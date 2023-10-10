Israel on high alert after rocket exchanges at Lebanon border

You are here

The UN force in Lebanon conducted intensive patrols along the southern border of the country on Tuesday, following hours of rocket exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • All public and private schools located south of the Litani Line, especially in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, were closed
  • Lebanese regions saw a rush of residents to gas stations for the second consecutive day
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The UN force in Lebanon conducted intensive patrols along the southern border of the country on Tuesday, following hours of rocket exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters.

Correspondents in the southern region reported “Israeli soldiers on high alert on the other side of the border and the deployment of the Lebanese army from the Lebanese side.”

The tensions led to the displacement of more people from the border area toward the cities of Sidon, Beirut and the Bekaa region, amid intense Israeli jet intrusions in Lebanese airspace.

All public and private schools located south of the Litani Line, especially in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, were closed.

The Lebanese University announced the closure of all its branches in the south, in Nabatieh, Tyre and Bint Jbeil, “due to the tense security situation on the southern border.”

Hezbollah officially mourned the loss of three of its members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Marwahin, Boustane, az Zallutiyya, Yarine and Naqoura, and the town of Ayta ash Shab in the Bint Jbeil district.

This came after a group from Hezbollah launched an attack on Monday afternoon on the Israeli Pranit barracks, which serves as the command center of the Galilee Division, and the Avivim barracks, a command center of a battalion affiliated with the Western Brigade, with guided missiles and mortar shells. The party reported “inflicting human losses on the Israeli army.”

Lebanese regions saw a rush of residents to gas stations for the second consecutive day, as well as to shopping centers and warehouses, to stock up on supplies, amid fears that the confrontations on the border would escalate into a battle that spilled over into the Lebanese interior.

In the context of containing any repercussions from the events in the Gaza Strip, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Berri also met US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

Mikati called for a Cabinet session on Thursday “to discuss the security situation in the country and the measures taken,” and held talks with the country’s top military officials.

The British Foreign Ministry, through its embassy in Lebanon, “advised travel to Lebanon only when necessary and not to go to certain areas south of the Litani River, which include the Naqoura-Tyre-Sidon-Beirut Highway and the areas west of it.”

It also warned “against going to the Hermel area, including the cities of Arsal, Ras Baalbek, Qaa, Labweh, and Nahle, and the Palestinian refugee camps, or within five kilometers of the border with Syria.”

British Ambassador Hamish Cowell stressed “the importance of Lebanon not being drawn into the conflict and remaining distant from it.”

A political observer told Arab News: “Lebanon and its economy cannot bear the repercussions of any new war with Israel that breaks out in the south and extends to the rest of the country.

“The tensions on the southern Lebanese border have not yet reached the point of opening a war front with Israel, and their objective seems to be to alleviate pressure on the Gaza front.

“The cost of the war on Lebanon is exorbitant, and it has previously gone through the experience. Lebanon’s infrastructure is run down, and it faces a monetary collapse if it gets involved in the war. Massive chaos with dangerous social repercussions might ensue, especially if Israel strikes vital facilities and ports.”

The Lebanese Kataeb Party warned, after a meeting of its political council, against Lebanon sliding into a new war “that is unnecessary and serves a plan aimed at stabilizing power equations in the region and prioritizing foreign interests over Lebanese interest.”

It added: “The use of Lebanese territory and linking it to the Palestinian arena is unacceptable, and Hezbollah or any of the Palestinian factions cannot speak on behalf of Lebanon, whether in war or peace, because this decision belongs to the Lebanese state and all its institutions.”

The party condemned “Israel resorting to the logic of force and violence that has brought nothing but destruction for 75 years, displacing the Palestinian people and leaving them at the mercy of agreements that have remained ink on paper.”

The Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate on Tuesday condemned “the attack on Al Arabiya reporter Mahmoud Shukr while he was covering the events in southern Lebanon.” He sustained injuries that required hospitalization.

The syndicate also condemned “the targeting of journalists, media personnel, and photographers as they perform their professional duty in covering the events of the Gaza Strip, which has led to the martyrdom of some of them and the destruction of press institutions, news agencies, and Radio Gaza.”

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Arab News
  • Aid will be sent through the UNRWA
Arab News

LONDON: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The aid will be sent through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. Officials said this was part of the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis.

Nearly 74,000 displaced persons are now housed in 64 UNRWA shelters in Gaza. This figure is expected to rise as severe shelling and airstrikes continue, including on civilian areas.

