  Home
  Russian shelling wounds six in south Ukraine
People and media look at a yacht club damaged as a result of falling remains of a Russian drone shot down in Odesa on October 17, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
  The head of Kherson, Roman Mrochko, said the southern city saw "massive" Russian shelling that wounded five people
  Another strike on a nearby transport company wounded two more people, the region's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin said
KYIV: Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson wounded at least six people on Tuesday, after Moscow said it had shot down drones headed for annexed Crimea at night.
The attacks came as Russia’s offensive drags on for almost 20 months and with Kyiv waging a counteroffensive launched during the summer.
The head of Kherson, Roman Mrochko, said the southern city saw “massive” Russian shelling that wounded five people.
Another strike on a nearby transport company wounded two more people, the region’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Kyiv also said it had shot down six Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched from Moscow-controlled Crimea for the port city of Odesa.
Several hours earlier, Russia said it had shot down eight drones over Crimea, which regularly comes under Ukrainian attacks.
“Tonight air defense shot down eight enemy drones as they approached Crimea,” the Moscow-installed head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.
Russia also said three other drones were shot down over its western region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian and Russian-held territory have increased since Kyiv launched a counteroffensive to reclaim territory lost to Moscow.
Kyiv has said that it not only plans to retake territory lost since Russia invaded in February 2022, but also Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

LONDON: Walking around the “Material Power: Palestinian Embroidery” exhibition currently on show at the UK’s University of Cambridge Museum evokes a wide range of emotions.

In an interview with Arab News, exhibition curator Rachel Dedman, formerly based between Beirut and Ramallah and now the Curator of Contemporary Art from the Middle East at the V&A, London, singled out three garments to give an insight into some of the stories embodied in the dresses.

She first pointed to a patched 1930s dress from Gaza chosen to represent the day-to-day life of women who worked in the fields.

“I can see her kneeling to prepare food or wash clothing, wearing away the threads to nothing before being patched up again with other pieces of indigo or cuttings from her husband’s shirts,” she said.

The second dress, embroidered in the early 20th century, was donated to a woman who had to flee her home during the Nakba of 1948. Arriving in Ramallah as a refugee with little but the clothes on her back, she made the dress fit her larger frame by stitching into it a section of material from a United Nations Relief and Works Agency bag of flour.

“This speaks to the generosity and resilience of women at what must have been one of the most difficult times of their lives. Somehow this dress hits you with the human in a visceral way,” said Dedman.

The third garment was a dress from the 1987-1993 Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation, the First Intifada.

“The notion of steadfastness is encapsulated by these objects. They would have been made in very difficult circumstances.

“It was a period when you couldn’t wave the Palestinian flag, so women had to find subtler ways of political protest. You see traditional motifs such as the Cyprus tree or palm leaf rendered in national colors or this new language of motifs – the map of Palestine or the Dome of the Rock,” explained Dedman.  

Part of the exhibition focuses on the role charities such as NGOs play in paying women to embroider pieces. Dedman has mixed feelings about this.

“Embroidery is now predominantly circulated as a commodity and the vast majority of women who make it today do so within the charity sector. It has shifted from a labor of love to plain labor,” she said.

“The thing I find most tricky is the notion that this practice is ‘empowering.’ Is this the best craft to be pursuing to support women? I would argue not – embroidery is a luxury product. It does not sell on mass, it’s expensive and takes a long time to make.

“Embroidery is always the thing people gravitate toward because of its connection to historical tradition and the notion of resistance and as something women can do, they can do it at home – they don’t need to be trained. But these are criticisms one can level at all sorts of NGOs, that they tend to perpetuate cycles and don’t necessarily launch beneficiaries away from needing their services.

“On the other hand, the women we met as we travelled across the region said the money they earn does make a big difference to their lives and for many it’s about heritage and connection to their homeland. It’s a complex thing,” she concluded.

The exhibition features more than 40 dresses and embroidered objects from collections in Jordan and the West Bank alongside related artworks and films, is held in Kettle’s Yard a leading gallery and unique house which is part of the University of Cambridge. It is presented in collaboration with the Whitworth Gallery, part of the University of Manchester, where it will travel from Nov. 24-April 7, 2024.

