All systems go in Riyadh ahead of 2023 World Combat Games

Riyadh gears up to host World Combat Games 2023

RIYADH: Less than two weeks separate us from the start of the 2023 Riyadh World Combat Games, the first edition of the tournament to take place in almost a decade.

Ahead of the Oct. 20 launch, WCG CEO Ian Reid said: “With its exceptional facilities, skilled workforce and friendly populace, the vibrant city of Riyadh stands as the ultimate host destination for the World Combat Games.

“Preparations have been going very well. We are confident in our team and suppliers, especially after the incredible success of last year’s Saudi Games,” he added.

The World Combat Games 2023 will see male and female athletes from 80 countries competing across 16 categories.

Reid spoke to Arab News exclusively about the upcoming games.

Arab News: Hosting an event of this magnitude requires extensive logistical planning. How has the organizing committee collaborated with relevant parties to ensure a smooth execution?

Ian Reid: An event of this scale requires a significant team effort across our supply chain and delivery agencies. We have built a capable organising committee that works closely with an experienced local team and international expertise. Our team communicates regularly with other delivery agencies, and we have a detailed readiness program to ensure all partners understand their roles and responsibilities well in advance of the event. We plan to deliver a sustainable World Combat Games by minimizing athlete transport and logistics through a single competition venue while also focusing on a low-plastic solution to delivery.

What does it mean for the country to host such an important international sporting event?

Saudi Arabia has a significant pipeline of major multi-sport events including the World Combat Games, the Saudi Games and the Asian Games. The World Combat Games will be the first major international multi-sport event to be held in the Kingdom. It will demonstrate our delivery capabilities, elevate the Kingdom’s standing within the international combat sports community and support Vision 2030.

What sets this edition of the WCG apart from previous editions?

It’s been over 10 years since the last World Combat Games, and we believe this edition will breathe new life into the event. You can expect top-level sports from renowned international athletes alongside a host of entertainment and education, including forums, pavilions and cultural festivals. In providing a combination of elite sport and entertainment for the whole family, we are confident that this will be the best World Combat Games yet.

The World Combat Games emphasizes sportsmanship and fair play. How does the organizing committee plan to instill these values throughout the tournament?

Respect and fair play are part of combat sports culture, and the World Combat Games will provide a platform to demonstrate these values. Athletes will also engage with spectators in the event’s Fan Zones and educate attendees on their respective sport’s cultural significance and underlying values.

What impact do you anticipate the World Combat Games will have on the growth and promotion of martial arts and combat sports in Saudi Arabia?

We will showcase the world’s best athletes across various combat sports. While some of these sports already have high levels of grassroots participation, others will be relatively new to the country. We have high hopes that this event will inspire young people across Saudi Arabia to consider learning something new. Our team is also working closely with national and international sports federations to ensure we can capitalize on the renewed interest.

How are you promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the WCG, both in terms of participation and representation?

The World Combat Games is one of the world’s most inclusive multi-sport events. There will be 16 culturally diverse disciplines to watch, with male, female and para-sport athletes competing in a single championships format.

Do you envision the third iteration of the WCG leaving a legacy for martial arts and combat sports in Saudi Arabia?

We would love for Saudi Arabia to be recognized internationally as a world-class venue for hosting elite combat sports championships. Most importantly, we hope that the event will inspire younger generations to try a combat sport.

From your perspective, how has Saudi Arabia’s investments in sports infrastructure contributed to the successful organization of the WCG?

The King Saud University is an exceptional venue, and its infrastructure will allow all 16 sports to be hosted indoors. The country’s continued investment in its sporting infrastructure is why so many governing bodies and international federations are turning to the Kingdom to host their events. They recognize the leading role that Saudi Arabia is taking to ensure a memorable experience for all its visitors. The infrastructure is also critical for sports to grow at the community level.

As the CEO of the WCG, how would you describe Saudi Arabia’s appeal as a host country for this international event?

Access to first-rate facilities, a welcoming and warm population, a skilled event workforce and the excitement within our modern host city makes for the perfect World Combat Games destination. SportAccord, the event owner, is also very pleased with the preparations. I know our visitors will have an absolutely fantastic experience. I know other governing bodies across the world are starting to look to Saudi Arabia as the go-to destination for their major events.

Saudi Arabia has a rich cultural heritage. How is local culture being integrated into the WCG to provide a unique experience for the delegations and visitors?

An exhilarating opening ceremony, coupled with a variety of entertainment offerings within the Fan Zone, will showcase the rich cultural legacy of Saudi Arabia. The exact content is confidential at this stage, but showcasing the Kingdom’s extraordinary heritage will be the priority. Moreover, we certainly hope they will enjoy the many attractions within Riyadh. It is a stunning city with so much to do and see.

As the world looks forward to the third edition of the WCG in Saudi Arabia, what message do you have for the global audience, fans and participants, inviting them to experience Saudi Arabia and specifically Riyadh?

We look forward to welcoming all our guests to what will surely be a captivating experience filled with exceptional athleticism, pulsing excitement, cultural diversity, utmost excellence and unforgettable memories.