Philippine president arrives in Riyadh for GCC-ASEAN summit

RIYADH: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has arrived in Riyadh to participate in the inaugural summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council, SPA has reported.

The Philippines is one of ASEAN’s 10 member states, whose leaders are scheduled to meet their Gulf counterparts on Oct. 20 in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit, following increasing engagements between the two groupings in recent years.

The Gulf bloc comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.

The Philippine leader was received by top officials including Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Riyadh, and Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC.