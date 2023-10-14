You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the situation in Israel and Gaza (AFP)
Updated 51 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
  • Antonio Guterres said an Israeli order for more than 1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza is “extremely dangerous and simply not possible.”
  • A UN expert said: ‘Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law’
Updated 51 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that moving more than 1 million Palestinians through an overcrowded war zone that is under blockade to an area that is short of food, water and shelter would be “extremely dangerous and simply not possible.” He stopped short of calling on Israel to halt its assault on the besieged territory but said “even wars have rules.”

Humanitarian agencies have called on Israel to withdraw its ultimatum, delivered on Friday, in which it told more than 1.2 million Palestinians to relocate from northern Gaza to the south of the territory within 24 hours, denouncing it as the collective punishment of civilians, including women, children and the elderly, which is illegal under international law.

UN experts also condemned the evacuation order. Paula Gaviria Betancur, a UN special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said: “Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all of Gaza to be granted so that food, water and fuel can reach those most in need.

“Even wars have rules,” he said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. He urged all those involved in the conflict to respect the principles of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the requirement that “civilians must be protected and also never used as shields.”

 

 

He called for all hostages being held by Hamas to be released immediately and added: “It is imperative that all parties, and those with influence over them, do everything possible to achieve these steps.”

The closed meeting of the Security Council was called by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the council this month, and the UAE. Chaired by the Brazilian minister of foreign affairs, Mauro Vieira, the meeting aimed to “address the situation in” Gaza, including the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor.

The World Health Organization has called for such a corridor, given that “hospitals cannot run without fuel, without electricity.”

Gaza’s power plant has run out of fuel and the UN office of humanitarian affairs has warned that “a severe shortage of drinking water is affecting more than 650,000 people.”

Before the meeting, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, sent her condolences to “everybody who’s been affected” by the conflict, while “unequivocally condemning Hamas (for its) acts of terrorism.” The group does not “speak for the Palestinian people,” she added, and called on her fellow council members to “do all they can to secure the release of the hostages.”

Asked whether she would call on Israel to halt its attack on Gaza, Woodward said her country “is absolutely clear that actions need to take place in line with international humanitarian law. And when my prime minister discussed the situation with (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, he urged him to look for the protection of civilians in all of the follow-up actions that have taken place.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters
Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: military

Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: military
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said early on Saturday it had struck a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon in response to the “infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel” and fire on an Israeli drone.
The military intercepted the objects and the fire on its drone, it said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Updated 14 October 2023
AP
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
  • The visits to the Middle East by Austin and Blinken came as Israel escalated its war against Hamas militants in response to their brutal rampage last weekend
Updated 14 October 2023
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israel that “we have your back” as he and America’s top diplomat met Friday with Israeli and Arab leaders. There was no indication the US was trying to prevent an expected Israeli ground offensive into Gaza that could worsen a humanitarian crisis for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the blockaded territory.

