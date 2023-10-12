You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says 'holding ground' in frontline town under attack

Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack
Smoke rises from the area in the direction of Avdiivka in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, as seen from Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack

Ukraine says ‘holding ground’ in frontline town under attack
  • The Donbas town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv and near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
  • “Avdiivka. We are holding our ground,” Zelensky said on social media
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday Ukrainian forces were “holding our ground” in Avdiivka, after Moscow said it had improved its position in the frontline eastern town.
The Donbas town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv and near the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, seized by separatist forces in 2014.
“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground,” Zelensky said on social media, sharing pictures from the frontline town.
“It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end,” he said.
“Our defenders are courageously holding the defense: they have repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area,” Andriy Kovalev, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in televised comments.
Russia’s defense ministry on Wednesday said its forces had improved their position close to Avdiivka, which had around 31,000 inhabitants before the war and is dominated by a huge coke plant.
About 1,600 civilians remain, according to local authorities.
Avdiivka’s mayor, Vitaliy Barabash said on television: “We withstood everything, we held our positions, all the attacks were repulsed. In some places (we) even tried to counterattack.”
The mayor said the situation there was “very tense,” calling it the “largest offensive” on Avdiivka since last year’s full-scale invasion.
“For the third day, the fighting around the town has not subsided, with shelling both on positions and on the town itself,” the mayor said, adding that a missile attack hit the town overnight.
The coke plant, currently mothballed, is “constantly under fire from rockets and artillery,” Barabash said.
Rybar, an influential pro-Russian Telegram channel that has good sources in the military, said Russian troops had captured an important slag heap north of the town.
Rybar also said that Russian forces had entered the village of Stepove northwest of Avdiivka and that there was fighting there, while Ukraine said it had repelled attacks east of the village.
Military analysts reported that Russia appeared to have suffered significant losses of equipment, based on images and videos of the area.
Avdiivka, an industrial hub, has been fought over since 2014, when it was briefly captured by Russian-backed separatists. It now has no intact buildings, mains water or electricity.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Avdiivka Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Updated 21 sec ago
Sweden convicts man over 2020 Qur'an burning, a first

Sweden convicts man over 2020 Qur’an burning, a first
Updated 21 sec ago
STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court on Thursday convicted a man of inciting ethnic hatred with a 2020 Qur’an burning, the first time the country’s court system has tried the charge for desecrating Islam’s holy book.
The conviction comes after a wave of Qur’an burnings earlier this year that stoked international outrage and made Sweden a “prioritized target,” prompting the country’s intelligence agency to heighten its terror alert level.
The Swedish government condemned the desecrations but repeatedly upheld the country’s extensive freedom of expression laws.
The Linkoping district court in central Sweden found the 27-year-old man guilty of “agitation against an ethnic group,” saying his action had “targetted Muslims and not Islam as a religion,” and “can hardly be said to have encouraged an objective and responsible debate.”
In September 2020, the man had recorded a video clip outside the Linkoping cathedral showing a Qur’an and bacon being burned on a barbecue, with a pejorative remark about the Prophet Muhammad written on a sign under the barbecue.
The man published the video on social media platforms Twitter, now known as X, and YouTube, and placed the burnt Qur’an and bacon outside the Linkoping mosque.
The song “Remove Kebab” was used in the video, a song popular among far-right groups and which calls for the religious cleansing of Muslims.
The court said “the music is strongly associated with the attack in Christchurch,” New Zealand, in 2019 in which an Australian white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques.
The man had denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his action was a criticism of Islam as a religion.
But the court rejected that argument.
“The court finds that the chosen music to a film with such content can not be interpreted any other way than as a threat against Muslims with an allusion to their faith,” the court wrote in a statement.
“The film’s content and the form of its publication are such that it is clear that the defendant’s primary purpose could not have been other than to express threats and contempt,” it said.
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News
Scottish First Minister Yousaf's mother-in-law calls for international help for Palestinians

Scottish First Minister Yousaf’s mother-in-law calls for international help for Palestinians
  • Elizabeth El-Nakla trapped in Gaza with family including 93-year-old grandmother, 2-month-old baby
  • asks UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to convince Israel to open humanitarian corridors
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News

LONDON: The mother-in-law of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has called for support from the international community for the Palestinian people.

Elizabeth El-Nakla made the plea in a video from Gaza, where she is currently stuck with her husband Maged.

