Guardian parts ways with longtime cartoonist amid controversy over Netanyahu drawing

LONDON: Steve Bell, a veteran cartoonist with a longstanding association with The Guardian, has revealed his departure from the newspaper following the publication of a cartoon featuring Benjamin Netanyahu.
The cartoon faced criticism for alleged antisemitic undertones, an accusation Bell refuted.
He said that the drawing was inspired by a 1960s illustration by David Levine, who portrayed US President Lyndon B. Johnson with a scar in the shape of Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
Bell, a prominent figure at The Guardian for many decades, depicted the Israeli prime minister performing surgery on a figure resembling the Gaza Strip, accompanied by the caption, “Residents of Gaza, get out now.”
The imagery referred to a recent ultimatum issued by Netanyahu, urging residents to evacuate the northern region of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours before anticipated Israeli airstrikes.
Bell revealed that The Guardian chose not to publish the cartoon, citing concerns about antisemitism.
Initially submitted last week with the words “After David Levine” above the artist credit, Bell argued that portraying this subject for The Guardian now would inevitably lead to false accusations of employing “antisemitic tropes.”
Critics highlighted similarities in imagery to Shylock, the Jewish moneylender from Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” who seeks a “pound of flesh” from someone he is owed.
On Sunday, The Guardian confirmed its decision to part ways with Bell, specifying that the cartoonist would remain with the paper until his contract ends in April 2024.
The Guardian stated: “The decision has been made to not renew Steve Bell’s contract.
Steve Bell’s cartoons have been a significant part of The Guardian for more than 40 years — we express our appreciation and wish him all the best.”
Bell has been subject to scrutiny for his drawings in the past.
In 2020, he drew Priti Patel, along with Boris Johnson, as a grotesque, overweight bull, sparking outrage and allegations of referencing her Hindu heritage.
In the same year, he faced accusations of antisemitism for a drawing depicting Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labour Party, presenting Jeremy Corbyn’s decapitated head on a platter — an image critics interpreted as a reference to the presentation of John the Baptist’s head to the daughter of King Herod, a Jewish monarch from the Bible.
Since the beginning of the conflict between Hamas and Israel on Oct. 7, media organizations, publishers, governments and social media platforms from around the world have been accused of bias in handling the situation.
On Sunday, the Frankfurt Book Fair was accused of “shutting down” Palestinian voices, after an awards ceremony due to honor Palestine-born novelist and essayist Adania Shibli was called off due to the war in Israel.
On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced a systematic ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in France amid concerns they could lead to “public order disturbances.”
On Sunday, Arab News revealed that Meta’s Instagram has been shadow-banning users and suspending or banning accounts due to their pro-Palestinian content.
Israeli police officer threatens Al-Araby reporter live on air
"We’ll turn Gaza to dust" Israeli police officers yells at reporter on air
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: An Israeli police officer threatened and screamed at a reporter from Al-Araby television network live on air on Sunday.
Correspondent Ahmad Darawsheh was in the Israeli city of Ashdod covering the developments on the border with Gaza when the officer approached him.
The officer asked in Hebrew: “What are you saying? I don’t care if you are live. What are you saying?”
“I am saying what the Israeli army is doing,” the reporter responded.
The officer began shouting: “You (had) better be saying good things. Understood?
“And all of these Hamas should be slaughtered. Am I clear? If you don’t report the truth, woe is you.”
After the officer walked away, Darawsheh said: “The Israeli police are monitoring what we are saying.”
The officer returned and stood directly in front of the camera shortly after hearing the reporter’s comment. He looked down the lens and yelled: “Detestable! We’ll turn Gaza to dust. Dust, dust, dust.”
Israel-Gaza: Social media users accuse Meta’s Instagram of censorship of pro-Palestinian posts
Updated 15 October 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD Nadia Faour
LONDON/DUBAI: Social media users have complained that posts and accounts have been suspended or banned due to their pro-Palestinian content in the wake of Israel’s intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Mondoweiss, a news and analysis account dedicated to Palestine with platforms on X and TikTok, reported that its TikTok account had been temporarily taken down.
Some Instagram users have also complained of restrictions on their accounts and inability to livestream.
One London-based user, who asked not to be named in fear of harassment, told Arab News that she had posted several Instagram stories regarding Palestine that only received up to five views within a couple of hours.
After posting a picture of a skirt, however, she reached 91 views in 40 minutes.
Several other users with pro-Palestinian accounts took to the site to raise awareness of the issue.
Another user, who asked to have her account handle blocked out, shared a story saying: “OK, so literally not one soul has seen my stories for the past hour.
“So let me try this: #FreeIsrael.”
Soon after, she posted another story with the Palestinian flag, stating that 40 people saw the post within five minutes. “I guess you post with #FreeIsrael if you want a voice on this platform,” she wrote.
The targeting of pro-Palestinian accounts came after the Israeli siege was imposed on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said that “no electric switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter” until hostages taken by Hamas in its action were freed.
Nadim Nashif, the executive director and co-founder of 7amleh: The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, a Palestinian digital rights group, told Arab News that “7amleh has repeatedly documented how Palestinian content gets overly moderated and overly scrutinized by major online platforms.”
He added: “In the most recent context, for example, we noticed a double standard in how Meta hid the search results on an all-encompassing Arabic hashtag … associated with the recent escalation, but did not take similar action on the parallel hashtag in Hebrew because that was mainly used by state actors who get treated preferentially.”
Meta refutes any claims of censorship on the basis of taking sides or silencing Palestinian voices.
A Meta spokesperson told Arab News: “The suggestion that we’re trying to suppress a particular community or point of view is categorically untrue.
“Our policies are designed to give everyone a voice while keeping people safe on our apps, and we apply these policies regardless of who is posting, or their personal beliefs.”
The social networking giant recently released a post in which it listed the actions it was taking on accounts.
One of the points noted that “given the higher volumes of content being reported to us, we know content that doesn’t violate our policies may be removed in error.”
This is not the first time that Meta and its subsidiaries — which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — have been accused of censorship and shadow banning, a term that refers to blocking a user from a social media site or online forum without their knowledge, typically by making posts and comments no longer visible to other users.
Nashif added: “When we believe certain media platforms are not safeguarding the digital rights of Palestinians, we work to build pressure on those platforms, through our communities, to ensure those social media platforms acknowledge their role and responsibilities to human rights and to ensure their platforms are free from discrimination.”
Arab News reported on the censorship of accounts containing pro-Palestinian sentiments during the Sheikh Jarrah protests in 2021.
Meta then worked with groups such as 7amleh to address the issues.
Nashif said: “Meta engaged with 7amleh and other civil society organizations to mitigate its human rights impact following an assessment of its performance during Sheikh Jarrah (protests).
“However, we continue to face an uphill battle as so much of the Palestinian narrative and factual reporting out of Palestine get disproportionately targeted because of the company’s policies.”
Yumna Patel, the Palestine news director of Mondoweiss, said: “The censorship of Palestinian voices — those who support Palestine, and alternative news media who report on the crimes of the Israeli occupation — by social media networks and giants like Meta and TikTok is well documented.
“We often see these violations become more frequent during times like this, when there is an uptick in violence and international attention on Palestine.
“We saw it with the censorship of Palestinian accounts on Instagram during the Sheikh Jarrah protests in 2021, the Israeli army’s deadly raids on Jenin in the West Bank in 2023, and now once again as Israel declares war on Gaza.”
Adnan Barq, a Palestinian public figure on Instagram, shared guidelines he was sent by Instagram, stating his content and profile could not be shown to non-followers.
Barq shared with the caption: “Blocked from going live. Stop your racism @instagram and grow the hell up.”
To counter the shadow-bans, users circulated a memo noting how to get around Meta’s guidelines such as “breaking the rhythm of posting about Palestine with any other content, preferably anything from your gallery and not reposting from the platform itself.”
The European Commission also opened an investigation into X in the summer after warnings about misinformation linked to Hamas and Israel.
X was given 24 hours by the EU at the time to address the issue or face penalties under the Digital Services Act.
TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew was given 24 hours by the European Commission on Thursday to show how his company was protecting teenagers from violent content and misinformation regarding issues surrounding incidents involving Israel and Hamas.
As Israel prepares for an on the ground invasion of Gaza while its residents were given 24 hours to evacuate, many social media users have been posting what they deem to be their last words citing lack of power to charge their outlets and the brutal bombardment they remain under.
Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau
Israel accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement
Updated 15 October 2023
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel’s communications minister said on Sunday he was seeking a possible closure of Al Jazeera’s local bureau, and accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitement and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.
The proposal to shut down Al Jazeera had been vetted by Israeli security officials and was being vetted by legal experts, Shloma Karhi said, adding that he would bring it to the cabinet later in the day.
Al Jazeera and the government in Doha had no immediate comment.
“This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel — a propaganda mouthpiece,” Karhi told Israel’s Army Radio.
“It is unconscionable that Hamas spokespeople’s message goes through this station,” he said, adding: “I hope we will finish with this today.” It was not clear if the latter statement referred to a cabinet discussion or implementation of a closure.
BBC director-general urges staff to ‘speak up’ amid pressure to call Hamas ‘terrorists’
News chief says use of ‘terror’ label would compromise broadcaster’s impartiality, and risk staff safety in ‘hostile environments’
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, told editorial staff on Thursday to voice their concerns “whenever they need to” following the backlash directed at the broadcaster over its refusal to refer to Hamas as a “terrorist organization.”
Describing the events in Israel and Gaza as “horrific,” Davie wrote in an email message to staff: “This is an incredibly difficult and complex story, and our coverage has not shied away from reporting the nature of the atrocities and the impact they have had on the ground around the world.
“The team has put in place a number of resources to help,” the email, which was shared by The Daily Telegraph, read.
“As ever, we want everyone to feel supported and safe at the BBC, and for you to feel able to speak up whenever you need to.”
Davie attached a letter from Deborah Turness, chief of BBC News, in which she defended the network’s decision to not “declare any group as terrorists.”
Turness wrote: “This is standard practice for many of the world’s most reputable news organizations — including some that I have led in the UK, in Europe and in the United States.
“That’s because the term terrorist is politicized and used as a weapon in wars.”
She added: “If we are perceived to take sides in any war, it will no longer be safe for us to operate in hostile environments and to witness firsthand what is happening.”
The correspondence came after a week of mounting pressure on the BBC over its refusal to call Hamas a “terrorist organization” in light of the attack on Israel. The armed group has been proscribed as a “terrorist organization” in the UK since November 2021.
Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, confirmed on Friday that it was up to the BBC to decide whether to describe Hamas as “terrorists.”
Mishal Husain, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show, told UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps the BBC was following the Ofcom code by not referring to Hamas as “terrorists.” But Shapps insisted that the broadcaster should refer to Hamas as a “terrorist group” as it had been proscribed by law.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also urged the BBC to “call (the action) out for what it is,” while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent live on air to call Hamas “terrorists.”