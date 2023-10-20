You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists

Karhi called the network “a propaganda mouthpiece” for Hamas and accused it of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza. (AFP/File)
Karhi called the network “a propaganda mouthpiece” for Hamas and accused it of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists

Israel threatens ban of BBC for its refusal to call Hamas terrorists
  • Israeli president calls BBC reporting ‘atrocious’ and accuses broadcaster of double standards
LONDON: The Israeli government has issued a stern warning to the BBC, suggesting that the network may be prohibited from reporting in the country due to its refusal to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

A senior Israeli official voiced the government’s concerns, emphasizing that the BBC might face repercussions if it continued to operate in a manner “inconsistent with our legal framework.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the BBC’s stance “atrocious.”

“The fact that it does not recognize Hamas as a terror organization requires a complete legal battle and public battle,” Herzog said. “What other type of torture do they want before they decide it (is) a terrorist organization?”

Herzog also highlighted what he claimed was a double standard in the way the BBC has characterized similar acts of violence in the past, citing the London Bridge, Westminster, and Paris attacks as examples of events the BBC has reported as terrorist acts. 

Another Israeli official, discussing potential measures against broadcasters, told The Telegraph, “We’re a democratic country and we will use all the tools a democratic state has. If any broadcast channel uses terminology we think is crossing the line in accordance with our laws, we will (take action).”

Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that Shlomo Karhi, the communications minister, had been given the green light by the attorney general to set up regulations aimed at curbing Al Jazeera’s reporting on the ground in Israel.

Karhi called the network “a propaganda mouthpiece” for Hamas and accused it of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.

The reports triggered an international reaction, with media and press-freedom organizations urging Israel not to block the Qatari broadcaster, citing the importance of a “plurality of media voices.” Any move to ban the BBC from Israel is expected to further raise concerns about press freedom.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the BBC has faced numerous criticisms over its reporting. On Thursday, Israeli officials criticized the British broadcaster for its coverage of the explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, describing suggestions it made in the immediate aftermath of the blast that Israel might have been responsible as a “modern blood libel.”

On Saturday, during a pro-Palestine march in London, activists splattered the BBC’s New Broadcasting House in Oxford Circus with red paint to protest what they called the network’s “biased” reporting of events in Israel and Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas BBC

UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian ‘human animals’ comment

UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian ‘human animals’ comment
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian 'human animals' comment

UAE TV anchor accuses Israel of using Daesh-like language in fight against Palestinian 'human animals' comment
  • Al-Mashhad presenter compares rhetoric used by Israel Defense Forces officials, terror group
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The host of a UAE television show has accused Israeli officials of using language similar to that of Daesh in describing the war with Hamas as a fight against “human animals.”

During the “Akhbar Al Yom” program on Thursday, Al Mashhad anchor Asya Hesham suggested to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee that derogatory words about Palestinians made by Israeli officials resembled the rhetoric of the terror group’s leaders.

“Hamas is worse than ISIS (Daesh),” Adraee told Hesham, claiming he saw no distinction between a political group and a terrorist organization if they employed similar tactics.

He said: “We are not talking of an ideology, we are talking about on-the-ground terrorists who killed women, children, and babies. Hamas has no politics. Whoever supports them is the worst type of person.”

Hesham said: “When you say, ‘we are fighting human animals,’ you do not consider that ISIS language and rhetoric? Are civilians in Gaza human animals? Are the children? The women?”

In reply, Adraee pointed out that Israel was involved in a war against Hamas, not Palestinian civilians, and that Israeli officials were referring to Hamas when they used the term “human animals.”

He added: “Our war is not with the civilians of Gaza. No Israeli official claimed that civilians are human animals, we were referring to Hamas.”

In the same interview, Hesham challenged Adraee on Israeli claims that the recent deadly bombing of Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City was the result of a misfired rocket from Islamic Jihad.