LONDON: Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned a decision by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to ban protests in support of the Palestinians.
He gave officials across France “strict instructions” to ban “pro-Palestinian demonstrations” on Oct. 12 “because they are likely to generate public order disturbances,” an official document cited by Agence France-Presse said. He added: “The organization of these prohibited demonstrations should lead to arrests.”
Amnesty called on the French government to “protect and facilitate the rights” of people to peacefully express their political views, in this instance to demonstrate support for the Palestinian people.
“The ban on all demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in France constitutes a serious and disproportionate attack on the right to demonstrate,” said Jean-Claude Samouiller, president of Amnesty International France.
“Faced with the atrocities committed by Hamas in southern Israel, and also the blockade and very heavy bombings in the Gaza Strip, it is important that civil society actors can mobilize peacefully and publicly, in particular those calling on those engaged in the conflict to respect the rights of civilian populations.
“This is why there cannot be a systematic ban on the right to peacefully demonstrate support for the rights of the Palestinian populations.”
He added: “Under international law, a ban on demonstrations can only be considered as a last resort. Authorities should always seek to protect and facilitate the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in the first place.
“A ban can only be legal if it is motivated by a specific threat and if it is demonstrated that no other less restrictive measure could guarantee public order.”

 

LONDON: A British-Palestinian surgeon based in London who has traveled to Gaza to treat patients at a hospital claimed that his family faced harassment from UK counter-terrorism police.

Prof. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a practice in central London, traveled to Gaza on Oct. 7, The Guardian reported on Tuesday. He has been working at Dar Al-Shifa hospital, providing round-the-clock care to the wounded. 

The surgeon has made several media appearances live from Gaza, shedding light on the plight of injured children and medics trapped amid Israel’s bombardment and siege on the enclave.

He told BBC Newsnight that the officers showed up at his home in London and interrogated his wife on why he had traveled to the Palestinian territory, who paid for his ticket and which charity he was helping. 

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Guardian: “On 16 October, police officers responding to a report that a man was planning to travel to a war zone attended an address in north London where they spoke with one of the occupants.

“Having identified that the man had left the UK for humanitarian purposes, the officers signposted the occupant to current FCDO advice,” the spokesperson added, referring to the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Abu-Sittah, speaking live from Gaza, told Newsnight: “I think it’s a brutal attempt at harassment and silencing us.”

He added: “It’s now been taken up by (my) lawyers.

“I need to find out why someone thought it would be a good idea for them to show up at my house and ask my wife which part of the hospital I’m in, and why did I go, and who paid for my ticket and which charity do I work for.

“At these times, these difficult times, my family is seeing this bombing unfold knowing I’m in the midst of it. To have them harassed in this way has been just bizarre.”

Abu-Sittah has become an advocate from the frontline of the hospital in Gaza, telling the world about the humanitarian crisis and near-impossible conditions there.

“I remain committed to speaking out on behalf of my patients and on behalf of the wounded here, on behalf of these families that are being destroyed. There are 50 families that are wiped out of the civil register; that means the grandparents, the parents and the grandchildren are all killed.”

He said it was his “duty to bear witness to the carnage being committed against them so it would stop.”

The surgeon has promised to remain in Gaza until there is a ceasefire. “I can’t now turn my back on my patients. I can’t turn my back on my colleagues. I came here knowing that this is a war zone, and you have a moral duty as a doctor towards your patients, and caring for your patients who can’t evacuate and can’t get away,” he told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program on Monday.

Abu-Sittah first came to Gaza as a medical student during the first intifada in the late 1980s, The Guardian reported. He returned during the second intifada of the early 2000s and attended to the injured during the Israel-Gaza conflicts of 2008-09, 2012 and 2014.

He has worked in various combat zones since graduating from medical school in Glasgow, including Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.

In London, Abu-Sittah has a practice near Harley Street where he treats facial deformities and trauma injuries alongside “signature procedures” including facelifts, lip lifts, chin augmentations and “gummy smile” corrections.

During his tenure as the director of the plastic and reconstructive surgery department at the American University of Beirut’s medical center, he spent 40 percent of his time treating people with war injuries from across the Middle East.
 

