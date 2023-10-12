You are here

Sharma's century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and India in New Delhi Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
  Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game, finishing on 131
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma’s quick hundred off only 63 balls helped India earn a second straight win at the Cricket World Cup by beating Afghanistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game, finishing on 131. He added 156 runs off 112 balls with Ishan Kishan as India steamrollered their way to 273-2.

Earlier, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai put on a 121-run partnership, the second highest ever in the World Cup for Afghanistan, as it finished on 272-8.

Sharma broke a plethora of records on the day as India joined New Zealand and Pakistan on two wins from two games.

“It was a good win for us, as it is important to get momentum going at the start of such a tournament,” Sharma said. “It was a good pitch to bat and I just backed myself to play my natural game. It is my job to set the start in run-chases, and I look to put the opposition under pressure. It is a special feeling to get another World Cup hundred.”

It was Sharma’s seventh World Cup hundred — the most by an Indian batsman — and his 31st in ODIs. He is now third on the list of all-time ODI hundreds, after compatriots Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (47).

Kishan scored 47 runs off 47 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Kohli rounded up India’s night with 55 not out off 56 balls, including six fours, at his home ground.

Chasing 273, Sharma and Kishan set a hectic pace as they smacked 50 off 37 balls. The next 50 came off only 34 balls.

Sharma got to 50 off 30 balls, the second quickest in this World Cup, as he hit seven fours and two sixes. He then hit five more fours and two more sixes to score his second 50 off 33 balls. His third six took him past Chris Gayle’s tally of 553 for the most sixes in international cricket.

Kishan was out caught in the 19th over, against the run of play. Kohli then walked out to bat at his home ground with the capacity crowd at the Arun Jaitely Stadium chanting his name.

Sharma continued attacking the bowlers, scoring 29 off the next 19 balls, and added 49 off 42 balls with Kohli for the second wicket. He was bowled off Rashid Khan, trying to hit a googly out of the ground.

Kohli was joined in by Shreyas Iyer, who scored 25 not out and hit a 101-meter six. They added 68 off 56 balls for the third wicket, as India wrapped up the win with 90 balls to spare.

Earlier, Afghanistan made a cautious start after they won the toss and opted to bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) added 32 runs for the first wicket as the Indian pacers searched for their bearings on a flat track.

Mohammed Siraj proved expensive — he finished with 0-76 from nine overs, his joint most expensive spell in ODIs after returning the same figures against Australia on debut in 2019.

Bumrah got the breakthrough to dismiss Zadran, while Gurbaz holed out at square leg off Hardik Pandya.

Shardul Thakur, who was brought in for Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped Rahmat Shah lbw for 16.

It brought Shahidi and Azmatullah together, and they defied India’s bowlers for 128 deliveries. Their 100-run partnership came off 118 balls.

Shahidi scored 80 off 88 balls, including eight fours and a six, with his half-century coming off 58 deliveries. It was his third 50-plus score in World Cups, the most for an Afghanistan batsman.

Azmatullah also scored 50 off 62 balls, and overall scored 62 off 69 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled with great control, taking 1-40 in 10 overs. Pandya finished with 2-43 from seven overs, while Bumrah was India’s most successful bowler with 4-39.

Pandya got the breakthrough when he bowled Azmatullah in the 35th over, while Yadav trapped Shahidi lbw in the 43rd.

Afghanistan lost its last four wickets for 36 runs, with Bumrah dismissing hard-hitters Mohammad Nabi (19) and Rashid Khan (16), but finished with its second-highest World Cup total.

India’s next game is against archrival Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“It will be crucial for us to not think too much about external factors and just look at things we can control,” Sharma said. “We just need to show up and perform.”

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit centuries Tuesday as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a record run-chase at the Cricket World Cup.

Chasing a target of 345, Rizwan played with a pulled right calf and scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls. Shafique, replacing out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, scored 113 to help Pakistan reach 345-4 in 48.2 overs.

Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories. Pakistan have beaten both the qualifiers — the Netherlands and Sri Lanka — going into the marquee game against rival India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Always proud when you perform like that,” Rizwan said after a knock which featured eight fours and three sixes. “It was difficult and when you chase like that, it’s always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that.”

Sri Lanka have had plenty of bowling problems at the World Cup in the absence of injured star legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The team also lost their opening game against South Africa, which scored 428 runs against the Sri Lankans.

