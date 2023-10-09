You are here

All systems go in Riyadh ahead of 2023 World Combat Games

All systems go in Riyadh ahead of 2023 World Combat Games
More than 1,500 athletes from 80 countries are set to compete in 16 sports at the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games. (Supplied)
  • First staging of the games in the Middle East and adds to the list of international sporting events that are been successfully held in the Kingdom
  • Among the sports on show will be aikido, arm wrestling, boxing, fencing, judo, ju-jitsu, karate and kendo
RIYADH: It is all systems go in Riyadh ahead of the 2023 World Combat Games, which will take place at King Saud University from October 20-30.

It is the first staging of the games in the Middle East and adds to the list of international sporting events that are been successfully held in the Kingdom.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans to the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games,” said Chief Operating Officer World Combat Games Paul Hardy.

Hardy said that he has received nothing but positive feedback from athletes and International Federations who have already toured the facilities.

More than 1,500 athletes from 80 countries are set to compete in 16 sports: aikido, arm wrestling, boxing, fencing, judo, ju-jitsu, karate, kendo, kickboxing, muaythai, sambo, savate, sumo, taekwondo, wrestling and wushu.

For some sports, the event will provide athletes with a top-calibre test ahead of next summer’s Olympic Games Paris 2024. 

An exceptional opening ceremony is expected on October 19 in the Green Hall at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The official website for ticket sales can be found here. Ticket kiosks will also be located at King Saud University Stadium throughout the duration of the Games.

As part of the event’s inclusive nature, free admission will be granted to families of participating athletes, children under 12 and senior citizens.

Topics: Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games King Saud University (KSU) Paul Hardy

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
Updated 09 October 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
  • Sharjah and UAE veteran Sebastian Tagliabue moves past 180 ADNOC Pro League goals with brace against Emirates
Updated 09 October 2023
Matt Monaghan

Prospects for an absorbing ADNOC Pro League title race increased after the fifth round’s rollercoaster action.

Holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and dethroned champions Al-Ain lost their 100 percent records before the international break. The former required an electric solo effort from Yuri Cesar to hold Frank de Boer’s Al-Jazira to a 1-1 draw, while the latter’s 10 men were sunk by Bosnia midfielder Samir Memisevic’s 71st-minute thunderbolt in resurgent Al-Nasr’s 1-0 win.

UAE veteran Sebastian Tagliabue, meanwhile, moved past 180 ADNOC Pro League goals with a headed brace in Sharjah’s 3-1 victory at Andres Iniesta-less Emirates Club and third-placed Al-Wasl’s tailspin continued after a 1-1 stalemate with lowly Ajman.

Al-Wahda’s disappointing start under Pitso Mosimane continued in a late 2-1 reversal at Baniyas, leaving last term’s third-placed finishers seven points off top spot. Al-Bataeh returned to winning ways by beating strugglers Khor Fakkan 3-1 and promoted Hatta remain pointless after a 2-1 away defeat against Ittihad Kalba.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Sebastian Tagliabue (Sharjah)

Timeless Tagliabue proved there is plenty left in the tank.

The Argentina-born UAE center forward was predicted to quietly roll into richly deserved retirement during a final assignment with Sharjah. Much fanfare had greeted their summer recruitment of Al-Hilal forward Moussa Marega, compared with measured admiration for the 38-year-old’s arrival.

It was Tagliabue, however, who dominated this valuable victory at Emirates. His textbook conversion of two pinpoint Miralem Pjanic crosses gained extra value as they came from a round in which the top four all dropped points.

Tagliabue’s career has been one of immense achievement. Goals 180 and 181 for the UAE top-flight’s all-time second top scorer were identikit, the flicked 10th-minute opener going in off the post and firm second restoring the lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

Fifth-placed Sharjah have been uncertain in the league, but strong in the AFC Champions League. This is a continuation of last season’s mixed bag, which included four trophies but a dispiriting seventh-placed finish.

This result has taken them within four points of Shabab Al-Ahli. Plus, it showed coach Cosmin Olaroiu that he has more viable options in attack than he envisaged.

Sharjah’s title bid last season was undermined by the competition’s sixth-best attack, recording 25 fewer goals than Shabab Al-Ahli. Tagliabue and Marega scoring on Sunday provided hope of brighter — and more bountiful — times ahead.

Goal of the week: Yuri Cesar (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It takes a special player to bamboozle UAE center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi.

