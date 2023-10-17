You are here

War on Gaza

Iraq activists call for demonstrations to support Palestinians in Gaza
Protesters take part in an anti-Israeli demonstration at Tahrir Square in Baghdad on October 13, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Iraq activists call for demonstrations to support Palestinians in Gaza
  • Protests to back ‘Palestinian resistance factions in the face of the usurping Israeli occupation’
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
CAIRO: Iraqi activists have called for demonstrations on Friday across Baghdad to support “besieged” Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli war and occupation.

“The Preparatory Committee announced the organization of massive popular demonstrations in Baghdad and the rest of the country’s governorates, in support of the brothers in Palestine and in solidarity with the besieged Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian resistance factions in the face of the usurping Israeli occupation,” according to a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency.

The statement added that one demonstration will be held at 4 p.m. near the Suspension Bridge in Baghdad.

It called on Iraqis from other governorates to hold similar actions in their cities.

“We call on all social and popular (activists), unions and federations to actively participate in this mass mobilization in support for the brothers and (resistance fighters) in the occupied Palestine,” the statement added.

Related

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids
  • The Islamic Republic had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018
  • Persian is strongly influenced by Arabic but also borrows from French and English
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Tehran: Iran has banned the teaching of all foreign languages, including English and Arabic, in kindergartens and primary schools, with immediate effect, state media reported Tuesday.
“The teaching of foreign languages is prohibited in kindergartens, nursery schools and primary schools, because at this age, the Iranian identity of the child is being formed,” said Massoud Tehrani-Farjad, an education ministry official, according to IRNA news agency.
The Islamic Republic had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018, although it is taught from secondary school onwards.
“The ban on the teaching of foreign languages does not only concern English, but also other languages, including Arabic,” underlined Tehrani-Farjad.
Persian, the only official language in Iran, is strongly influenced by Arabic but also borrows from French and English.
The ministry of education had in June 2022 signaled its plan to begin a “trial to teach French” in schools across the country to “eliminate the monopoly of the English language.”
In September, the government banned Iranian or dual-national students from attending international schools, saying Iranian children had an obligation to follow the country’s school curriculum.
The decision led to a sudden drop in the number of students in some international schools in Tehran, including French and German institutions.

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders
  • Talks will focus on ways to halt war in Gaza and allow the revival of the peace process
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan voiced hope Wednesday that a summit this week involving US President Joe Biden would breathe new life into the Middle East peace process following major fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Biden will Wednesday visit Israel to show solidarity after Hamas attacks as it prepares a ground offensive in Gaza before heading to Jordan, a key US partner, for a four-way summit.
In Amman, Biden will meet King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt — the first two Arab countries to make peace with Israel — as well as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, a Hamas foe based in the West Bank.
The discussions would focus on ways to halt “the ongoing war in Gaza and ways to find a political horizon that would allow the revival of the peace process,” an official statement said.
King Abdullah will also meet separately with the three leaders on “how to ensure the entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the (Gaza) Strip.”
The monarch on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.
Amman, which lost the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war is worried widening violence could have repercussions, with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians. 
President Biden’s visit to the region, his second to a conflict zone this year following his trip to Ukraine in February, carries risks. His goal will be to show American solidarity with Netanyahu while trying to avoid a broader regional war involving Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and Syria.
The United States has stationed a carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean in a show of force for Israel and a second is on the way.
Biden also wants to avert a humanitarian calamity in Gaza where authorities say more than 2,800 people have already been killed in Israeli bombardment over the last week.
Hundreds of tons of aid from several countries have been waiting in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.
“He’ll make it clear that we want to continue working with all our partners in the region, including Israel, to get humanitarian assistance in and provide some kind of safe passage for civilians to get out,” said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.
Biden and Netanyahu, thrown into a wartime partnership despite deep political differences on the way forward in the Middle East, have joined forces.
Biden has given Israel full-throated support while stressing the need to head off a massive humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Their face-to-face meeting, after holding several phone calls since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, will allow Biden to privately discuss concerns and possible red lines in the coming Gaza invasion.
Biden will also get an update on the scores of hostages taken by Hamas.
The State Department has said 29 citizens of the United States were killed in the Hamas attacks in Israel, with 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident unaccounted for.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement.
Biden will make clear that “Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after hours of talks with Israel’s war cabinet in Tel Aviv.
He said Israel would brief Biden on its war aims and strategy and on how it will conduct operations “in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”
Efforts to create a Palestinian state have been at a standstill for years with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government firmly opposed.
The Biden administration has backed calls for a two-state solution but has done little diplomatically to advance the goal, seeing little prospect of success.