Pakistan’s big chase surpassed Ireland’s previous Cricket World Cup record when it made 329-7 to beat England in 2011.

The hundreds from Shafique, who hit 10 fours and three sixes, and Rizwan overshadowed Kusal Mendis’ 77-ball 122 and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 108 — maiden ODI hundreds that pushed Sri Lanka’s total to 344-9 on a day when bowlers got walloped from both sides on a perfect batting pitch.

Mendis and Samarawickrama showed plenty of aggression in the middle overs with a 111-run third-wicket stand off 69 balls, hitting 25 fours and eight sixes in between them.

Mendis capitalized on two early dropped catches inside the powerplay when first off-color Shaheen Afridi (1-66) couldn’t hold onto a sharp return catch and Imam-ul-Haq dropped a sharp chance at point. Mendis hit 14 fours and six sixes, including a flicked six over midwicket against Pakistan’s best bowler of the day — Hasan Ali (4-71) — that brought up his century off 65 balls. Samarawickrama took charge after Mendis holed out to a well-judged catch by Imam at mid-wicket fence. Pakistan pulled back in the final 10 overs despite Samrawickrama raising his century with Haris Rauf (2-64) picking up both his wickets in the final over.

“We should’ve finished stronger in the end,” Sri Lanka captain Shanaka said. “The way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short. … I can’t ask too much from the bowlers.”

Pakistan had a sluggish start to the chase when Dilshan Madushanka got the key wickets in the powerplay as Imam pulled to fine leg and captain Babar Azam (10) edged a leg side flick to the wicketkeeper.

Shafique and Rizwan then began Pakistan’s second highest ever run-chase in an ODI as Sri Lankan bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana sprayed plenty of wayward deliveries with his slingy action to end up with 1-90.

In the earlier game in Dharamsala, Dawid Malan’s century set up England’s first win when the beat Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Malan scored 140 off 107 balls — his fifth ODI hundred — as England reached 364-9 to bounce back from losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley returned figures of 4-43 as England bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 48.2 overs.

It was England’s fourth biggest win by runs in World Cup history.

Put in to bat, England made a strong start as Malan and Jonny Bairstow (52) shared 115 runs for the first wicket. Shakib Al Hasan bowled Bairstow, but Malan and Joe Root added 151 runs for the second wicket.

Malan hit 16 fours and five sixes overall, and reached his hundred off 91 balls. After the landmark, he cut loose to score 40 off only 16 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

“It was fantastic to put in a performance like this and win a game (for the team). Hopefully my form will continue ahead,” Malan said. “With Root at three, it allows us to play freely. I am desperate to do well in this format and prove a point.” Root also scored quickly, reaching 50 off 44 balls. Overall, he hit 82 off 68 balls, including eight fours and a six, as he continues to rediscover his form.

England lost their way a bit in the last phase of the innings. After Malan’s dismissal, the English went from 296-2 to 307-5, losing Root and Jos Buttler (20). Liam Livingstone, who has a good IPL record at the stadium, was bowled for a golden duck. Harry Brook (20) guided the score past 350 along with the lower middle-order.

DUBAI: The ILT20 Development Tournament ends with the Blitzers taking on the Braves in the final at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on Tuesday night — with 13 spots for UAE players up for grabs to compete in the DP World ILT20 season two.

In the first semifinal played on Monday, the Blitzers overwhelmed the Pearls by eight wickets in a one-sided affair. The Blitzers won the toss and asked the Pearls to bat first. The Pearls’ batters failed to get going as wickets were lost at regular intervals. Fast bowler Matiullah Khan, who won player of the match, made regular inroads, taking three wickets for 23, with Muhammad Zubair Khan providing him adequate support with two for 26.

Lovepreet Singh top-scored for the Pearls with 45 off 34 balls (four fours and one six), and Abdul Shakoor scored 22.

In reply, the Blitzers completed the chase with 22 balls to spare. Openers Kamran Atta (44 off 35, two fours, two sixes) and Usman Khan (43 off 25, eight fours, one six) took the attack to the Pearls’ bowlers who failed to make inroads. Aryan Lakra scored 35 as the Blitzers booked their spot in the final with consummate ease.

