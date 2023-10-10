You are here

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike
An aerial photograph taken with a drone shows workers digging graves for the victims of an airstrike earlier in the month, at the cemetery in the Groza village, Kharkiv region, on October 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Reuters
Russia launched 36 Iranian-made attack drones against southern Ukraine overnight, damaging infrastructure in the Odesa region, authorities said.
The strikes targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian military reported, adding that air defense systems destroyed 27 drones.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified “logistics infrastructure” had been struck but that no injuries were reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on infrastructure in southern Ukraine in recent weeks and months, targeting port facilities in particular.
Separately, the Kherson regional administration said Russia had struck the region 79 times with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, wounding four people and damaging several buildings.

ZINDA JAN, Afghanistan: People dug through the rubble of the quake in western Afghanistan for their few possessions but the material losses seemed unimportant. 

Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude quake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province. Picking through the rubble on Monday, Asadullah Khan paused to think about a future marred by grief. 

Khan lost three daughters, his mother and his sister-in-law. Five members of his uncle’s family have died. His neighbors are grief-stricken, too. 

“We have lost 23 people in this village,” Khan said. 

Mounds of rubble flank the road winding through Zinda Jan district. Some door frames remain standing. There were few people in sight on Monday. 

The Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his team visited the quake-affected region Monday to deliver “immediate relief assistance” and ensure “equitable and accurate distribution of aid,” authorities said. 

Top UN officials also went to Zinda Jan to assess the extent of the damage. And in neighboring Pakistan, the government held a special session to review aid for Afghanistan, including relief teams, food, medicine, tents and blankets. 

The Taliban’s supreme leader has made no public comments about the quake. 

Afghanistan has few reliable statistics but a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national disaster authority, Janan Sayiq, told reporters in Kabul that around 4,000 people were killed or injured by the disaster. He did not provide a breakdown, but the United Nations estimates that 1,023 people were killed and 1,663 people injured in 11 villages in Zinda Jan alone. 

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban has said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. 

Saturday’s epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, the US Geological Survey said. Several of the aftershocks have been strong, including one Monday that again caused residents of the city to rush out of their homes. 

More than 35 teams from the military and nonprofit groups are involved in rescue efforts, said Sayiq, from the disaster authority. 

The fast-approaching winter, combined with the new disaster, is likely to exacerbate Afghanistan’s existing challenges and make it even harder for people to meet their basic needs, like adequate shelter, food, and medicine, aid groups warn. 

Vital infrastructure including bridges was destroyed and emergency response teams have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee said. 

The global response to the quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with the Taliban-led government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called his Afghan Taliban counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to express his condolences, according to a post on X by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry in Kabul. The Iranian diplomat “promised humanitarian aid to victims,” said Ahmad. 

Meanwhile, the justice ministry has urged national and international charity foundations, businessmen and Afghans to mobilize and gather humanitarian aid for needy people in the province. 

“Due to the extent of damages and casualties caused by this incident, a large number of our compatriots in Herat province need urgent humanitarian aid,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Afghans are still reeling from recent natural disasters. 

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake in March struck much of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and an earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. 

SEOUL: The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is due to dock at the South Korean port of Busan on Thursday, as Seoul warned of a greater threat from North Korea and held joint maritime drills with the United States and Japan.
The carrier, which is expected to remain in Busan until Oct. 16, will strengthen the defense posture of South Korea and the United States in case of any North Korean provocations, South Korea’s defense ministry said.
The Ronald Reagan last visited South Korea in 2022 for the first time in about four years, joining other military vessels in a show of might intended to send a message to North Korea.
North Korean state media KCNA on Tuesday criticized the deployment of US strategic assets, including submarines and bombers, in the Asia-Pacific region while defending its plans for a spy satellite program as “indispensable.”
Pyongyang has failed twice to place a spy satellite in orbit, in May and August, and has vowed to try again as early as October.
South Korea’s defense minister Shin Won-sik told reporters on Tuesday that South Korea faces a more severe threat from North Korea, according to news agency Yonhap.
The visit of the carrier comes after the United States pledged to enhance the “regular visibility” of its strategic military assets in the Washington Declaration, which President Yoon Suk Yeol and US leader Joe Biden issued during a summit in April.
The South Korean and US navies held joint maritime drills with Japan’s defense force in waters near South Korea’s Jeju Island on Monday and Tuesday, the South Korean navy said.
The drills, which are the first of their kind since 2016, are aimed at deterring and responding to North Korea’s “advancing nuclear and missile threats,” the navy said in a statement.
A meeting was also held on the carrier on Sunday, attended by South Korea’s Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Kim Myung-soo and his US and Japanese counterparts, to discuss countermeasures to Pyongyang’s “underwater threats” as well as its nuclear and missile programs.