The visits to the Middle East by Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken came as Israel escalated its war against Hamas militants in response to their shocking and brutal rampage last weekend.
Israel demanded Friday that some 1 million civilians evacuate northern Gaza for their own safety in anticipation of the expected invasion. Palestinians did indeed begin a mass exodus toward the southern part of the besieged territory even as Hamas dismissed the evacuation as a ploy and the UN warned of potentially disastrous consequences of so many people fleeing.
President Joe Biden noted the priority of aiding those trapped in Gaza.
“We can’t lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do Hamas. And they’re suffering as a result as well,” Biden said at an unrelated event in Philadelphia. He said he’d directed his administration to work with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab nations and the United Nations to send humanitarian relief urgently to those endangered by the war.
But as he has throughout the war, Biden pledged that the US would stand by Israel against a Hamas threat he called “pure evil.”
Blinken voiced a similar message, saying at a news conference in Doha, Qatar, that although the US continues to “discuss with Israel the importance of taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians,” it was also the case that any country “faced with what Israel has suffered would likely do the same.”
“No country can tolerate having a terrorist group come in, slaughter its people in the most unconscionable ways and live like that,” Blinken said. “What Israel is doing is not retaliation, it is defending the lives of its people.”
Blinken, shuttling among Saudi, Jordanian and other Arab leaders Friday after meeting with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv the day before, also heard Arab demands for aid corridors to be opened for the Palestinians trapped in Gaza and fears that any Israeli ground offensive could push countless Gaza residents into their countries.
Besides his meeting in Doha with Qatar’s foreign minister, Blinken met with King Abdullah of Jordan, who rules over a country with a large Palestinian population and has a vested interest in their status, and also with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank.
King Abdullah warned Blinken of “any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinians from all the Palestinian Territories or to cause their internal displacement, calling for preventing a spillover of the crisis into neighboring countries and the exacerbation of the refugee issue,” Jordan’s government said in a statement.
Abdullah also stressed the need to open humanitarian corridors for medical aid and relief into Gaza while protecting civilians and working to end the escalation of the conflict. He appealed for international agencies to be allowed to work unhindered.
Blinken discussed with the king the efforts to release all of the hostages the Hamas militants seized, as well as efforts to prevent the conflict from widening, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Austin, meanwhile, saw firsthand some of the weapons and security assistance that Washington rapidly delivered to Israel after it was attacked. A senior defense official said the US has already given Israel small diameter bombs as well as interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome air defense system and more will be delivered.
Asked about the likelihood of civilian casualties in Gaza, Austin said Israel has the right to defend itself. He said he respects Israeli forces because he’s worked with them over the years when he was in the military.
“They are professional, they are disciplined and they are focused on the right things,” he told reporters after meeting with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the Israeli War Cabinet. He also spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him, “As the president said, we have your back.”
Austin has spoken nearly daily with Gallant and has directed the rapid shift of US warships, aircraft, intelligence support and other assets to Israel and elsewhere in the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is already in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and a second carrier was departing Friday from Virginia, also heading to the Mediterranean.
Austin declined to say if the US is doing surveillance flights in the region, but the US is providing intelligence and other planning assistance to the Israelis, including advice on the hostage situation.
Biden earlier Friday participated in a virtual meeting with families of 14 Americans who are unaccounted for after the Hamas attacks.
“They have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what’s happening. Deeply,” Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Thursday. “We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behavior. It’s pure barbarism. And we’re going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them.”
The White House said other participants included Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser; Roger Carstens, hostage affairs special envoy; John Bass, undersecretary of state; and Brett McGurk, National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East.
In Doha, Blinken thanked Qataris for their efforts in trying to secure the release of the hostages. Mohammed Al Thani, prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, said Qatar was doing its best and “progress will be determined in the next several days.”
Al Thani also said it was imperative to open humanitarian borders in Gaza to make sure aid can “reach our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.” He said civilians needed to be protected and that “collective punishment is unacceptable.”
Blinken expressed condolences for the loss of Palestinian civilian lives in his meeting with Abbas, Miller said, and “underscored that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discussed ways to address the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza while Israel conducts legitimate security operations to defend itself from terrorism,” Miller said.
Blinken made a brief stop in Bahrain before ending the day in Saudi Arabia, a key player in the Arab world. He will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt over the weekend.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023 US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Gaza Israel

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Friday stressed the importance of providing humanitarian relief, food, water, electricity, medical aid, and civilian protection in the Gaza Strip, state-run news agency BNA reported.

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital, Manama, he emphasised his country’s support for the de-escalation of violence and peace efforts to promote regional security and stability.

Relentless Israeli strikes have leveled neighborhoods over the past week, increasing the suffering of the people in Gaza, which has also been cut off from food, water and medical supplies, and under a total power blackout.

The crown prince said Bahrain supports all regional and global efforts to achieve security and stability, which serves as a foundation for continued regional and global development, with the US and its allied countries playing a crucial role in consolidating the foundations of international peace and security.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that around 1,900 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave in the past week, with more than half under the age of 18, or women, while more than 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack last Saturday.

“Secretary Blinken and the crown prince discussed Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel and the importance of preventing the conflict from widening and maintaining stability in the region,” the US State Department said in a statement. “The secretary reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.”

