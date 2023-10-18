You are here

  • Home
  • In first, Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky

In first, Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky

In first, Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky
A US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea’s east coast during a live-fire exercise on May 25, 2022. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/229vx

Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

In first, Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky

In first, Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky
  • Zelensky said ‘ATACMS have proven themselves’
  • He didn’t specify when or where the missiles were used
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s armed forces had used US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles for the first time.

“They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves,” he said in an evening address posted on social media, without giving details of when or where they were used.

The White House confirmed the delivery for the first time in an official statement.

“We believe these ATACMS will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our (US) military readiness,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers (190 miles) — but Watson said the version “recently” sent to Ukraine had a lower range of 165 kilometers.

“Today, a special thanks to the United States,” Zelensky said in a video message. “Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented.”

Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday that Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles was “a grave mistake.”

“The White House’s decision to send long-range missiles to Ukrainians is a grave mistake. The consequences of this step, which was deliberately hidden from the public, will be of the most serious nature,” he said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said it had hit airfields in the Russian-occupied south and east of the country overnight, claiming the “successful operation” had destroyed several helicopters.

In a mission dubbed “Operation Dragonfly,” Kyiv’s special forces said on social media they had attacked airfields in southern Berdyansk and eastern Lugansk.

Russian officials had claimed earlier on Tuesday that the US-supplied missiles had been used in the attack on Berdyansk.

A Moscow-backed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, said on Telegram that fragments of ATACMS missiles had been found at the site of the strike.

An influential Russian Telegram channel, Rybar, which has close ties with Moscow’s forces, also alleged ATACMS missiles were used in the attack.

Kyiv, which launched its counteroffensive against Russian forces this summer, has claimed to have carried out several operations in occupied territory.

Berdyansk fell to Russian forces early in their invasion last year. Lugansk has mostly been controlled by pro-Russia forces since 2014.

Kyiv claimed to have destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense launcher, an ammunition warehouse and said it had damaged runways in the overnight strikes.

It also claimed Russian forces had suffered losses in the operation.

Zelensky said Kyiv’s “assault operations” had achieved results.

“I am grateful to those who are effectively destroying the occupiers’ logistics bases on our land,” he said in a statement.

He also thanked “every warrior” for defending key frontline areas in the east and south of the country.

Kyiv has for months asked the West to supply it with long-range weapons for its counteroffensive, which has been slower than expected.

Related

Russian shelling wounds six in south Ukraine
World
Russian shelling wounds six in south Ukraine
Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack
World
Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack

China’s Xi lauds Belt and Road achievements, maps out way forward

China’s Xi lauds Belt and Road achievements, maps out way forward
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

China’s Xi lauds Belt and Road achievements, maps out way forward

China’s Xi lauds Belt and Road achievements, maps out way forward
  • Representatives of more than 130 countries, largely from the Global South, attended the forum
  • Notable attendees included Russian’s Putin and Afghan Taliban administration’s commerce minister
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday declaring that “blueprints turned into real projects” during the decade since he launch his initiative to build global infrastructure and energy networks.

Representatives of more than 130 countries, largely from the Global South, attended the forum including more than two dozen heads of state, or whom the most prominent was Xi’s “dear friend” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing more than 1,000 Chinese and foreign delegates assembled in an ornate conference room in the Great Hall of the People west of Tiananmen Square, Xi said his flagship policy had “boosted the flow of goods, capital, technology and human resources into the countries involved.”

Putin and other foreign leaders sat with key Chinese officials from the 25-member Politburo on the front row, as Xi delivered his opening speech.

The forum centers on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a grand plan launched by Xi in 2013, that envisioned building global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes.

Although BRI at first set out to connect China to Western Europe, senior EU figures were missing. The sole head of state present from the bloc was Hungary’s populist President Viktor Orban. Other notable attendees included the Afghan Taliban administration’s commerce minister Hajji Nooruddin Azizi.

Western skepticism of Xi’s grand plans stems from suspicions over the way it would extend China’s global influence, analysts say.

China has at times bristled at criticism of the BRI, saying it carries anti-Chinese prejudice and a wish to contain its rise while overlooking what it says are genuine good intentions.

The BRI’s original scale and ambition have been impacted by shocks, including a trade war with the United States, economic slowdown in China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the pandemic.

Xi is pushing to make the Belt and Road smaller and greener, moving away from big-ticket projects like dams to high-tech ones such as digital finance and e-commerce platforms.

The aim is to aid a broader push for a world order that is multi-polar and gives the Global South more agency, rather than one dominated by Washington and its allies, analysts say.

The BRI has also become more focused on issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence, as Xi seeks to use it to export Chinese ideas about governance and build consensus around Chinese norms and its development model, analysts say.

