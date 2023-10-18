You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee
Husein Alireza won 2,381 votes — 818 votes more than the runner-up. (X: @HuseinAlireza)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j69bu

Updated 8 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee

Saudi rower Husein Alireza elected to Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee
  • More than 8,000 athletes voted in election following recent Asian Games in China
Updated 8 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Olympic rower and team captain Husein Alireza has been elected to the Olympic Council of Asia Athletes’ Committee at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

More than 8,000 athletes voted in an election that lasted three weeks where 10 candidates were elected from a pool of 26.

Alireza won 2,381 votes — 818 votes more than the runner-up.

He told Arab News: “The election was fairly arduous and involved long hours meeting athletes and delegates from different countries every day of the three weeks in Hangzhou.

“I’m so proud and excited by this opportunity. I want to help athletes lead constructive and successful lives on and off the field of play.”

Alireza becomes the first Saudi to be elected to the OCA Athletes’ Committee. It was set up with the aim of bringing the voice of the athletes of Asia to the highest levels in the Olympic Movement and ensure it is heard and made to count.

Topics: 19th Asian Games Husein Alireza

Related

Shamma Al-Kalbani living the dream after another jiu-jitsu medal at Asian Games
Sport
Shamma Al-Kalbani living the dream after another jiu-jitsu medal at Asian Games
Update Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall
Sport
Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
AFP
Follow

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again

India glad to have ‘top-gun’ Bumrah firing again
  • Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken eight wickets in three match in this year’s World Cup 
  • India have won all three of their World Cup matches, the latest against Pakistan on Saturday 
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
AFP

PUNE, India: The return of India “top-gun” Jasprit Bumrah for the World Cup could not come soon enough for bowling coach Paras Mhambrey as he hailed the paceman’s strong start to the hosts’ campaign.

India have won all three of their opening games, with the 29-year-old Bumrah taking eight wickets at a meagre average of just over 10 apiece.

But his career has been blighted by injury, with the unorthodox Bumrah sidelined for over a year following back surgery before returning in August.

“You have seen him in the last three games that he has played,” Mhambrey told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of India’s match against Bangladesh in Pune.
“What he brings to the table — he is a world class bowler. He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power-plays.

“He’s well adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he’s a top-gun ‘death’ bowler. I think in that sense, we really missed him.”

Mhambrey added India had yet to consider “rotation” as they look to maintain their unbeaten start in a quest to win a third one-day international World Cup title and second on home soil following their 2011 triumph.

And that means the likes of proven performers in seamer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are set to remain on the sidelines.

Ashwin especially has often found himself omitted across all formats in recent times.

The 37-year-old was also left out of the team that lost to Australia in this year’s World Test Championship final at The Oval.

“He (Ashwin) has been a great lad,” said Mhambrey. “He understands that, he’s a great team guy.

“I’ve never seen him grumpy; I haven’t seen him complaining any time for any of the last few years that he’s been with us.

Mhambrey added: “Even after so many years, I think he’s there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigorous grinds and he keeps bowling.”

Mhambrey said the India bowlers that did play on Thursday would face a “challenging surface.”

“It (Pune) is a small ground, comparatively...It is at high altitude. So, I think here, more boundaries will be scored.”

Bangladesh have lost their last two matches at the World Cup after starting with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan.

They defeated India by six runs when the teams met in the Asia Cup in Colombo last month, with Mhambrey, highlighting the quality of Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and “champion” all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

With Afghanistan having already pulled off a shock defeat of champions England and non-Test nation the Netherlands beating South Africa by 38 runs, Mhambrey said: “When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge. So, from our perspective, I don’t think we’ll take anyone (lightly).

“Bangladesh or the Netherlands, I think we want to treat those games as equally important.”

Topics: #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 bumrah

Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Updated 52 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
  • Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post
  • He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned
Updated 52 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Algeria international Youcef Atal was suspended by Nice on Wednesday for a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post. He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned.
Hamas fighters killed 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s history, while Israel responded with intensive air strikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians.
“OGC Nice understands that the player acknowledged his mistake by quickly removing the sharing of the publication and offered his written and public apologies,” Nice said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, given the nature of the shared publication and its seriousness, the club took the decision to immediately take the first disciplinary sanctions against the player, prior to those that could be decided by the sports and judicial authorities.
“As such, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice.”
The Algerian had earlier apologized for the deleted post.
“I am aware that my post shocked many people, which wasn’t my intention, and I apologize,” 27-year-old Atal said on Instagram on Sunday.
“I want to clarify my point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly denounce all forms of violence, wherever in the world, and I support all victims.”
Nice are second in Ligue 1, one point behind AS Monaco. They host sixth-placed Olympique de Marseille on Saturday. (Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Topics: Gaza blockade Israel Hamas Youcef Atal

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
World
Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Update Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
Middle-East
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
Updated 18 October 2023
AP
Follow

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule

All-woman F1 Academy series to race in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded 2024 schedule
  • The event in March in Saudi Arabia starts expanded seven-round calendar for the F1 Academy
  • For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship
Updated 18 October 2023
AP

LONDON: Formula One’s F1 Academy series for female drivers will race next year in Saudi Arabia to start an expanded schedule with a more prominent role in grand prix weekends.