The Braves got the better of the Marvels in the second semifinal. Batting first, Asif Khan’s (player of the match) scintillating 73 off 50 (seven fours, three sixes) guided the Braves to a formidable 162 for seven total. Junaid Shamzu provided real fireworks in the death overs with 33 off 14 (one four, three sixes), while Danish Qureshi took three wickets.

In reply, the Marvels were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs. Opener Mayank fought hard with a gritty 66 off 42 (six fours, three sixes), and Rahul Chopra scored 32. Abdul Ghaffar took four wickets for 13 in a sensational bowling spell, while Raees Ahmed took three and Hafiz Almas Ayub chipped in with two.

Scores and final fixture:

Match 16 (first semifinal) – Blitzers beat Pearls by eight wickets

Pearls 135 for 8, 20 overs (Lovepreet Singh 45, Abdul Shakoor 22; Matiullah Khan 3-23, Muhammad Zubair Khan 2-26)

Blitzers 136 for 2, 16.2 overs (Kamran Atta 44 not out, Usman Khan 43; Nilansh Keswani 1-18)

Match 17 (second semifinal) – Braves beat Marvels by 33 runs

Braves 162 for 7, 20 overs (Asif Khan 73, Junaid Shamzu 33; Danish Qureshi 3-42, Saghir Khan 2-33)

Marvels 129 all out, 17.5 overs (Mayank 66, Rahul Chopra 32; Abdul Ghaffar 4-13, Raees Ahmed 3-15, Hafiz Almas Ayub 2-21)

Development Tournament Final: Blitzers vs Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 10, ICC Academy Oval 1 – Dubai at 7 p.m.

Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless

Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless
Updated 08 October 2023
Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless

Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless
  • Former Yorkshire cricketer talks to Arab News about the racism scandal that has rocked the English game, those who have attempted to silence him, and the upcoming book telling his side of the story
Updated 08 October 2023
Jon Pike

DUBAI: Azeem Rafiq’s tale is one for the ages. It encapsulates the contemporary differences and tensions in British society, generating considerations that resonate across other societies in which cricket has a foothold.

The unfolding of his tale has been covered in previous columns. Revelations of racial abuse were first published in a cricket journal in 2020. These attracted the interest of a UK Parliamentary Select Committee in 2021, to whom Rafiq gave a harrowing public account of his experiences. After that, the England and Wales Cricket Board requested the establishment of an Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket. It reported in June 2023. Three months later, the ECB published its response.

In an interview conducted with Rafiq in the Arab News office in Dubai this week, he provided a candid opinion on the ECB’s response and related issues. His overall view is that the response is “flimsy and falls short of what is required.” When asked what is required, he has no doubt that the fundamental issues of systemic racism are still not being addressed with meaningful programs of change. He refers to a previous ECB report in 1999 on the same subject that was more specific in terms of what it would put in place. In over 20 years, he judges, there has been little progress, even regression.

The issue is, why? Rafiq talked about the forces of denial within society, about skilfully produced briefings made against him and others who have supported him, and of the death threats made against him and his family. These were instrumental in them relocating to Dubai, where he feels much safer.

Asked if he has regrets, he says none at all. He is strong in his faith, which has been a sustaining force. However, he admits to dark times with contemplations of suicide. Those responsible for bringing him to this pass really ought to be ashamed. It is doubtful that they are, wherein lies the problem.

In April 2024, the book which he has been producing with eminent cricket correspondent George Dobell is expected to be published. Rafiq anticipates that it will be an uncomfortable read for some. It seems to have been a cathartic experience for him, made none the easier by no end being in sight for his tale. There may be many who wish that it would end.

The book’s title, “It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism,” is bound to annoy the deniers, for whom it remains just that — banter to be taken in the spirit of dressing room humor and bonding. Such ingrained attitudes are difficult to shift and, from my experience, those who do try end up being branded as troublemakers.

Rafiq’s resilience is remarkable and impressive. Despite Shakespeare’s “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” that continue to be hurled his way, he fights on. He feels he has a purpose in life, to make access to cricket and continued participation in it for young people of ethnic backgrounds easier and sustainable. He has schemes in mind. Funding is sought, not from established sources, but from private, altruistically motivated individuals and bodies.

There is a strong sense that Rafiq has a deep suspicion of the establishment. While the concept may be regarded as a nebulous one, in this case it relates to many of those who govern or have governed cricket in Yorkshire, England and Wales in the past two decades. In his view, they are the ones who have failed to address the issue of institutional racism, tried to brush the problem under the carpet, made platitudinous promises to bring about change, waited for the storm to die down and then reverted to type.

