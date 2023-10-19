Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine

You are here

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin visits UNRWA food stores at the refugee camp of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 25, 2010. (File/AFP)
Arab News
  • €10 million will be given to UNRWA, while €3 million will go to the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund
Arab News
LONDON: Ireland on Wednesday allocated €13 million ($13.7 million) in additional funding for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.
Of this, €10 million will be given to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which provides essential services to 5.7 million people in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
Meanwhile, €3 million will go towards the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund.
The contributions will bring Ireland’s support to the people of Palestine to €29 million in 2023.
“We are witnessing tragic and shocking events in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory in the aftermath of the heinous attack by Hamas on Israel,” said Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
“I have said repeatedly that there should be a humanitarian ceasefire to meet the urgent basic needs of the people in Gaza. It is essential that humanitarian relief is provided to those who need it.
“This funding from Ireland will help the UN and others provide essential support to extremely vulnerable people, in particular those in Gaza who are dealing with acute and severe challenges.”

Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, pointed out that his country was a longstanding supporter of the critical work undertaken by UNRWA with and on behalf of Palestinian refugees.

He added that Ireland remained firmly committed to its political and financial support to the agency in such “deteriorating circumstances.”

Martin said: “I am acutely aware of how urgently funding is needed by UNRWA following my call with Commissioner General (Philippe) Lazzarini on Oct. 16. He articulated in the clearest terms that the situation unfolding in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented magnitude.
“UNRWA plays a vital role in delivering critical services such as healthcare, education, humanitarian relief and social services. Ireland remains a committed partner of the agency.
“Providing &euro;3 million in assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund will also address the escalating humanitarian needs by enabling rapid deployment of aid, particularly in life-saving sectors that have been hit hardest by the current conflict including health, shelter, food security and protection.”
 

AFP
Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians
  • The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus will be permitted to compete next summer
  • "Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes," Putin said
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the International Olympic Committee of "ethnic discrimination" ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, from which Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing under their national flags.
The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its offensive on Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.
"Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes, but some kind of privilege and you can get it not on sports results but by some political gestures," Putin said at a sports forum in the Urals city of Perm.
"The Games themselves could be used as an instrument of political pressure towards those people who have nothing to do with politics, and as a gross -- in reality -- racist, ethnic discrimination."
He added that: "Some sports officials have simply given themselves the right to determine who is covered by the Olympic Charter and who is not."
Putin later said he believed new sporting bodies and leagues would eventually replace what he called an existing "monopoly" over international sport.
"All kinds of (new) leagues, associations, clubs and so on ... They will certainly undermine the existing monopoly of officials over international sport," he said.
The IOC last week suspended Russia's national Olympic body for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognising regional organisations in occupied Ukraine.
Russia launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, with its neighbour Belarus allowing Moscow's troops to use its territory as a launchpad.

Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 

Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 
Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 

Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 
  • World’s largest book fair canceled award ceremony for Palestinian author, voiced support for Israel 
  • Writers say the fair organizer’s stance is ‘wrong, dangerous and deadly’ 
Sheany Yasuko Lai Natalia Laskowska

JAKARTA: Writers from Indonesia and Malaysia have stood in support of their countries’ decision to withdraw from the largest international book fair in Frankfurt following the organizer’s public support for Israel. 

Both countries were ready to participate in the fair that started on Wednesday when an awards ceremony to celebrate Palestinian writer Adania Shibli was called off last week. Shibli was going to be honored with the prestigious LiBeraturpreis for her novel “Minor Detail,” which tells the true story of the rape and murder of a Palestinian girl by Israeli soldiers in 1949. 

The cancelation of the award ceremony coincided with the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which started after the Gaza-based militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. 

Juergen Boos, director of the Frankfurt Book Fair, published a statement detailing plans “to make Jewish and Israeli voices especially visible” during the literary event and expressed “complete solidarity on the side of Israel.” 

For Indonesians, the stance was “like reading only one book to feel like you understand the whole world,” the Indonesian Publishers Association said in a statement on Monday, as it rejected “the Frankfurt Book Fair’s stance of supporting and giving a wider stage to Israel at this year’s exhibition while denying the Palestinian people’s right to independence.” 

