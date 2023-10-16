You are here

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia's TASI concludes in green, reaches 10,622 points  

The primary index showcased a trade value of SR5 billion ($1.3 billion). Shutterstock.
Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded its Monday trading at 10,622.12 points, recording a rise of 79.26 – or 0.75 percent.  

At the same time, Nomu, the parallel market, ended at 22,626.81, showing an increase of 566.53 points or 2.57 percent.  

The MSCI Tadawul also increased by 9.46 points, finishing at 1,365.66 – marking an uplift of 0.70 percent.  

By the close of trading, the primary index showcased a trade value of SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) with 149 stocks on the rise and 67 on the downtrend. Conversely, Nomu noted a trading volume of SR19.5 million.  

In TASI, Savola Group stood out as the leading performer, registering a surge of 9.90 percent and closing at SR38.85. Additionally, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. ended on a positive note with a growth of 7.01 percent, settling at SR22.90.  

Another notable performer, ACWA Power Co. observed a 6 percent rise, concluding its trading at SR212. Both Zamil Industrial Investment Co. and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. also made it to the list, climbing by 4.92 and 4.27 percent, to wrap up at SR20.90 and SR219.80, respectively.  

On the flip side, Saudi Chemical Co. experienced the most significant drop, plunging by 2.39 percent to SR4.09. Shares of Naseej International Trading Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. followed suit, declining to SR42 and SR38.75, translating to a dip of 2.33 percent and 1.90 percent, respectively. Arabian Pipes Co. and Leejam Sports Co. also reported downturns.  

In Nomu, Ladun Investment Co. was the top performer, reaching SR3.96, an increase of 10.92 percent. Future Care Trading Co., Meyar Co., and Academy of Learning Co. were also among the top performers clinching 10.77 percent, 9.75 percent, and 9.27 percent changes to close at SR18.30, SR86.70, and SR8.96, respectively.  

Shatirah House Restaurant Co., also known as Burgerizzer, also closed the day in green with SR8.85, an increase of 9.26 percent.  

However, Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. was the worst performer in Nomu, closing at SR114, a 9.38 percent drop.  

Munawla Cargo Co. and Marble Design Co. followed suit dropping by 6.05 percent and 4.61 percent to close at SR211.20 and SR88.90, respectively.  

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. and Saudi Lime Industries Co. were also among Nomu’s worst performers. 

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia's largest off-grid EV charging network

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network
Arab News
RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant stride toward sustainability, Saudi multi-project developer Red Sea Global has implemented the largest off-grid electric vehicle charging network in the Kingdom. 

The independent network, which operates without reliance on the national electricity grid, encompasses over 150 charging stations spanning the first phase of The Red Sea destination area, according to a press release.

These strategically positioned stations will play a crucial role in keeping RSG’s initial fleet of 80 electric vehicles, including Lucid and Mercedes models, charged and ready for use, the press release added.

John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, said: “Our ambition to combine sustainability and luxury like never before takes a new form as we drive The Red Sea into the future of next-gen, smart mobility, fully powered by sunlight.” 

He added: “Our electric transport fleet and charging network not only elevates our environmental credibility with yet another global benchmark in carbon-neutral operations but does so in a way that matches our guests’ expectations for high-end style and comfort.” 

The press release also highlighted that Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air vehicles are exclusively designated for guest transportation during their stays at The Red Sea.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. To power the initial phase of the destination, which includes the EV fleet and charging network, RSG has already constructed five solar farms equipped with 760,000 photovoltaic panels.

Andreas Flourou, group head of mobility at RSG, said: “Red Sea Global heralds a new era of cutting-edge mobility with Saudi Arabia’s premier luxury EV fleet marking a milestone in sustainable transportation.” 

He added: “The addition of Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Airs, powered by our solar grid, reinforces our commitment to regenerative tourism. Our carbon-neutral operations provide guests with a seamless and stylish travel experience, while creating new jobs and empowering young Saudis.”

RSG further noted that the necessary infrastructure for maintaining and operating the fleet is already in place, as the project prepares to welcome its first guests this year. 

Furthermore, the Red Sea International Airport has commenced operations, receiving its inaugural flights last month, and the first two hotels are already accepting bookings.

