consider additional security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

CHENNAI: A pitch invader breached heavy security and fencing to break onto the field at the Cricket World Cup game between India and Australia on Sunday, getting to within touching distance of players including superstar Virat Kohli.
British YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis stunned the crowd of around 30,000 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when he appeared wearing a blue India team shirt with “Jarvo 69” written on the back.
Kohli appeared to speak with Jarvis before security escorted him away.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said they will consider “if additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again.”
“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hand of the Indian authorities.”
Jarvis has become a serial pitch invader, making it onto the field three times during England’s home Test series against India in 2021.
He was charged with aggravated trespass after colliding with England player Jonny Bairstow at the Oval.
“How has Jarvo managed to get a visa when not a single Pakistani journalist has one?” asked Wisden cricket journalist Ben Gardner on social media on Sunday.
Pakistan media and fans have been frustrated in their attempts to get to India for the World Cup due to visa delays.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