Topics: China BRI

UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians

UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians

UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
  • Hamas attacks ‘cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people’
  • UN chief ‘horrified’ by a deadly blast that ripped through a hospital in Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

BEIJING: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that attacks by militant group Hamas on Israel did not justify the “collective punishment” of Palestinians, and called for an immediate cease-fire.
Speaking at an economic forum in China, Guterres condemned the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people as “acts of terror” that could not be justified.
“But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said.
He appealed for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, reiterating what he called “two urgent humanitarian appeals.”
Guterres called on Hamas for the “immediate and unconditional release of hostages,” referring to at least 199 people kidnapped by the militants during their offensive, the deadliest in Israel’s history.
Guterres also called on Israel to “immediately allow unrestricted access of humanitarian aid to respond to the most basic needs of the people of Gaza, the overwhelming majority of whom are women and children.”
“I call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to provide sufficient time and space to help realize my two appeals and to ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing,” Guterres said.
“Too many lives and the fate of the entire region hang in the balance.”
Guterres said was “fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation.”
“But as serious as these grievances are, they cannot justify the acts of terror committed by Hamas on October 7,” he said.
The UN chief earlier said he was “horrified” by a deadly blast that ripped through a hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, killing hundreds of people.
Hamas has blamed Israel for the hospital strike. Israel has said it was caused by a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza.
“My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Guterres said in a post on X.
Guterres also condemned an attack on a school run by the UN in a Gaza refugee camp that killed six people.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Palestine Israel UN Antonio Guterres

Related

About 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital – health authorities video
Middle-East
About 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital – health authorities
People stand over bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital that killed hundreds

Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza

Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza

Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

BRASILIA: The Israeli embassy in Brazil protested Tuesday against a resolution by the party of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that accuses Israel of “genocide” and “war crimes.”

“It is very unfortunate that a party that defends human rights compares the terrorist organization Hamas, which goes from house to house to murder entire families, with what the Israeli government is doing to protect its citizens,” the embassy in Brasilia posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“There must be a strong separation between the Hamas terrorist organization and the Palestinians,” the embassy added, in response to a resolution published Monday by the Lula’s Workers Party, or PT.

The text by the PT, co-founded by Lula in 1980, condemned “the unacceptable attacks, murders and kidnappings of civilians, committed by both Hamas and the State of Israel, which is carrying out, at this very moment, a genocide against the population of Gaza, through a series of war crimes.”

The party hit back at the embassy’s comments on Tuesday, calling the interpretation of its resolution “false” and “malicious.”

And it blamed Israel for a strike on a hospital in Gaza Tuesday that has left hundreds dead.

“Whoever represents in Brazil the government that carries out an attack of this nature has no moral authority to speak of human rights,” said the Workers’ Party.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Israel has bombed Gaza in retaliation and warned of a ground invasion, with thousands of people killed in the fighting so far.

Lula has called for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Lebanon’s Hezbollah calls for ‘day of rage’ over Gaza hospital strike video
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Hezbollah calls for ‘day of rage’ over Gaza hospital strike
British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
World
British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 

Russia, UAE call for emergency UN Security Council meeting Wednesday: Diplomat

Russia, UAE call for emergency UN Security Council meeting Wednesday: Diplomat
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia, UAE call for emergency UN Security Council meeting Wednesday: Diplomat

Russia, UAE call for emergency UN Security Council meeting Wednesday: Diplomat
  • The Security Council on Monday already rejected a Russian resolution condemning spiralling violence in the Middle East
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia and the United Arab Emirates called Tuesday for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting following the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip that left at least 100 dead.
“Russia and the United Arab Emirates have called for an urgent public meeting of the United Nations Security Council in the morning of October 18 over the strike on a Gaza hospital,” the Russian ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanski, said on Telegram.
The Security Council on Monday already rejected a Russian resolution condemning spiralling violence in the Middle East.
Delegates had refused to back a motion that did not single out Hamas for its surprise attack on Israel that left at least 1,400 people dead.
Israel has responded to the attack with air strikes that have left about 3,000 Gazans dead.
The council instead plans to vote on a second text, proposed by Brazil, with unequivocal language condemning the Islamist group and which appears to have broader support.
The vote was originally planned for Tuesday evening, but was then postponed for Wednesday at around 1400 GMT.

Topics: War on Gaza United Nations Security Council Russia UAE

Related

UN Security Council votes down Russia resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza video
Middle-East
UN Security Council votes down Russia resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
About 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital – health authorities video
Middle-East
About 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital – health authorities

British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 

British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 

British MP fears for Palestinian relatives trapped in Gaza in Israeli siege 
  • Moran said her relatives were running out of food, forced to resort to drinking dirty water
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British MP Layla Moran has expressed fears for her relatives in Gaza who are unable to move to safety inside what she called an “open-air prison,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Moran, who became the UK’s first MP of Palestinian heritage in 2017, told “Good Morning Britain” that her extended family had been forced to take refuge in a church after their house was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

The show’s presenter Richard Madeley faced criticism for having asked “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen?” in relation to the attack by Hamas.

Many, including Liberal Democrat candidate Liz Jarvis, considered the question “appalling” and called for an apology from Madeley.

Appealing for the opening of humanitarian corridors, Moran said it was impossible for her elderly relatives to relocate to a safe location where they would not be targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

She said: “That’s the problem with the geography of Gaza as a whole. It’s essentially an open prison, so you wouldn’t be able to move easily from one place to another.

“They have heard that there are convoys of people trying to move that have also been hit and they just don’t feel it’s safe to move.”

Moran said her relatives were running out of food and had been forced to resort to drinking dirty water.

She added: “I don’t believe it’s right that my family is being held accountable for what Hamas has done.

“This is a cycle of violence. My worry now is that this is radicalizing another generation on all sides. We have to stop this hatred. We have to bring people together and find a way through.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UK-based surgeon treating patients in Gaza says London police harassed his family 
World
UK-based surgeon treating patients in Gaza says London police harassed his family 
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage
Media
Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on BBC building in London protesting ‘biased’ coverage

Latest updates

KSrelief distributes tons of food aid in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Philippines
KSrelief distributes tons of food aid in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Philippines
Jazan border guards foil attempts to smuggle 200kg of qat
Jazan border guards foil attempts to smuggle 200kg of qat
UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury
Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury
Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza
Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.