Jordan's King Abdullah hosts visiting delegation from the US Congress

Jordan's King Abdullah hosts visiting delegation from the US Congress
Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday welcomed a visiting US Congress delegation led by Sen. Joni Ernst. (Reuters/File)
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Jordan's King Abdullah hosts visiting delegation from the US Congress

Jordan’s King Abdullah hosts visiting delegation from the US Congress
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday welcomed a visiting US Congress delegation led by Sen. Joni Ernst.

During their meeting, the king and his American guests discussed the latest developments in the region and ways in which the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US might be bolstered, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, Jafar Hassan, the director of the king’s office, and Yael Lempert, the US ambassador to Jordan, were also present at the meeting.

Topics: King Abdullah II US Congress Joni Ernst

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
AP
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
  • War’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides
  • Israeli military says has largely gained control in south
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants, as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides. Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.
In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ stunning weekend attack into southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny farming community of Beeri — around 10 percent of its population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings.

The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades. Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they are holding more than 130 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel.
Israeli tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the Gaza border fence to prevent new incursions. Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time.
The moves, along with Israel’s formal declaration of war on Sunday, pointed to Israel increasingly shifting to the offensive against Hamas, threatening greater destruction in the densely populated, impoverished Gaza Strip.
“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

As the Israeli military brought additional forces near the border, a major question was whether it will launch a ground assault into the tiny Mediterranean coastal territory. The last ground assault was in 2014.
Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.
In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said Monday night that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.” Netanyahu appointed a former military commander to manage the hostage and missing persons crisis.

Israel and Hamas have had repeated conflicts in past years, often sparked by tensions around a Jerusalem holy site. This time, the context has become potentially more explosive. Both sides talk of shattering with violence a yearslong Israeli-Palestinian deadlock left by the moribund peace process.
The surprise weekend attack by Hamas left a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria. That fomented calls to crush Hamas no matter the cost, rather than continuing to try to bottle it up in Gaza. Israel is run by its most hard-right government ever, dominated by ministers who adamantly reject Palestinian statehood.

Hamas, in turn, says it is ready for a long battle to end an Israeli occupation it says is no longer tolerable. Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settler depredations in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.
Attacks by both sides laid ruin to more homes Monday and added to the ranks of families in mourning.
In Israel’s southern coastal city of Ashkelon, a man holding a crutch with one hand and an older boy with the other joined evacuees being shepherded from a street after a rocket blew out the front of a house. The blast shattered windows and set cars on fire.

In Gaza, Palestinians passed the bodies of the dead through dense crowds of men in the rubble in the Jebaliya refugee camp.
In the early evening, the sound of explosions echoed over Jerusalem when a volley of rockets fired from Gaza hit two neighborhoods — a sign of Hamas’s reach. Israeli media said seven were wounded.
Also Monday evening, Israeli warplanes carried out an intense bombardment of Rimal, a residential and commercial district of central Gaza City, after issuing warnings for residents to evacuate. Amid continuous explosions, the building housing the headquarters of the Palestinian Telecommunications Company was destroyed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.
Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group, warned that Israel’s siege would spell “utter disaster” for Gazans.
“There is no doubt that collective punishment is in violation of international law,” he told The Associated Press. “If and when it would lead to wounded children dying in hospitals because of lack of energy, electricity and supplies, it could amount to war crimes.”

The Israeli siege will leave Gaza almost entirely dependent on its crossing into neighboring Egypt at Rafah, where cargo capacities are lower than other crossings into Israel.
An Egyptian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press, said more than 2 tons of medical supplies from the Egyptian Red Crescent were sent to Gaza and efforts were underway to organize food and other deliveries.
In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike early Monday killed 19 people, including women and children, said Talat Barhoum, a doctor at the local Al-Najjar Hospital.
The UN said more than 123,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza — many after Israeli warnings of imminent bombardment. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. It did not say where the fire came from.
Hundreds of Hamas militants were buried under rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel in the past 48 hours, according to Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. His claims could not be confirmed.
New exchanges on Israel’s northern border Monday raised worries that the war could spread to a new front.
Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group slipped from Lebanon into Israel, sparking Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group said five of its members were killed, and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border.
After breaking through Israeli barriers with explosives at daybreak Saturday, an estimated 1,000 Hamas gunmen rampaged for hours, gunning down civilians and snatching people in towns, along highways and at a techno music festival attended by thousands in the desert. Palestinian militants have also launched around 4,400 rockets at Israel, according to the military.
Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua told the AP that the group’s fighters continued to battle outside Gaza and had captured more Israelis as recently as Monday morning.

