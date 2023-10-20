You are here

  • Home
  • Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police

The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital, with another major demonstration planned for Saturday. (Reuters)
The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital, with another major demonstration planned for Saturday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jm2ks

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police

The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
  • Rise in hate crimes against Muslims, Jews linked to Gaza conflict
  • Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner: ‘It is not acceptable and I promise we will investigate’
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: London recorded a 140 percent surge in Islamophobic offenses between Oct. 1 and 18, Sky News reported on Friday.

Metropolitan Police data also showed a 1,353 percent increase in antisemitic offenses during the same period.

Hate crimes against Muslims compared to the same 18-day period last year rose from 42 to 101, while antisemitic offenses grew from 15 to 218.

The offenses resulted in 21 arrests, with the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan saying: “It is not acceptable and I promise we will investigate.”

One man was held over 10 cases of alleged Islamophobic graffiti on bus stops in southwest London.

It comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital, with another major demonstration planned for Saturday.

More than 1,000 officers will be deployed by the Met to oversee the event, with London’s police force putting in place “restrictions” around the Israeli Embassy.

The chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” will likely “not be an offense and would not result in arrest,” said Adelekan.

“We are well aware of the strength of feeling in relation to it. We can see scenarios where chanting these words would be unlawful, such as outside a synagogue or a Jewish school of the other Jewish person or group intending to intimidate.”

Last weekend’s protests resulted in 15 arrests, with one person detained on suspicion of supporting a proscribed group.

The man allegedly carried a banner showing support for Hamas, which was proscribed by the UK in 2001.

The Met’s online counterterrorism unit has received 1,400 referrals relating to the Gaza conflict, with 100 of those being investigated over potential breaches of the UK’s Terrorism Act.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UK Gaza London Islamophobia

Related

Special Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
World
Israel-Hamas war triggers spike in Islamophobia, anti-Arab sentiments in Latin America
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
World
Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner

Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
  • Robin Simcox calls for ban on public bodies, including universities and councils, from boycotting Israel
  • Security Minister Tom Tugendhat: Some in Muslim community feel ‘vulnerable’ and ‘stigmatized’
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s commissioner for countering extremism has warned the government that it must stop radical Muslim clerics from entering the country and should label a number of groups as terrorists.

Robin Simcox said Britain is experiencing a rise in extremist Muslim activist organizations. He added that a significant number of clerics who follow Mumtaz Qadri, who murdered the governor of Punjab in Pakistan in 2011 for criticizing the country’s blasphemy laws, have visited the UK.

They include Enayetullah Abbasi from Bangladesh, who called the perpetrators of the 9/11 terror attacks “brave lions” at the Islamic Conference in Birmingham earlier this year.

In a speech to the Royal United Services Institute, Simcox said: “I expect the (British) government to do more to bar such speakers traveling to this country.”

Simcox said the government should also ban public bodies, including universities and local councils, from boycotting Israel.

Writing in The Times in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, and subsequent pro-Palestine demonstrations in London and across the UK, he said the country has fostered a “permissive environment” for antisemitism, where anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment had become “normalized.”

His claim was rejected by Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, who told Times Radio: “I think that the UK is a country and an environment in which we take all threats to any communities extremely seriously.

“You just have to look at the response over the last 10 days — the way the prime minister, the home secretary and I and many others have been reaching out to the Jewish community, making sure policing is appropriate ... to give reassurance.

“The way in which we’ve been engaging as well with the Muslim community, some of whom are feeling also vulnerable at this time, feeling stigmatized.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Robin Simcox

Related

EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
World
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing
World
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing

EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister

EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister

EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
  • Gerald Darmanin: Bloc has failed to expel radicalized asylum-seekers
  • His comments follow a series of bomb threats in his country
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: France’s interior minister has accused the EU of “naivety” over the link between uncontrolled migration and terrorism, The Times reported on Friday.

Gerald Darmanin warned that the EU’s laxity on terrorism included a failure to expel illegal migrants who had later carried out attacks.

It follows a series of bomb threats in France in the wake of the violence in the Gaza Strip, resulting in more than 130 flight cancellations and the axing of the MTV Europe Music Awards due to take place in Paris next month.

The Louvre museum in the capital, as well as the Palace of Versailles, have also faced threats.

Darmanin said: “There is still a little naivety, in the institutions of certain countries or of the EU, in the way of showing our authority.”

He added that he had put “a lot of political energy” into closing down European Commission funding of groups that he warned had promoted radicalization among young European Muslims.