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that democracy had thrived on the island despite increased Chinese pressure, and vowed that its people would remain “free for generations.”
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and has in recent years stepped up military and political pressure against Tsai’s administration.
Taiwan sees near-daily Chinese warplanes incursions around the island, while on the international stage, Beijing has poached its diplomatic allies in a bid to isolate it.
Tsai, speaking Tuesday in a National Day speech, said it was her duty to “safeguard our national sovereignty and the democratic and free way of life” of Taiwan’s 23 million people.
“In the midst of tremendous internal and external pressures, Taiwan’s democracy has grown and thrived... and we have emerged with even greater resilience,” she said.
“To protect Taiwan’s democracy is to protect the universal value of democracy.”
“The Taiwanese people,” she added, “will be a democratic and free people for generations to come.”
In the past year, Beijing has run massive war games around the island, carrying out simulations of a blockade that have raised the worries of Tsai’s administration — as well as key allies such as the United States.
The leader — who is hated by Beijing due to her refusal to recognize China’s claim on Taiwan — is in her final year of office, unable to run for president again due to the island’s two-term limit.
Taiwan will hold national elections in January, with Tsai’s deputy Lai Ching-te the current front runner for the poll.

BEIJING: China’s coast guard took measures to drive away a Philippine navy gunboat on Tuesday after it intruded into waters around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to an official statement.
The coast guard said it took “necessary measures” such as forcing the gunboat out and controlling its route after repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side were ignored.
China claims it has “indisputable sovereignty” over the shoal, which it calls Huangyan Island, and the adjacent waters.
Last month, the Philippine coast guard week said it had cut a 300 meter (980 feet) floating barrier installed by China that blocked access to the hotly disputed area which Beijing has controlled for over a decade.
“We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its infringement,” coast guard spokesman Gan Yu said, saying the action was also a serious violation of international law.
The occurrence comes a day after China warned the Philippines against further “provocations” at an atoll in the South China Sea, saying such acts had violated Chinese territorial sovereignty, contravened international law and disrupted regional peace and stability.
Ties between the Philippines and China have deteriorated of late, in large part due to overtures from its president to deepen defense ties with Washington, including offering expanded access to its troops, ostensibly for training and humanitarian purposes.

KASHKAK, Afghanistan: Rescue workers were digging Monday for families still trapped in the rubble of their ruined homes, two days after a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people in rural western Afghanistan.
“People are trying to search and get their family out of debris,” disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq told a news conference in the capital, saying reports from the field described “a very bad situation.”
Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.
They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.
“Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble,” said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.
“Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don’t know if there are others as well under the debris.”
Local and national officials gave conflicting counts of the number of dead and injured, but the disaster ministry said Sunday that 2,053 people had died.
“We can’t give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux,” Sayeq said Monday.
The World Health Organization said more than 11,000 people had been affected from 1,655 families, whilst the UN said “100 percent” of homes in 11 villages were totally destroyed.
As winter draws in, providing shelter for residents will be a major challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organizations.
Taliban authorities have banned women from working for UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, making assessments of family needs in deeply conservative parts of the country difficult.
Save the Children called the quake “a crisis on top of a crisis.”
“The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing,” said the group’s country director Arshad Malik.
In Sarboland village, an AFP reporter saw gutted homes, with personal belongings flapping in the wind as women and children camped out in the open.
Most rural homes in Afghanistan are made of mud, built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of modern steel reinforcement.
Multi-generational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning disasters such as Saturday’s quake can devastate local communities.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s return to power.
Herat province — home to around 1.9 million people on the border with Iran — has also been hit by a years-long drought that has crippled many hardscrabble farm communities.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless last June after a 5.9-magnitude quake struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

