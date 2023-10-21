You are here

Top US diplomat acknowledges toll of Mideast crisis on his staff
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, Jordan, on October 17, 2023. (AFP)
AFP
  Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes to state department employees after one official quit over the Biden administration's approach to the conflict
AFP
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken has acknowledged the emotional toll that the war between Israel and Hamas has taken on US diplomats amid media reports of internal dissent over Washington’s handling of the conflict.

Blinken sent a letter to all State Department employees Thursday night noting the “challenging” circumstances affecting the US diplomatic corps, some of whom feel the “ripples of fear and bigotry” the conflict has generated.
US leaders including President Joe Biden and Blinken have pledged unwavering support for Israel, publicly blessing the country’s reprisals for Hamas’ shock raid from the Gaza Strip on October 7, which have included a relentless bombing campaign of the crowded enclave.
At least one State Department official has quit over the Biden administration’s approach to the conflict. The official, Josh Paul, said on LinkedIn he left over “policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel.”
Blinken’s letter was not a response to the reports of frustrations within the department, a source familiar with the matter said.
In his letter, Blinken described his recent trip to the Middle East, which saw him bounce between Israel and several Arab countries, visiting some several times.
“I know that, for many of you, this time has not only been challenging professionally, but personally,” he wrote in the letter, which AFP obtained.
The United States, he said, mourns the loss of “every innocent life in this conflict.”
“That is why President Biden has made clear ... that while we fully support Israel’s right to defend itself, how it does so matters,” he added, referring to the need to respect “the rule of law and international humanitarian standards.”
“Let us also be sure to sustain and expand the space for debate and dissent that makes our policies and our institution better,” Blinken wrote.
“We have a difficult stretch ahead. The risk of greater turmoil and strife is real.”
This week, the Huffington Post claimed that State Department employees were unhappy with US policy toward the conflict, with one telling the publication that there was “a mutiny” in the works.
 

Former US Rep Amash says relatives killed in Gaza church air strike

Former US Rep Amash says relatives killed in Gaza church air strike
Reuters
Reuters

 Former US Representative Justin Amash said on Friday that several of his relatives had been killed when a Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike.
“Our family is hurting badly,” Amash wrote on X. “May God watch over all Christians in Gaza — and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”
Palestinian officials said at least 500 Muslims and Christians had taken shelter from Israeli bombardments in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, and the Hamas-run government’s health ministry said 16 were killed.
The Israeli military said part of the church was damaged in a strike on a nearby militant command center, and that it was reviewing the incident.
The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the strike in a statement.
Amash, a Palestinian-American, represented Michigan as a Republican in the US House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021. A vocal critic of former Republican President Donald Trump, Amash left the party in 2019 and later joined the Libertarian Party.
Israel has besieged Gaza since Hamas killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials, and more than 1 million Palestinians have been left homeless, according to the UN.

Biden says Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization of ties

Biden says Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization of ties
Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,400 people aimed to disrupt a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden said at a campaign fundraiser on Friday.
“One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel … they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” Biden said.

Canadian PM says India's actions making life hard for millions of people

Canadian PM says India's actions making life hard for millions of people
Reuters
  Trudeau said the expulsion of some of Canada's diplomats will hamper travel and trade and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada
  New Delhi is angry that Trudeau last month suggested Indian agents might have been involved in the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada
Reuters

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday the Indian government’s crackdown on Canadian diplomats was making normal life difficult for millions of people in both countries.

Trudeau spoke a day after Canada said it had withdrawn 41 diplomats following an Indian threat to unilaterally revoke their status.
New Delhi is angry that Trudeau last month suggested Indian agents might have been involved in the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. India denies the allegation.
“The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they’re doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy,” Trudeau said.
“It’s something that has me very concerned for the wellbeing and happiness of millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent,” he told reporters at a televised press conference in Brampton, Ontario.
Trudeau said the expulsion of some of Canada’s diplomats will hamper travel and trade and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada.
Around two million Canadians, 5 percent of the overall population, have Indian heritage. India is by far Canada’s largest source of global students, making up for roughly 40 percent of study permit holders.
The Indian foreign ministry earlier rejected the idea it had violated the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.
“The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” it said in a statement. Canada now has 21 diplomats remaining in India.
The US State Department on Friday backed Canada in the dispute over diplomats.
“We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation,” said spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Beijing says nuclear weapons only intended for 'self-defense'

Beijing says nuclear weapons only intended for 'self-defense'
AFP
  "China firmly pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing on Friday stressed its nuclear program was only intended for self-defense, insisting nations had nothing to fear as long as they did not threaten China
with attack.
Washington said this week that China’s nuclear arsenal was developing much faster than US projections had previously anticipated, and Beijing is likely to have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030.
Asked about the claim, China’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “firm opposition” to the US report, though a spokesperson did not outright deny the numbers given.
“China firmly pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
“We have always kept our nuclear forces at the minimum level required for national security and have no intention to engage in a nuclear arms race with any country,” she added.
“No country will be threatened by China’s nuclear weapons as long as it does not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against China,” Mao said.
She also hit back at US moves to “invest heavily in upgrading its nuclear” forces and its policy of providing nuclear protection to non-nuclear allies, formally known as “extended deterrence.”
“These policy actions aggravate the risk of a nuclear arms race and nuclear conflict, and will only worsen the global strategic security environment,” Mao warned.
The US currently possesses about 3,700 nuclear warheads, trailing Russia’s roughly 4,500, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which counts 410 warheads
for China.
Beijing officially adopts a nuclear policy of “no first use” — stating it will only use its nuclear weapons if attacked first.
But in recent years, under President Xi Jinping, it has begun a massive military modernization drive that includes upgrading its nuclear weapons to not only deter foes but also be able to counter-attack if deterrence fails.
Experts say China’s assessment of what constitutes a credible nuclear deterrent may also be changing — and that substantial upgrades to its forces will embolden its military, particularly in regards to self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, and the disputed South China Sea, the majority of which China also claims.

Italian PM leaves partner after sexist TV comments

Italian PM leaves partner after sexist TV comments
Reuters
  Giorgia Meloni, 46, has a 7-year-old daughter with Andrea Giambruno, 42
Reuters

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments.

Meloni told reporters last month she should not be judged over Giambruno’s remarks and in future would not answer questions about his behavior.
The split comes as the 46-year-old prime minister celebrates her first year in office at the head of a right-wing coalition government that has defended the traditional family as one of its policy hallmarks.
“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,” Meloni wrote on her social media accounts. “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it,” she added.
Meloni said she would not be distracted by difficulties in her private life, saying, “all those who hoped to weaken me by striking me at home,” would have
no success.
The couple, who met in a TV studio in 2014, have a 7-year-old daughter.
Giambruno, 42, is the presenter of a news program transmitted by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister and Meloni ally.
This week, another Mediaset satirical current affairs television show broadcast off-air video excerpts from Giambruno’s program showing him using foul language, touching his groin and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.
“Why didn’t I meet you before?” he asks her.
In a second audio recording aired on Thursday, Giambruno is heard talking about being in an affair and telling female colleagues they can work with him if they take part in group sex.
The TV journalist had been widely criticized in August for comments interpreted by many as victim-blaming, following a gang rape case.
Giambruno was not immediately available for comment.
Marco Furfaro of the opposition Democratic Party said Giambruno’s comments were “pure chauvinism and sexism .... uncommentable filth.”

