AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture

RIYADH: The third AlUla Wellness Festival, running from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4, will offer a captivating array of activities against the backdrop of AlUla’s natural beauty.

AlUla Moments, the ancient Saudi Arabian city’s calendar of events and festivals, unveiled exciting details about the event on Saturday.

The activities are designed to connect visitors with AlUla’s stunning natural surroundings. These include eco-farming, nature revitalization and heritage restoration. A standout experience is the silent walking tour, which promotes deep connection with the environment.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, highlighted the vital role that nature plays in relaxation and leisure.

He said: “This year’s workshops and activities aim to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit, offering attendees a diverse range of experiences.”

Additionally, the festival provides a unique opportunity for interaction with health enthusiasts, yoga practitioners and meditation experts. The “Five Senses Sanctuary” activities host yoga sessions and salt therapy rooms.

Al-Moallim highlighted the festival’s emphasis on heritage revival and cultural exploration in AlUla. This is realized through hands-on activities like building clay brick houses and creative projects involving palm frond processing and recycling. These immersive experiences offer insights into AlUla’s heritage while preserving traditions and promoting sustainability.

Participants can interact with local farmers to learn about livestock and the local ecosystem. The free sessions can be booked via the festival’s website.

The silent walking tour offers an exceptional 4 km journey through the Arabian desert in the Hidden Valley trail, providing a unique break from everyday life.

AlUla Moments has a designated website at experiencealula.com, featuring festival details and ticket info. Protective gear is provided during construction activities.