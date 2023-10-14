Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

SHEBAA, Lebanon: Two Lebanese civilians were killed in Israeli shelling of the southern village of Shebaa on Saturday, its mayor told AFP, the latest casualties of cross-border tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.
Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged cross-border fire with the Israeli army since a shock October 7 attack by Hamas killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.
The Palestinian gunmen also seized an estimated 150 hostages while Israel’s retaliatory air and artillery bombardment has killed more than 2,200 people in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
“A man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling,” mayor Mohammad Saab told AFP, adding they were both in their forties.
An AFP correspondent near Shebaa earlier reported heavy shelling in the area.
Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday, although the tit-for-tat attacks had so far remained limited.
Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah said it shelled Israeli positions in the contested Shebaa Farms district of the border “with guided missiles and mortar shells” and later said it had again launched strikes in the same area.
The Israeli military said it retaliated by “striking the origin of the launches,” after earlier saying they had killed several “terrorists” trying to cross the border.
Lebanon said on Saturday that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others the previous day.
Israel’s military said it was looking into the circumstances of the deadly strike, which also wounded journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera.
Commenting on the Friday attack, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, said that Israel struck a position near the village of Alma Al-Shaab, where the group of journalists were located.
Its peacekeepers also reported “gunfire and explosions afterwards.”
“Based on what UNIFIL was able to observe, at this stage we cannot say with certainty how a group of journalists who were covering the events were hit,” the statement said.
DUBAI: Demand for food is fast outstripping production capacity in many parts of the world, raising the specter of shortage and hunger as overfarming of mineral-rich soils leads to land degradation and exhaustion of finite freshwater sources.
In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), water is being referred to as the “new blue gold” as rivers and natural aquifers get rapidly depleted amid a warming climate and overexploitation of reserves, depriving farmers of the means to irrigate their crops and hydrate their livestock.
Projections by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that feeding a global population of 9.1 billion people by 2050 would require raising overall food production by around 70 percent, resulting in even greater water use.
Around 28 percent of the region’s 296 million people — roughly 84 million — are entirely dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods. In fact, farming accounts for 13 percent of the region’s gross domestic product and plays a crucial role in building food system resilience.
“The Arab region is food insecure and relies heavily on imports,” Peter Blezard, founder and director of UK-based Engage Crop Solutions, which specializes in crop enhancement and nutritional products in 26 countries worldwide, told Arab News.
“This is because growers face significant challenges due to the heat, desertification, aridity and drought that define the region” — issues, he says, that are ultimately the result of water scarcity.
It is, perhaps, no surprise that the UN has chosen water as the theme for this year’s World Food Day, which falls on Oct. 16, emphasizing its vital role in food production, nutrition and sustainable development.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, has cited sustainable management of water for agriculture and food production as an essential factor in ending hunger, achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals ahead of 2030, and preserving water for future generations.
About 70 percent of global freshwater use is linked to agriculture — a figure that is much higher in some parts of the Arab world at 92 percent, with the aridity of the climate forcing farmers to continue with unsustainable practices.
“Around 40 percent of global food is produced in artificially irrigated areas and these irrigated farms can use 300 percent more water than the crop needs,” said Blezard.
IN NUMBERS
780 million People worldwide who are going hungry.
50 million Children at risk of death from severe wasting.
84 million People in the MENA region reliant on agriculture.
70% Current global freshwater use linked to agriculture.
9.1 billion Projected global population by 2050.
70% Required increase in food production to meet demand by 2050.
That is why firms such as ahave turned to technology to help make the most of every precious drop and to avoid unnecessary waste. He cited his company’s new product, Aqualatus, as an example of innovation that allows growers to cut water use by half while maintaining crop quality.
With farmers already consuming a huge proportion of the region’s available freshwater, Blezard says the Arab world’s ambitions of becoming self-sufficient in food production will only increase the demand for water.
“Growers and innovators are responding to the challenge, but this is a major issue as many fear the water table will dry up if we continue to extract water at the current rate for agriculture,” he said.
