What We Are Reading Today: The Land Carries Our Ancestors

Saudi experts discuss challenges in uncommon literary genres

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission recently hosted an open video conference titled “Challenges of Writing in Uncommon Literary Genres.”

The event addressed the difficulties and hurdles encountered by writers and publishing entities in these unique literary domains, with the participation of various authors, publishers, and stakeholders.

The authors expressed their perspectives on the challenges they encounter in promoting their books, the intricacies of crafting works within less common literary genres, the limited enthusiasm from publishers in this domain, and the challenges of reaching a broader readership.

Some opinions emphasized the significance of conducting training courses in this field. Additionally, they deliberated on the expansion of the introduction of these literary genres and the necessity for initiatives, like the Book Incubator program launched by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, to provide support for emerging writers.

The meeting is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to enhance communication with specialists, solicit their input for sector development, and engage in its growth and improvement.

Earlier this month, Riyadh hosted an international book fair, offering a platform for budding writers to influence the local and regional cultural landscape. These events have become crucial in Saudi Arabia as the publishing industry evolves. They enable young writers to showcase their talents, publish their works, and foster a sense of community among aspiring authors, along with valuable networking opportunities.