The event in March in Saudi Arabia — which lifted a ban on women driving on its roads in 2018 — starts an expanded seven-round calendar announced Tuesday for the F1 Academy in its second season. The series will also race in Miami in May before heading to Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, all F1 Academy events will be held as support races for the F1 championship.

Of the six F1 Academy events in this year’s inaugural season, only the finale this week at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas is supporting an F1 event. Spanish driver Marta Garcia leads the standings with three races remaining.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said in a statement. “We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia

Related

Canadian singer Shania Twain to perform at Abu Dhabi F1  
Lifestyle
Canadian singer Shania Twain to perform at Abu Dhabi F1  
Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix
Sport
Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix

FIFA Club World Cup is the next target for Man City, says Joleon Lescott

FIFA Club World Cup is the next target for Man City, says Joleon Lescott
Updated 18 October 2023
Ali Khaled
Follow

FIFA Club World Cup is the next target for Man City, says Joleon Lescott

FIFA Club World Cup is the next target for Man City, says Joleon Lescott
  • Premier League winner talks to Arab News about his former club’s ambitions, Phil Foden’s potential, and the influx of footballers to region
Updated 18 October 2023
Ali Khaled

With the October international break over, Manchester City return to domestic football on Saturday with a home Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Looming are more big matches in the Champions League as well as the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Oct. 29.

Pep Guardiola’s team won a historic treble last year and City’s 2012 and 2014 title winner Joleon Lescott believes the club’s ambitions will not wane this season with another trophy to aim for.

“I don’t think the targets and the ambitions will change or differ,” he told Arab News while taking part in the club’s Treble Trophy Tour in Abu Dhabi. “There’s still the Club World Cup to achieve and to become club world champions is a huge accolade to have as well, so I’m sure they’re determined to win that.

“And I just think any trophy achieved after last season’s success is a huge thing, it shouldn’t be taken for granted. And again, the fact that they are the team to beat, to expect them to be the team to beat in all the competitions, proves that there is no demise in their ambition.”

Lescott has been impressed with the way City’s squad has continually been upgraded by Guardiola and the club’s management. He said it remained strong enough to be one of the favorites for this season’s Premier League title.

“I hope they win the title,” he said. “I don’t think any team ‘should’ win the title in regards to their squad. I think there’s a lot more that goes into it, and elements of luck as well.

“But yeah, I don’t think Man City are any weaker due to players that have left and players that have come in, and the club (and) the manager have continuously transitioned from squads and players leaving.

“I’m sure there was kind of unease when David Silva, Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, and Vincent Kompany were leaving, and there could be a lack of understanding what direction the club’s going to go, (but) they transitioned into (having) John Stones, Reuben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne.

“And the club will continue to do that, and that’s kind of the way I see this happening now. Yes, (Ilkay) Gundogan was a huge, huge player, a huge personality in the dressing room, but you sign someone like (Mateo) Kovacic who’s won four Champions Leagues and you have to recognize his status in the game and the quality he brings.”

Lescott is keeping a close eye on one particular City talent he believes will have a season to remember.

“I’m thinking Phil Foden, I’m hoping Phil Foden,” he said. “Ever since he broke into the team, he’s had success, he’s been consistent, he’s had an impact. I’m hoping now with the level of experience he has, the understanding of his brilliance, how important he can be in any position, I’m hoping he has a standout season because I believe there’s going to be more game time for him in a position that he’s probably more comfortable in, in regards to being in central on the pitch.”

Lescott was part of the first City team to win the Premier League title in 2012 under Roberto Mancini, and has seen the stature and international profile of the club grow since then.

“The club has grown obviously, success on the pitch helps that,” he said. “But not only that, since the owners took control they grew the club outside of Manchester, with the likes of New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, and become a powerhouse in football and a dynasty that a lot of other teams won’t be able to emulate, and (I have) respect for that.

“There’s a lot more work that has gone into the success of the club than just on the pitch, and I spoke before of how well and how much Sheikh Mansour (bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, City’s owner) and the chairman (Khaldoon Al-Mubarak) have developed Manchester, not just with a new training ground, but the surrounding areas, they’ve improved due to their appreciation to what Manchester City means to Manchester.”

Lescott is also keeping an eye on developments in this part of the world, with elite players such as Neymar and Andres Iniesta making the region their new footballing home.

“I definitely see more players coming to this part of the world,” he said. “The way they were recruiting players, you have to take it seriously. World stars, some of the best names in the game.

“Some current top players and top performers are coming here. So yeah, you definitely have to recognize the attraction that the Saudi (Pro) League is gaining and you have to respect that.

