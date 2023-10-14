Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen

RIYADH: Saudi fashion label Ramzen — founded by designer Abdulrahman Al-Romaizan — presented its collection of evening wear for men and women inspired by Diriyah this week.

The collection is a result of Ramzen’s partnership with Diriyah Company. The latter was launched by the Public Investment Fund in 2022 to oversee the Diriyah Project, which aims to turn Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world.

The partnership between Diriyah Company and Ramzen represents “a shared commitment to promoting local talent, fostering innovation, and strengthening the position of Saudi Arabia as a global fashion hub,” according to a press release.

The release added that the collection drew on Diriyah’s rich cultural heritage while introducing innovative touches of modernity.

Diriyah was established in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the first Saudi State, who made it his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. He ruled from Salwa Palace in the At-Turaif district.

In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, which says on its website that the district’s citadel is “an outstanding example of the Najdi architectural and decorative style characteristic of the center of the Arabian Peninsula.”

In 2017, King Salman issued a royal decree establishing the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah. It is also the regulatory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over 194 square kilometers and includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions.