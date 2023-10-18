You are here

Jordanian police clash with protesters near Israeli embassy

Protesters scuffle with Jordanian police near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on October 18, 2023, as they demonstrate against the killing of hundreds of Palestinians following a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.
Protesters scuffle with Jordanian police near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on October 18, 2023, as they demonstrate against the killing of hundreds of Palestinians following a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Late on Tuesday, dozens of youths attempted to storm the heavily-guarded compound but security forces used tear gas to disperse them
Reuters
AMMAN: Jordanian police on Wednesday said several anti-riot police were injured during clashes that broke out with rioting protesters near the Israeli embassy, who were torching property.
The authorities had earlier deployed riot police to disperse thousands of demonstrators planning to march on the heavily fortified Israeli embassy to protest against Israel’s military assault against Gaza.
The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of turmoil in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Late on Tuesday, dozens of youths attempted to storm the heavily-guarded compound but security forces used tear gas to disperse them. Several protesters were arrested.
Anti-Israel demonstrations have also been spreading across the country with some slamming perceived inaction by authorities, saying their compatriots in Gaza were being left to face Israel’s military might alone.
Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalization as betraying the rights of their Palestinian compatriots.
Amman, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 war, is worried widening violence in the region could have repercussions with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians.
Authorities have deployed heavy security near the border to bar activists from holding protests. 

OIC condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza
Rashid Hassan
  • Brutal massacre is a war crime that deserves punishment, says secretary-general
  • Hussein Ibrahim Taha repeated his call to the international community, especially the UN, to urgently intervene to halt war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha on Wednesday strongly condemned the horrific massacre by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of people.

He said Israeli forces should be held fully responsible for the consequences of their terrorism and brutal attacks on the Palestinian people, which he said contradicted all human values and constituted a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. He also repeated his call to the international community, especially the UN, to urgently intervene to halt war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

Speaking at the OIC’s emergency ministerial meeting discussing Israeli aggression on Gaza, Taha said the latest incident represented a war crime. He added that it was incompatible with all human values and emphasized that organized state terrorism deserved accountability and punishment.

In his speech at the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the executive committee at the OIC’s headquarters in Jeddah, the secretary-general expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian people. He also pledged steadfast support for their legitimate struggle to achieve the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state.

Taha went on to note the need for combined efforts to stop such unprecedented Israeli aggression — and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the arrival of medicine, food, and essential items to the Gaza Strip.

He stressed that the OIC had warned on more than one occasion of the seriousness of the repercussions of continuing the war against the Palestinian people. The official said these would not have been repeated had there not been a lack of legal and political deterrence from the global community. He added that there had also been a lack of respect for the rule of international law and that Israel’s actions had not been punished.

“The occupation is free from accountability and punishment for its policies based on settlement, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, murder, organized terrorism, attacks on sanctities, and other practices against the Palestinian people,” he said.

The secretary-general added that the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip had violated all rightful principles and values through the killing and wounding of thousands of Palestinians, including children, women, and the elderly. He added that the forced displacement of families — and the indiscriminate destruction of residential, educational, health, and media facilities, including those of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, and civilian infrastructure — flagrantly violated international law.

“I hope this meeting will succeed in taking effective measures in order to stop this Israeli aggression, protect the Palestinian people, and provide them with assistance in this ordeal,” said the OIC chief. “We stress that there will be no peace or stability in the region without finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, ending the Israeli colonial occupation, and embodying the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”
He thanked Saudi Arabia for its invitation to hold the meeting, which endorsed the Kingdom’s support of Islamic nations and most notably the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the meeting: “We call on the international community to take action to establish safe humanitarian corridors.”

He emphasized that the Kingdom was making every possible effort to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation. Prince Faisal also expressed his deep concern about the seriousness of humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the harm being caused to innocent people.

He stressed the Kingdom’s firm support of efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace that ensures the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights.

All 57 member countries of the OIC were invited to attend the meeting.

AFP
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians”
  • AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said Turkiye’s declaration of three days’ mourning would a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye will declare three days’ mourning over a deadly strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds, a Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause, has accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians” and urged the world to stop the tragedy in Gaza.
Israel and Palestinian militants have accused each other of the attack.
“Turkiye will declare three days national mourning,” the official who wished to remain anonymous told AFP.
Ozlem Zengin of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party said that the national mourning would be declared under a presidential decree.
“It is important to show at what level we perceive this issue,” she was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.
Erdogan on Tuesday condemned the strike as “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values,” in a message on social media.
AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said Turkiye’s declaration of three days’ mourning would a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.
“We share the same pain, the same sorrow,” he told reporters at a weekly press conference. He accused Israel of the strike on the hospital, he said.
Large crowds joined demonstrations in Istanbul and the Turkish capital Ankara late Tuesday, shouting pro-Palestinian chants.
Israel has told its citizens to leave Turkiye “as soon as possible” amid fears of reprisal attacks.