So, how can global food production be doubled to keep pace with population growth in a world of finite freshwater?
“The conversation must move away from the looming threat of our water running out and, instead, start to focus on the solutions and what we must do to preserve our precious water resources,” said Blezard.
“The challenge is greatest for agriculture and that is why growers must take the lead, finding new ways to reduce water use and taking advantage of new technologies and more efficient irrigation and cooling systems.”
Roma Vora, a farm manager at Aranya Farms in Abu Dhabi, told Arab News she is constantly exploring new technologies to help improve water quality and efficiency on her farm.
“In agriculture, the lack of water can significantly decrease yield and affect its quality, and it’s a challenge we have to manage meticulously in organic farming,” said Vora.
The effects of shifts in temperatures and weather patterns have already caused Vora to rethink farming practices. “We usually begin our first harvest mid-October, but given the high-heat conditions, we are expecting our harvest only by early November,” she said.
She said soil-based organic farming offers many environmental benefits, including conservation and biodiversity, which are essential for ecological balance.
While organic farming is “resource-intensive,” Vora believes it is still much more sustainable than importing every item of food.
“The focus should be maintained on ‘local’ farming, and that would pave the way for a healthier, more resilient future for the Arab world,” she said.
A study by Kuwait Financial Center’s research arm, Marmore, assessing the state of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ food security, says the area has sufficient financial buffers to ensure continuous food imports, but its reliance on imports makes it vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions.
“The study stated that in January 2022, food shipping costs to the country reportedly increased tenfold, from $1,400 to $14,000 per ton, while food inflation in March 2023 was recorded at 7.46 percent year-over-year, rising from 7 percent year-over-year in the previous month,” said Blezard.
The global pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere, rising freight costs, and protectionist controls on commodities such as rice and sugar have exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains and food systems in recent years, causing the price of essential foodstuffs to rise and stockpiles to dwindle.
Now the growing scale and frequency of extreme weather events, such as drought and flash flooding, are adding to those pressures.
“Rising energy prices and production costs for most of the world’s farmers, coupled with adverse weather conditions in a lot of countries, will reduce the global production of certain foods,” said Blezard.
In response, GCC nations, including the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, have implemented long-term security measures to guard against systemic shocks, adopting strategies such as boosting domestic production, diversifying imports, reducing waste, and embracing agri-tech.
Examples of such agri-tech models include vertical farming, and digital tools that enhance supply chains and increase food production. Given the aridity of the region, such innovations are essential for expanding local production sustainably.
“In response to unfavorable climate conditions for agriculture, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also invested in farmlands overseas,” said Blezard.
As the GCC area imports 80-90 percent of its food, shoring up existing supply chains could make the system more resilient.
Soham Chokshi, CEO and co-founder of Shipsy, a smart logistics management platform, said supply chains can be made more efficient and agile by digitalizing import and cross-border logistics processes.
“Ensuring real-time visibility of container movement, using analytics and artificial intelligence to manage logistics failures and risks proactively, and automatically partnering with logistics service providers with expertise in managing food supply chains can make a winning difference,” Chokshi told Arab News.
Additionally, by leveraging a “software as a service” smart logistics management platform, governments and businesses can facilitate communication and data sharing among supply-chain partners, improving coordination and responsiveness to disruptions.
“Supply chain leaders can use data-driven inventory management to maintain optimal stock levels, reducing overstocking or under-stocking issues,” said Chokshi. “This ensures that food products are available when needed, reducing waste and improving efficiency.”
To address this issue, governments in the MENA region are establishing new ministries tasked with creating various agri-tech development teams.
“The aim for many countries is to be self-reliant on food by 2050, but to also develop a strategy that will promote world leading innovation in food security,” said Blezard.
These ministries or authorities will oversee food security, food safety, and biosecurity in the region, with their primary responsibility being to establish an efficient food security governance model.
In turn, this model will look to facilitate global agricultural trade, diversify international food sources, and enhance sustainable technology-enabled domestic food supply throughout the value chain, Blezard said.
