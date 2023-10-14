You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques

Updated 14 October 2023
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
This is an exceptionally well-written and thoroughly researched book.

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
This is an exceptionally well-written and thoroughly researched book.
It can be recommended to people with a severe interest in American business and its history.
Taming the Street describes how President Franklin D. Roosevelt battled to regulate Wall Street after the 1929 stock market crash.
With deep reporting and vivid storytelling, Diana B. Henriques takes readers back to a time when America’s financial landscape “was a jungle ruled by the titans of vast wealth, largely unrestrained by government,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Roosevelt ran for office in 1932, vowing to curb that ruthless capitalism and make the world of finance safer for ordinary savers and investors. “His profoundly personal campaign to tame the Street is one of the great untold dramas in American history,” said the review.
It said Henriques “opens the tale by introducing us to a cast of characters surrounding Wall Street in the late 1920s and proceeds to tell a story of how their actions, good and bad, weave together to create the New York Stock Exchange as it existed in the 1930s.”

Henriques is the author of “The White Sharks of Wall Street” and “Fidelity’s World.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

Go! shows you how to listen to your gut and make a thoughtful and savvy plan toward a truly fulfilling career, says a review published on goodreads.com.

Equal parts validation, empowerment, and guide, Go! provides powerful examples of career transformation from a wide array of leaders and outlines a versatile 90-day career reboot plan. 

It also opens leaders’ eyes to work culture improvements that can help them keep stellar and diverse talent.

Lisa Thee is a thought leader who helps businesses scale and lead in a world where people are demanding more from companies.

Topics: Book Review

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
Updated 12 October 2023

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

Author: Myisha Cherry

Sages from Cicero to Oprah have told us that forgiveness requires us to let go of negative emotions and that it has a unique power to heal our wounds.

In “Failures of Forgiveness,” Myisha Cherry argues that these beliefs couldn’t be more wrong — and that the ways we think about and use forgiveness, personally and as a society, can often do more harm than good. 

She presents a new and healthier understanding of forgiveness — one that will give us a better chance to recover from wrongdoing and move toward “radical repair.”

Cherry began exploring forgiveness after some relatives of the victims of a mass shooting in  South Carolina forgave what seemed unforgiveable. She was troubled that many observers appeared to be more inspired by these acts of forgiveness than they were motivated to confront the racial hatred that led to the killings. That is a big mistake, she says. We can forgive and still be angry, there can be good reasons not to forgive, and forgiving a wrong without tackling its roots solves nothing. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books
Updated 13 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books
Updated 13 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: For nearly three decades, luxury book publisher Assouline has pioneered sophisticated coffee table books on travel, culture, arts and lifestyle. Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has been of great interest to the publishing house, which resulted in the creation of 18 books devoted to various aspects of the Kingdom. Arab News sat down with Alexandre Assouline — chief of operations, brand and strategy — to discuss their work with Saudi Arabia and learn more about their outlet in Dubai's THAT Concept Store.

"It's a country with so much to offer regarding heritage, and I haven't seen many publications shining light on every piece of that heritage. So we became very interested when the Kingdom first approached us," explained Assouline. Their website has a dedicated section to books on the country spanning various subjects, including lesser-known parts of the culture — for instance, there’s a book on 'Flower Men' delving into the tribe's past and present. Elsewhere, the books cover other topics, including dates, archeological mysteries, Makkah, the Red Sea, crafts and AlUla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASSOULINE (@assouline)

"We started working with the Royal Commission for AlUla about a book that piqued our interest and started learning more about the country and its development. We also work closely with the Ministry of Culture, which led to some wonderful partnerships," Assouline said.

"I visited Diriyah, and when you see these projects and the Kingdom's vision, you just want to be a part of it. And I hope that with the contribution to culture through our publications, we are a part of it and help tell that story. It's very inspiring," he added. In the near future, two seasonal pop-ups will be seen in the Kingdom – one at Bujairi Terrace and another in Old Town, AlUla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASSOULINE (@assouline)

For their latest store opening in the GCC, Assouline chose a location in Dubai's THAT Concept Store – an experiential shopping destination for fashion, lifestyle and beauty. "Our brand is about curation, and that's what THAT Concept store has – a concept of decoration and a point of view. I am thrilled to be in a place where you can’t find all the same brands. Here, you can find labels you like and ones you should know about. And it can change periodically, and I like that aspect of curation and style."

Topics: Assouline Saudi Arabia THAT Concept Store Dubai

What We Are Reading Today: Astor

What We Are Reading Today: Astor
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
What We Are Reading Today: Astor

What We Are Reading Today: Astor
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

Authors: Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe

In “Astor, ” Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe tell the riveting history of a legendary American family and how they built and lavished their fortune.

The family fortune, first made by a beaver trapping business that grew into an empire, was then amplified by holdings in Manhattan real estate. Over the ensuing generations, Astors inserted themselves into political and cultural life, but also suffered the most famous loss on the Titanic.

This unconventional, page-turning historical biography, featuring black-and-white and color photographs, explore what the Astor name has come to mean in America — offering a window onto the making of America itself.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He's releasing a memoir about the attack
Updated 11 October 2023

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack
Updated 11 October 2023
AP
Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage last year. He’s releasing a memoir about the attack
  • “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” will be published April 16
  • The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder
Updated 11 October 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie has a memoir coming out about the horrifying attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand.
“Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” will be published April 16.
“This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art,” Rushdie said in a statement released Wednesday by Penguin Random House.
Last August, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.
For some time after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death over alleged blasphemy in his novel “The Satanic Verses,” the writer lived in isolation and with round-the-clock security. But for years since, he had moved about with few restrictions, until the stabbing at the Chautauqua Institution.
The 256-page “Knife” will be published in the US by Random House, the Penguin Random House imprint that earlier this year released his novel “Victory City,” completed before the attack. His other works include the Booker Prize-winning “Midnight’s Children,” “Shame” and “The Moor’s Last Sigh.” Rushdie is also a prominent advocate for free expression and a former president of PEN America.
“’Knife’ is a searing book, and a reminder of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable,” Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said in a statement. “We are honored to publish it, and amazed at Salman’s determination to tell his story, and to return to the work he loves.”
Rushdie, 76, did speak with The New Yorker about his ordeal, telling interviewer David Remnick for a February issue that he had worked hard to avoid “recrimination and bitterness” and was determined to “look forward and not backwards.”
He had also said that he was struggling to write fiction, as he did in the years immediately following the fatwa, and that he might instead write a memoir. Rushdie wrote at length, and in the third person, about the fatwa in his 2012 memoir “Joseph Anton.”
“This doesn’t feel third-person-ish to me,” Rushdie said of the 2022 attack in the magazine interview. “I think when somebody sticks a knife into you, that’s a first-person story. That’s an ‘I’ story.”

Topics: Salman Rushdie New York attack Iran Fatwa

