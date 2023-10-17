Kuwait urges citizens in US to avoid ‘gatherings’

You are here

The fighting between Hamas and Israel has sparked protests across the world in support of Palestinians and Israelis. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
  • The embassy urged citizens to take caution and follow the guidelines issued by local authorities
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
KUWAIT: The Embassy of Kuwait in Washington, D.C. issued a warning for citizens in the US to stay away from “any random gatherings” after the latest Hamas-Israel fighting sparked nationwide protests.

The embassy urged citizens to take caution and follow the guidelines issued by local authorities.

 

 

The fighting between Hamas and Israel has sparked protests across the world in support of Palestinians and Israelis.

Israel unleashed intense air strikes on Gaza following Hamas’ surprise attack that killed around 1,300 people. The bombardment on Gaza has killed more than 2,800 Palestinians and injured about 10,000 as hospitals struggle to accommodate the wounded amid electricity and water supply cuts.

Topics: War on Gaza Kuwait United States of America (USA)

World Food Programme appeals for sustained access to Gaza to provide food lifeline

World Food Programme appeals for sustained access to Gaza to provide food lifeline
Updated 6 sec ago
World Food Programme appeals for sustained access to Gaza to provide food lifeline

World Food Programme appeals for sustained access to Gaza to provide food lifeline
  • WFP’s Corinne Fleischer: ‘Every day that passes pushes more and more people closer to starvation’
  • Only one flour mill is operating in Gaza and few bakeries are able to work so the bread supply is running short
Updated 6 sec ago
ROME: As humanitarian supplies converged on Egypt’s border with Gaza, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) renewed its call for sustained humanitarian access to Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people fleeing violence desperately need food, water and medical supplies.

WFP already has food for 244,000 people close to the border with Gaza. More food supplies are arriving in northeastern Egypt, where an assistance hub is being set up.

“We need to be allowed to bring this food into Gaza for immediate distribution. And not just once. We need sustained access.

“The situation over there is catastrophic and our stocks inside Gaza are running out. Every day that passes pushes more and more people closer to starvation,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP regional director for Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe.

“The situation is dire. It is unlike anything we have seen before here,” said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP’s country director in the State of Palestine.

“Our teams are working round the clock to distribute food and ensure the electronic voucher system is still functioning.

“Heart-wrenchingly, hundreds of people are queueing for hours every day to get bread rations at bakeries across Gaza, while food is there, ready for distribution, just across the border.”

Here is the latest information on WFP’s operations in the State of Palestine since the start of the crisis:

· Monday, some 170,000 people received fresh bread and more than 15,000 people redeemed a cash voucher.

· WFP already has 310 metric tons of ready-to-eat food — enough to feed 244,000 people — at or on its way to the Egyptian border. It includes fortified biscuits, canned fish and date bars — all items that require no cooking facilities.

· More food supplies are arriving. A plane landed in Al Arish, in Egypt’s northeast, on Sunday carrying 5 tons of fortified biscuits. Another plane arrived Monday carrying an additional 15 tons, along with mobile storage units for logistics capacity.

· Despite immense challenges, WFP has provided food and cash assistance to some 522,000 Palestinians. WFP plans to provide a vital food lifeline to over 800,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank.

· WFP requires an immediate $74 million for the next three months to provide this emergency assistance.

· Food stocks in Gaza shops will last less than a week. Many shops are unable to restock from wholesalers because of damage to roads, infrastructure and insecurity.

· Only one flour mill is operating in Gaza and few bakeries are able to work so the bread supply is running short. People are lining up for hours to get bread.

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids

Iran bans teaching foreign languages to kids
  • The Islamic Republic had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018
  • Persian is strongly influenced by Arabic but also borrows from French and English
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

Tehran: Iran has banned the teaching of all foreign languages, including English and Arabic, in kindergartens and primary schools, with immediate effect, state media reported Tuesday.
“The teaching of foreign languages is prohibited in kindergartens, nursery schools and primary schools, because at this age, the Iranian identity of the child is being formed,” said Massoud Tehrani-Farjad, an education ministry official, according to IRNA news agency.
The Islamic Republic had already banned the teaching of English in primary schools in 2018, although it is taught from secondary school onwards.
“The ban on the teaching of foreign languages does not only concern English, but also other languages, including Arabic,” underlined Tehrani-Farjad.
Persian, the only official language in Iran, is strongly influenced by Arabic but also borrows from French and English.
The ministry of education had in June 2022 signaled its plan to begin a “trial to teach French” in schools across the country to “eliminate the monopoly of the English language.”
In September, the government banned Iranian or dual-national students from attending international schools, saying Iranian children had an obligation to follow the country’s school curriculum.
The decision led to a sudden drop in the number of students in some international schools in Tehran, including French and German institutions.