Additionally, according to him, the model will support the establishment of new businesses through investments in the region. However, to sustain this initiative, the creation of globally competitive tax rates and trade zones is crucial.
This would attract mainstream venture capital firms and banks, encouraging the development of new businesses equipped with advanced infrastructure for handling large-volume commodities.
“This model will facilitate global agri-business trade and diversify international food sources, enhancing sustainable technology-enabled domestic food supply across the value chain,” Blezard said.
Griffiths: Situation in Gaza Strip 'fast becoming untenable'
The UN humanitarian office appealed on Friday for nearly $294 million to help some 1.3 million people in Gaza and the West Bank, nearly half for food aid as supplies run out
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters AFP
NEW YORK: The humanitarian situation in Gaza, already critical, is now “fast becoming untenable,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
There is no power, water or fuel in Gaza, and food is running dangerously low, Griffiths said, urging all countries with influence to use it to ensure respect for the rules of war, and avoid further escalation.
The actions and rhetoric by Hamas and Israel in the past few days is “extremely alarming, unacceptable,” Griffiths said.
Civilians and civilian infrastructure must protected, he said.
In Gaza, families have been bombed while inching their way south along congested, damaged roads following an evacuation order by Israel that left hundreds of thousands of people scrambling for safety but with nowhere to go, Griffiths said.
Even wars have rules, and these rules must be upheld at all times and by all sides, he said.
“Civilians must be allowed to leave for safer areas. And whether they move or stay, constant care must be taken to spare them,” Griffiths said.
He said anyone captive must be treated humanely, and all hostages must be released.
“Civilians in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory are suffering from a week of utter anguish and devastation,” Griffiths said. “I fear that the worst is yet to come.”
“The past week has been a test for humanity,” he said, “and humanity is failing.”
The European Commission said it was tripling its current humanitarian assistance for Gaza to €75 million ($78.8 million) and would work with UN agencies to ensure the aid reaches those in need.
“The commission supports Israel’s right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorists, in full respect of international humanitarian law,” the EU executive said in a statement.
“We are working hard to ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza are provided support in this context.”
The EU decided earlier this week to maintain aid to Palestinians, backtracking after a commissioner said the European Commission was putting all its development aid for Palestinians, worth €691 million, under review.
The UN humanitarian office appealed on Friday for nearly $294 million to help some 1.3 million people in Gaza and the West Bank, nearly half for food aid as supplies run out.
Lebanon protests to UN over journalist's death in Israel border clash
Cameraman Issam Abdullah died when car was hit in artillery strike
Press group was reporting on firefight between Israeli troops, Hezbollah fighters
Updated 14 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Saturday said it will file a complaint to the UN over the Israeli cross-border fire that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah and wounded six others the previous day.
The Foreign Ministry asked Beirut’s mission to the UN to raise concerns over what it described as a “flagrant violation and a crime against freedom of opinion and press.”
Abdullah’s funeral in his hometown on Saturday was attended by hundreds of people.
His body was draped in a Lebanese flag and carried from his family’s home to the local cemetery in the southern town of Khiam.
Dozens of journalists and MPs attended the funeral.
Abdullah was killed on Friday evening near the village of Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed on a group of international journalists covering an exchange of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters along the border.
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry criticized the killing of “unarmed journalists who are victims of their desire to convey the truth and defend it with their cameras and pens ... reporting on the series of repeated Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.”
The complaint highlighted the “escalating Israeli provocations and attacks last week, and the damages they caused to lives and property, and the ongoing violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and Resolution 1701, which Lebanon has affirmed its keenness to implement and abide by in all its aspects.”
The ministry said that Lebanon held Israel “responsible for the current escalation.”
It warned that “failing to end what (Israel) is doing will ignite the entire region and threaten international peace and security, and the interests of the entire world.”
Issam Abdullah was killed, while Eli Brakhia, Al Jazeera’s correspondent; Christina Assi, Agence France-Presse’s correspondent; Carmen Joukhadar, Al Jazeera’s correspondent; Iraqi journalist Maher Mohammed Abdul Latif from Reuters; Iraqi journalist Thaer Zuhair Kadhim from Reuters; and US journalist Dylan Collins were injured in the Israeli shelling.