Malaysia’s Education Ministry followed suit hours later, saying it would “not compromise on Israeli violence in Palestine.” 

The decisions found widespread support in literary circles. 

Malaysian writer Faisal Tehrani told Arab News he was saddened by the book fair’s decision to sideline Shibli, whom he believes “will get the Nobel one day.” 

With Malaysia’s support for Palestine, which transcends political differences, it would be “unthinkable” to participate in the Frankfurt fair, he said, adding that its organizer’s approach completely disregarded the situation in Gaza, where 3,400 people, mostly women and children, had been killed since the beginning of the Israeli onslaught. 

“FBF gathers literary figures and authors. Literature is about humanity,” Tehrani said. “What FBF did is baffling truly.” 

Indonesian novelist Laksmi Pamuntjak, who won the LiBeraturpreis in 2016, issued a statement in support of her country’s decision to withdraw. 

The Frankfurt Book Fair’s decision to side with Israel “shows that this book fair no longer represents the voice of the world, where all nations and countries have the right and deserve a platform to voice their own truths,” she said, adding that organizers should have set the stage also for Palestinian writers, instead of “shutting down their voices.” 

Indonesian writer Andina Dwifatma has declined an invitation to speak at a literary event associated with the Frankfurt Book Fair after the organizers announced their position. 

“I’ve been following the news with a broken heart. And after I saw what FBF posted … I told them that I can’t attend the festival now that they made clear that they stand in complete solidarity with Israel,” she told Arab News. 

“I think everybody must do something within their means … This is not a bilateral problem between Israel and Palestine; it’s a genocide, a humanitarian tragedy. So, declining that invitation is the least I can do as a writer.” 

For novelist Okky Madasari, Indonesia’s decision not to participate in the fair was valid as it was important for writers, publishers and intellectuals to remind the world “that such a support disregarding the context and history can provide Israel with justification to kill more people and do more violence.” 

She told Arab News that events such as the Frankfurt Book Fair are seen by many as a noble medium to advance human knowledge and understanding. 

“Imagine how much weight it gives to Israel to do anything they want to do,” she said. 

“By boycotting the book fair, we can tell them that their unconditional support for Israel is not only seriously wrong but also very dangerous and deadly for the Palestinians.” 

Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh

Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh
Ellie Aben
Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh

Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh
  • Top leaders of the two blocs will gather in Riyadh on Friday
  • Marcos to meet members of the Philippine community during the visit
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Thursday he would focus on priority issues for the Philippines such as food security and energy at the upcoming summit in Riyadh of the GCC and Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

A political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, ASEAN has in recent years been increasing its engagements with members of the GCC — Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.

Top leaders of the two blocs are scheduled to meet in Riyadh for their first summit on Friday.

“This is a particularly important conference because this is the first interaction between ASEAN and the GCC, both of whom are very vibrant regions in terms of economic development for the globe,” Marcos told reporters at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, before his departure for Saudi Arabia.

“It gives us the Philippines a unique opportunity to advance our priorities in ASEAN under the ASEAN-GCC framework ... This summit will serve as an important platform for the Philippines to highlight the need for cooperation in energy and food security, logistics, supply chains, digital, the free flow of goods, people, and services, as well as the enhancement and protection of the rights, of course, of our overseas workers.”

Half of nearly 2 million overseas Filipino workers live and work in GCC countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Often referred to in the Philippines as “modern-day heroes,” their remittances have in the past decade contributed an average of nearly 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

“We will see to it that our constructive engagement with ASEAN and our partners will continue to serve our national interest and the well-being of the Filipino people,” Marcos said. He added that during his visit to Riyadh, he will meet members of the Philippine diaspora in Saudi Arabia “to share with them important developments here at home and to thank them for their invaluable contributions.”

In the face of increasing tensions in the Middle East, and as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and raises concerns in Europe, the Philippine president pledged to support solutions that would ensure the stability of both the GCC and ASEAN regions.

“I will meet with ASEAN and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders to discuss the challenges of major geopolitical developments and the comprehensive and concrete enhancement of our security, our economic progress, and socio-cultural collaboration,” he said.

“We will emphasize our advocacy for a rules-based international order to maintain peace and security, stability in our regions.”