He said the group aims to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which in the past has agreed to lopsided exchange deals in which it released large numbers of prisoners for individual captives or even the remains of soldiers.
Among the captives are soldiers and civilians, including women, children and older adults, mostly Israelis but also some people of other nationalities.
Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said Monday that Egyptian officials are trying to mediate a release of Palestinian women in Israel’s prisons in exchange for Israeli women captured by militants.
Hamas has ruled Gaza since driving out forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007, and its rule has gone unchallenged through the blockade and four previous wars with Israel.
On Sunday, the US dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, and said it would send additional military aid.

Topics: Palestine Israel Gaza Palestine Israel war

Houthis abduct Yemeni teachers' union head over salary demands

Houthis abduct Yemeni teachers’ union head over salary demands
Updated 10 October 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Houthis abduct Yemeni teachers’ union head over salary demands

Houthis abduct Yemeni teachers’ union head over salary demands
  • Detention of Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim draws outrage from politicians, teachers and journalists
Updated 10 October 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthi militia in Yemen on Sunday kidnapped the leader of a major teachers’ union amid a crackdown on a growing public movement demanding payment for public employees.

The Yemeni Teachers Club said that armed Houthis in Sanaa encircled the residence of its chairman, Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim, who was later kidnapped.

The club demanded the immediate release of Al-Kumaim and the payment of public worker wages.

“We were disappointed to learn of the club president’s arrest at a time when we were expecting our government to reconsider the issue of the interruption of our salaries as educators and teachers for up to eight years, and work to ensure their regular payment and end our suffering,” the club said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of public employees in Houthi-controlled regions have not been paid since late 2016, when the Houthis ended payments in protest of the Yemeni government’s move of the central bank headquarters from Sanaa to Aden.

The Yemeni government accused the Houthis of looting the bank’s foreign currency reserves to finance military operations.

Public pressure on the Houthis has grown lately following reports that the militia had generated millions of dollars in cash from Hodeidah ports since April 2022 during the UN-brokered truce.

Al-Kumaim infuriated the Houthis by inciting teachers to engage in a months-long strike to coerce the militia into paying out salaries. Before kidnapping the club’s leader, the Houthis replaced striking teachers and school principals with loyalists.

Ismail Al-Jalai, a Yemeni politician in Sanaa who was present during the arrest, said that a group of armed men from Houthi security and intelligence led by Khaled Sharafuddin surrounded Al-Kumaim’s home on Sunday morning before storming inside.

The move prompted a terrified Al-Kumaim to exchange fire with the Houthi raiders, who he mistook for robbers.

Al-Jalai said that Al-Kumaim, who was yelling that he had not committed a crime, surrendered himself to a prosecutor, adding that the Houthis accused him of collusion with the “aggression,” referring to the Arab coalition and the Yemeni government.

According to Al-Jalai, Al-Kumaim’s rejoinder to the assailants was: “My brothers, I want my salary and the teacher’s salaries, and nothing else.”

The arrest of Al-Kumaim has prompted outrage and condemnation from Yemeni politicians, teachers, journalists and the general public, who have demanded that the militia pay public employees and cease persecuting teachers.

“I fully support him, and he is innocent of any allegations brought against him, and seeking teachers’ pay is not a crime,” Nasser Hassan Al-Kumaim, a software engineer in Sanaa, said on his Facebook page.

“We condemn, criticize and hold the authorities in Sanaa totally accountable for his safety and health. We demand that he be released immediately.”

Abdul Rahman Maazeb, a member of the government’s parliament, said that the Houthis took advantage of the Yemeni public’s focus on the conflict in Palestine to abduct Al-Kumaim.

