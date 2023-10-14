What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques

This is an exceptionally well-written and thoroughly researched book.
It can be recommended to people with a severe interest in American business and its history.
Taming the Street describes how President Franklin D. Roosevelt battled to regulate Wall Street after the 1929 stock market crash.
With deep reporting and vivid storytelling, Diana B. Henriques takes readers back to a time when America’s financial landscape “was a jungle ruled by the titans of vast wealth, largely unrestrained by government,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Roosevelt ran for office in 1932, vowing to curb that ruthless capitalism and make the world of finance safer for ordinary savers and investors. “His profoundly personal campaign to tame the Street is one of the great untold dramas in American history,” said the review.
It said Henriques “opens the tale by introducing us to a cast of characters surrounding Wall Street in the late 1920s and proceeds to tell a story of how their actions, good and bad, weave together to create the New York Stock Exchange as it existed in the 1930s.”
Henriques is the author of “The White Sharks of Wall Street” and “Fidelity’s World.”