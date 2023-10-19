Philippine president arrives in Riyadh for GCC-ASEAN summit
Philippine president arrives in Riyadh for GCC-ASEAN summit
RIYADH: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has arrived in Riyadh to participate in the inaugural summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council, SPA has reported.
The Philippines is one of ASEAN’s 10 member states, whose leaders are scheduled to meet their Gulf counterparts on Oct. 20 in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit, following increasing engagements between the two groupings in recent years.
The Gulf bloc comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.
The Philippine leader was received by top officials including Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Riyadh, and Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC.
Saudi foreign minister urges Swiss counterpart to push for Gaza ceasefire
Prince Faisal stressed the need to protect civilians, urging parties at war to abide by the international humanitarian law
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged Switzerland to practice its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and push for a ceasefire in Gaza.
His comments came during a phone call with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis where both ministers reviewed the latest developments in Gaza, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.
Prince Faisal stressed the need to protect civilians, urging both parties at war to abide by the international humanitarian law.
He told the Swiss foreign minister that the UN Security Council must fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security, reiterating the need to stop military operations in Gaza and lift the siege off civilians.
He called for a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause that would “achieve the aspirations of the Palestinians,” read the SPA statement.
Aid projects for refugees in Jordan reviewed by government and welfare officials
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah met with Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, KSrelief, in Amman on Wednesday, to discuss regional humanitarian issues.
Al-Rabeeah thanked the government of Jordan for assisting KSrelief with various projects to support refugees in the country.
Al-Rabeeah also met with the Jordan’s Social Development Minister Wafaa Saed Bani Mustafa to discuss relief and humanitarian issues.
Prince Rashid bin El-Hassan, chairman of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, met with Al-Rabeeah to review the projects implemented in Jordan.
Prince Rashid commended Saudi Arabia for its aid efforts through KSrelief.
Meanwhile, KSrelief continued providing aid to Pakistan with 730 shelter kits in Punjab, benefiting 5,110 people — as part of efforts to provide support for vulnerable families as winter approaches, and for those affected by the recent floods.
Saudi crown prince, Japanese PM discuss Gaza escalation
The crown prince stressed importance of strengthening efforts to stop military operations and reduce escalation
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.
During the call, the two sides discussed the military escalation in Gaza, and the crown prince stressed that the Kingdom considers targeting civilians in Gaza as a heinous crime and a brutal attack, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine, and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to work to provide their protection.
The crown prince also stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to stop military operations and reduce escalation to avoid its dangerous repercussions on regional and global security, peace and stability.
Saudi defense minister meets with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman
Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom's support for Yemen and discussed with Al-Alimi the peace process in the country
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting, Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom's support for Yemen and discussed with Al-Alimi the peace process in the country.
They also spoke about regional and international issues, SPA added.
Prince Khalid encouraged all Yemeni parties to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemeni conflict under the supervision of the United Nations in order to achieve security, peace, stability and development in Yemen.
Italian classical music enlivens ancient Zenel House in Jeddah
Violinist Riccardo Zamuner and pianist Stefania Redaelli performed at event
Saudi officials, diplomats among the enthusiasts in Al-Balad district this week
Updated 18 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The Italian consulate hosted a classical music concert at the ancient Zenel House in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district earlier this week, which was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, the country’s citizens living in the Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia dignitaries.
Renowned Italian violinist Riccardo Zamuner and pianist Stefania Redaelli performed at the concert on Tuesday, which was organized as a part of the Young Italian Musical Talents in the World 2023 showcase.
Addressing the attendees, Italy’s Consul-General Leonardo Costa said it was important to hold events that helped to promote cultural understanding and cooperation between his country and Saudi Arabia.
“For me it is a great feeling to host an evening of Italian classical music in a historical house situated in the Jeddah historical district which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”
“It is a special feeling for us as Italians to have this evening in this historical place considering that the Italian consulate has been here in Balad since the 19th century. We are indeed very fortunate to be able to see such accomplished musicians together in such an intimate setting.”
The duo then took to the stage and enthralled the audience with a series of pieces by renowned composers including Tomaso Antonio Vitali, Niccolo Paganini, Gioacchino Rossini, Giuseppe Martucci, Emilia Gubitosi and Edvard Grieg.
Milan-based Redaelli, who has performed duets with several Italian musicians, told Arab News that she hopes to again visit the Kingdom. “Tonight it was so nice, at the same time, I am really happy to perform here for the first time and I am glad the reaction of the audience was great.”
Young Neapolitan violinist Zamuner said: “Glad being here in Saudi Arabia with Stefania for the first time and feel happy to see people here enjoying our music … it was really a beautiful night and hope we can repeat it here.”
Abdullah Fakeeh, CEO of Luxury Network, told Arab News it was a “pleasure” listening to the two musicians. “It was a fantastic evening. It was really good to hear classical music in Jeddah, I am very grateful to the Italian consul for organizing such a lovely event.”