Natalia Laskowska Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: An Indonesian-run hospital in Gaza has been overwhelmed by the dead and wounded from daily Israeli airstrikes, its staff said on Tuesday, as they struggle to provide shelter and emergency medical care to survivors.
Operated by the Indonesian NGO Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, the hospital in Beit Lahiya was one of the first targets hit during the Israeli assault on Gaza which, according to local authorities, has killed nearly 3,000 people and wounded another 12,000, mostly women and children.
“The residents of Gaza are staying outside the hospital building. The unimaginable number of casualties is overwhelming health workers,” Sarbini Abdul Murad, chairman of MER-C’s executive committee, told Arab News.
Indonesian staff from MER-C remained on the site, helping Palestinian doctors as attacks on residential buildings, clinics and convoys of evacuees continue across the densely populated enclave, which under Israel’s siege has for over a week been cut off food, fuel, water, and medical supplies.
“We ask the international community to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian access so that aid can enter Gaza, otherwise there’ll be a humanitarian catastrophe,” Murad said.
Trucks loaded with foreign aid are reaching Rafah, the crossing between Gaza and Egypt, but mediations to let them in have not been successful since Israeli airstrikes forced the border post to shut down last week.
“Health services in the Gaza Strip are in a medical crisis because the number of casualties is surging, and medical personnel are exhausted. They are on duty 24 hours a day to attend to patients who continue to arrive. Until now there has been no aid,” Fikri Rofiul Haq, a 23-year-old MER-C volunteer, told Arab News over the phone from Gaza.
“The Israeli side is also targeting ambulances that are evacuating victims.”
There was no more space for bodies at MER-C’s mortuary. At least 300 people have been pronounced dead at the hospital since the attacks started on Oct. 7. Another 1,500 have been treated for injuries.
“There are so many dead bodies piling up on the sidewalk around the hospital. Until now I’m seeing families of the victims trying to find their loved ones,” Haq said.
“We’re getting similar news from Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip. They are facing the same conditions and were going to dig a mass grave for those killed by the Israeli attacks.”
While multiple attacks on Gaza have occurred in the past years, the latest assault is the deadliest the impoverished enclave has ever seen.
Facing Israeli blockade since 2007, the 362 sq. km strip of land — home to 2.3 million people — was devastated by airstrikes in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021.
Until now, the worst was the escalation in July-August 2014, which killed more than 2,250 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and 74 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Israel that year flattened parts of the enclave, saying it aimed at stopping rocket strikes fired from Gaza toward its territory.

PARIS: The man who killed a French schoolteacher last week was expected to be charged with terror offenses on Tuesday, a prosecutor said, adding that he had sworn allegiance to the Daesh group in an audio recording before his attack.
Friday’s attack, in combination with the surge in Middle East tensions after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and Israeli reprisals, has jangled nerves in France and put the country on high alert for further violence.
The suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, a Russian citizen from the mainly Muslim northern Caucasus, was brought before an anti-terror judge who will decide whether to charge and remand him in custody ahead of trial.
His 16-year-old brother and 15-year-old cousin, suspected of providing assistance before he fatally knifed teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, at his former school in Arras, northern France, were also appearing before the judge.
Anti-terrorist prosecutors have opened a probe into terrorist conspiracy, murder as part of a terrorist plot and related charges.
Moguchkov had “sworn allegiance to Daesh” in a long audio recording, prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told reporters in Paris, adding that further information had been gleaned from people close to him and a video recorded before the assault.
A source familiar with the case said he had made a “very marginal” reference to the conflict concerning Gaza in a video following the attack on Israel by Hamas.
The killing of Bernard has shocked people in France. It comes almost three years to the day after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris on October 16, 2020.
That murder was carried out by an Islamist radical from Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, which borders the Ingushetia region where Moguchkov was born.
France again raised its security level after Friday’s attack, deploying 7,000 troops.
Adding to the tension, the Arras high school was evacuated on Monday over a bomb threat, which proved to be a false alarm.
On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles — one of France’s most recognizable historic landmarks — was also evacuated after a bomb threat, according to a post from its account on X (formerly Twitter) and a source familiar with the case.
The palace had received a similar threat on Saturday.
Following the shooting on Monday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, of two Swedes by a Tunisian man also claiming inspiration from Daesh, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday: “All European states are vulnerable... There is a return of this Islamist terrorism.”
“We all have a vulnerability. It’s what comes with being a democracy, a rule-of-law state where there are individuals who can decide at a given moment to commit the worst acts,” Macron told reporters in the Albanian capital, Tirana.
He nevertheless added that he had seen “no failures” by French security services ahead of the stabbing in Arras.
Macron’s government has brought forward to December the parliamentary debate on an already planned immigration bill, flagging it as a response to the dangers of terrorism.
The French leader has told ministers to “embody a state that is ruthless toward all those who harbor hate and terrorist ideologies.”
He wrote in a social media post on Monday that schools would remain a “bulwark” against extremism and “a sanctuary for our pupils and everyone who works there.”
Macron’s office said he would attend schoolteacher Bernard’s funeral on Thursday.
France, which has sizeable Muslim and Jewish populations, has been on the alert for violence since Hamas’s attack on Israel.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that 102 people had been arrested for anti-Semitic acts or expressing support for terrorism since the October 7 assault.
Moguchkov, who reportedly arrived in France aged five, was already on a French national register as a potential security threat and under surveillance by France’s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI.
His father, who was also on the list, was deported in 2018.
Macron has called on police to comb through their files of radicalized people who could be deported.
Darmanin said 193 such cases would be re-examined.
Macron has told Darmanin to focus especially on “young men between the ages of 16 and 25 from the Caucasus,” his aide said.