Prince Salman also affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Bahrain and the US, which further bolstered strategic partnerships at various levels.

“The Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement was highlighted as a cornerstone for joint Bahrain-US cooperation across various sectors, notably security, defense, advanced technology, trade, and investment, as well as its contributions to strengthening regional security and economic development,” BNA said.

Earlier on Friday, Blinken held talks with Qatar’s emir and foreign minister in Doha as part of an extensive Middle East tour that included Israel and Jordan.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad stressed during the meeting the importance of efforts aimed at de-escalation, opening safe corridors in Gaza for aid and humanitarian efforts, and ensuring the conflict does not expand regionally. 

He also stressed Qatar’s firm position on condemning the targeting of civilians.

 

“Spoke with Qatar’s Amir today about the terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. I expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to secure the return of hostages,” Blinken said on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

“The efforts of our regional partners will be critical to prevent the conflict from spreading,” he said in another post.

Blinken expanded his trip from Israel and Jordan to include all of the Gulf Arab countries and Egypt, making it his biggest tour of the region since taking office.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Blinken, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman said his country’s “priorities within the diplomatic approach is to seek a cease-fire, protect the civilians, release the captives, and to work hard in order not to spread violence in the region because this will have bad consequences.

“We also changed our viewpoints regarding humanitarian corridors to keep the assistance and aid reaching the Palestinians, particularly within the deterioration of the situation in Gaza Strip. It is a disaster, what we can see in Gaza Strip and shortage of basic needs, no electricity – because of the bombardment,” he added.

Blinken said the US and Qatar want to prevent the conflict from spreading, adding that they “discussed in detail our efforts to prevent any actor – state or non-state – from creating a new front in this conflict. 

“We’re also working intensively together to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza. I’m grateful for the urgency that Qatar is bringing to this effort.”

Topics: Antony Blinken United States Bahrain Qatar Gaza Israel Hamas Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Bahrain' Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa War in Gaza

Hamas attack does not justify Gaza’s destruction: Red Cross

Hamas attack does not justify Gaza’s destruction: Red Cross
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Hamas attack does not justify Gaza’s destruction: Red Cross

Hamas attack does not justify Gaza’s destruction: Red Cross
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The massive Hamas attack on Israel cannot justify the “limitless destruction” of the Gaza Strip, the Red Cross said on Friday, as it called for pauses in the fighting.
Its statement came as Israel’s army warned residents in north Gaza to flee south ahead of an expected ground offensive.
“Nothing can justify the horrific attacks Israel suffered last weekend,” said a statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
“Our hearts go out to people who lost family members or are worried sick about loved ones taken hostage. We reiterate our call for their immediate release and stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits,” the ICRC said.
“But those attacks cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza.
“The parties must not neglect their legal obligations regarding the methods and means used to wage war.”
Israel has retaliated to Hamas’s attacks by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of strikes, which have killed many people.
“The instructions issued by the Israeli authorities for the population of Gaza City to immediately leave their homes, coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law,” the ICRC said.
“When military powers order people to leave their homes, all possible measures must be taken to ensure the population has access to basic necessities like food and water and that members of the same family are not separated.”
The ICRC said Gazans had “nowhere safe to go” and it was “impossible” for them to know which areas “will next face attack.”
Many would not be able to leave their homes, and international law protected all civilians, including those who remain, the humanitarian organization stressed.
“Our teams will require pauses in the fighting to work safely and effectively,” the ICRC said.
The needs in Gaza were “staggering,” it added, but with a military siege in place, humanitarian organizations “will not be able to assist such a massive displacement of people in Gaza.”
Many people have chosen to remain in the north of the Gaza Strip, amid the absence of transportation, and moreover nowhere else to go.
“This is a brutal enemy, and what they want is to scare people into displacement,” said a resident, Abu Azzam “But, we will remain steadfast in the face of any displacement.”
Mohammed Khaled, 43, similarly said he would stay. “What does the world want from us? I am a refugee in Gaza and they wish to displace me yet again?
“What will we do in Rafah?” he asked, referring to the city 40 km south of Gaza City.
“Sleep on the streets with our children? We won’t do it. I don’t want this humiliating life.”
There have been repeated calls for the creation of humanitarian corridors into Gaza, mainly through the Rafah crossing to Egypt — the only one not controlled by the Israeli military.
But Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said it is necessary for Gaza residents to “remain steadfast on their land,” warning that any mass displacement of Gazans would spell the end of the Palestinian cause.
In the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, Mohamed Abu Ali stands in front of an office for the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency or UNRWA.
“Today, we don’t know, where do we go?” the 24-year-old said.
“There is nowhere safe. We
went to the United Nations for refuge. Israel is committing massacres today against civilians and our children are under the rubble.
“We don’t know what to do. We have no food and no water. I ask the UN in front of its headquarters: Where do we go?“