Topics: Iran

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders

Jordan to host summit between Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders
  • Talks will focus on ways to halt war in Gaza and allow the revival of the peace process
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan voiced hope Wednesday that a summit this week involving US President Joe Biden would breathe new life into the Middle East peace process following major fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Biden will Wednesday visit Israel to show solidarity after Hamas attacks as it prepares a ground offensive in Gaza before heading to Jordan, a key US partner, for a four-way summit.
In Amman, Biden will meet King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt — the first two Arab countries to make peace with Israel — as well as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, a Hamas foe based in the West Bank.
The discussions would focus on ways to halt “the ongoing war in Gaza and ways to find a political horizon that would allow the revival of the peace process,” an official statement said.
King Abdullah will also meet separately with the three leaders on “how to ensure the entry of humanitarian and relief aid into the (Gaza) Strip.”
The monarch on Tuesday warned against trying to push Palestinian refugees into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must to be dealt with inside Gaza and the West Bank.
Amman, which lost the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war is worried widening violence could have repercussions, with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians. 
President Biden’s visit to the region, his second to a conflict zone this year following his trip to Ukraine in February, carries risks. His goal will be to show American solidarity with Netanyahu while trying to avoid a broader regional war involving Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and Syria.
The United States has stationed a carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean in a show of force for Israel and a second is on the way.
Biden also wants to avert a humanitarian calamity in Gaza where authorities say more than 2,800 people have already been killed in Israeli bombardment over the last week.
Hundreds of tons of aid from several countries have been waiting in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.
“He’ll make it clear that we want to continue working with all our partners in the region, including Israel, to get humanitarian assistance in and provide some kind of safe passage for civilians to get out,” said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.
Biden and Netanyahu, thrown into a wartime partnership despite deep political differences on the way forward in the Middle East, have joined forces.
Biden has given Israel full-throated support while stressing the need to head off a massive humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Their face-to-face meeting, after holding several phone calls since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, will allow Biden to privately discuss concerns and possible red lines in the coming Gaza invasion.
Biden will also get an update on the scores of hostages taken by Hamas.
The State Department has said 29 citizens of the United States were killed in the Hamas attacks in Israel, with 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident unaccounted for.
Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement.
Biden will make clear that “Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after hours of talks with Israel’s war cabinet in Tel Aviv.
He said Israel would brief Biden on its war aims and strategy and on how it will conduct operations “in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”
Efforts to create a Palestinian state have been at a standstill for years with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-right government firmly opposed.
The Biden administration has backed calls for a two-state solution but has done little diplomatically to advance the goal, seeing little prospect of success.

(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: War on Gaza Biden Jordan Jordan's King Abdullah II Egypt Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP

Four or five days of food left in Gaza shops: WFP
  • WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave
  • “The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation,” WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s World Food Programme said the food situation in the besieged and blockaded Gaza Strip was worsening, with only four or five days of stocks left in the shops.
WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave, but at the shop level, the situation was even more acute.
“The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation,” WFP’s Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters at the UN in Geneva via video-link from Cairo.
“The current stocks of essential food commodities are sufficient for only two weeks — and that’s at the wholesalers’ level,” she said, with the warehouses located in Gaza City in the north of the territory and shops having difficulties replenishing supplies.
“Inside the shops, the stocks are getting close to less than a few days, maybe four or five days of food stocks left.”
Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s heavily fortified border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Israel says at least 199 hostages were taken by Hamas or other groups during the raid.
Israel has responded with withering air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza and by deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.
Israel has demanded that residents of north Gaza leave for the south, hoping to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a perilous urban ground assault.
Etefa said that out of five flour mills in the Gaza Strip, only one was operating due to security concerns and the unavailability of fuel.
“So the bread supply is running low and people are lining up for hours to get bread,” she said.
Only five bakeries out of 23 in Gaza contracted by WFP were still in operation, she added.
“Our food supplies within Gaza are running really short,” said Etefa.
The spokeswoman said there has been no looting of WFP warehouses, and “anyway, whatever we have left in the warehouses is so little.”
Aid agencies have been flying supplies into El Arish airport in Egypt — around 20 kilometers away from the Rafah border crossing and the only one into the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel.
So far Egypt has kept the crossing closed to aid going in or foreign nationals trying to flee, as Israel has repeatedly struck the Palestinian side of the crossing.
Etefa said the WFP had mobilized over 300 metric tons of food that was either at or on its way to the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip — enough food to feed around 250,000 people for one week.
“Everyone is still very hopeful that we will be able to get inside and this is why more supplies are on the way,” she said.
“We call for unimpeded access, safe passage for desperately-needed humanitarian supplies into Gaza.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is due to arrive in Cairo on Tuesday on a visit to the region, expected to last several days, to negotiate aid access to the Gaza Strip.
He is set to go to Israel, and, if conditions permit, to the Palestinian territories, a spokesman said.

Topics: War on Gaza World Food Programme (WFP) Gaza

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict

Japan dispatches ex-envoy to Saudi Arabia to Mideast amid ongoing conflict
  • Their discussions are expected to focus on ways to improve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan on Monday decided to dispatch its former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Tsukasa Uemura to Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar from Oct. 18-22.

Due to the situation in Israel and Palestine, the special envoy for Middle East peace will hold talks with senior officials in the respective countries.

Their discussions are expected to focus on ways to improve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference on Oct. 16 that Japan was committed to “expediting humanitarian assistance.”

Topics: War on Gaza Japan