Japan, UAE FMs discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

Japan, UAE FMs discuss Israel-Palestine conflict
Arab News Japan
  • Kamikawa Yoko and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discuss ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine
  • Japanese minister said that Tokyo is very interested in working with the UAE to prevent the situation from escalating further
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko had a telephone conversation with her UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Oct. 10 to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Kamikawa, who is currently in Vietnam, stated that she has been paying close attention to the situation and is devastated by Hamas and other Palestinian militant attacks, which have caused the deaths of many civilians.

She shared that Japan heavily condemns the kidnapping of innocent civilians and stressed the importance of releasing them. Additionally, she stated that Japan has been in contact with both parties to deescalate the situation.

Sheikh Abdullah said he is very concerned about the situation and explained the diplomatic efforts that the UAE has been taking since the events started, which Kamikawa showed her appreciation for.

The Japanese minister said that Tokyo is very interested in working with the UAE to prevent the situation from escalating further. The two leaders agreed on maintaining close cooperation.

WFP ‘urgently’ calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza

WFP ‘urgently’ calls for humanitarian corridors in Gaza
Arab News
  • On Monday, WFP together with UNRWA, distributed ready-to-eat food to 73,000 people
Arab News

GAZA: The UN World Food Programme has launched an emergency operation to provide food assistance to more than 800,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, it announced on Tuesday.

The WFP said it was bringing aid to those “facing dire circumstances, lacking access to food, water, and essential supplies.”

The organization called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of aid and humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and appealed for the safe and unobstructed passage for its staff and essential commodities.

It said it “urgently” required access and funding to reach those in need, adding it needed a total of $17.3 million in the next four weeks to address what it called a “critical situation.”

On Monday, WFP together with UNRWA, distributed ready-to-eat food to 73,000 people.

WFP said distributions were ongoing for displaced people in shelters in Gaza, amid concerns that the city is running out of resources like food, water, and electricity, with damaged infrastructure severely impeding both food production and distribution networks.

WFP said it was also starting the distribution of cash-based transfers to 164,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank, with electronic vouchers redeemed on food items in local shops. WFP added it was concerned about availability of food in local shops as supplies are running out.

In the next few days, pending the replenishment of food stocks through the opening of humanitarian corridors, WFP will distribute food to 300,000 people in host communities and make available cash-based-platforms to humanitarian partners.

Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources

Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel -security sources
Reuters
  • One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions
  • A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched
Reuters

BEIRUT: A salvo of rockets was fired on Tuesday from southern Lebanon toward Israel, three security sources told Reuters, in the third consecutive day of violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said Israeli shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.
The Israeli military said it was responding with artillery fire to launches coming from Lebanese territory.
Lebanon was already on edge after six fighters were killed along the border on Monday — three Hezbollah members, an Israeli officer, and two Palestinian militants who touched off the violence by infiltrating Israel from Lebanon.
The United Nations interim peacekeeping force in the south, known as UNIFIL, said it was verifying reports of rockets being fired.
Hezbollah has voiced support for the Palestinians, saying its “guns and rockets” are with them. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired at three Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms along the border and two more military posts in Israel on Monday.
But the heavily armed, Shiite faction has so far not opened a major second front against Israel.

Senior Iraqi political figure threatens to target US interests if it backs Israel

Senior Iraqi political figure threatens to target US interests if it backs Israel
Reuters
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Hadi Al-Amiri, a powerful Iraqi politician close to Iran and a key figure in the cross-party alliance backing Iraq’s government, has threatened to target US interests if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
Amiri leads the Badr Organization, a Shi’ite political group supported by Iran that makes up a big part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the state paramilitary organization that contains many Iran-backed factions.
“If they intervene, we would intervene...if the Americans intervened openly in this conflict...we will consider all American targets legitimate … and we will not hesitate to target it,” Al-Amiri said during a tribal gathering in Baghdad on Monday night.
Al-Amiri’s comments came a day after the United States said it would rapidly provide additional munitions to Israel and was moving a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.
In past years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq regularly targeted US forces in Iraq and its embassy in Baghdad with rockets. More recently, those attacks have been halted in what Iraqi officials and militia sources said was a truce that has held since last year, as Iraq enjoys a period of relative calm. The United States currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq — and an additional 900 in Syria — on a mission to advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, who in 2014 seized swathes of territory in both countries.
On Saturday the PMF voiced its “unequivocal support” for the Palestinian factions fighting Israel and the Iraqi government has said the Palestinian operations were a natural outcome of oppressive policies by Israel.

