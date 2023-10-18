Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia joined on Wednesday the global condemnation of an overnight Israeli airstrike on a hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip that killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.
At least 500 people were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli air raid on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry, as images shared on social media showed widespread damage, fire engulfing the building and bodies scattered in the wreckage.
The attack, which took place amid Israel’s ongoing onslaught on civilians in Gaza, was met with swift and widespread international condemnation, including from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.
“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of civilians. The attack clearly violates international humanitarian law,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, as it urged the UN Security Council to “immediately take concrete steps to stop attacks and acts of violence in Gaza.”
The ministry said that “injustice against the Palestinian people has been going on for a very long time” and it was time for the world to “prioritize the creation of a just peace for Palestine.”
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also called for an end to the onslaught.
“If this continues, the victims will be women, children and the sick. This has reached the point of madness and loss of humanity,” Ibrahim told reporters in Putrajaya.
Anwar said that he would discuss the situation in Gaza on the sidelines of his visit to Riyadh for the first joint summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Friday.
Prior to Tuesday’s hospital airstrike, at least 3,000 Palestinians had been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Israel has since cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies into Gaza, further intensifying an existing blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.
What is the nuclear test ban treaty and why is Russia moving to revoke its ratification?
India, Pakistan and North Korea have yet to ratify treaty that bans “any nuclear weapon explosion” anywhere in the world
A total of 187 states have signed the treaty and 178 have ratified it by passing corresponding laws in their parliaments
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
Russia’s parliament this week started voting on withdrawing Moscow’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Here is a look at some of the questions that raises.
WHAT IS THE CTBT?
The CTBT is a 1996 treaty that bans “any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world.
WHY DOES IT SEEK TO BAN NUCLEAR TESTS?
The treaty’s preamble cites the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating nuclear weapons. It says that the test ban, “by constraining the development and qualitative improvement of nuclear weapons and ending the development of advanced new types of nuclear weapons, constitutes an effective measure of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation in all its aspects.”
WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE SIGNED AND RATIFIED?
A total of 187 states have signed the treaty, and 178 have ratified it by passing corresponding laws in their parliaments.
Of the nine countries that possess nuclear weapons:
Britain, France and Russia have signed and ratified.
The United States, Israel and China have signed but not ratified.
India, Pakistan and North Korea have yet to sign or ratify.
SO WHAT IS THE LEGAL STATUS OF THE TREATY?
The treaty has not legally come into force. It can only do so once it is signed and ratified by 44 named countries — the nine with nuclear weapons and 35 others that possess nuclear power and research reactors.
DOES IT HAVE ANY PRACTICAL EFFECT THEN?
Yes, in practice the treaty has created a de facto norm against nuclear testing. No country has carried out a nuclear test explosion since the 1990s with the exception of North Korea, which conducted the most recent of its six tests in 2017 and is under UN sanctions related to its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
“Since the conclusion and opening for signature of the CTBT, nuclear testing has become taboo,” says the Arms Control Association, a US-based non-profit organization.
The CTBT is “a remarkably effective treaty, even though it hasn’t come into force,” said Matthew Harries, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the RUSI think-tank in London.
The treaty’s verification regime includes an International Monitoring System (IMS) — a network of observation facilities around the world that are capable of detecting the sound of a nuclear explosion or the associated seismic activity or radioactive fallout.
When complete, this network will consist of 321 monitoring stations and 16 laboratories, hosted by 89 countries. Around 90 percent of these are already up and running.
WHAT IS RUSSIA CHANGING, AND WHY?
President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 5 that Russia should withdraw its ratification of the CTBT to “mirror” the treaty status of the United States. Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has moved quickly to make this a reality and has drafted a bill that deputies are voting on this week.
WHY DOES IT MATTER?
The move is part of a pattern of actions and statements by Russia that have increased nuclear tension with the West since the start of the Ukraine war. It follows Moscow’s suspension in February of New START, its last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, which limits the numbers of strategic warheads on both sides. Putin has also this year announced the stationing of Russian tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, a Russian ally that borders Ukraine.