Many would have given up, kowtowed by the forces who feel that cricket has been wronged and are striking back. There is a deep vein of conservatism in British society that extends to cricket. Despite attempts to broaden the spectator appeal through initiatives in T20 and The Hundred formats, professional players are drawn largely from non-state schools and are mainly white. The problem is exacerbated by class.

According to historian Duncan Stone: “Class dictates everything about cricket in this country, in particular. It is woven into the culture of the game.” This dictates how it is organized and structured. As a result, swathes of the population do not get a chance to participate, most notably young people in state schools. The onus for developing young talent is forced onto local clubs. Some lack the financial or technical resources to achieve that, often precipitating their own collapse. A vicious circle of declining participation and institutional racism is not seen by everyone.

Azeem Rafiq, among others, does see it, and is driven to do something about it. Despite his sordid experiences in cricket, he still loves the game. His campaigning seeks to circumvent the formal channels, as he doubts their ability to achieve the changes that he believes are necessary. Hence, his lukewarm view of the ECB’s response to the damning conclusions of the ICEC report. He does give credit to the ECB’s commitments around women’s cricket and match-fee equalization.

Another commitment is to an action plan designed to increase the number of state primary and secondary school students playing cricket. The ECB also proposes to work with counties to redefine the talent pathway, aiming to ensure that finance is not a barrier to participation. While Rafiq accepts that these are steps in the right direction, he is skeptical that they will resolve his main concern, that of racial discrimination.

Challenging this is a huge task, striking at the fabric of British cricket and society, and not helped by current political trends. That does not seem to faze Rafiq. In his own words, he is “providing a voice for the voiceless” — those who are afraid to speak out or have no channel to do so. This puts him outside the mainstream. It will not be for lack of effort on his part if South Asians continue to experience discrimination when playing cricket.

New Zealand rout England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final

New Zealand rout England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
New Zealand rout England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final

New Zealand rout England in Cricket World Cup opener to gain measure of revenge for 2019 final
  • Conway’s 83-ball hundred was the Black Caps’ fastest at a World Cup — but only until the 23-year-old allrounder Ravindra went quicker, off 82 balls, to also become New Zealand’s youngest century-maker
  • Joe Root top-scored with 77 for England, who at least made some history after all batters scored double figures
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

AHMEDABAD, India: The Cricket World Cup opened Thursday with New Zealand gaining a measure of revenge for how the last one ended four years ago.

The rematch of the extraordinary 2019 final got a very different result as the Black Caps powered to a nine-wicket thrashing of England, whose title defense is off to an alarming start.

England, without star batter Ben Stokes because of a hip injury, was put into bat and posted 282-9 — a score that always seemed well below par at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

That’s how it proved as New Zealand raced to their target in just 36.2 overs, with Devon Conway (152 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (123 not out) putting on a virtually chanceless second-wicket stand of 273 to help the team to 283-1. The chase was achieved without captain Kane Williamson, who still has yet to recover from a knee injury.

Conway’s 83-ball hundred was the Black Caps’ fastest at a World Cup — but only until the 23-year-old allrounder Ravindra went quicker, off 82 balls, to also become New Zealand’s youngest century-maker.

The duo had come together when Sam Curran dismissed Will Young for a golden duck.

“Everyone says the first one (century) is pretty special,” Ravindra said. “It was cool to share that century and win with Devon, who is my good mate. He demonstrated his class throughout that knock. I have spent a lot of time playing with him over the past five or six years, and seeing how he has risen to one of the best batters in the world.”

Joe Root top-scored with 77 for England, who at least made some history after all batters scored double figures. It’s the first time that has happened in the history of ODIs, totaling 4,658 matches.

There was a sparse crowd for the start of the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup, though the cavernous 134,000-seater stadium was slightly fuller by the time the one-sided match ended.

Conway hit 19 fours and three sixes, while Ravindra hit 11 fours and five sixes, a total boundary count of 38 that exceeded England’s 27.

None of the English bowlers were able to trouble the duo, with Mark Wood taken for 0-55 in his five-over spell.

It was the first time two batters making their debut in the World Cup scored centuries in the same match.