Former Flamengo youngster Cesar did just that in Saturday’s fascinating battle at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Shabab Al-Ahli searched for a source of inspiration after Alejandro Pozuelo’s exceptional debut campaign proceeded with his 19th-minute deflected shot. That moved Major League Soccer’s 2020 MVP on to six goal contributions in five top-flight run-outs.

The champions trailed at the break. Their deficit, however, was ended in spectacular fashion in the 48th minute.

A high press under Shabab Al-Ahli’s new boss Marko Nikolic resulted in an uncharacteristically loose pass in the corner from Al-Hammadi. This error would be compounded moments later when Cesar picked up possession just inside the penalty box from ex-Crystal Palace and Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic’s shoveled pass.

He stood up Al-Hammadi, the UAE’s youngest player when they made the 2019 AFC Asian Cup’s semi-finals, rolled his foot over the ball at speed, and forced the off-balance defender to the floor. Added joy followed when he nutmegged international goalkeeper Ali Khaseif for an impudent close-range finish.

This was a memorable eighth top-flight strike in 44 run-outs for a contemporary of Real Madrid megastar Vinicius Jr. who has struggled for consistency at Rashid Stadium.

It also came in a contest that showcased Shabab Al-Ahli’s determination not to be pushovers during their title defense, and fourth-placed Jazira’s reinforced steel under De Boer.

Coach of the week: Mirel Radoi (Al-Bataeh)

Timing is everything in football management.

Just as initial murmurs of discontent had grown about Mirel Radoi’s inconsistent opening, they were shushed by Al-Bataeh’s vital victory.

The ex-Romania tactician — who tasted repeat glory as a player at Al-Ain — needed a result against fellow strugglers Khor Fakkan. Friday’s hosts had lost their previous four matches, sinking to 11th in the league and going out 7-1 on aggregate to Al-Ain in ADIB Cup’s opening stage.

A determined Al-Bataeh would, however, blow their opposition away. They dominated the attempts count 19/7 and boasted 59 percent possession.

Alvaro de Oliveira’s penalty, plus tap-ins from Mohammed Al-Hammadi and Cameroon forward Anatole Abang, came in a punishing period either side of halftime.

Radoi can, surely, plan for Oct. 27’s restart against second-bottom Ajman.

Intriguing international stoppage awaits

The ADNOC Pro League has been put on pause for almost three weeks.

But, different domestic and international matters provide plentiful intrigue during the interregnum.

Breaks in action gift space to think and plot for club boards unsettled by disappointing beginnings.

Ajman must search for solutions after an unacceptable slump from sixth in 2022/23, to 13th on two points. Al-Wahda can, rightly, expect to be much higher than 10th and introspection is guaranteed at a bottom-placed Hatta, who have become only the second club since the 2013-14 season to start with five reversals.

Positive momentum, meanwhile, must be maintained by Paulo Bento’s UAE. The ex-South Korea and Portugal tactician opened last month with a 4-1 friendly victory over Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica.

A Dubai training camp contains non-competitive clashes against neighbors Kuwait (Oct. 12) and Lebanon (Oct. 17). Bright Al-Ain prospect Eissa Khalfan, 20, is in the mix.

Essential insights must be gleaned ahead of World Cup 2026 qualifying’s November kick-off and the winter’s Asian Cup.

Topics: football UAE Pro League

England have ‘fingers crossed’ over Dharamsala injury fears

England have ‘fingers crossed’ over Dharamsala injury fears
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
Follow

England have ‘fingers crossed’ over Dharamsala injury fears

England have ‘fingers crossed’ over Dharamsala injury fears
  • Dharamsala’s notoriously sandy and bare outfield has come under fire during World Cup 
  • England skipper says Ben Stokes unavailable for Tuesday match as he recovers from hip inury
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP

DHARAMSALA: England captain Jos Buttler has his “fingers crossed” that players avoid serious injury in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh on a Dharamsala surface he described as “poor.”
The notoriously sandy and bare outfield at the picturesque Himalayan ground has already come under fire at the tournament.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott claimed Mujeeb Ur Rehman could have suffered a serious injury when his knee jarred in the ground as he dived while fielding in Saturday’s loss to Bangladesh.
“It’s poor in my opinion,” said Buttler on Monday.
“I think any time you’re sort of talking about being careful diving when you’re fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team.
“We won’t use it as an excuse, we’ll adapt to it. But if you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a team or player, or in a World Cup match.”
The International Cricket Council (ICC) inspected the surface at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the aftermath of Saturday’s game.
They deemed it “average” but playable.
“Fingers crossed that no one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury,” added Buttler ahead of Tuesday’s game.
In February this year, the third Test match between India and Australia was moved away from Dharamsala because of concerns over the venue.
Buttler added that star player Ben Stokes will still not be available for Tuesday as he recovers from a hip injury.
Stokes missed the defending champions’ opening nine-wicket thumping at the hands of New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
However, Buttler insisted that the condition of the playing surface at the Dharamsala ground played no part in the decision to keep Stokes on the sidelines.
“It’s good to see him back in the nets and building back toward full fitness but probably he’s unlikely for tomorrow,” he said.
Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath said his team will be encouraged not to think about the potential pitfalls of the surface.
“We are not going to restrict anything because if you ask someone to restrict something, in that case they don’t give their 100 percent,” the former Sri Lanka player said.
“They did well in the previous game, so we are asking give their best even in the outfield as well.”
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their tournament opener, easily chasing down a target of 157 with 15 overs to spare.
Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and man of the match Mehidy Hasan Miraz took six of the wickets to fall.
With both sides still having eight group games to play in the marathon tournament, Buttler insists there is plenty of opportunity to bounce back.
“Both teams have only played one match, so we’re very confident as a team,” said Buttler.
“We know we can play better than we did in the last game and we look forward to putting in a good performance tomorrow.”

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Monday submitted a letter of intent to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi officials said the bid would deliver a world-class tournament and draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s social and economic transformation, and deep-rooted passion for football.

Yasser Al-Misehal, SAFF president, said: “This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on. The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history.”

Officials previously said that Saudi Arabia’s inaugural bid was backed by the Kingdom’s growing experience of hosting world-class football events and its plans to welcome fans across the world to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Reflecting on the bid, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia’s desire to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup was a reflection of the Kingdom’s progress in all sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2034 FIFA World Cup

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia

India crack ODI code with test match approach against Australia
  • Five-time champions Australia would be particularly upset with their batting as none of their batters managed a fifty
  • India picked a three-pronged spin attack, who collectively conceded 104 runs in 30 overs claiming six wickets
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: When T20 cricket is increasingly influencing batting approach in one-day internationals, India moved the other way on Sunday and adopted a test match approach to accomplish a nervy chase in their low-scoring World Cup opener against Australia.

A day after South Africa overcame Sri Lanka in a 754-run slugfest in New Delhi, bowlers dominated in Chennai where India bundled out Australia for 199 but endured a top order collapse of their own before prevailing by six wickets.

Chasing 200, three of India’s top four batters fell for a duck for the first time in a one-day international.

KL Rahul, who made 97 not out, and Virat Kohli (85) forged a match-winning partnership of 165 to bail out India who reached the target with 52 balls to spare.

Rahul said the piece of advice he received from senior team mate Kohli was to treat it as a test match for a while to arrest their slide.

“Virat said there’s big help (for bowlers) in the wicket, and (we) just have to play proper shots and play like it’s test cricket for some time and see where it goes,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

“That was mostly the plan, and happy that we could do the job for the team.”

The small target meant both the batters could take their time to get a hang of the wicket when Australian pacers were breathing fire from both ends.

Kohli was also lucky to get a reprieve on 12 when Mitchell Marsh dropped him in what proved a costly mistake for Australia.

Five-time champions Australia would be particularly upset with their batting as none of their batters managed a fifty.

India picked a three-pronged spin attack, who collectively conceded 104 runs in 30 overs claiming six wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed three of them and the left-arm spinner said he too took a test match approach of maintaining a tight line and length rather than trying something extraordinary.

“This was my plan, that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more,” Jadeja said explaining how he dismissed Australia’s top scorer Steve Smith (46).

“My plan was simple. I was thinking that this is a test match bowling wicket, and I shouldn’t experiment too much because everything was happening in the wicket.

“So I was trying to bowl it stump to stump.”

India face Afghanistan in their next match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Topics: India Australia World Cup 2023 #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 #WorldCup2023

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023
  • WCG CEO Ian Reid tells Arab News Saudi capital is the ‘ultimate host destination’ for first of edition of games in 10 years
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Less than two weeks separate us from the start of the 2023 Riyadh World Combat Games, the first edition of the tournament to take place in almost a decade.

Ahead of the Oct. 20 launch, WCG CEO Ian Reid said: “With its exceptional facilities, skilled workforce and friendly populace, the vibrant city of Riyadh stands as the ultimate host destination for the World Combat Games.

“Preparations have been going very well. We are confident in our team and suppliers, especially after the incredible success of last year’s Saudi Games,” he added.