She said: “Allow me, Mr. Avichay, as a human being do you consider what happened at the hospital as a war crime, a terrorist crime?

“The Russians are demanding satellite photos, the International Red Cross wishes to investigate but has been denied access by Israeli authorities. My question to you, do you consider what happened a terrorist crime?”

Adraee acknowledged that the blast was “a war crime, a terrorist crime,” but placed responsibility for it on Islamic Jihad. “Israel is not responsible for this incident,” he said.

In a separate interview with Al Arabiya on Wednesday, Adraee faced criticism from Taher Baraka, who accused him of trying to dictate the broadcaster’s narrative regarding the conflict in Gaza.

Baraka said: “You do not get to dictate what we should say in Arab media.”

The presenter claimed that the IDF spokesperson had been “clearly avoiding” the question about the possibility of an international probe into the attack that left hundreds of people dead.

“If you were confident, you would have consented to an international investigation commission,” Baraka added.

Humanitarian organizations and many world leaders have condemned the hospital attack as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Daesh Palestine Al-Mashhad

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights ‘information crisis’
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'

Old Twitter vs X: Israel-Gaza war spotlights 'information crisis'
  • Twitter’s greatest strength was as a tool for gathering and disseminating life-saving information and its old-school verification system meant sources and news were widely trusted
  • Renamed X by new owner Musk, the platform has gutted content moderation and, for many experts, the changes have made it a challenge to discern truth from fiction
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter won fame in the Arab uprisings nearly a decade ago as a pivotal source for real-time crisis information, but that reputation has withered after the platform’s transformation into a magnet for hate speech and disinformation under Elon Musk.
Historically, Twitter’s greatest strength was as a tool for gathering and disseminating life-saving information and coordinating emergency relief during times of crisis. Its old-school verification system meant sources and news were widely trusted.
Now the platform, renamed X by new owner Musk, has gutted content moderation, restored accounts of previously banned extremists, and allowed users simply to purchase account verification, helping them profit from viral — but often inaccurate — posts.
The fast-evolving Israel-Gaza conflict has been widely seen as the first real test of Musk’s version of the platform during a major crisis. For many experts, the results confirm their worst fears: that changes have made it a challenge to discern truth from fiction.
“It is sobering, though not surprising, to see Musk’s reckless decisions exacerbate the information crisis on Twitter surrounding the already tragic Israel-Hamas conflict,” Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at the watchdog Free Press, told AFP.
The platform is flooded with violent videos and images — some real but many fake and mislabeled from entirely different years and places.
Nearly three-fourths of the most viral posts promoting falsehoods about the conflict are being pushed by accounts with verified checkmarks, according to a new study by the watchdog NewsGuard.
In the absence of guardrails, that has made it “very difficult for the public to separate fact from fiction,” while escalating “tension and division,” Benavidez added.

Confusion over fake accounts

That was evident on Tuesday after a deadly strike on a hospital in war-ravaged Gaza, as ordinary users scrambling for real-time information vented frustration that the site had become unusable.
Confusion reigned as fake accounts with verified checkmarks shared images of past conflicts while peddling hasty conclusions of unverified videos, illustrating how the platform had handed the megaphone to paying subscribers, irrespective of accuracy.
Accounts masquerading as official sources or news media stoked passions with inflammatory content.
Misinformation researchers warned that many users were treating an account of an activist group called “Israel war room,” stamped with a gold checkmark — indicating “an official organization account,” according to X — as a supposedly official Israeli source.
India-based bot accounts known for anti-Muslim rhetoric further muddied the waters by pushing false anti-Palestinian narratives, researchers said.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera warned that it had “no ties” to a Qatar-based account that falsely claimed affiliation to the Middle East broadcaster as it urged its followers to “exercise caution.”
“It has become incredibly challenging to navigate the fire hose of information — there is a relentless news cycle, push for clicks, and amplification of noise,” Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, head of the National Association for Media Literacy Education, told AFP.
“Now it’s clear Musk sees X not as a reliable information source but just another of his business ventures.”
The chaos stands in sharp contrast to the 2011 Arab uprisings that prompted a surge of optimism in the Middle East about the potential of the platform to spread authentic information, mobilize communities and elevate democratic ideals.

