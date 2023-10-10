US carrier Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea in show of force

You are here

The visit of aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan comes after the US pledged to enhance the ‘regular visibility’ of its strategic military assets in the Washington Declaration. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
  • Nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is expected to remain in Busan until October 16
  • The Ronald Reagan last visited South Korea in 2022 for the first time in about four years
SEOUL: The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is due to dock at the South Korean port of Busan on Thursday, as Seoul warned of a greater threat from North Korea and held joint maritime drills with the United States and Japan.
The carrier, which is expected to remain in Busan until Oct. 16, will strengthen the defense posture of South Korea and the United States in case of any North Korean provocations, South Korea’s defense ministry said.
The Ronald Reagan last visited South Korea in 2022 for the first time in about four years, joining other military vessels in a show of might intended to send a message to North Korea.
North Korean state media KCNA on Tuesday criticized the deployment of US strategic assets, including submarines and bombers, in the Asia-Pacific region while defending its plans for a spy satellite program as “indispensable.”
Pyongyang has failed twice to place a spy satellite in orbit, in May and August, and has vowed to try again as early as October.
South Korea’s defense minister Shin Won-sik told reporters on Tuesday that South Korea faces a more severe threat from North Korea, according to news agency Yonhap.
The visit of the carrier comes after the United States pledged to enhance the “regular visibility” of its strategic military assets in the Washington Declaration, which President Yoon Suk Yeol and US leader Joe Biden issued during a summit in April.
The South Korean and US navies held joint maritime drills with Japan’s defense force in waters near South Korea’s Jeju Island on Monday and Tuesday, the South Korean navy said.
The drills, which are the first of their kind since 2016, are aimed at deterring and responding to North Korea’s “advancing nuclear and missile threats,” the navy said in a statement.
A meeting was also held on the carrier on Sunday, attended by South Korea’s Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Kim Myung-soo and his US and Japanese counterparts, to discuss countermeasures to Pyongyang’s “underwater threats” as well as its nuclear and missile programs.

Taiwan leader vows island will be democratic ‘for generations’

Taiwan leader vows island will be democratic ‘for generations’
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

  • China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and has in recent years stepped up military and political pressure against Tsai Ing-wen’s administration
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that democracy had thrived on the island despite increased Chinese pressure, and vowed that its people would remain “free for generations.”
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and has in recent years stepped up military and political pressure against Tsai’s administration.
Taiwan sees near-daily Chinese warplanes incursions around the island, while on the international stage, Beijing has poached its diplomatic allies in a bid to isolate it.
Tsai, speaking Tuesday in a National Day speech, said it was her duty to “safeguard our national sovereignty and the democratic and free way of life” of Taiwan’s 23 million people.
“In the midst of tremendous internal and external pressures, Taiwan’s democracy has grown and thrived... and we have emerged with even greater resilience,” she said.
“To protect Taiwan’s democracy is to protect the universal value of democracy.”
“The Taiwanese people,” she added, “will be a democratic and free people for generations to come.”
In the past year, Beijing has run massive war games around the island, carrying out simulations of a blockade that have raised the worries of Tsai’s administration — as well as key allies such as the United States.
The leader — who is hated by Beijing due to her refusal to recognize China’s claim on Taiwan — is in her final year of office, unable to run for president again due to the island’s two-term limit.
Taiwan will hold national elections in January, with Tsai’s deputy Lai Ching-te the current front runner for the poll.

Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
  • China claims it has ‘indisputable sovereignty’ over the shoal, which it calls Huangyan Island, and the adjacent waters
BEIJING: China’s coast guard took measures to drive away a Philippine navy gunboat on Tuesday after it intruded into waters around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to an official statement.
The coast guard said it took “necessary measures” such as forcing the gunboat out and controlling its route after repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side were ignored.
China claims it has “indisputable sovereignty” over the shoal, which it calls Huangyan Island, and the adjacent waters.
Last month, the Philippine coast guard week said it had cut a 300 meter (980 feet) floating barrier installed by China that blocked access to the hotly disputed area which Beijing has controlled for over a decade.
“We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement,” coast guard spokesman Gan Yu said, saying the action was also a serious violation of international law.
The occurrence comes a day after China warned the Philippines against further “provocations” at an atoll in the South China Sea, saying such acts had violated Chinese territorial sovereignty, contravened international law and disrupted regional peace and stability.
Ties between the Philippines and China have deteriorated of late, in large part due to overtures from its president to deepen defense ties with Washington, including offering expanded access to its troops, ostensibly for training and humanitarian purposes.

Updated 10 October 2023
  • Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers northwest of Herat city
KASHKAK, Afghanistan: Rescue workers were digging Monday for families still trapped in the rubble of their ruined homes, two days after a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people in rural western Afghanistan.
“People are trying to search and get their family out of debris,” disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq told a news conference in the capital, saying reports from the field described “a very bad situation.”
Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.
They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.
“Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble,” said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.
“Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don’t know if there are others as well under the debris.”
Local and national officials gave conflicting counts of the number of dead and injured, but the disaster ministry said Sunday that 2,053 people had died.
“We can’t give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux,” Sayeq said Monday.
The World Health Organization said more than 11,000 people had been affected from 1,655 families, whilst the UN said “100 percent” of homes in 11 villages were totally destroyed.
As winter draws in, providing shelter for residents will be a major challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organizations.
Taliban authorities have banned women from working for UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, making assessments of family needs in deeply conservative parts of the country difficult.
Save the Children called the quake “a crisis on top of a crisis.”
“The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing,” said the group’s country director Arshad Malik.
In Sarboland village, an AFP reporter saw gutted homes, with personal belongings flapping in the wind as women and children camped out in the open.
Most rural homes in Afghanistan are made of mud, built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of modern steel reinforcement.
Multi-generational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning disasters such as Saturday’s quake can devastate local communities.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s return to power.
Herat province — home to around 1.9 million people on the border with Iran — has also been hit by a years-long drought that has crippled many hardscrabble farm communities.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless last June after a 5.9-magnitude quake struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

Updated 09 October 2023
  • Filippo Grandi compares situation in Europe with 2015 migration crisis
  • UNHCR faces $650m funding shortfall
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency faces one of the most difficult moments in its more than 70-year history as record displacements coincide with funding shortfalls and a “short-sighted” focus on border controls, its chief said on Monday.

Conflicts from Ukraine to Sudan have contributed to the displacement of some 110 million people around the globe at a time when many governments, including once-welcoming ones like Germany, are under pressure to get tougher on asylum seekers as the far-right gains ground.

Some countries like Slovakia have tightened border controls while US President Joe Biden plans to add sections to a border wall to stave off migrant crossings, carrying forward a policy of former president Donald Trump.

In an address to the governing body of the agency, known as UNHCR, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi urged countries to respect the rights of those fleeing conflict or persecution guaranteed under the 1951 Refugee Convention the body was created to oversee.

“I’m asking quite solemnly that you focus at least on the areas on which we can agree, and especially that people forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution have rights as human beings and as refugees and displaced,” he told the executive committee which meets annually and is made up of 108 member countries.

“The task with which you have entrusted UNHCR is at one of its most difficult moments in our history,” he said. “The world is increasingly divided, fragmented, and inward-looking.”

He called this weekend’s attack by Hamas gunmen on Israel “appalling” and said the clashes risk “bringing grave instability” without giving displacement projections. The organization faces a $650 million funding shortfall this year, and the 2024 outlook is “even more worrying,” he added.

UNHCR’s top donors are the US and Germany.

Insufficient aid is driving some refugees — like those who fled Sudan’s conflict — to make dangerous onward journeys to Tunisia and Italy, he said, comparing the situation with the 2015 EU migration crisis.

“This reminds us, sadly, of the situation in 2015, when thousands of Syrian and other refugees moved from the Middle East to Europe as assistance started declining,” said Grandi, who comes from Italy.

With fatalities high on two of the world’s most dangerous migration routes, the Darien Gap and the Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe, Grandi called for new “whole of route” solutions.

He said countries had a right to implement border controls but described it as “both impractical and short-sighted” to focus only on those controls. He did not name countries.

In a possible allusion to a British government plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, which heads to Britain’s top court this week, Grandi said the organization “will not accept externalizing or outsourcing asylum obligations.”

Updated 09 October 2023
  • Event organized by several UK-based pro-Palestine groups
LONDON: A large demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza was held in London on Monday night.

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in the capital to demand an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The event was organized by several UK groups, including Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Muslim Association of Britain, and the Palestinian Forum in Britain.

Dr. Ismail Patel, founder of FOA, said: “We have gathered here in London to say Palestinians must be free, Israel must end the occupation, (and) we will stand with the Palestinians until they are free.

“European governments and the British government must stop supporting Israel’s racist xenophobia against Palestinians.”

Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Monday, vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of the enclave’s Hamas rulers, as Israeli soldiers fought to dislodge Gaza gunmen from areas of southern Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas” would be allowed to enter Gaza.