Put into bat, England didn’t get off to a quick start as anticipated. Jonny Bairstow scored 33 off 35 balls, while Dawid Malan managed only 14 runs despite being dropped early.

They added 40 for the first wicket in 7.4 overs and New Zealand didn’t allow the run-rate to take off. When the spinners came on, the runs dried up further as Mitchell Santner dismissed Bairstow in the 13th over.

Harry Brook tried to cut loose with 16 runs off Ravindra in the 17th over, but he ended up getting out caught off the last ball.

England countered the two left-arm spinners by sending Moeen Ali up the order. It didn’t work as part-time offspinner Glenn Phillips clean bowled him for 11 runs.

Root held the fort at one end after England were down to 118-4 in 21.2 overs. He then added 70 runs for the fifth wicket with skipper Jos Buttler.

The duo batted in damage control mode, although Buttler did hit two fours and two sixes in his 43 off 42 balls.

Root scored his first half-century in 10 ODI innings off 57 balls. But New Zealand got the breakthrough when Buttler was caught behind off Matt Henry (3-48).

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and New Zealand never really let any partnership blossom. Root and Livingston added 33 runs, before the latter fell to Trent Boult (1-48).

Mark Wood and Adil Rashid threw their bats around to add 30 runs for the final wicket and saved England from an embarrassing 252-9.

“We were completely outplayed,” Buttler said. “It was a tough loss to take but we have a lot of experience in the dressing room. It is one loss at the start of a long tournament. So that’s something I would be encouraging everyone to remember.”

DUBAI: The Blitzers, Pearls, Thunderbolts and Marvels have recorded impressive wins in the opening weekend of the ILT20 Development Tournament.

The contest is aimed at providing an opportunity for UAE players to grab 13 spots still up for grabs in the DP World ILT20 season two.

In the tournament opener, player of the match Usman Khan’s unbeaten 68 off 52 balls (nine fours, one six) ensured a comfortable seven wicket win for the Blitzers. The 115-run chase was delivered without any major hiccups, with 20 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Marvels lost opener Mayank Choudhry on the tournament’s very first ball, and struggled to get going in their innings after being asked to bat first. Young all-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan top-scored with 24 runs while captain Basil Hameed scored 20. Uzair Khan and Muhammad Zubair took three wickets each as the Marvels were bowled out for 114 in 18.1 overs.

The Pearls recorded a 19-run win against the Dynamos in the second match on Saturday — a competitive 151 for eight in their 20 overs. Asked to bat first, the Pearls were well served by their opener Aryansh Sharma who scored a blazing 63 off 41 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. All-rounder Zawar Farid (player of the match) had a memorable game as he first contributed 26 useful runs with the bat in a 42-run fifth wicket partnership with Aryansh before taking four wickets with the ball.

The Dynamos got off to a flying start but failed to maintain the momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Opener Samal Udawaththa top scored with 28, and Muhammad Shahdad made a 23-run contribution. Zawar gave away a mere 20 runs in his 3.4 overs for his four wickets. Adhitya Shetty was also impressive with the ball, at three for 27.

In the opening match on Sunday and third of the tournament, Asif Khan’s 87 not out (59 balls, six fours, six sixes) for the Braves went in vain as the Thunderbolts powered through the 166-run chase for the loss of five wickets.

The Braves were asked to bat first and posted a competitive 165-run total on the back of Asif’s blazing innings, the opener hitting some lusty blows to propel his side past the 160-run mark. Junaid Shamzu smashed 31 off 10 balls (two fours, three sixes) in an unbroken 65-run alliance with Asif.

The Thunderbolts chased down the runs courtesy of an unbeaten 19-ball 45 by Ansh Tandon. The left-hander hit two fours and five sixes in his brilliant innings. Captain Rohan Mustafa scored 43 off 36 balls (six fours), and the Thunderbolts completed the chase with three balls left. Haider Ali took two wickets.

The Marvels registered their first win when they defeated the Pearls by seven wickets in the second match on Sunday. Batting first, the Marvels could only manage a paltry 121-run total. Player of the match Muhammad Zuhaib and Aayan Afzal Khan took four and three wickets respectively as the Marvels struggled to get going.

The 122-run chase was duly completed by the Marvels in 17.2 overs. Opener Mayank Choudhry top-scored with 47 off 49 balls (five fours, one six), and captain Rahul Chopra scored an unbeaten 31 off 23.