 

 

The pair traveled to Gaza last week to visit Maged’s 93-year-old mother before fighting broke out between Hamas and Israel.

They are now unable to leave, along with six other family members including a 2-month-old baby.

“I’m currently in Deir Al-Balah with my husband’s family, my family, my grandchildren,” she said in the emotional video. “We have no electricity. We have no water. The food we do have, which is little, won’t last because there’s no electricity and it will spoil.

“I have four grandchildren in this home: a 2-month-old baby, a 4-year-old and, today, two 9-year-old twins. (It’s) their birthday. I ask the world to help the Palestinians.”

Yousaf previously told the BBC that he feared for his relatives’ safety, saying they were fast running out of supplies.

 

 

On Tuesday, he wrote to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is currently in Israel, to convince the Israeli government to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Gaza.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla told the BBC that her family in Gaza are “just terrified, absolutely terrified, about what is to come and what is happening right now as we speak.”

 

 

Yousaf is not the only senior British political leader to be personally linked to the crisis. Labour leader Keir Starmer revealed his “deep concern” this week for his wife Victoria’s family, who live in Israel.

“We have extended family in Israel and this will be typical of many people in Israel, families, communities, they have a deep sense of shock at what is happening,” he told LBC.

Topics: War on Gaza First Minister Humza Yousaf Gaza

"Japan should be vigilant and look at what Hamas is doing with the aid," Gilan Cohen said at a press conference. (ANJ)
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Israeli envoy warns Japan to be 'vigilant' with its aid to Palestine

Israeli envoy warns Japan to be ‘vigilant’ with its aid to Palestine
  • Must ‘look at what Hamas is doing with the aid,’ says Gilan Cohen
  • Tokyo condemns ‘terrorist attacks’ but warns of dire humanitarian situation
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Israel’s ambassador to Japan warned on Thursday that his host country should be “vigilant” and “look at what Hamas was doing with the aid” it extends to Palestinians.

After Hamas’ surprise attack on Israeli towns bordering Gaza on Oct. 7, the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, began bombarding the besieged area.

The IDF’s shelling killed up to 1,200 Palestinians, including children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israel’s death toll also reached 1,200, with up to 2,700 wounded, a military spokesperson confirmed.

“Japan should be vigilant and look at what Hamas is doing with the aid,” Gilan Cohen told journalists at a press conference.

He commended Japan for acknowledging the Hamas attacks as “terrorism” and for saying Israel had a right to defend itself.

Japan, which calls for a political solution to allow Israel and a future independent Palestine to coexist, provides assistance to Palestinians through various schemes. That assistance totaled $2.3 billion over the last decade, according to a Foreign Ministry document issued in June.

Japan imports more than 90 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East.

“We firmly condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regularly scheduled press conference on Thursday.

“At the same time, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming more serious day by day and we are closely monitoring the situation in the region with serious concern,” Matsuno said.

On Oct. 9, Japan did not join five G7 members’ joint statement in support of Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas from Gaza.

Matsuno told Arab News Japan that the Asian country’s absence from the statement is attributed to the “desire to maintain flexibility in its approach, while actively working behind the scenes to mediate and exert influence on both Palestine and Israel.”

Israel on Saturday ordered its state-run electricity company to halt energy supply to the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, if the ban on the entry of fuel into Gaza continues, their services will stop “within four days.”

*With Reuters

Topics: War on Gaza

Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
AFP
China to hold Belt and Road celebration with Putin expected

China to hold Belt and Road celebration with Putin expected
  • Belt and Road is a landmark project in President Xi Jinping’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas
  • Beijing said this week the initiative had now inked over two trillion dollars in contracts globally
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
AFP

China announced Wednesday it will host a gathering of foreign leaders next week to celebrate a decade of its Belt and Road infrastructure project, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend. 

The Belt and Road is a landmark project in President Xi Jinping’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas, with Beijing saying this week it had now inked over two trillion dollars in contracts around the world.

Critics have long accused China of luring lower-income countries into debt traps by offering huge, unaffordable loans through the initiative, however. 

Representatives from over 130 countries are due to take part in the event, with Xi set to deliver an opening speech and hold a welcoming banquet for foreign leaders. 

It is the third forum of its kind since China launched the vast investment initiative, with events previously held in 2017 and 2019. 

