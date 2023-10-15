You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Land Carries Our Ancestors

What We Are Reading Today: The Land Carries Our Ancestors
Authors: Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Heather Ahtone, Joy Harjo, & Shana Bushyhead Condill

“The Land Carries our ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans” brings together works by many of today’s most boldly innovative Native American artists.

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, one of the leading artists and curators of her generation, has carefully chosen some fifty works across a diversity of practices—including weaving, beadwork, sculpture, painting, printmaking, drawing, photography, performance, and video— that share the common thread of the land.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission recently hosted an open video conference titled “Challenges of Writing in Uncommon Literary Genres.”

The event addressed the difficulties and hurdles encountered by writers and publishing entities in these unique literary domains, with the participation of various authors, publishers, and stakeholders.

The authors expressed their perspectives on the challenges they encounter in promoting their books, the intricacies of crafting works within less common literary genres, the limited enthusiasm from publishers in this domain, and the challenges of reaching a broader readership.

Some opinions emphasized the significance of conducting training courses in this field. Additionally, they deliberated on the expansion of the introduction of these literary genres and the necessity for initiatives, like the  Book Incubator program launched by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, to provide support for emerging writers.

The meeting is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to enhance communication with specialists, solicit their input for sector development, and engage in its growth and improvement.

Earlier this month, Riyadh hosted an international book fair, offering a platform for budding writers to influence the local and regional cultural landscape. These events have become crucial in Saudi Arabia as the publishing industry evolves. They enable young writers to showcase their talents, publish their works, and foster a sense of community among aspiring authors, along with valuable networking opportunities.

What We Are Reading Today: Free Agents by Kevin J. Mitchell

What We Are Reading Today: Free Agents by Kevin J. Mitchell
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Free Agents by Kevin J. Mitchell

What We Are Reading Today: Free Agents by Kevin J. Mitchell
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

Scientists are learning more and more about how brain activity controls behavior and how neural circuits weigh alternatives and initiate actions. 

As we probe ever deeper into the mechanics of decision making, many conclude that agency — or free will — is an illusion. In Free Agents, leading neuroscientist Kevin Mitchell presents a wealth of evidence to the contrary, arguing that we are not mere machines responding to physical forces but agents acting with purpose. Traversing billions of years of evolution, Mitchell tells the remarkable story of how living beings capable of choice arose from lifeless matter. 

He explains how the emergence of nervous systems provided a means to learn about the world, granting sentient animals the capacity to model, predict, and simulate. 

Mitchell reveals how these faculties reached their peak in humans with our abilities to imagine and to be introspective, to reason in the moment, and to shape our possible futures through the exercise of our individual agency. 

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Street by Diana B. Henriques
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

This is an exceptionally well-written and thoroughly researched book.
It can be recommended to people with a severe interest in American business and its history.
Taming the Street describes how President Franklin D. Roosevelt battled to regulate Wall Street after the 1929 stock market crash.
With deep reporting and vivid storytelling, Diana B. Henriques takes readers back to a time when America’s financial landscape “was a jungle ruled by the titans of vast wealth, largely unrestrained by government,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Roosevelt ran for office in 1932, vowing to curb that ruthless capitalism and make the world of finance safer for ordinary savers and investors. “His profoundly personal campaign to tame the Street is one of the great untold dramas in American history,” said the review.
It said Henriques “opens the tale by introducing us to a cast of characters surrounding Wall Street in the late 1920s and proceeds to tell a story of how their actions, good and bad, weave together to create the New York Stock Exchange as it existed in the 1930s.”

Henriques is the author of “The White Sharks of Wall Street” and “Fidelity’s World.”

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

Go! shows you how to listen to your gut and make a thoughtful and savvy plan toward a truly fulfilling career, says a review published on goodreads.com.

Equal parts validation, empowerment, and guide, Go! provides powerful examples of career transformation from a wide array of leaders and outlines a versatile 90-day career reboot plan. 

It also opens leaders’ eyes to work culture improvements that can help them keep stellar and diverse talent.

Lisa Thee is a thought leader who helps businesses scale and lead in a world where people are demanding more from companies.

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

Author: Myisha Cherry

Sages from Cicero to Oprah have told us that forgiveness requires us to let go of negative emotions and that it has a unique power to heal our wounds.

In “Failures of Forgiveness,” Myisha Cherry argues that these beliefs couldn’t be more wrong — and that the ways we think about and use forgiveness, personally and as a society, can often do more harm than good. 

She presents a new and healthier understanding of forgiveness — one that will give us a better chance to recover from wrongdoing and move toward “radical repair.”

Cherry began exploring forgiveness after some relatives of the victims of a mass shooting in  South Carolina forgave what seemed unforgiveable. She was troubled that many observers appeared to be more inspired by these acts of forgiveness than they were motivated to confront the racial hatred that led to the killings. That is a big mistake, she says. We can forgive and still be angry, there can be good reasons not to forgive, and forgiving a wrong without tackling its roots solves nothing. 