After two terrorist attacks in the EU over the past week carried out by radicalized asylum-seekers, Sweden hosted a ministerial meeting in which the country’s Interior Minister Gunnar Strommer said there are “lessons to be learned.”

Ylva Johansson, the EU’s migration commissioner, said: “It’s important that those individuals that could cause a security threat to our citizens be returned forcefully, immediately.”

There are fears within the EU that the violence in Gaza could spill over to Europe, with Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief, saying: “Muslim religious authorities are explicitly stating that Europe is a party to this conflict.” He added: “When I hear (this), I feel that the storm clouds are looming.”

Topics: France European Union

Related

Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas video
Middle-East
Several dead and injured in Israel strike at Gaza church — Hamas
Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’
Middle-East
Japanese UNRWA staff member stuck in Gaza describes ‘real, living hell’

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
  • Canada says India may be involved in June killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver
  • India has rejected the allegations, has accused Canada of harboring separatists and “terrorists”
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

TORONTO: Canada has recalled 41 of its diplomats from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity, the foreign minister said Thursday, in an escalation of their dispute over the slaying of a Sikh separatist in Canada.
The moves come after Canada’s allegations that India may have been involved in the June killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in suburban Vancouver. India has accused Canada of harboring separatists and “terrorists,” but dismissed the allegation of its involvement in the killing as “absurd” and has taken diplomatic steps to express its anger over the accusation.
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Thursday that 41 of Canada’s 62 diplomats in India have been removed, along with their dependents. Joly said exceptions have been made for 21 Canadian diplomats who will remain in India.
“Forty-one Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having their immunity stripped on an arbitrary date and this would put their personal safety at risk,” Joly said. “Our diplomats and their families have now left.”
Joly said removing diplomatic immunity is not only unprecedented but contrary to international law, and said for that reason Canada wouldn’t threaten to do the same thing with Indian diplomats.
“A unilateral revocation of the diplomatic privilege and immunity is contrary to international law and a clear violation of the Geneva Convention on diplomatic relations. Threatening to do so is unreasonable and escalatory,” Joly said.
Joly said India’s decision will impact the level of services to citizens of both countries. She said Canada is pausing in-person services in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bangalore.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India’s staffing in Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver.
For years, India had said that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, had links to terrorism, an allegation Nijjar denied.
India also has canceled visas for Canadians, and Canada has not retaliated for that. India previously expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat.
Trudeau has previously appeared to try to calm the diplomatic clash, telling reporters that Canada is “not looking to provoke or escalate.”
The allegation of India’s involvement in the killing is based in part on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally, a separate Canadian official previously told The Associated Press.
The official said that the communications involved Indian officials and diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The latest expulsions by India have escalated tensions between the countries. Trudeau had frosty encounters with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Group of 20 meeting in New Delhi, and a few days later, Canada canceled a trade mission to India planned for the fall.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with India’s foreign minister amid the simmering row. A US official said the topic was raised. US officials have acknowledged that the fallout from the allegations could have an impact on relations with India, but have been careful not to cast blame in the killing of Nijjar.
Nijjar, a plumber, was also a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to create an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan. A bloody decade-long Sikh insurgency shook north India in the 1970s and 1980s, until it was crushed in a government crackdown in which thousands of people were killed, including prominent Sikh leaders.
The Khalistan movement has lost much of its political power but still has supporters in the Indian state of Punjab, as well as in the sizable overseas Sikh diaspora. While the active insurgency ended years ago, the Indian government has warned repeatedly that Sikh separatists were trying to make a comeback.
Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller noted that in 2022 India was the top country for permanent residents, temporary foreign workers and international students in Canada. Miller said as a result of India’s decision to remove immunity Canada’s immigration department will be significantly reducing the number of Canadian employees in India. Miller said the lower staff levels will hamper the issuing of visas and permits.
Senior Canadian officials said India was firm on the number and rank of Canadian diplomats for whom it would lift diplomatic immunity. India also indicated it would cancel various permits, such as those permitting spouses to work in India and allowing the use of diplomatic plates on cars, officials said.
Nelson Wiseman, a political scientist at the University of Toronto, said there would be no point in Canada retaliating over India’s latest move.
“The expulsions of the Canadian diplomats reveal the thin skin of the Indians; it suggests that they know they are complicit in the murder of a Canadian in Canada,” Wiseman said. “They are trying to deflect attention from their lack of cooperation with Canada in the investigation of the murder.”