Putin has issued what the West interpreted as nuclear threats since day one of his invasion of Ukraine, when he said that anyone who got in Russia’s way would face “such consequences as you have never encountered in your history.” With Russia’s conventional forces struggling in the war, he is talking up its nuclear might — including the development of next-generation weapons like the Burevestnik cruise missile and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile — in order to deter and intimidate his opponents in the West.
SO WHAT COMES NEXT?
Russia says the CTBT move is not a statement of intent to carry out its first nuclear test since 1990, and that it won’t test unless the United States does. But the move would provide it with legal cover to test if it wanted to, and some security analysts see a Russian test now as more likely. Putin could be keeping the testing option in reserve in case of a sharp worsening of Russia’s fortunes in Ukraine, when he could use it as a dramatic warning signal for the West to back off. Publicly, the Russian president has stated that he is not ready to say whether a test is needed or not.
China’s Xi lauds Belt and Road achievements, maps out way forward
Representatives of more than 130 countries, largely from the Global South, attended the forum
Notable attendees included Russian’s Putin and Afghan Taliban administration’s commerce minister
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday declaring that “blueprints turned into real projects” during the decade since he launch his initiative to build global infrastructure and energy networks.
Representatives of more than 130 countries, largely from the Global South, attended the forum including more than two dozen heads of state, or whom the most prominent was Xi’s “dear friend” Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Addressing more than 1,000 Chinese and foreign delegates assembled in an ornate conference room in the Great Hall of the People west of Tiananmen Square, Xi said his flagship policy had “boosted the flow of goods, capital, technology and human resources into the countries involved.”
Putin and other foreign leaders sat with key Chinese officials from the 25-member Politburo on the front row, as Xi delivered his opening speech.
The forum centers on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a grand plan launched by Xi in 2013, that envisioned building global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes.
Although BRI at first set out to connect China to Western Europe, senior EU figures were missing. The sole head of state present from the bloc was Hungary’s populist President Viktor Orban. Other notable attendees included the Afghan Taliban administration’s commerce minister Hajji Nooruddin Azizi.
Western skepticism of Xi’s grand plans stems from suspicions over the way it would extend China’s global influence, analysts say.
China has at times bristled at criticism of the BRI, saying it carries anti-Chinese prejudice and a wish to contain its rise while overlooking what it says are genuine good intentions.
The BRI’s original scale and ambition have been impacted by shocks, including a trade war with the United States, economic slowdown in China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the pandemic.
Xi is pushing to make the Belt and Road smaller and greener, moving away from big-ticket projects like dams to high-tech ones such as digital finance and e-commerce platforms.
The aim is to aid a broader push for a world order that is multi-polar and gives the Global South more agency, rather than one dominated by Washington and its allies, analysts say.
The BRI has also become more focused on issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence, as Xi seeks to use it to export Chinese ideas about governance and build consensus around Chinese norms and its development model, analysts say.
UN’s Guterres denounces ‘collective punishment’ of Palestinians
Hamas attacks ‘cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people’
UN chief ‘horrified’ by a deadly blast that ripped through a hospital in Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
BEIJING: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that attacks by militant group Hamas on Israel did not justify the “collective punishment” of Palestinians, and called for an immediate cease-fire.
Speaking at an economic forum in China, Guterres condemned the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people as “acts of terror” that could not be justified.
“But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said.
He appealed for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, reiterating what he called “two urgent humanitarian appeals.”
Guterres called on Hamas for the “immediate and unconditional release of hostages,” referring to at least 199 people kidnapped by the militants during their offensive, the deadliest in Israel’s history.
Guterres also called on Israel to “immediately allow unrestricted access of humanitarian aid to respond to the most basic needs of the people of Gaza, the overwhelming majority of whom are women and children.”
“I call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to provide sufficient time and space to help realize my two appeals and to ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing,” Guterres said.
“Too many lives and the fate of the entire region hang in the balance.”
