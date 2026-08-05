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US suspends avocado imports from Mexican state over security concerns

US suspends avocado imports from Mexican state over security concerns
A worker sorts avocados at an avocado packing plant in the municipality of Ario de Rosales, Michoacan, Mexico, Apr. 17, 2026. (AFP / File)
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Updated 05 August 2026 22:56
AFP
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US suspends avocado imports from Mexican state over security concerns

US suspends avocado imports from Mexican state over security concerns
  • Criminal leaders known for extorting money from the regional avocado industry were arrested
Updated 05 August 2026 22:56
AFP
Follow

MEXICO CITY: The United States suspended imports of avocados from Mexico’s top-producing state of Michoacan over security concerns, an industry group and authorities announced Wednesday.
The state government said the suspension is a “preventive measure” following arrests of criminal leaders known for extorting money from the regional avocado industry.
The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers said in a statement that “fruit destined for export won’t be authorized.”
It added that its representatives will have meetings with authorities to address the security situation in the state.
Michoacan is a hotspot of fighting between crime gangs who have diversified into extorting agricultural interests.
The US Embassy in Mexico said in a statement that it suspended all activities in Michoacan since August 5 following a “threat against US interests.”
It is standard protocol for US authorities to inspect avocado export packers in Mexico. In 2024, shipments were temporarily suspended after two inspectors were assaulted and temporarily detained in the state.

Topics: #unitedstates #mexico avocados

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