Russian President Putin has said he will attend the event, in what will be his first visit to China since his war in Ukraine threw him into international isolation. 

Top Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov will also attend and hold talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Moscow said. 

China and Russia describe each other as strategic allies, frequently touting their “no limits” partnership and economic and military cooperation. 

They came even closer following the invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin seeking to deepen ties with Beijing after finding itself increasingly ostracized by the West. 

China has refused to condemn the war and has tried to position itself as a neutral party, while at the same time offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline. 

“We welcome countries and partners actively participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to come to Beijing to discuss cooperation plans and seek common development,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said last month. 

- ‘Significant debt distress’ — 

Beijing hailed the BRI on Tuesday as having “delivered real gains to participating countries.” 

It also said the balance of loans for BRI projects from the Export-Import Bank of China (Eximbank) — a key BRI creditor — now totalled 2.2 trillion yuan ($307.4 billion). 

Eximbank has financed major transport and energy projects across the BRI and has been linked to foreign loan plans everywhere from Africa to Central Asia. 

But some of Beijing’s partners are increasingly wary about the cost involved. 

Italy, the only one of the group of leading developed democracies to sign up to the investment scheme, said last month it was considering opting out of the deal. 

A report by experts at Boston University’s Global Development Policy noted the BRI’s role in providing “additional resources for the Global South” and fostering “significant economic growth.” 

But it also said that “many of the recipients of Chinese finance are subject to significant debt distress, with several countries owing China a significant share of their external debt.” 

It also pointed to the “increased carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution” caused by the project’s support for fossil fuel emitting infrastructure. 

Topics: Belt and Road Initiative China Putin Russia President Xi Jinping China's President Xi Jinping

Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters
Reuters
Afghanistan earthquakes a 'disaster on top of a disaster' — World Food Programme

Afghanistan earthquakes a ‘disaster on top of a disaster’ — World Food Programme
  • Limited aid makes relief work difficult after earthquakes and aftershocks since Saturday
  • Tremors killed at least 2,400 people and injured over 2,000, Taliban government said
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters
Reuters

KARACHI: The World Food Programme on Wednesday called the recent Afghanistan earthquakes a ‘disaster on top of a disaster,’ urging the international community to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation.

Limited aid makes relief work difficult after earthquakes and aftershocks since Saturday rattled the religiously conservative nation. The tremors killed at least 2,400 people and injured more than 2,000, the Taliban-run government said, making the quakes among the world’s deadliest so far this year after tremblors in Turkiye and Syria killed an estimated 50,000 people.

“In Afghanistan, this is a disaster on top of a disaster, on top of a disaster, on top of a disaster,” said Philippe Kropf, head of communications at the World Food Programme (WFP) Afghanistan, in an interview.

“We have 50 million people who do not know where their next meal will come from, and the World Food Program is only able to support 3 million people due to a massive funding shortfall,” Kropf said in Herat, a northwestern province where the WFP has begun distributing rations.

“All the houses are completely flattened” and health centers have been turned into rubble, he added. “Livelihoods have been destroyed.”

The WFP is initially providing each family of seven with 2100 kilocalories a day for a month, and may consider other forms of aid like cash in the coming weeks, Kropf said. To battle malnutrition, it has been distributing high energy biscuits and a special peanut butter.

“Breastfeeding women are among the most vulnerable,” along with children and pregnant women, he said. “If we can help them prevent malnutrition, that’s how we do it, because preventing malnutrition is much cheaper than treating malnutrition.”

Women and children make up two-thirds of the injured in Afghanistan, said Dr. Alaa AbouZeid, head of the World Health Organization’s emergency response in the country, on Monday.

Afghanistan’s health care system, reliant almost entirely on foreign aid, has faced crippling cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance, which had formed the backbone of the economy, was halted.

Afghans have endured decades of wars, since the fight to drive out Soviet Union military forces in 1979-1989 to US efforts to topple the Taliban government after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and the Taliban’s victory in 2021.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies reduced the budget for Afghanistan’s 2023 aid plan to $3.2 billion from $4.6 billion earlier in the year, in wake of Taliban administration restrictions on female aid workers.

The WFP has already slashed rations and cash assistance from eight million Afghans this year, underscoring the severity of financial challenges aid agencies face in what the United Nations considers the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake Afghanistan earthquake