Guterres said was “fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation.”
“But as serious as these grievances are, they cannot justify the acts of terror committed by Hamas on October 7,” he said.
The UN chief earlier said he was “horrified” by a deadly blast that ripped through a hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, killing hundreds of people.
Hamas has blamed Israel for the hospital strike. Israel has said it was caused by a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza.
“My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” Guterres said in a post on X.
Guterres also condemned an attack on a school run by the UN in a Gaza refugee camp that killed six people.
Israeli embassy in Brazil protests comments by Lula’s party on Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
BRASILIA: The Israeli embassy in Brazil protested Tuesday against a resolution by the party of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that accuses Israel of “genocide” and “war crimes.”
“It is very unfortunate that a party that defends human rights compares the terrorist organization Hamas, which goes from house to house to murder entire families, with what the Israeli government is doing to protect its citizens,” the embassy in Brasilia posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“There must be a strong separation between the Hamas terrorist organization and the Palestinians,” the embassy added, in response to a resolution published Monday by the Lula’s Workers Party, or PT.
The text by the PT, co-founded by Lula in 1980, condemned “the unacceptable attacks, murders and kidnappings of civilians, committed by both Hamas and the State of Israel, which is carrying out, at this very moment, a genocide against the population of Gaza, through a series of war crimes.”
The party hit back at the embassy’s comments on Tuesday, calling the interpretation of its resolution “false” and “malicious.”
And it blamed Israel for a strike on a hospital in Gaza Tuesday that has left hundreds dead.
“Whoever represents in Brazil the government that carries out an attack of this nature has no moral authority to speak of human rights,” said the Workers’ Party.
Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Israel has bombed Gaza in retaliation and warned of a ground invasion, with thousands of people killed in the fighting so far.
Lula has called for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Gaza.
In first, Ukraine uses US-supplied long-range ATACMS: Zelensky
Zelensky said ‘ATACMS have proven themselves’
He didn’t specify when or where the missiles were used
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s armed forces had used US-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles for the first time.
“They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves,” he said in an evening address posted on social media, without giving details of when or where they were used.
The White House confirmed the delivery for the first time in an official statement.
“We believe these ATACMS will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our (US) military readiness,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers (190 miles) — but Watson said the version “recently” sent to Ukraine had a lower range of 165 kilometers.
“Today, a special thanks to the United States,” Zelensky said in a video message. “Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented.”
Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday that Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles was “a grave mistake.”
“The White House’s decision to send long-range missiles to Ukrainians is a grave mistake. The consequences of this step, which was deliberately hidden from the public, will be of the most serious nature,” he said in a statement.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said it had hit airfields in the Russian-occupied south and east of the country overnight, claiming the “successful operation” had destroyed several helicopters.
In a mission dubbed “Operation Dragonfly,” Kyiv’s special forces said on social media they had attacked airfields in southern Berdyansk and eastern Lugansk.
Russian officials had claimed earlier on Tuesday that the US-supplied missiles had been used in the attack on Berdyansk.
A Moscow-backed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, said on Telegram that fragments of ATACMS missiles had been found at the site of the strike.
An influential Russian Telegram channel, Rybar, which has close ties with Moscow’s forces, also alleged ATACMS missiles were used in the attack.
Kyiv, which launched its counteroffensive against Russian forces this summer, has claimed to have carried out several operations in occupied territory.
Berdyansk fell to Russian forces early in their invasion last year. Lugansk has mostly been controlled by pro-Russia forces since 2014.
Kyiv claimed to have destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense launcher, an ammunition warehouse and said it had damaged runways in the overnight strikes.
It also claimed Russian forces had suffered losses in the operation.
Zelensky said Kyiv’s “assault operations” had achieved results.
“I am grateful to those who are effectively destroying the occupiers’ logistics bases on our land,” he said in a statement.
He also thanked “every warrior” for defending key frontline areas in the east and south of the country.
Kyiv has for months asked the West to supply it with long-range weapons for its counteroffensive, which has been slower than expected.