Upon its full completion in 2030, the destination will encompass 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential properties distributed across 22 islands and six inland sites.

MENA banking sector's profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Arab News
MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Arab News

RIYADH: The banking sector in the Middle East and North Africa recorded a 30 percent annual increase in net profits in the first half of 2023, reported professional services group EY. 

According to its MENA H1 2023 Banking Report, the sector also recorded a year-on-year rise of 12.2 percent in net assets in the six months to the end of June 2023.

The company found that the sectoral growth was driven by a rising demand for loans, fueled by the region’s overall economic expansion amid its diversification efforts.  

“With limited effect to the ongoing banking industry crisis in the US and Europe, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) banking sector has undergone a fundamental transformation and is now pursuing a strong upward trajectory, boosted by an increasing demand for lending,” said Charlie Alexander, EY MENA’s financial services leader, in a statement.  

“This development is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s overall economic growth amidst ongoing economic diversification drives,” he added. 

Furthermore, return on equity climbed by 6.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, while the net interest margin advanced by 0.2 percent. 

Operating income and total deposits exhibited substantial growth during the period, surging 18.8 percent and 6.08 percent rise, respectively. 

According to the report, 2023 will also witness a significant emphasis on regulatory oversight, including ongoing implementations of Basel IV regulations and an intensified focus on combating financial crime. 

The study added that nonperforming loans, a vital indicator of the bank’s credit risk, will persist at their existing levels as banks adopt a more conservative approach to lending.   

By strengthening their risk management technologies and systems, financial institutions are boosting their ability to withstand potential risks and comply with regulatory requirements. 

Additionally, the study pointed out a strong focus on several critical areas in the region’s banking sector, including digital and open banking, blockchain   and mobile payments. 

Tokenization, digital currencies, and sustainable finance are other areas gaining traction. 

“Central banks are enabling banking innovation through implementing regulatory frameworks which are conducive to fintech and open banking,” said Houssam Itani, EY MENA’s banking and capital markets leader, in the statement.   

He added: “The evolving regulatory environment is expected to open the door for measured growth which balances innovation and financial resilience.” 

The study anticipates that GCC banks will maintain their resilience in 2023, and the situation is expected to improve, with sustained oil prices empowering governments to provide economic support.

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Arab News
Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 22 percent in September 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to official statistics.

Over 294,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were documented in September 2023, as reported by the electronic rental service network Ejar, connected to the Sakani platform, covering 160 cities and regions nationwide.

The statement added that the September rental index witnessed a 15 percent decrease in residential transactions compared to August.

There were 233,000 transactions in September, with commercial rentals accounting for approximately 61,000. This marked a 6 percent decrease compared to August.

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
  • The development comes during Pakistani IT minister's visit to UAE where he also attended the GITEX tech show
  • Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at 43rd edition of GITEX, dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's caretaker information technology (IT) minister, Umar Saif, has met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy, Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, and discussed with him bilateral collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments, the Pakistani minister said on Monday. 

The meeting came during Saif's visit to the UAE where he also attended the 43rd edition of the GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) GLOBAL tech and startup show, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct 16 till Oct 20. 

Saif described his meeting with the UAE minister as "wonderful." 

"He expressed keen interest in collaborating on AI, digital economy and venture capital investments in Pakistan and proposed to sign a formal MoU (memorandum of understanding)," the Pakistani IT minister said on X. 

 

Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at GITEX, which is dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition, according to the minister.

"We have 27 companies and over 45 startups," Saif said in another X post. "Our brand TechDestinationPakistan is one of the biggest brands visible at GITEX, and the buzz around Pakistan’s IT industry is electrifying." 

 

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close cooperation in various sectors including defense, health, trade, culture and information. More than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates live in the Gulf country and work in public and private sectors. 

Each year, they remit over $4 billion to Pakistan. According to official data, the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE remitted a whopping $5.10 billion in 2022. 

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Arab News
Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Arab News

RIYADH: In a major move to boost Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries has unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector.   

GAMI’s strategic expansion includes an initial offering of 10 investment prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains. 

The announcement was jointly made by GAMI and the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This latest initiative is a direct outcome of the Military Industries Enabler initiative, which was launched by the authority earlier this year. 