(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: War on Gaza Biden Jordan Jordan's King Abdullah II Egypt Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP
  • WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave
  • “The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation,” WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s World Food Programme said the food situation in the besieged and blockaded Gaza Strip was worsening, with only four or five days of stocks left in the shops.
WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave, but at the shop level, the situation was even more acute.
“The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation,” WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters at the UN in Geneva via video-link from Cairo.
“The current stocks of essential food commodities are sufficient for only two weeks — and that’s at the wholesalers’ level,” she said, with the warehouses located in Gaza City in the north of the territory and shops having difficulties replenishing supplies.
“Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left.”
Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s heavily fortified border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel says at least 199 hostages were taken by Hamas or other groups during the raid.
Israel has responded with withering air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza and by deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.
Israel has demanded that residents of north Gaza leave for the south, hoping to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a perilous urban ground assault.
Etefa said that out of five flour mills in the Gaza Strip, only one was operating due to security concerns and the unavailability of fuel.
“So the bread supply is running low and people are lining up for hours to get bread,” she said.
Only five bakeries out of 23 in Gaza contracted by WFP were still in operation, she added.
“Our food supplies within Gaza are running really short,” said Etefa.
The spokeswoman said there has been no looting of WFP warehouses, and “anyway, whatever we have left in the warehouses is so little.”
Aid agencies have been flying supplies into El Arish airport in Egypt — around 20 kilometers away from the Rafah border crossing and the only one into the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel.
So far Egypt has kept the crossing closed to aid going in or foreign nationals trying to flee, as Israel has repeatedly struck the Palestinian side of the crossing.
Etefa said the WFP had mobilized over 300 metric tons of food that was either at or on its way to the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip — enough food to feed around 250,000 people for one week.
“Everyone is still very hopeful that we will be able to get inside and this is why more supplies are on the way,” she said.
“We call for unimpeded access, safe passage for desperately-needed humanitarian supplies into Gaza.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is due to arrive in Cairo on Tuesday on a visit to the region, expected to last several days, to negotiate aid access to the Gaza Strip.
He is set to go to Israel, and, if conditions permit, to the Palestinian territories, a spokesman said.

Topics: War on Gaza World Food Programme (WFP) Gaza

Related

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict
  • Their discussions are expected to focus on ways to improve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan on Monday decided to dispatch its former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Tsukasa Uemura to Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar from Oct. 18-22.

Due to the situation in Israel and Palestine, the special envoy for Middle East peace will hold talks with senior officials in the respective countries.

Their discussions are expected to focus on ways to improve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Oct. 16 that Japan was committed to “expediting humanitarian assistance.”

Topics: War on Gaza Japan

Related

Former Japan FM cherishes ‘people-to-people ties’ with Arab countries

Former Japan FM cherishes ‘people-to-people ties’ with Arab countries
Updated 17 October 2023
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

Former Japan FM cherishes ‘people-to-people ties’ with Arab countries

Former Japan FM cherishes ‘people-to-people ties’ with Arab countries
  • ‘No overnight solution’ in quest for Mideast stability, says Hayashi Yoshimasa
  • Russian aggression against Ukraine leaves world at ‘crossroads of history,’ former diplomat believes
Updated 17 October 2023
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Former Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa’s recent ousting from the Cabinet of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in the latest reshuffle surprised many in political and diplomatic circles both in Japan and abroad.

Although new Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko is a Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight, Hayashi’s departure left many question marks as he was doing a great job. So, why the sudden change? Hayashi says he was not surprised.

“For me, it is just a regular reshuffle, like my predecessor Motegi-san two years ago and before that Kono-san,” Hayashi said in an interview with Arab News Japan.

“I don’t think my term as foreign minister was very short compared to other ministers, but I’m really glad to hear that many were surprised.

“For me, on the political career side, going back to the party and working with the members to get more harmony with people is also very important.”

