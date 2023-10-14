You are here

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
The festival's activities are designed to connect visitors with AlUla’s stunning natural surroundings. (Supplied)
AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
The festival's activities are designed to connect visitors with AlUla’s stunning natural surroundings. (Supplied)
AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
The festival's activities are designed to connect visitors with AlUla’s stunning natural surroundings. (Supplied)
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture

AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
  Festival activities include eco-farming, nature revitalization and heritage restoration
  A standout experience is the silent walking tour, which promotes deep connection with the environment
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The third AlUla Wellness Festival, running from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4, will offer a captivating array of activities against the backdrop of AlUla’s natural beauty.

AlUla Moments, the ancient Saudi Arabian city’s calendar of events and festivals, unveiled exciting details about the event on Saturday.

The activities are designed to connect visitors with AlUla’s stunning natural surroundings. These include eco-farming, nature revitalization and heritage restoration. A standout experience is the silent walking tour, which promotes deep connection with the environment.

Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, highlighted the vital role that nature plays in relaxation and leisure.

He said: “This year’s workshops and activities aim to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit, offering attendees a diverse range of experiences.”

Additionally, the festival provides a unique opportunity for interaction with health enthusiasts, yoga practitioners and meditation experts. The “Five Senses Sanctuary” activities host yoga sessions and salt therapy rooms.

Al-Moallim highlighted the festival’s emphasis on heritage revival and cultural exploration in AlUla. This is realized through hands-on activities like building clay brick houses and creative projects involving palm frond processing and recycling. These immersive experiences offer insights into AlUla’s heritage while preserving traditions and promoting sustainability.

Participants can interact with local farmers to learn about livestock and the local ecosystem. The free sessions can be booked via the festival’s website.

The silent walking tour offers an exceptional 4 km journey through the Arabian desert in the Hidden Valley trail, providing a unique break from everyday life.

AlUla Moments has a designated website at experiencealula.com, featuring festival details and ticket info. Protective gear is provided during construction activities.

Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen

Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
  The partnership between Diriyah Company and Ramzen represents "a shared commitment to promoting local talent, fostering innovation
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fashion label Ramzen — founded by designer Abdulrahman Al-Romaizan — presented its collection of evening wear for men and women inspired by Diriyah this week.

The collection is a result of Ramzen’s partnership with Diriyah Company. The latter was launched by the Public Investment Fund in 2022 to oversee the Diriyah Project, which aims to turn Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world.

The partnership between Diriyah Company and Ramzen represents “a shared commitment to promoting local talent, fostering innovation, and strengthening the position of Saudi Arabia as a global fashion hub,” according to a press release.

The release added that the collection drew on Diriyah’s rich cultural heritage while introducing innovative touches of modernity.

Diriyah was established in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the first Saudi State, who made it his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. He ruled from Salwa Palace in the At-Turaif district.

In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, which says on its website that the district’s citadel is “an outstanding example of the Najdi architectural and decorative style characteristic of the center of the Arabian Peninsula.”

In 2017, King Salman issued a royal decree establishing the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah. It is also the regulatory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over 194 square kilometers and includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions.

Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 16,790 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 10,177 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,523 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,090 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 709 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 63 percent were Yemeni, 34 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 86 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 19 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 39,941 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,750 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 8,745 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China's Wang Yi

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke on the phone on Saturday with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the international efforts made in this regard.

They emphasized the importance of stopping all forms of targeting civilians and the commitment of all conflicting parties to the international humanitarian law.

Prince Faisal urged China, in its capacity as a permanent member of the Security Council, to work towards ensuring that the Council fulfills its responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

He called for an immediate cessation of military operations and lifting the siege on Gaza.

He stressed the importance of implementing the Council’s resolutions on the Palestinian issue, including Resolutions No. 242 (1967), No. 338 (1973), No. 1515 (2003), and No. 2334 (2016). These resolutions, he said, provide a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue as per relevant international references.

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
McDonald's Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts

McDonald’s Saudi Arabia donates $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts
  In online post, company says it is 'proud of Saudi identity,' support for humanitarian principles
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Following news that McDonald’s franchise owners in Israel had donated meals, McDonald’s KSA released a statement on its official account on X, emphasizing that this was an independent decision and action.

A post shared on @McDonaldsKSA said that “neither McDonald’s International, nor any other franchise owner in any country, had any direct or indirect involvement or connection with this initiative.”

McDonald’s KSA also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, and underlined their unwavering commitment to Arab identity, patriotism, and dedication to the Saudi community.

“We always emphasize that our responsibility is only limited to Saudi borders and that we are not in any way involved and do not take responsibility for what other franchise owners do outside our national borders.

“As a purely Saudi company, we have been proud, since our inception, of our Saudi identity, and our continuous contribution to supporting our economy and national community, and adopting social and humanitarian matters that it (our community) is concerned with.”

In alignment with these values, “we are delighted to announce that McDonald’s KSA will be making a donation of SR2 million ($533,000) to support the relief efforts for the citizens of Gaza, may God help them. This contribution follows coordination with the relevant official authorities.

“Once again, we affirm that McDonald’s Corp. is a listed joint-stock company owned by millions of people around the world, including Arabs and Muslims.

“In pursuit of its global commercial interests, it never engages in politics, always commits to absolute neutrality and refrains from adopting any political positions, in order to safeguard its commercial interests in more than 120 countries around the world.

“Any decision or act by any of its franchise owners in any country does not represent McDonald’s International, its policies or its values and principles.

“In conclusion, we pray to God to protect our beloved country and all Muslim and Arab countries from all harm.”

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks
Updated 14 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
12m trees to transform Kingdom's parks

12m trees to transform Kingdom’s parks
  Ministry launches project to revitalize 100 natural parks
  The center emphasizes the need for park preservation, protection, monitoring and data collection
Updated 14 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli has launched an initiative to revitalize 100 natural parks across the Kingdom, covering more than 225,000 hectares in its initial phase.
The initiative involves planting more than 12 million wild trees and shrubs in the targeted areas, fostering environmental sustainability and enhancing quality of life, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.
The Kingdom’s National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification oversees various tasks within the initiative, including raising awareness about the significance of natural parks.
The center emphasizes the need for park preservation, protection, monitoring and data collection, as well as creating planting maps for local trees and shrubs such as acacia, wild sidr and haloxylon.
The center will also cultivate and sow seeds in the parks, engage the community and offer employment opportunities.
Natural parks store carbon, combat climate change, prevent desertification and support diverse plant and animal life through innovative rehabilitation and development methods.
They offer economic prospects through beekeeping, boost honey production, attract tourists and serve as a recreational destination for families and locals.
The center focuses on restoring and preserving vegetation, managing pastures, forests and national parks, detecting encroachments, combatting illegal logging and safeguarding natural resources and biodiversity.
Meshal Al-Harbi, general manager of the General Department of Pastures at the center, said: “Activities aimed at rehabilitating the natural parks involve planting trees and sowing seeds based on plant environments and protective methods.”
“One of the methods for rehabilitating natural parks involves the utilization of rainwater harvesting techniques to store and utilize this water,” he said.
Al-Harbi said: “The natural parks are good habitat for wildlife. It is characterized by good water-borne soil suitable for the growth of seasonal or sustainable plants. It also stores carbon and is considered a good environment for recreation and camping.
“In light of the implementation of the initiative, I expect that this would result in reducing dust storms and increasing vegetation cover, thus contributing to carbon storage and reducing temperature.”
 

