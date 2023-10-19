Saudi Arabia to host 26th session of UNWTO’s General Assembly in 2025

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the 26th session of the UN’s World Tourism Organization’s General Assembly in 2025, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The announcement was made during the 25th session of the UNWTO’s General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which ran from Oct. 16-20.
The General Assembly is the highest decision-making body within the UNWTO, which comprises more than 159 member states, as well as representatives from the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.
Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the Kingdom’s tourism industry.
He said that hosting the General Assembly underlined Saudi Arabia’s commitment to leading the global tourism sector toward a brighter and more collaborative future.
The minister also pointed to the significant achievements made during the Kingdom’s leadership as chair of the UNWTO’s Executive Council in 2023, including the launch of a comprehensive road map for global cooperation and pioneering tourism initiatives.
The upcoming session of the General Assembly will provide Saudi Arabia with an opportunity to showcase its advances in tourism, and enhance international cooperation in the sector.