Flood of misinformation

The breakdown of the site’s basic functionality threatens to impede or disrupt the humanitarian response, experts warn.
Humanitarian organizations have typically relied on such platforms to assess needs, prepare logistical plans and assess whether an area was safe to dispatch first responders. And human rights researchers use social media data to conduct investigations into possible war crimes, said Alessandro Accorsi, a senior analyst at the Crisis Group.
“The flood of misinformation and the limitations that X put in place for access to their API,” which allow third-party developers to gather the social platform’s data, had complicated those efforts, Accorsi told AFP.
X did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.
The company’s chief executive Linda Yaccarino has signaled that the platform was still serious about trust and safety, insisting that users were free to adjust their account settings to enable real-time sharing of information.
But researchers voiced pessimism, saying the site has abandoned efforts to elevate top news sources. Instead, a new ad revenue sharing program with content creators incentivizes extreme content designed to boost engagement, critics say.
Pat de Brun, head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International said X should use every tool available, including deploying so-called “break the glass measures” aimed at dampening the spread of falsehoods and hate-speech.
“Platforms have clear responsibilities under international human rights standards,” he told AFP.
“These responsibilities are heightened in times of crisis and conflict.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza X Twitter Elon Musk

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza
  • The company also pledged an additional $3 million to aid organizations providing support for people in Gaza
  • CEO Sundar Pichai said Google is also ‘very focused’ on countering disinformation, hate speech, and graphically violent or terrorist content
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has committed $8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that are providing relief to civilians in Israel and Gaza affected by the conflict there, CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed.

The total includes more than $1 million raised by Google employees and $1 million in search ads donated to nonprofits.

In addition, the company pledged $3 million to aid organizations that are providing support for people in Gaza, including Save the Children, which is providing essentials, such as food and shelter, as well as psychological support.

In a message to staff on Tuesday, Pichai said the company is also ‘very focused’ on countering disinformation, hate speech, and graphically violent or terrorist content.

Google aims to help people through its products as well, he added, by deploying “language capabilities to support emergency efforts, including universal dubbing, emergency translations, and localizing Google content to help users, businesses and” nongovernmental organizations.

This year, Google introduced its Palestine Launchpad program, a capacity-building initiative designed to help Palestinian graduates, app developers and tech entrepreneurs enhance their digital skills and find jobs. The aim is for 3,500 Palestinians from the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem to complete the program, which was co-designed with educational organization Udacity and Spark, which supports young people in regions affected by conflict and helps them to study, work and grow businesses.

Pichai said Google is in contact with its partners in Gaza and program participants “to try to support those who have been tragically impacted and displaced” by the current conflict. The company will continue to monitor the situation and is planning to offer additional support in the coming weeks as the crisis develops, he added.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stand by our Googlers,” Pichai said. “Even when world events cause the deepest divisions and pain, we can draw strength from our internal community and the mission and values we hold in common.”

Topics: Google #israel #palestine

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as ‘modern blood libel’

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as ‘modern blood libel’
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as 'modern blood libel'

Israel describes BBC report on Gaza hospital attack as 'modern blood libel'
  • The Israeli government drew parallels between the report and a historical, antisemitic conspiracy theory that falsely accused Jews of using Christian blood in religious rituals
  • A reporter had said there was lack of clarity about the attack but speculated Israel might be responsible; a BBC spokesperson said ‘both sides’ competing claims’ had been set out
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Israeli government has criticized the BBC for its coverage of the explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, describing it as a “modern blood libel.”

It came after a BBC reporter on Tuesday night suggested, shortly after the blast, that there was a lack of clarity but it might have been the result of an attack by Israeli forces, a claim the Israeli government vehemently denies.

