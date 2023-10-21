Hollywood actors prod Biden to push for Mideast cease-fire

You are here

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Garfield penned a letter to US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
Tents provided by the UNDP are set up in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the enclave. Hundreds of Palestinians have crowded into a squalid tent camp in southern Gaza, an image that has brought back memories of their greatest trauma. (AP)
AFP
  • Honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a cease-fire without delay, actors urged President Biden in a letter
AFP
LOS ANGELES: A-list Hollywood celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Ramy Youssef and Andrew Garfield penned a letter to US President Joe Biden on Friday, urging him to call for a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Dozens of top-flight names from the world of entertainment asked Biden to work to achieve an “immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

“We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a cease-fire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” said the letter, released by artists4cease-fire.org.

“Saving lives is a moral imperative.”

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the group launched a shock raid from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

In response to the Hamas attack, Israeli bombers have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion they say is coming soon. The Hamas-run health ministry said more than 4,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the onslaught.

Friday’s letter, which was also signed by Jon Stewart, singer Dua Lipa, Susan Sarandon and Channing Tatum, comes a week after hundreds of Hollywood figures signed an open letter condemning the “barbaric acts” committed by Hamas fighters.

Updated 21 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
  • Artists from around the world to feature in celebration of fast-growing art form
Updated 21 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: Street art by 30 local, regional and international artists will feature in a citywide celebration that promises to turn the Saudi capital into “a place to play.”

The inaugural Riyadh Street Art Festival will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6, and will be curated by Cedar Lewisohn and Saudi artist Basmah Felemban.

It is being staged by the Visual Arts Commission, part of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, and follows Noor Riyadh, the annual celebration that has illuminated the Saudi capital with light installations for the past three years.

“We are excited about street art as a genre and bringing it to Riyadh,” Lewisohn told Arab News. “We see the street art form speaking to different communities locally, regionally and internationally.”

Lewisohn curated a landmark street art exhibition at Tate Modern in London 2008, and has also edited books on the subject and self-published several publications. He was the curator of the “Outside The Cube” project for HangarBicocca Foundation in Milan in 2016, the first event dedicated to street art in the city.

The collaboration also includes additional art forms and activities, such as dance, performing arts and skateboarding, Lewisohn said.

“This idea of using the city as a place to play is a strong theme,” he added.

Murals, sculpture, and events staged by regional and international artists will be featured in the festival, which will also include discussions, lectures and workshops exploring the history of street art.

Live music, dancers, a skate park, street art fashion and family-friendly creative spaces will add to the attractions.

Organizers say the festival will also spotlight female artists, and young and aspiring street artists in the Kingdom.

Felemban, who has been involved in several exhibitions in the country, including “21,39” in Jeddah, said the growing art scene is being noticed throughout the Kingdom.

“There’s a lot of development when it comes to art in Saudi Arabia being noticed by all classes and societies,” she told Arab News.

“We don’t just have art festivals, but also niche platforms that artists can engage with, such as biennales and commercial festivals, and also research-based artistic opportunities. “Art schools are going to open soon. In every city, it seems there is a project for an art school or an academy.”

Felemban, a self-taught graphic designer and artist, received a master’s degree in Islamic and traditional art from the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts in London in 2017. In 2014, she won the Arab Women of the Year Awards’ “young talent” category.

Supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s art scene has been a priority for Felemban.

Street art is already a popular art form in Saudi Arabia, and the Riyadh festival “will allow everyone to understand the best way to deal with the genre,” she said.

“It’s important to support up-and-coming artists interested in the genre, and to support graffiti shops and skate shops (in the Kingdom) so that they can grow and survive,” she added.

Updated 20 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Updated 20 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Visit Al-Hatab Bakey if you are seeking fresh bread, crackers, and other breakfast items in delicious packaging at affordable prices. 

Al-Hatab Bakery was founded out of a love for baking goods and a desire to offer clients a variety of mouthwatering treats. 

The bakery makes a variety of exquisite pastries, desserts, and fresh breads, providing you the chance to explore baking with the most talented and inventive bakers — from excellent rusk and sourdough to Italian and Lebanese breads. 

They are also known for their makdous, an aubergine-based meal that has been preserved in oil. The tiny, sour eggplants are packed with walnuts, red pepper, garlic, olive oil, and salt — a staple of Levantine cooking. Occasionally, chili powder is included. 

When you enter the place, you will be welcomed by the fresh smell of baked goods that will make you starve for a piece of simit bread or a croissant.  

Al-Hatab Bakery has 17 locations around Saudi Arabia and provides a variety of baked products and delicacies from around the world in addition to distinctive salads and appetizers. 

They not only offer carefully chosen cuisine from other nations and continents, but are also proud of authentic and rare Saudi sweets, like kleija, maamoul, and more. 

The bakery takes delight in creating national and international sweets and savouries to satiate fans with natural flavors and healthy ingredients.

Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News/AFP
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News/AFP

DUBAI: The Tunisian government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the 34th Carthage Film Festival in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, the festival, which accepts entries only from Arab or African directors, is a major event in the Tunisian cultural calendar.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said it was cancelling the event, “in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and considering the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip ... following the brutal Zionist aggression.”

On Thursday, organizers of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival postponed the sixth edition for the second time due to the “distressing circumstances” in Gaza.

And Qatar called off the 11th edition of its Ajyal Film Festival which had been set to run from Nov. 8 to 16.
 

Updated 20 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant Habib
Updated 20 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant Habib

DUBAI: When she was planning her latest collection — due to launch at Riyadh Fashion Week — Saudi designer Honayda Serafi was thinking about Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi female astronaut to go into space. Titled “Cosmos,” the collection was inspired by, and celebrates, the women who paved the way for Barnawi. Serafi referenced the horizon, moon, and stars when creating the collection’s purple, blue, and silver color palette.

Serafi’s label Honayda’s show is one of the most anticipated at Riyadh Fashion Week. From being the first Saudi brand to be sold at London’s prestigious department store Harrods and multiple international celebrities sporting her designs, to creating Princess Rajwa’s pre-wedding henna night dress this year, the label has had tremendous success since its inception in 2017.

Serafi was raised in Jeddah and attended Dar Al Hanan School – one of the country’s first schools for girls. Growing up, she traveled frequently with her family and loved experiencing different cultures.

Summer/Spring 24. (Supplied)

“I discovered that traveling gave me a great perspective on other people’s cultures, and I would often compare fashion, food, and music. It (engaged) the creativity in me,” says Serafi. And she was particularly fascinated by fashion magazines and the red carpet. “From a young age, I saw myself walking on the red carpet. Don’t ask me how. Don’t ask me when,” the designer says with a laugh.

She fondly recalls her first independent shopping experience when she was 13. She was given 5,000 riyals (a little over $1,300) for a shopping spree and was escorted by one of her aunts to a department store.

Fashion often consumed her during her formative years, and she adds that any school or university project would somehow end up being fashion-focused.

After completing high school, Serafi studied fine arts at King Abdulaziz University and later started working from home designing kaftans and abayas. However, that didn’t fulfill the vision she had for herself, so she decided to take the plunge and start her own label.

She had no formal training so learned everything on the job. It wasn’t easy going. Serafi started the company with just two employees and traveled extensively for research and to find the right manufacturers and suppliers. It was all about trial and error, she explains.

She initially started operations in Turkey, then moved to Saudi before finally setting up shop in Lebanon. “I made many mistakes on my journey. I would ask people in the fashion industry for help and guidance, and many of them were very limited in the information they would pass on. It was an emotional rollercoaster at times,” Serafi says.

In 2017, soon after the label was launched, she caught the attention of Egyptian musician and actress Angham, who purchased one of her dresses at a boutique in Cairo to wear to an event.

“She wore the dress on stage and everyone called me, asking, ‘Honayda, is this your dress?’ It was such a surprise, and that’s when the brand started getting recognized among Arab celebrities.”

Since then, it’s been a series of wins for the designer. Her celebrity fanbase is vast, from Priyanka Chopra to Lupita Nyongo and Injy El Mokkaddem.

As a self-taught designer and entrepreneur, Serafi remembers the hardships she faced and actively supports emerging talent in the Kingdom. “I told myself early on that I would never be stingy in sharing my knowledge with anyone who wants to start a brand. Success isn’t only about me — it’s about the whole industry. I’m doing this now with the younger generation, especially Saudis.”

Right now, though, her focus is on Riyadh Fashion Week.

It is also, she says, an emotional moment for her; to participate in fashion week with all the other Saudi fashion designers building the local fashion industry.

Updated 20 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
  • Works by some of the Kingdom’s most significant modern artists, as well as regional luminaries, go under the hammer this week in London 
Updated 20 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: On Oct. 24, Sotheby’s will present the most important collection of Saudi modernist art ever to appear at auction as part of its 20th Century Art/Middle East sale in London. The sale presents a unique group of modernist works assembled by Shatha Ibrahim Al-Tassan, a prominent collector who founded the Hewar Art Gallery in Riyadh in 2006.  

“From a young age I was influenced by my father’s passion for championing the arts. I would say I’ve always been a collector from afar, walking around as a kid admiring — and picking favorites out of — the artworks my father (had) around the house,” Al-Tassan tells Arab News. She began collecting for herself in 2005, “carrying forward the love and appreciation of art.” 

The collection contains several major works by Saudi modernists, including pieces by Mounirah Mosly, Mohammed Al-Saleem, Abdul Jabbar Al-Yahya, Taha Al-Sabban, and Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, as well as pieces by significant Egyptian, Iraqi, Syrian, Tunisian and Lebanese artists.  

“(This is) the most extensive collection of Saudi Modern art ever to appear at auction,” says Ashkan Baghestani, Sotheby’s contemporary art specialist. “As with most art movements, this did not happen in isolation and half of the collection is made up of artists from (elsewhere in) the region who had an equally important influence, together showcasing a wealth of artistic dialogue.” 

The auction comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming its arts and cultural scene.  

“Supporting the arts will always be an endeavor I’m glad to be a part of, and my collecting passion still remains geared towards modern art,” Al-Tassan says. “Seeing the cultural growth in recent years, I feel that parting ways with these foundational artworks will help grow awareness of Middle Eastern art, and perhaps allow the next person to start their collecting journey on the right foot.” 

Here, we examine some of the highlights from the works on offer. 

Mohammed Al-Saleem 

‘Untitled’  

Al-Saleem was born in 1939 and became one of the leading artists of his generation, contributing greatly to the evolution of the Saudi art scene. His work often fused modernist abstraction with traditional elements from daily Saudi life. This 1986 work, according to Alexandra Roy, the auction head, “essentially banishes form and landscape, reimagining the distant dunes of the desert horizon through contained slabs of color, which emerge as if struggling against one another across the surface of the image. Its layering and shading suggest a search for subtle accords and variations similar to that with which a composer achieves musical harmony, creating an astonishing sense of energy and dynamism. The artist effectively reconciles two ostensibly opposing styles of abstraction and figuration whilst balancing delicately on the edge of both.” 

Mounirah Mosly 

‘Untitled’  

The Makkah-born artist, Roy explains, “celebrates nature, color and the Arabian Peninsula’s historical culture through (experiments) with material and texture: she has worked with natural dyes (made by herself), copper, plant fibers, papyrus and paper, often employing them in collage. In this way, the artist pays homage to her heritage and travels.” Born in 1954, Mosly was one of the Kingdom’s first established female artists. In this piece from 2001, Roy says, “Mosly uses the technique of handwoven carpets. Through what is regarded as a traditionally female craft, this work can be interpreted as a meditation upon the sensations, emotions and aspirations of the Arab woman in this particular time and space.”  

She continues: “The carpet hangs from a wooden window frame, which the artist would source from northern Saudi Arabia.”  

Abduljabbar Al-Yahya 

‘Artist 2’  

1985, oil on canvas (estimate £150,000-200,000) 

Al-Yahya, a former journalist, focuses on abstract depictions of nature and humanity in his work, with a strong focus on Saudi landscapes. This poignant work was painted in 1985. As Roy explains, “The dangling, elongated limbs — typical to Al Yahya’s figures — and slack head recall Jacques-Louis David’s celebrated ‘The Death of Marat’ … In spite of the intentional facelessness — a common feature of Al Yahya’s oeuvre, which renders caricatures of popular life with a distinctive flatness — the work is imbued with a sense of sobriety.”  

Taha Al-Sabban 

‘Untitled’ 

Born in Makkah in 1948, Al-Sabban lived in Lebanon, Italy and the UK before returning to Saudi Arabia with a strong individual artistry, one that married contemporary styles with the rich heritage and natural landscape of his homeland. Jeddah, where he also lived, inspired him to depict nature, especially — as in this colorful abstract work from 1999 — the sea. The artist, Roy says, “captures the nature of the ocean through a cool, deep palette and vertical energy, as if the forms are rising, swaying from the seafloor. At this time, it became increasingly important to uphold a sense of national identity and contemporary painting allowed Al-Sabban to visually contemplate his heritage and resurrect a local memory.” As the artist himself explained in 2019, as per Sotheby’s catalogue, “all the artworks that I produce are linked to a place.” 

Hussein Bikar  

‘A Drinking Fountain in Nubia’ 

This piece comes from the Egyptian artist’s “Nubia” series. Bikar sought to return Egyptian art to its national roots, rejecting its Europeanization. He was greatly impacted by the displacement of the Nubian population following the construction of the Aswan High Dam. He saw the evacuation of Nubia as leading to the destruction of its cultural and architectural heritage. 

“Bikar’s works are often characterized by a sculptural quality that captures the modernist aesthetic without neglecting meaning, and (pays) homage to the art of the earlier Islamic period,” Roy says. “(This) work demonstrates Bikar’s sensitive handling of color and form; the landscape is flooded with the warmth of the sun, perhaps setting or rising, casting blue shadows that imbue the painting with an architectonic quality.”  

Shafic Abboud  

‘Composition’ 

 

Born in 1926 in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Abboud showcased his connection to the landscape, light and natural abundance of his homeland throughout his work. This stunning piece, Roy explains, was “conceived at a catalyst moment in Abboud’s career, it captures a new lease of painterly spirit; earthy hues of yellow … created by animated strokes produce a patchwork effect, that invigorates the canvas with an almost autonomous life.” Abboud himself described his paintings as if they were alive; in a statement for his 2001 retrospective for Galerie Claude Lemand in Paris, he wrote, "The work is completed when it has its skin, its real skin. What I am putting right now are the layers underneath, and then it will gradually create itself.” 