AFP
  • Hundreds of protesters in Nablus chanted slogans against Israel and its ally the United States
  • Others derided Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas
AFP

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian protesters took to the streets in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, blaming Israel for a strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds.
Israel has denied the accusation and said the hospital was hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired.
Hundreds of protesters in Nablus, many draped in Palestinian flags and some holding Hamas banners, chanted slogans against Israel and its ally the United States.
“Free, free Palestine,” they chanted.
Others derided Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, whose Fatah movement is Hamas’s rival and has been criticized by Palestinians over its collaboration with Israel.
“Down, down with Abbas,” they shouted.
An AFP correspondent in Nablus said Palestinian security forces fired tear gas at protesters as they marched out of the city center.
“I care about my people, I care about my city, I care about Gaza and Gaza people. So this is why I, perhaps in years I haven’t spoken out, I’m speaking now,” said Ferial, 50-year-old Nablus resident, who only provided her first name.
A similar sized protest took place in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, where the crowd chanted in support of Hamas and against “security coordination” with Israel.
During the demonstration, a small group of Palestinians with covered faces blocked a road and set tires ablaze near a group of Israeli soldiers. Some threw stones, while others cobbled together Molotov cocktails.
A demonstration late Tuesday in Ramallah, a short while after the hospital blast, saw Palestinian security forces clash with protesters.
Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the explosion killed at least 471 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli air strikes.
The Israeli military, however, blamed Palestinian militants, saying it had evidence that an outgoing Islamic Jihad rocket had misfired.
After touching down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning, US President Joe Biden threw his support behind Israel’s account of the strike, telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “it appears as though it was done by the other team.”
The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned what they called the “Israeli” attack.
Morocco, another country that recognized Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to normalize relations with Israel.
For 12 days now, Israel has carried out a withering bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for the killing of 1,400 people who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death in shock cross-border attacks launched by Hamas on October 7.
At least 3,478 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli bombardment started, according to health officials.

AP
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US “is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators”
  • The US is renewing its plans to pursue Hamas funding streams
AP

WASHINGTON: The US announced sanctions on Wednesday against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organization’s financial network across Gaza, Sudan, Turkiye, Algeria and Qatar as it responds to the surprise attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 people dead or kidnapped.
President Joe Biden, who arrived in the Middle East late Tuesday to show support for Israel, has tried to tamp down tensions in the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, but those efforts have faced massive setbacks, including a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 people.
Targeted for Wednesday’s sanctions action by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control are members who manage a Hamas investment portfolio, a Qatar-based financial facilitator with close ties to the Iranian regime, a key Hamas commander and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US “is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children.”
“The US Treasury has a long history of effectively disrupting terror finance and we will not hesitate to use our tools against Hamas,” she said.
Brian Nelson, US Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and illicit finance, said at a Deloitte anti-money laundering conference Tuesday that the US is renewing its plans to pursue Hamas funding streams and made a call for American allies and the private sector to do the same or “be prepared to suffer the consequences.”
“We cannot, and we will not, tolerate money flowing through the international system for Hamas’ terrorist activity,” Nelson said.
“We want to partner with all willing countries and financial entities to stop Hamas financing,” he said “but to the extent that any institution or jurisdiction fails to take appropriate action, they should then be prepared to suffer the consequences.”
The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the Oct. 7 assault on Israel was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians and the growth of settlements, among other reasons.
“Enough is enough,” Deif, who does not appear in public, said in the recorded message. He said the attack was only the start of what he called Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight.

AFP
  • The 83-year-old director and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar, a screenwriter, were stabbed and killed on Saturday
  • Police have arrested 10 people as part of their investigation
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian cinema stars Wednesday joined crowds of mourners for the funeral procession in Tehran of director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, who were killed in unexplained conditions.
Jafar Panahi, Massoud Kimiai, Mohammad Rasoulof and Bahman Farmanara were among the prominent filmmakers who gathered at the large Roudaki performance hall in central Tehran to pay a final tribute to Mehrjui.
The 83-year-old director, associated with the Iranian new wave of cinema, and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar, a 54-year-old screenwriter, were stabbed and killed on Saturday at their home in Karaj, west of the Iranian capital.
Police have arrested 10 people as part of their investigation, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said Tuesday, without providing further details on any motives for the killings.
Earlier Wednesday Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the police and the judiciary “are seriously pursuing this matter and have obtained some leads,” according to Mizan.
He ruled out however any “link between the murder of Mehrjui and the serial assassinations” of dissident intellectuals in November 1998 committed by the country’s secret service.
The 1998 crimes were attributed by the government to “uncontrolled elements” from the intelligence ministry, who were sentenced to prison terms of up to life.
Since Mehrjui’s death, tributes have poured in to celebrate the works of the pioneer director, producer and screenwriter, who during his six-decade career was confronted by censorship both before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979.
The director was best known for his 1969 metaphorical drama “The Cow” as well as his 1990 dark comedy “Hamoun” showing 24 hours in the life of an intellectual tormented by divorce and psychological anxieties.
The couple was buried in the artists’ section of the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran, according to state news agency IRNA.