The first shell fell near the press group, while a second fell on the journalists’ car.
The Lebanese army rushed to rescue the injured and asked other media personnel to leave the area.
The wounded are still receiving hospital treatment.
AFP said that Christina Assi needed blood transfusions at the American University Medical Center in Beirut.
Her colleague, Carmen Joukhadar, had surgery on a leg wound.
In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese army said that the Israeli shell had hit the civilian car, killing Abdullah and wounding others.
The army said that other areas in southern Lebanon at the time were targeted by an Israeli helicopter gunship and artillery, including the outskirts of the villages of Narwahin, Aita Al-Shaab, Kfar Shuba, Al-Adisa and the Marjayoun Plain.
Army command accused Israel of “directly targeting journalists.”
UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: “At 5:20 p.m. on Friday, an intense exchange of fire took place between Lebanon and Israel in the vicinity of the towns of Alma Al-Shaab, Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Dhaira, Al-Adisa and Hula.
“We learned with great sadness that a Lebanese photojournalist was killed during the exchange of fire. There were also reports that other journalists were injured.”
Israel did not deny Friday’s incident but instead pledged, through its representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to “open an investigation.”
Erdan said: “We always try to limit and avoid civilian casualties.
“But we are in a war, and unfortunate things may happen. We will investigate the matter. It is too early now to know what happened there.”
According to reports, the fire exchange began when a Palestinian group tried to cross into Israeli territory from Lebanon, and detonated an explosive device in the separation wall.
However, the Israelis discovered the infiltrators, which resulted in a firefight and a Palestinian retreat.
An Israeli airstrike of the area soon followed.
Joseph Qasifi, head of the Syndicate of Press Editors, accused the Israeli “criminal machine” of “deliberately targeting journalists while they were carrying out their professional duty to convey the true picture of what is happening in southern Lebanon.”
Qasifi expressed his disappointment that some international media outlets reported the news of the Israeli attack but failed to mention the responsible party.
He added that reports on the incident needed to reflect a sense of humanity and professional commitment.
According to a source in the Press Syndicate, Reuters decided to “change the phrasing of its news after a wave of criticism on social media.”
However, the agency’s updated report was still criticized after it referred vaguely to “rocket fire from the direction of Israel.”
On Saturday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee threatened Lebanon via X: “The Lebanese government bears responsibility for every attack launched from Lebanon toward our country. Anyone who tries to violate the borders toward our lands will be killed.”
Throughout the night, Israeli forces fired flares into the sky of the southern region and several incendiary shells into the area surrounding the villages of the western sector, especially in the town of Alma Al-Shaab.
Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks
"It's my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments," said National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi
Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: A senior Israeli official on Saturday admitted “mistakes” in intelligence assessments ahead of a brutal Hamas attack last weekend that took the country by surprise.
Palestinian militants early October 7 launched a multi-pronged assault, breaching the Gaza border barrier and targeting southern Israeli communities and army bases.
“It’s my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments,” National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told a press briefing when asked about his recent remarks predicting no Hamas aggression.
“We really believed that Hamas learned the lesson from” its last major war with Israel in 2021, Hanegbi said.
More than 1,300 civilians and security forces have been killed since the attack began, according to Israeli officials, and at least 120 have been seized by militants and believed to be held captive in Gaza.
Hanegbi rejected negotiations toward any prisoner swap deal with Hamas.
“There’s no way to negotiate with an enemy we have sworn to obliterate,” he said.
Relentless Israeli air strikes on the blockaded Palestinian enclave over the past week have killed upwards of 2,200 including at least 600 children, Hamas officials said.
Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
UAE President allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid earlier on Tuesday
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has ordered that humanitarian aid to the value of AED50 million ($13 million) be provided to the Palestinian people, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.
The aid will be sent by the relief foundation Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and is part of the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis, according to WAM.
On Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.