Topics: War on Gaza

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments
  • James Orr posted ‘Import the Arab world, become the Arab world,’ beneath a video of demonstrators on social media
  • Two academics investigated for pro-Hamas statements at other universities; education secretary demands more to protect, support Jewish students
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Cambridge University professor has been accused of racism for comments about a pro-Palestine demonstration.

The university’s Palestine Solidarity Society and Middle Eastern North African Society said Dr. James Orr’s comments about protests in central London, of which he said “Import the Arab world, become the Arab world,” were “obviously racist.”

Orr, a member of the Faculty of Divinity, made the remarks on social media below a video of demonstrators praying on Kensington High Street in the capital, waving Palestinian flags and setting off flares.

They came just hours after Palestinian group Hamas entered southern Israel in an orchestrated attack on Oct. 7 that left at least 1,200 Israelis dead.

Cahir O’Kane, a Cambridge University professor of genetics, responded to Orr: “You could have commented on this post or the responses to the shocking Hamas atrocities in any number of reasonable ways. But you tweeted a derogatory racist comment that targets Arabs.”

A Divinity Faculty member told the university newspaper Varsity: “This clearly falls well short of the standards expected of an academic at a public university. But it falls especially short of an academic in a religious studies department, with members of varying ethnicities and religious affiliations.

“It is unthinkable that Orr can continue to enjoy the confidence of students and colleagues to teach, examine and collaborate without discrimination.”

Elsewhere, a number of students and academics in the UK risk police investigation for expressing support for Hamas, which is illegal in the country as the group is outlawed as a terrorist organization.

In separate incidents, one academic at University College London is under investigation for claiming the Hamas attack was “entirely justifiable,” while another academic at a separate London university claimed murdered Israelis died as a “consequence” of “partying on stolen land.”

UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has urged vice chancellors of British universities to do more to safeguard Jewish students and stop hate speech on campuses, claiming Jewish students needed to be “(free to) pursue their studies without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

The letter read: “We have seen evidence of a number of student societies that support Palestinians sending out inflammatory messages that show support for Hamas, which is, as you know, a proscribed terrorist organization.

“Not only are such statements of questionable legality, but they are also deeply troubling and hurtful to Jewish people, given that so many have friends and family based in Israel.”

It added: “We are asking that you do whatever you can to actively provide Jewish students with the reassurance they need, now and in the weeks and months to come, to go about their lives, and pursue their studies, without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the government plans to deport any foreign nationals found guilty of antisemitism or supporting Hamas, in a move echoing a similar announcement made by France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Three people have already been deported from France for such offenses following the attack in Israel.

A spokesman for the Union of Jewish Students told the Mail Online: “It is unconscionable for anyone to seek to justify the murderous and barbaric actions of Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group.

“There is never a legitimate reason to rape, murder and kidnap innocent civilians.”

Prof. Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert at the University of Buckingham, condemned universities for allowing the expression of sentiments in support of Hamas.

He told Mail Online: “It reeks of hypocrisy that universities will allow academics and students to back a terror organization, but yet they are so quick to no-platform academics.

“Young impressionable minds are being manipulated under the guise of academic freedom. They (universities) are pandering to extremism.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine UK Cambridge University