“The common people expected them to go to Palestine to support it, not to Al-Kumaim’s house to detain a teacher demanding his and his colleagues’ salaries,” Maazeb said on the social media platform X.

Some Yemeni commentators, including Mohammed Al-Magaleh, who have long been viewed as Houthi supporters, criticized the Houthi raid and implored Yemeni teachers to pressure the militia to release Al-Kumaim.

“This person defended your rights, so it is disgraceful for you to remain mute about his arrest, which has no legal basis other than his defense of your right to human dignity,” Al-Magaleh said on X.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Yemeni Teachers Club Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Updated 19 min 27 sec ago
AP
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
  • The death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides
  • The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south
Updated 19 min 27 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants, as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides. Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.
In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ stunning weekend attack into southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny farming community of Beeri — around 10 percent of its population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings.

The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades. Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they are holding more than 130 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel.
Israeli tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the Gaza border fence to prevent new incursions. Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time.
The moves, along with Israel’s formal declaration of war on Sunday, pointed to Israel increasingly shifting to the offensive against Hamas, threatening greater destruction in the densely populated, impoverished Gaza Strip.
“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

As the Israeli military brought additional forces near the border, a major question was whether it will launch a ground assault into the tiny Mediterranean coastal territory. The last ground assault was in 2014.
Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.
In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said Monday night that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.” Netanyahu appointed a former military commander to manage the hostage and missing persons crisis.

Israel and Hamas have had repeated conflicts in past years, often sparked by tensions around a Jerusalem holy site. This time, the context has become potentially more explosive. Both sides talk of shattering with violence a yearslong Israeli-Palestinian deadlock left by the moribund peace process.
The surprise weekend attack by Hamas left a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria. That fomented calls to crush Hamas no matter the cost, rather than continuing to try to bottle it up in Gaza. Israel is run by its most hard-right government ever, dominated by ministers who adamantly reject Palestinian statehood.

Hamas, in turn, says it is ready for a long battle to end an Israeli occupation it says is no longer tolerable. Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settler depredations in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.
Attacks by both sides laid ruin to more homes Monday and added to the ranks of families in mourning.
In Israel’s southern coastal city of Ashkelon, a man holding a crutch with one hand and an older boy with the other joined evacuees being shepherded from a street after a rocket blew out the front of a house. The blast shattered windows and set cars on fire.

In Gaza, Palestinians passed the bodies of the dead through dense crowds of men in the rubble in the Jebaliya refugee camp.
In the early evening, the sound of explosions echoed over Jerusalem when a volley of rockets fired from Gaza hit two neighborhoods — a sign of Hamas’s reach. Israeli media said seven were wounded.
Also Monday evening, Israeli warplanes carried out an intense bombardment of Rimal, a residential and commercial district of central Gaza City, after issuing warnings for residents to evacuate. Amid continuous explosions, the building housing the headquarters of the Palestinian Telecommunications Company was destroyed.


Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.
Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group, warned that Israel’s siege would spell “utter disaster” for Gazans.
“There is no doubt that collective punishment is in violation of international law,” he told The Associated Press. “If and when it would lead to wounded children dying in hospitals because of lack of energy, electricity and supplies, it could amount to war crimes.”

The Israeli siege will leave Gaza almost entirely dependent on its crossing into neighboring Egypt at Rafah, where cargo capacities are lower than other crossings into Israel.
An Egyptian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press, said more than 2 tons of medical supplies from the Egyptian Red Crescent were sent to Gaza and efforts were underway to organize food and other deliveries.
In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike early Monday killed 19 people, including women and children, said Talat Barhoum, a doctor at the local Al-Najjar Hospital.
The UN said more than 123,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza — many after Israeli warnings of imminent bombardment. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. It did not say where the fire came from.

Hundreds of Hamas militants were buried under rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel in the past 48 hours, according to Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. His claims could not be confirmed.
New exchanges on Israel’s northern border Monday raised worries that the war could spread to a new front.
Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group slipped from Lebanon into Israel, sparking Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group said five of its members were killed, and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border.
After breaking through Israeli barriers with explosives at daybreak Saturday, an estimated 1,000 Hamas gunmen rampaged for hours, gunning down civilians and snatching people in towns, along highways and at a techno music festival attended by thousands in the desert. Palestinian militants have also launched around 4,400 rockets at Israel, according to the military.
Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua told the AP that the group’s fighters continued to battle outside Gaza and had captured more Israelis as recently as Monday morning.