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security

Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
  • Says Hamas and Putin represent different threats but share one thing in common: "to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he prepared to ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries.

If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, “conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world.”

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats,” Biden said. “But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

He said he would send an urgent funding request to Congress, which is expected to be roughly $100 billion over the next year. The proposal, which will be unveiled on Friday, includes money for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, humanitarian aid and border management.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said.

Biden hopes that combining all of these issues into one piece of legislation will create the necessary political coalition for congressional approval. His speech comes the day after his high-stakes trip to Israel, where he showed solidarity with the country in its battle against Hamas and pushed for more humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ahead of his address, Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stress that the US remained committed to backing Kyiv, the White House said. And a senior White House official said Biden continued to develop his remarks on Thursday after working with close aides throughout the week, including on his flight home from Israel. The official declined to be identified ahead of the president’s speech.

Biden faces an array of steep challenges as he tries to secure the money. The House remains in chaos because the Republican majority has been unable to select a speaker to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted more than two weeks ago.

In addition, conservative Republicans oppose sending more weapons to Ukraine as its battle against the Russian invasion approaches the two-year mark. Biden’s previous request for funding, which included $24 billion to help with the next few months of fighting, was stripped out of budget legislation last month despite a personal plea from Zelensky.

The White House has warned that time is running out to prevent Ukraine, which recently struggled to make progress in a grueling counteroffensive, from losing ground to Russia because of dwindling supplies of weapons.

There will be resistance on the other side of the political spectrum when it comes to military assistance for Israel, which has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Critics have accused Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians and committing war crimes by cutting off essential supplies like food, water and fuel.

Bipartisan support for Israel has already eroded in recent years as progressive Democrats have become more outspoken in their opposition to the country’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory, which is widely viewed as illegal by the international community.

There are rumbles of disagreement within Biden’s administration as well. Josh Paul, a State Department official who oversaw the congressional liaison office dealing with foreign arms sales, resigned over US policy on weapons transfers to Israel.

“I cannot work in support of a set of major policy decisions, including rushing more arms to one side of the conflict, that I believe to be short-sighted, destructive, unjust and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse,” he wrote in a statement posted to his LinkedIn account.

Paul is believed to be the first official to have resigned in opposition to the administration’s decision to step up military assistance to Israel after the Oct. 7 attack.

While visiting Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Biden told Israel that “we will not let you ever be alone.” However, he cautioned Israelis against being “consumed” by rage as he said the United States was after the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001.

Wartime decision-making, Biden said, “requires asking very hard questions” and “clarity about the objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you are on will achieve those objectives.”

A speech from the Oval Office is one of the most prestigious platforms that a president can command, an opportunity to try to seize the country’s attention at a moment of crisis. ABC, NBC and CBS all said they would break into regular programming to carry the address live.

Biden has delivered only one other such speech during his presidency, after Congress passed bipartisan budget legislation to avert a default on the country’s debt.

The White House and other senior administration officials, including Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, have quietly briefed key lawmakers in recent days about the contours of the planned supplemental funding request.

The Senate plans to move quickly on Biden’s proposal, hoping that it creates pressure on the Republican-controlled House to resolve its leadership drama and return to legislating.

However, there are disagreements within the Senate on how to move forward. Eight Republicans, led by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, said they did not want to combine assistance for Ukraine and Israel in the same legislation.

“These are two separate and unrelated conflicts and it would be wrong to leverage support of aid to Israel in an attempt to get additional aid for Ukraine across the finish line,” they wrote in a letter.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said he was fine with the proposal as long as there is also a fresh effort to address border issues. But he said “it’s got to be designed to secure the border, not to facilitate travel through the border.”

Although there was a lull in migrant arrivals to the US after the start of new asylum restrictions in May, illegal crossings topped a daily average of more than 8,000 last month.

“There’s a huge need to reimburse for the costs of processing,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who leads a Senate panel that oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security. “So it’s personnel costs, it’s soft-sided facilities, it’s transportation costs.”

He was wary, however, of any effort to overhaul border policy — a historically intractable issue — during a debate over spending.

“How are we going to settle our differences over immigration in the next two weeks?” Murphy said. “This is a supplemental funding bill. The minute you start loading it up with policies, that sounds like a plan to fail.”

Biden’s decision to include funding for Taiwan in his proposal is a nod toward the potential for another international conflict. China wants to reunify the self-governing island with the mainland, a goal that could be carried out through force.

Although wars in Europe and the Middle East have been the most immediate concerns for US foreign policy, Biden views Asia as the key arena in the struggle for global influence.