Taliban say plan to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative 

Taliban say plan to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative 
REUTERS 
Taliban say plan to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative 

Taliban say plan to formally join China’s Belt and Road Initiative 
  • China has sought to develop ties with the Taliban since they took over in 2021 
  • Last month, China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul 
REUTERS 

BEIJING: The Taliban administration wants to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping’s huge ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure initiative and will send a technical team to China for talks, Afghanistan’s acting commerce minister said on Thursday. 

Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the Taliban-run government since it took over in 2021, even though no other foreign government has recognized the administration. 

Last month, China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul, with other nations retaining previous ambassadors or appointed heads of mission in a charge d’affaires capacity that does not involve formally presenting credentials to the government. 

“We requested China to allow us to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative... (and) are discussing technical issues today,” acting Commerce Minister Hajji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters in an interview a day after the Belt and Road Forum ended in Beijing. 

The Pakistan “economic corridor” refers to the huge flagship section of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Afghanistan’s neighbor. 

Azizi said the administration would also send a technical team to China to enable it to “better understand” the issues standing in the way of it joining the initiative, but did not elaborate on what was holding Afghanistan back. 

Afghanistan could offer China a wealth of coveted mineral resources. Several Chinese companies already operate there, including the Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd. (MCC) which has held talks with the Taliban administration, as well as the previous Western-backed government, over plans for a potentially huge copper mine. 

“China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan... we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper and iron,” Azizi said. “Afghanistan is now, more than ever, ready for investment.” 

Asked about the MCC talks, Azizi said discussions had been delayed because the mine was near a historical site, but they were still ongoing. “The Chinese company has made a huge investment, and we support them,” he added. 

Investors have said security remains a concern. The Islamic State militant group has targeted foreign embassies and a hotel popular with Chinese investors in Kabul. 

Asked about the security challenges, Azizi said security was a priority for the Taliban-run government, adding that after 20 years of war — which ended when foreign forces withdrew and the Taliban took over — meant more parts of the country were safe. 

“It is now possible to travel to provinces where there is industry, agriculture and mines that one previously could not visit... security can be guaranteed,” Azizi added. 

Afghanistan and 34 other countries agreed to work together on the digital economy and green development on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.

UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing

UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing
Arab News
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing

UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing
  • Rishi Sunak: British govt will not ‘rush to judgement’ until all facts established
  • US president accepts Israel’s claim that it was not responsible
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said his government will not “rush to judgement” after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

He called for a “calm and cool” response as Israel and Hamas each claimed that the other side was responsible for the blast at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which has left hundreds of people dead.

Addressing the House of Commons, Sunak said: “Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that.”

Later in the day, he said: “This is obviously a complicated situation on the ground, but it is right that we approach it with a calm and cool manner, don’t rush to premature judgments, take the time to understands what’s happened, (and) that’s what we’re doing.”

Sunak’s approach is in contrast to that of US President Joe Biden, who said in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the explosion “appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the House of Commons: “We take note of what President Biden has said, but we will come to our own judgment, we will work on that quickly, and we will ensure that our assessment is put in the public domain as soon as we are confident of the details.”

He was echoed by UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, who said premature accusations of responsibility could “make things worse,” adding: “I think it’s really important that we give (the security services) the opportunity to gather those facts so we don’t jump to conclusions.”

Details over the explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital remain contested, with Hamas immediately saying it was caused by an Israeli airstrike that had killed at least 500 people.

Israeli authorities have since released images and audio footage they say was intercepted by Israeli security that shows the blast was caused by a rocket fired by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, who has relatives trapped in Gaza, called the hospital bombing a “complete and utter human tragedy” and “a complete breach of international law.”

He told the BBC: “I think everybody has a responsibility to condemn it and condemn it in the strongest possible way.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he is in “profound mourning” after the “atrocious” explosion, having previously warned that hospitals in the area, including Anglican-run Al-Ahli, were in a precarious situation.

Sunak has so far refused to back calls for a ceasefire, insisting that Israel has “a right to defend itself” after hostilities broke out following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

On Wednesday, he met the family of a British national abducted by Hamas in the attack. At least seven Britons were killed on Oct. 7 and nine remain unaccounted for.

Sunak said his government is working “around the clock” to secure the release of UK nationals held hostage in Gaza.

