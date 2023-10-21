You are here

Biden says Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization of ties

Biden says Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization of ties
Joe Biden. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Biden says Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization of ties

Biden says Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization of ties
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,400 people aimed to disrupt a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden said at a campaign fundraiser on Friday.
“One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel … they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” Biden said.

 Former US Representative Justin Amash said on Friday that several of his relatives had been killed when a Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike.
“Our family is hurting badly,” Amash wrote on X. “May God watch over all Christians in Gaza — and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”
Palestinian officials said at least 500 Muslims and Christians had taken shelter from Israeli bombardments in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, and the Hamas-run government’s health ministry said 16 were killed.
The Israeli military said part of the church was damaged in a strike on a nearby militant command center, and that it was reviewing the incident.
The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the strike in a statement.
Amash, a Palestinian-American, represented Michigan as a Republican in the US House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021. A vocal critic of former Republican President Donald Trump, Amash left the party in 2019 and later joined the Libertarian Party.
Israel has besieged Gaza since Hamas killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials, and more than 1 million Palestinians have been left homeless, according to the UN.

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday the Indian government’s crackdown on Canadian diplomats was making normal life difficult for millions of people in both countries.

Trudeau spoke a day after Canada said it had withdrawn 41 diplomats following an Indian threat to unilaterally revoke their status.
New Delhi is angry that Trudeau last month suggested Indian agents might have been involved in the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. India denies the allegation.
“The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they’re doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy,” Trudeau said.
“It’s something that has me very concerned for the wellbeing and happiness of millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent,” he told reporters at a televised press conference in Brampton, Ontario.
Trudeau said the expulsion of some of Canada’s diplomats will hamper travel and trade and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada.
Around two million Canadians, 5 percent of the overall population, have Indian heritage. India is by far Canada’s largest source of global students, making up for roughly 40 percent of study permit holders.
The Indian foreign ministry earlier rejected the idea it had violated the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.
“The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” it said in a statement. Canada now has 21 diplomats remaining in India.
The US State Department on Friday backed Canada in the dispute over diplomats.
“We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation,” said spokesperson Matthew Miller.

BEIJING: Beijing on Friday stressed its nuclear program was only intended for self-defense, insisting nations had nothing to fear as long as they did not threaten China
with attack.
Washington said this week that China’s nuclear arsenal was developing much faster than US projections had previously anticipated, and Beijing is likely to have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030.
Asked about the claim, China’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “firm opposition” to the US report, though a spokesperson did not outright deny the numbers given.
“China firmly pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
“We have always kept our nuclear forces at the minimum level required for national security and have no intention to engage in a nuclear arms race with any country,” she added.
“No country will be threatened by China’s nuclear weapons as long as it does not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against China,” Mao said.
She also hit back at US moves to “invest heavily in upgrading its nuclear” forces and its policy of providing nuclear protection to non-nuclear allies, formally known as “extended deterrence.”
“These policy actions aggravate the risk of a nuclear arms race and nuclear conflict, and will only worsen the global strategic security environment,” Mao warned.
The US currently possesses about 3,700 nuclear warheads, trailing Russia’s roughly 4,500, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which counts 410 warheads
for China.
Beijing officially adopts a nuclear policy of “no first use” — stating it will only use its nuclear weapons if attacked first.
But in recent years, under President Xi Jinping, it has begun a massive military modernization drive that includes upgrading its nuclear weapons to not only deter foes but also be able to counter-attack if deterrence fails.
Experts say China’s assessment of what constitutes a credible nuclear deterrent may also be changing — and that substantial upgrades to its forces will embolden its military, particularly in regards to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, and the disputed South China Sea, the majority of which China also claims.

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments.

Meloni told reporters last month she should not be judged over Giambruno’s remarks and in future would not answer questions about his behavior.
The split comes as the 46-year-old prime minister celebrates her first year in office at the head of a right-wing coalition government that has defended the traditional family as one of its policy hallmarks.
“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Meloni wrote on her social media accounts. “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it,” she added.
Meloni said she would not be distracted by difficulties in her private life, saying, “all those who hoped to weaken me by striking me at home,” would have
no success.
The couple, who met in a TV studio in 2014, have a 7-year-old daughter.
Giambruno, 42, is the presenter of a news program transmitted by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister and Meloni ally.
This week, another Mediaset satirical current affairs television show broadcast off-air video excerpts from Giambruno’s program showing him using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.
“Why didn’t I meet you before?” he asks her.
In a second audio recording aired on Thursday, Giambruno is heard talking about being in an affair and telling female colleagues they can work with him if they take part in group sex.
The TV journalist had been widely criticized in August for comments interpreted by many as victim-blaming, following a gang rape case.
Giambruno was not immediately available for comment.
Marco Furfaro of the opposition Democratic Party said Giambruno’s comments were “pure chauvinism and sexism .... uncommentable filth.”

WASHINGTON: Republicans abruptly dropped Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday as their nominee for House speaker, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.
The outcome left Republicans dejected, frustrated and sinking deeper into turmoil, another week without a House speaker bordering on a full-blown crisis. House Republicans have no realistic or working plan to unite the fractured GOP majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hard-liners ousted Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.
Afterward, Jordan said simply of his colleagues, “We put the question to them, they made a different decision.”
The hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman said House Republicans now need to come together and “figure out who our speaker is going to be.”
Their majority control floundering, Republicans left the private session blaming one another for the divisions they have created. Next steps were highly uncertain, as a wide range of Republican lawmakers started pitching themselves for speaker.
But it appears no one at present can win a GOP majority, leaving the House without a speaker and unable to function for the foreseeable future, an embarrassing blow to a central US seat of government.
“We’re in a very bad place right now,” McCarthy said.
Majority Leader Steve Scalize said they would “start over” on Monday. New nominees are to come forward for a candidate forum and internal party votes.
Exasperated with no easy solutions in sight, Rep. Mark Alford, a freshman from Missouri, was far from alone in expressing his anger and disappointment.
“I gave up my career to come here to do something for America, to rebuild our military, to get spending under control, to secure our border — and here we are in this quicksand,” he said.
In a floor vote Friday morning, Jordan’s third reach for the gavel, he lost 25 Republican colleagues, worse than he had fared earlier in the week, and far from the majority needed.
A founder of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, Jordan’s run essentially collapsed in large part because more centrist Republicans are revolting over the nominee they view as too extreme and the hardball tactics being used to win their votes. They have been bombarded with harassing phone calls and even reported death threats.
To win over GOP colleagues, Jordan had relied on backing from Trump, the party’s front-runner in the 2024 election, and groups pressuring rank-and-file lawmakers for the vote. But they were not enough and in fact backfired on some.
Friday’s vote was 194 for Jordan, his lowest tally yet, and 210 for Jeffries, with two absences on each side.
In fact, the Jordan lost rather than gained votes despite hours spent trying to win over holdouts, no improvement from the 20 and then 22 Republicans he lost in early rounds this week.
McCarthy himself rose in the chamber to nominate Jordan, portraying him as a skilled legislator who reaches for compromise. That drew scoffs of laughter from the Democratic side of the aisle.
Democrats nominated Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with Rep. Katherine Clark calling Jordan, who refused to certify the 2020 presidential election results, “a threat to democracy.”
For more than two weeks the stalemate has shut down the US House, leaving a major part of the government severely hobbled at a time of challenges at home and abroad. While Democrats have offered to broker a bipartisan deal to re-open the House, the Republican majority appears to have no idea how to end the political turmoil and get back to work.
With Republicans in majority control of the House, 221-212, any candidate can lose only a few detractors. It appears there is no Republican at present who can win a clear majority, 217 votes, to become speaker.
One extraordinary idea, to give the interim speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, more powers for the next several months to at least bring the House back into session and conduct crucial business, was swiftly rejected by Jordan’s own ultra-conservative allies and brushed back by McHenry himself.
Republicans predict the House could essentially stay closed until the mid-November deadline for Congress to approve funding or risk a federal government shutdown.
“We’re trying to figure out if there’s a way we can get back with a Republican-only solution,” said veteran legislator Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma
“That’s what normal majorities do. What this majority has done is prove it’s not a normal majority.”
What’s potentially more unsettling is that it’s not at all clear what the House Republicans are even fighting over any more — let alone if any GOP leader can fix it.
The Republican chaos that erupted Oct. 3 when a small band of eight hard-liners led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida orchestrated McCarthy’s historic ouster, has cascaded into angry grievances, new factions and untested alliances.
Gaetz and the hard-liners wanted to punish McCarthy for a number of perceived wrongs, including passing legislation with Democrats to keep the government funded and prevent a federal shutdown.
But when Majority Leader Steve Scalize won the nomination to replace McCarthy, Jordan’s allies broke from party rules and blocked the Louisianan’s rise. Scalize abruptly withdrew his nomination.
Angry that Scalize didn’t seem to get fair treatment, more mainstream Republicans staged their own revolt against hard-liner Jordan, saying he didn’t deserve the gavel.
Weeks of heated, fiery meetings later, Republicans have drifted far off track from what had been their House majority’s stated priorities of cutting spending and other goals.
Democratic Leader Jeffries reiterated that his party was “ready, willing and able” to work with more traditional Republicans on a path to re-open the House — particularly as Congress is being asked to consider President Joe Biden’s aid package for Israel, Ukraine and other needs.
Jordan has been a top Trump ally, particularly during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s backers who were trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Days later, Trump awarded Jordan a Medal of Freedom.
First elected in 2006, Jordan has few bills to his name from his time in office. He also faces questions about his past.
Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio State doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.

