Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s TASI concludes in green, reaches 10,622 points  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded its Monday trading at 10,622.12 points, recording a rise of 79.26 – or 0.75 percent.

At the same time, Nomu, the parallel market, ended at 22,626.81, showing an increase of 566.53 points or 2.57 percent.

The MSCI Tadawul also increased by 9.46 points, finishing at 1,365.66 – marking an uplift of 0.70 percent.

By the close of trading, the primary index showcased a trade value of SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) with 149 stocks on the rise and 67 on the downtrend. Conversely, Nomu noted a trading volume of SR19.5 million.

In TASI, Savola Group stood out as the leading performer, registering a surge of 9.90 percent and closing at SR38.85. Additionally, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. ended on a positive note with a growth of 7.01 percent, settling at SR22.90.

Another notable performer, ACWA Power Co. observed a 6 percent rise, concluding its trading at SR212. Both Zamil Industrial Investment Co. and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. also made it to the list, climbing by 4.92 and 4.27 percent, to wrap up at SR20.90 and SR219.80, respectively.

On the flip side, Saudi Chemical Co. experienced the most significant drop, plunging by 2.39 percent to SR4.09. Shares of Naseej International Trading Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. followed suit, declining to SR42 and SR38.75, translating to a dip of 2.33 percent and 1.90 percent, respectively. Arabian Pipes Co. and Leejam Sports Co. also reported downturns.

In Nomu, Ladun Investment Co. was the top performer, reaching SR3.96, an increase of 10.92 percent. Future Care Trading Co., Meyar Co., and Academy of Learning Co. were also among the top performers clinching 10.77 percent, 9.75 percent, and 9.27 percent changes to close at SR18.30, SR86.70, and SR8.96, respectively.

Shatirah House Restaurant Co., also known as Burgerizzer, also closed the day in green with SR8.85, an increase of 9.26 percent.

However, Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. was the worst performer in Nomu, closing at SR114, a 9.38 percent drop.

Munawla Cargo Co. and Marble Design Co. followed suit dropping by 6.05 percent and 4.61 percent to close at SR211.20 and SR88.90, respectively.

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. and Saudi Lime Industries Co. were also among Nomu’s worst performers.