He said the group aims to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which in the past has agreed to lopsided exchange deals in which it released large numbers of prisoners for individual captives or even the remains of soldiers.
Among the captives are soldiers and civilians, including women, children and older adults, mostly Israelis but also some people of other nationalities.
Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said Monday that Egyptian officials are trying to mediate a release of Palestinian women in Israel’s prisons in exchange for Israeli women captured by militants.
Hamas has ruled Gaza since driving out forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007, and its rule has gone unchallenged through the blockade and four previous wars with Israel.
On Sunday, the US dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, and said it would send additional military aid.

Topics: War in Israel Gaza Palestine Israel Hamas

UN chief calls for end to 'vicious circle' of bloodshed and hate as Gaza conflict escalates

UN chief calls for end to ‘vicious circle’ of bloodshed and hate as Gaza conflict escalates
Updated 10 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
UN chief calls for end to ‘vicious circle’ of bloodshed and hate as Gaza conflict escalates

UN chief calls for end to ‘vicious circle’ of bloodshed and hate as Gaza conflict escalates
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses deep alarm at imposition of ‘complete siege’ on Gaza after Israel vows to block all food and other essential supplies
  • He calls on Israeli authorities to ensure the military response to attacks by Hamas is carried out in strict observance of international humanitarian law
Updated 10 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an end to “this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization,” as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continued for a third day.

He repeated his condemnation of “the abhorrent attacks by Hamas and others” on Israeli towns and villages, launched from Gaza, which have left more than 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured since they began on Saturday.

“I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people but nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians,” Guterres said as he reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the attacks and the release of all hostages.

He acknowledged that the violence does not exist “in a vacuum” but stems from a “long-standing conflict with a 56-year-long occupation and no political end in sight.”

He added that he was “deeply distressed” by the decision of Israeli authorities to respond to the attacks by imposing a total siege on Gaza, which has already been under blockade since 2007.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier on Monday that his country would impose a “complete siege” on the Strip, as a result of which the 2.3 million people living there will receive “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed.”

Speaking after an extraordinary meeting with UN leaders to discuss the situation in Gaza, Guterres said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities. Now it will only deteriorate exponentially.”

In addition to the siege, Israeli authorities have responded to the attacks by launching a barrage of airstrikes that have relentlessly pounded Gaza, reportedly killing more than 500 Palestinians, including women and children, and wounding more than 3,000. Guterres expressed his deep concern about these figures, noting that they continue to rise as the Israeli operations continue.

“While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said.

He stressed the importance of respecting and protecting civilians at all times, and that civilian sites and infrastructure must not be targeted.

“We already have reports of Israeli missiles striking health facilities inside Gaza as well as multi-story residential towers and a mosque,” Guterres said.

“Two UNRWA schools sheltering displaced families in Gaza were also hit,” he added, referring to the UN agency that provides humanitarian and development assistance for Palestinian refugees.

“Some 137,000 people are currently sheltering in UNRWA facilities, with the number increasing as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue.”

Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed in Gaza, Guterres said, along with safe access for aid workers. He vowed that efforts by the UN to provide assistance in response to the needs in the impoverished territory will continue, and called on the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort.

He also emphasized the need “even in these worst of times, and perhaps especially in the most trying moments” to look toward the long-term horizon and avoid any irreversible actions that might embolden extremists and jeopardize the prospects for lasting peace.

“Israel must see its legitimate needs for security materialized, and Palestinians must see a clear perspective for the establishment of their own state realized,” Guterres said.

“Only a negotiated peace that fulfills the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis, together with their security alike — the long-held vision of a two-state solution in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and previous agreements — can bring long-term stability to the people of this land and the wider Middle East region.”

He added that both he and Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, are talking with leaders in the region to express “our concern, our outrage, and to advance efforts to avoid any spillover to the wider Middle East.”