But that does not mean Hayashi, a descendant of a political family with his father a former finance minister, has quit his dream of becoming prime minister. He has been seen as a top candidate for the top job more than once. Now, however, he is just supporting the government.

“The most important thing now, for me, is to support Prime Minister Kishida. He is the boss of the Kishida faction, and I am working as number two. We had a very difficult time to get elected, so I will support him in that position. My dream, my long-time goal, has not changed, so I need more preparation and experience like I had in the Foreign Ministry. It is very important to be prepared for that position.

“I have experienced six ministerships. Becoming a minister comes from your efforts. But having seen so many presidential elections of the LDP, we need not only the effort, but also harmony of the people and also, maybe, the timing, which some say is luck. But timing and the harmony of the people are important. So, that means also working for other people. In my job, I am the chairman of the faction. So, these are the very important steps to that final goal.”

Referring to his time as Japan’s chief diplomat, Hayashi said: “The one thing I could do is to show a very clear direction for cooperation between the Arab world and Japan. I visited Cairo in September, and also joined the political dialogue between Japan and Arab countries. There were three points that both sides agreed on: One was varying the areas of economic cooperation; second was peace enforcement or stabilizing the situation for peace; and working together for the international order based on the rule of law.

“So, these were three things we could work on together and after five years, in that sense, we could show together the framework of the Arab world and Japan. Partly because of the Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and also a new dynamic in the Middle East, we were able to renew our partnerships. This was reflected in the joint statement after that meeting. And because the prime minister agrees with the leaders in the GCC, I joined our first Japan-GCC foreign ministerial meeting.”

Hayashi has had several senior posts in the government, but regards them all as a challenge.

“Every job was very, very challenging,” he said. “But I would say, since this is a fresh memory, the days of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were full of good experiences, but also full of challenges. The biggest challenge I could say is Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“This is really changing the total framework of international society. We used to say, along with Prime Minister Kishida, that we are at the crossroads of history. But the way we should go is clear, that we keep order and the principle of never changing the status quo by force. If Russia is successful in this aggression without being punished, without being stopped, we will go back to the days of the jungle.”

Hayashi noted that decisions are difficult to make or enforce if Russia uses its veto in the UN Security Council, but said action by the G7 could have an effect.

“That’s why the G7 was built after the oil shock and it was originally designed for talking about the world economy,” he said.

As for China, some have accused Hayashi of favoring the Communist nation, but he believes that pragmatism comes first.

“At the end of the day, you must deal and communicate with Beijing; that’s our job as diplomats. I have had to deal with this in a very sensitive way as chair for the Parliamentary League for China. But at the same time, this is not only making a friendly relationship with them. The important thing is to directly tell them what we have to do and also ask them about their behavior as a big responsible state in this area.

“I don’t think I am pro-China because it is a necessity for us to deal with China and keep some economic relations with China. That’s why. Just being friendly with them will not solve all the questions, so we must be sometimes very harsh or critical vis-a-vis China to achieve our national interests.”

While the conflict between Israel and Palestine is overshadowing all other news from the Middle East, Hayashi says the region is crucial to Japan.

He said that despite the issues in the Middle East, it was “good news” that Saudi Arabia and Iran had normalized relations.

“We need some stability, so I visited Jordan and other countries that are trying very hard to be a cornerstone in the region. So, that’s why I am keeping good relations with all those countries. But there’s no overnight solution; patience is required for the situation. And, really, we are sad to see what has happened in Israel and Palestine.”

Hayashi traveled extensively as foreign minister and visited many different Arab cities. So, which one caught his eye?

“Actually, I was impressed with so many cities in various countries. But if you ask me to name one, it’s As-Salt city in Jordan. The reason I visited was to see the town, but the city has some exchange program with my home district, including Hagi City. It’s a kind of long-term relationship and they hosted the Salt Eco Museum, which is said to be modeled after some project with Hagi City,” he said.

“Very old houses are still there and also very old markets. As I walked around, the people were really kind and gave me some bananas, vegetables, and I was really enjoying eating with them and shaking hands with them, so that reminds me of my hometown and Hagi City. They were very friendly. So that’s why, it really comes down to people-to-people ties between Arab countries and Japan.”

Topics: Japan

Related