The World Combat Games 2023 will see male and female athletes from 80 countries competing across 16 categories.

Reid spoke to Arab News exclusively about the upcoming games.

Arab News: Hosting an event of this magnitude requires extensive logistical planning. How has the organizing committee collaborated with relevant parties to ensure a smooth execution?

Ian Reid: An event of this scale requires a significant team effort across our supply chain and delivery agencies. We have built a capable organising committee that works closely with an experienced local team and international expertise. Our team communicates regularly with other delivery agencies, and we have a detailed readiness program to ensure all partners understand their roles and responsibilities well in advance of the event. We plan to deliver a sustainable World Combat Games by minimizing athlete transport and logistics through a single competition venue while also focusing on a low-plastic solution to delivery.

What does it mean for the country to host such an important international sporting event?

Saudi Arabia has a significant pipeline of major multi-sport events including the World Combat Games, the Saudi Games and the Asian Games. The World Combat Games will be the first major international multi-sport event to be held in the Kingdom. It will demonstrate our delivery capabilities, elevate the Kingdom’s standing within the international combat sports community and support Vision 2030.

What sets this edition of the WCG apart from previous editions?

It’s been over 10 years since the last World Combat Games, and we believe this edition will breathe new life into the event. You can expect top-level sports from renowned international athletes alongside a host of entertainment and education, including forums, pavilions and cultural festivals. In providing a combination of elite sport and entertainment for the whole family, we are confident that this will be the best World Combat Games yet.

The World Combat Games emphasizes sportsmanship and fair play. How does the organizing committee plan to instill these values throughout the tournament?

Respect and fair play are part of combat sports culture, and the World Combat Games will provide a platform to demonstrate these values. Athletes will also engage with spectators in the event’s Fan Zones and educate attendees on their respective sport’s cultural significance and underlying values.

What impact do you anticipate the World Combat Games will have on the growth and promotion of martial arts and combat sports in Saudi Arabia?

We will showcase the world’s best athletes across various combat sports. While some of these sports already have high levels of grassroots participation, others will be relatively new to the country. We have high hopes that this event will inspire young people across Saudi Arabia to consider learning something new. Our team is also working closely with national and international sports federations to ensure we can capitalize on the renewed interest.

How are you promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the WCG, both in terms of participation and representation?

The World Combat Games is one of the world’s most inclusive multi-sport events. There will be 16 culturally diverse disciplines to watch, with male, female and para-sport athletes competing in a single championships format.

Do you envision the third iteration of the WCG leaving a legacy for martial arts and combat sports in Saudi Arabia?

We would love for Saudi Arabia to be recognized internationally as a world-class venue for hosting elite combat sports championships. Most importantly, we hope that the event will inspire younger generations to try a combat sport.

From your perspective, how has Saudi Arabia’s investments in sports infrastructure contributed to the successful organization of the WCG?

The King Saud University is an exceptional venue, and its infrastructure will allow all 16 sports to be hosted indoors. The country’s continued investment in its sporting infrastructure is why so many governing bodies and international federations are turning to the Kingdom to host their events. They recognize the leading role that Saudi Arabia is taking to ensure a memorable experience for all its visitors. The infrastructure is also critical for sports to grow at the community level.

As the CEO of the WCG, how would you describe Saudi Arabia’s appeal as a host country for this international event?

Access to first-rate facilities, a welcoming and warm population, a skilled event workforce and the excitement within our modern host city makes for the perfect World Combat Games destination. SportAccord, the event owner, is also very pleased with the preparations. I know our visitors will have an absolutely fantastic experience. I know other governing bodies across the world are starting to look to Saudi Arabia as the go-to destination for their major events.

Saudi Arabia has a rich cultural heritage. How is local culture being integrated into the WCG to provide a unique experience for the delegations and visitors?

An exhilarating opening ceremony, coupled with a variety of entertainment offerings within the Fan Zone, will showcase the rich cultural legacy of Saudi Arabia. The exact content is confidential at this stage, but showcasing the Kingdom’s extraordinary heritage will be the priority. Moreover, we certainly hope they will enjoy the many attractions within Riyadh. It is a stunning city with so much to do and see.

As the world looks forward to the third edition of the WCG in Saudi Arabia, what message do you have for the global audience, fans and participants, inviting them to experience Saudi Arabia and specifically Riyadh?

We look forward to welcoming all our guests to what will surely be a captivating experience filled with exceptional athleticism, pulsing excitement, cultural diversity, utmost excellence and unforgettable memories.

Topics: World Combat Games