The administration’s national security strategy, released last year, describes China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge.”

Topics: US Israel Ukraine

Related

German FM announces $52.8 million aid for Gaza civilians
World
German FM announces $52.8 million aid for Gaza civilians
US military in Middle East faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle-East
US military in Middle East faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
Updated 20 October 2023
AP
Follow

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns
  • Amid concerns over a rise in antisemitic attacks, officials from across the EU want to speed up deportation of people who might pose a public danger 
  • EU foreign policy chief says the bloc must also help diplomatically and financially to bring an end to years of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians
Updated 20 October 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union began taking steps on Thursday to limit the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc, amid heightened security tensions after a firebomb attack on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamic extremists.
Spain, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, activated a crisis mechanism to speed up decision-making and coordination between the 27 member countries, the bloc’s institutions and major partners like the United Nations or the United States.
Officials from across the EU have expressed concerns about a rise in antisemitic attacks, radicalization online, the use of encrypted messaging services by extremists, and the need to speed up the deportation of people who might pose a public danger.
But calls for an increase in security across the board are creating deep unease as the solutions being discussed could undermine free movement and the right to assemble in Europe.
Italy is introducing border checks to counter a possible rise in tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Denmark and Sweden are too, due to what they have said is a terrorist threat. France intends to keep checks in place until at least May 2024, citing “new terrorist threats and external borders situation.”
More police have been deployed in Belgium, France and Germany.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes part of the solution to Europe’s security woes must involve the bloc helping diplomatically and financially to bring an end to years of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
“We have learned from history that the most difficult decisions are always taken when we are on the edge of the abyss. I believe that is where we are now: on the edge of the abyss,” Borrell told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.
“When I hear Muslim religious authorities speaking the language of inter-religious conflict and explicitly stating that Europe is a party to this conflict, I feel that the storm clouds are looming,” he said.
Still, not all of Europe’s challenges are directly linked to the war.
Earlier on Thursday, Sweden hosted a meeting of ministers from eight countries, among them Germany, Belgium and France, focused on how to handle incidents where people burn the Muslim holy book, the Qur’an.
Prosecutors are trying to establish whether that was a key motive for a Tunisian man to shoot three Swedes in Brussels on Monday, killing two of them, ahead of a Belgium-Sweden soccer match in the capital.
While the Qur’an burnings are not directly linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, they are a sign of rising tensions between religious and other communities in Europe.
The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 5,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza. Nearly 12,500 Palestinians have been wounded, and over 200 people in Israel taken hostage.
“We have to address multiple impacts from the continuing crisis in the Middle East” in the EU, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said.
“This entails the protection of our Jewish communities, but also the protection against a generalized climate of Islamophobia that has no place in our society,” he told reporters in Luxembourg, where EU interior ministers were meeting.
Pro-Palestinian rallies have been held in several European cities since the war. France has banned them. Germany has also promised to take tougher action against Hamas, which is already on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament that local authorities “must not allow gatherings … at which it must be feared that antisemitic slogans will be shouted, that people’s deaths will be glorified and everything we can’t accept here.”
In France, the Palace of Versailles — a major tourist attraction — and three airports were evacuated for security reasons and temporarily closed Wednesday. The incidents were the latest in a spate of evacuations in the past five days, and the French government is threatening to fine or jail prank callers.
They followed the killing of a teacher in northern France on Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.
French Interior Minister Gerland Darmanin noted that two foreigners were behind the recent attacks in Belgium and France, and he insisted that long-delayed reforms of EU asylum rules must be put in place.
Europe must “manage our borders, register people and conduct the security interviews that are necessary before every asylum request,” he told reporters.
The EU has agreements with Turkiye and Tunisia to persuade them to prevent migrants reaching Europe — and take them back if they do get through — but they are not working well. Other deals, with Egypt notably, are planned. Only around one in four people refused entry ever return home.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Hamas-Israeli War 2023 European Union Islamic extremists Josep Borrell Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Related

US military in Middle East faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle-East
US military in Middle East faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Update UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict photos
Saudi Arabia
UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

Latest updates

Islamophobic offenses up 140% in London: Police
The rise in Islamophobia comes amid massive pro-Palestine protests in the capital.
UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian ‘human animals’ comment
UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian ‘human animals’ comment
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
Ban radical Muslim clerics from entering UK: Counter-extremism commissioner
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister
EU ‘naive’ over migration, terrorism link: French minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.