In a message posted by its official account on social media platform X on Thursday, the Israeli government wrote: “Hey @BBCWorld, as of this morning your modern blood libel about the hospital attack is still up. We see you, and now everyone else does too.”

The reference to a “modern blood libel” was drawing a parallel between the reporting of the hospital explosion, which was led by correspondent Jon Donnison, and a historical, antisemitic conspiracy theory in which Jews were falsely accused of using Christian blood during religious rituals.

 

The attack on the hospital on Tuesday was the most deadly single incident since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7. The exact death toll remains uncertain but hundreds of patients and civilians who had been advised to shelter in the hospital are believed to have been killed.

It is still unclear who was responsible for the attack, with each side in the conflict blaming the other, leading to speculation and heightened tensions among politicians and the public. Israeli officials said their investigations suggest a rocket fired from Gaza had fallen short of its intended target. Hamas said an Israeli missile caused the explosion.

In his report, Donnison said that “given the scale of the explosion” Israel might have been behind it, and “the Israeli military has been contacted for comment and they say they are investigating.” The Israeli government’s strong rhetoric in response to the reporting is not the only criticism the BBC has faced over it. Concerns were also raised by some in the UK.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat condemned the “irresponsible speculation” as “really serious,” and suggested it had not been “the BBC’s finest hour.”

In response, Nick Robinson, the presenter of Today and a former BBC political editor, said the BBC’s international editor, Jeremy Bowen, had publicly stated that “viewers of the 10 o'clock news and people across our footage were left in no doubt that there was no clarity about who’d carried it out.”

A BBC spokesperson similarly defended the broadcaster’s coverage, saying that “anyone watching, listening to or reading our coverage can see we have set out both sides’ competing claims about the explosion, clearly showing who is saying them and what we do or don’t know.”

The Israeli government claimed that the reporting had contributed to regional instability and the cancellation of a summit involving US President Joe Biden and leaders from Egypt and Palestine.

Topics: BBC Israel Hamas War on Gaza

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42

OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42
  • Company behind ChatGPT will work together with Abu Dhabi’s AI center to create solutions tailored to region’s needs
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: OpenAI, renowned for its ChatGPT AI platform, has joined forces with Abu Dhabi-based cloud and AI company, G42, to extend its influence in the Middle East.

G42 announced on Wednesday its focus on leveraging OpenAI’s generative AI models in sectors such as finance, energy, health care and public services, aligning with its active engagement in these fields.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO, emphasized the partnership’s potential to harness AI’s transformative capabilities effectively, particularly tailored to the region’s needs.

“Our partnership with G42 is a significant commitment to further harnessing AI’s transformative power,” Altman said.

“Leveraging G42’s industry expertise, we aim to empower businesses and communities with effective solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region.”

Announced on the sidelines of the Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai, the collaboration is expected to develop and deploy tailored solutions, simplifying access to generative AI services and lay the foundation for “equitable advancements” in generative AI across the globe.

The OpenAI-G42 partnership is positioning AI as a “transformative force for good, fueling innovation and progress,” Xiao said.

“It transcends technological synergy; it’s a convergence of value and vision … to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity.”

The rise of generative AI investments suggests that GCC countries could benefit from about $23.5 billion in economic growth by 2030, according to a recent report by global consultancy firm PwC.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have played a pivotal role in driving generative AI adoption in the GCC through major investments and dedicated policies that garnered international attention.

The Technology Innovation Institute, a research center supported by Abu Dhabi’s government, recently unveiled its Falcon flagship Large Language Model program, along with an advanced version, aiming to enhance the development of generative AI capabilities in the region.

Earlier in April, TII also launched NOOR, which at the time of its launch was the world’s largest Arabic natural language processing model.

In July, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics in Riyadh in a bid to accelerate the growth of advanced technologies such as AI.

Topics: OpenAI ChatGPT G42 UAE