“Do I see it as a threat to the Premier League? Not necessarily due to the level of competition that the Premier League has.

“I still believe that is the most attractive league, and I think if you just go back to when Wolves, probably people’s favorites to go down, beat Man City (2-1 on Sept. 30), a team that was six in a row unbeaten, with six wins in a row.

“So I think that is a huge factor, a huge draw for the Premier League is that it’s so competitive. But in regards to out here and the kind of traction and the attention that this part of the world is gaining in the football industry then yeah, it’s exciting because I’m a fan of the best players playing, and if the best players are playing over here then you have to watch that (development).”

Topics: Manchester city English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
Football
Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia
Football
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest football star to move to Saudi Arabia

Why Saudi Arabia’s first UFC event could see return of Conor McGregor

Why Saudi Arabia’s first UFC event could see return of Conor McGregor
Updated 18 October 2023
Nathan Irvine
Follow

Why Saudi Arabia’s first UFC event could see return of Conor McGregor

Why Saudi Arabia’s first UFC event could see return of Conor McGregor
  • Inaugural foray into Kingdom boosts Middle East’s MMA scene, may play host to UFC’s star attraction
Updated 18 October 2023
Nathan Irvine

RIYADH: The recent announcement that the UFC was coming to Saudi Arabia for the first time was in danger of becoming a footnote in a chaotic week for the MMA organization.

While upgrading the upcoming UFC 294 card in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21, with flyweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and former welterweight king Kamaru Usman joining the card as replacement fighters, the UFC signed a significant deal with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. And on March 2, 2024, UFC Fight Night will come to Riyadh.

There are several reasons why this news is important. The most obvious is that Saudi UFC fans will see some of their favorite fighters up close as the Octagon finally lands in the Kingdom.

Beyond this, it shows the UFC’s commitment to hosting shows in the Middle East and is another step to inspire and unearth the next wave of regional fighters into the mix.

It is also a direct response to rival MMA brand PFL (Professional Fighters League), which has been a fixture in Saudi for a while and is now backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. MMA fans in Saudi Arabia are the big winners with both deals.

Right now, there is only one official event scheduled. UFC Fight Night will happen during Riyadh Season, a city-wide event featuring concerts, exhibitions, and more. It will also see Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou go toe-to-toe in their heavyweight boxing match on Oct. 28.

But a long-term partnership is expected to blossom, something akin to the five-year relationship between the UFC and Abu Dhabi Tourism that brought UFC nights and title fights to the UAE capital.

However, speculation remains about who will appear on the first-ever Saudi card. Although both event types are packed with talented fighters across the roster, UFC Fight Nights and numbered events have a crucial difference – title fights are reserved for the latter. Unless there is a huge departure from how the UFC operates, the Riyadh card will not feature any championship bouts. These will likely come further down the line.

However, UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia should provide the excitement fans have come to expect from the MMA franchise. And there is a slim chance that the card will deliver the UFC’s biggest star – Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” was among the first people to congratulate Saudi Arabia and the UFC on the deal via his X (formerly Twitter) account, leading to rumors he may have a vested interest in the event.

Speculation will be rife for months until UFC boss Dana White announces the official line-up, but the prospect of McGregor returning after a two-year lay-off through injury and filming a remake of the movie “Road House” cannot be ruled out.

The stars are aligning for Saudi Arabia to welcome McGregor back. His next opponent is scheduled to be Michael Chandler, who he coached opposite in the last season of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show.

McGregor is also back in the drug-testing pool – a requirement that all fighters must enter before being cleared to compete. This means the timelines for the March show are also favorable for an appearance.

And finally, it will not be a title fight, which again boosts the chances of the Irishman sitting at the top of the bill in Riyadh. All things considered, including that the UFC and SGEA will want to make a statement with the inaugural event, it would not be a surprise.

Trying to piece the card together from the outside is slightly more challenging as no fighters immediately jump out.

Middle East favorites such as Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev are in action on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev could make the swift turnaround. He would need to quickly take out Usman at UFC 294 to be in with a chance of appearing. Makhachev, on the other hand, will be either a defending champion or due for a rematch with Volkanovski – so, unlikely to be in Saudi Arabia.

Whatever happens, the UFC matchmakers will ensure the card is stacked with talent. And just maybe, McGregor could headline UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

Topics: MMA Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it’s splitting with UFC
Sport
Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it’s splitting with UFC
Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
Sport
Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown

Latest updates

Iranians pay tribute to slain director Mehrjui
Iranians pay tribute to slain director Mehrjui
Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX
Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX
Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
Several Germans killed by Hamas: Berlin
Saudi tourism minister chairs UN meeting in Uzbekistan
Saudi tourism minister chairs UN meeting in Uzbekistan
Deal signed to boost financing options for Saudi SMEs
Deal signed to boost financing options for Saudi SMEs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.