Topics: War in Israel Gaza Palestine

Mikati: Primary focus is safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon

Mikati: Primary focus is safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon
Updated 10 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Mikati: Primary focus is safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon

Mikati: Primary focus is safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon
  • PM highlights need to expedite the election of a new president to strengthen country during turbulent times
  • FM Abdullah Bou Habib: We do not want Lebanon to be drawn into this ongoing war, and the international community also advises against our involvement
Updated 10 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday emphasized that his government’s primary focus was safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon.

He highlighted Lebanon’s position during talks with leaders of various nations, while calling for Israel’s withdrawal from the remaining occupied Lebanese territories.

Concerns have recently intensified in Lebanon about the potential to become embroiled in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Mikati reaffirmed the commitment of friendly countries to protect Lebanon from Palestinian turmoil.

He said it was necessary to expedite the election of a new president and resolve current political tension to strengthen Lebanon during turbulent times.

Mikati stated that the danger facing the nation concerned all Lebanese equally, regardless of political affiliation.

He also said that the escalating conflict required the international community to put pressure on Israel to pursue peace. He said this was based on established frameworks, particularly the Arab Peace Initiative issued during the Beirut Summit in 2002.

Mikati warned that any alternative action would only escalate violence and prove detrimental to all parties involved.

He noted that measures were in place to preserve peace along the UN-demarcated Blue Line, in accordance with UN resolution 1701, and to end Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty by air, sea, and land. 

Highlighting Lebanon’s stance, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said: “We do not want Lebanon to be drawn into this ongoing war, and the international community also advises against our involvement.”

The prevailing tension in the region has resulted in a cautious calm along the border, with Israel calling for settlers to seek shelter on the opposite side of the Lebanese border.

The Lebanese army said it had deployed forces in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon area of operations, conducting patrols and closely monitoring the situation in coordination with UNIFIL forces.

Amid intensifying anxiety in Lebanon, leading travel agencies have reported numerous cancellations of reservations by Lebanese and Arab visitors planning to travel to the country this week.

Scheduled cultural events and concerts have also been canceled.

Solidarity marches with Gaza have taken place in Palestinian refugee camps and several universities.

Elsewhere, the Central Bank of Lebanon has implemented specific measures to prevent any fluctuation in the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

It has restricted the influx of Lebanese pound currency and implemented surveillance on speculators, while also intervening in the market to a limited extent.

Several Lebanese politicians have called for Lebanon not to get involved in the ongoing situation.

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said: “While we emphasize our support for and assistance to Palestinian freedom fighters in their struggle to attain their legitimate rights, we emphasize the necessity of Lebanon refraining from engaging in any confrontation with Israel.”

Siniora added that Lebanon was already grappling with a worsening political crisis.

He noted that the state and its regime were on the brink of collapse due to the presidential vacancy and the erosion of authority. 

Lebanon was also suffering from financial and economic crises, he said.

MP Pierre Bou Assi from the Lebanese Forces party expressed mistrust in the promises made by Hezbollah and the government.

He said he feared that Hezbollah would destroy Lebanon if it engaged in the battle in Gaza.

The MP warned against dragging Lebanon into a war without a clear decision from the government and parliament.

Following a joint meeting between the Meeting of Our Lady of the Mountain and the Lebanese National Council to Lift the Iranian Occupation, the two groups conveyed their concern over the precarious and dangerous events unfolding in Lebanon.

They highlighted the possibility of “Hezbollah, Iran, or Israel involving Lebanon in a cycle of violence, the origins of which are known in Gaza but the outcome of which remains uncertain.”

They also emphasized that dangerous events were taking place in the absence of the Lebanese state while Hezbollah monopolized the national decision-making process.

The two groups called for an immediate Cabinet meeting to establish a national crisis cell capable of undertaking necessary communications to protect the Lebanese people — and to caution Hezbollah against dragging Lebanon into “military adventures that would inevitably result in death and destruction to all Lebanese.”

They also stressed that any solution must be based on international resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and by establishing a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Lebanon urged Americans in Beirut to exercise caution amid the unpredictable situation in Israel.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Abdullah Bou Habib Gaza

