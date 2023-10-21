You are here

All Blacks crush Argentina 44-6 to reach fifth Rugby World Cup final

All Blacks crush Argentina 44-6 to reach fifth Rugby World Cup final
New Zealand’s Will Jordan, left, runs on his way to score a try as Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia tries to stop him during the Rugby World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Friday. (AP)
Updated 21 October 2023
AP
All Blacks crush Argentina 44-6 to reach fifth Rugby World Cup final

All Blacks crush Argentina 44-6 to reach fifth Rugby World Cup final
  • The All Blacks will bid for a record fourth title against defending champion South Africa or England, who play their semifinal on Saturday
  • The All Blacks outclassed Argentina with power and pace and sent the Pumas scrum reeling backwards
Updated 21 October 2023
AP
PARIS: New Zealand bulldozed through Argentina 44-6 on Friday to reach the Rugby World Cup final for a record fifth time.

The All Blacks will bid for a record fourth title against defending champion South Africa or England, who play their semifinal on Saturday.

Going into the semifinal, there was a question mark whether the All Blacks could back up physically and mentally their astonishing herculean effort to topple Ireland last weekend. It didn’t take long to show they were as up for the semifinal in which they started as the firm favorite as they were for the quarterfinal in which they were the heavy underdogs.

“I am incredibly proud of the way we backed it up tonight,” New Zealand coach Ian Foster said. “It is really satisfying, but now all the pressure of the final comes.”

The All Blacks outclassed Argentina with power and pace and sent the Pumas scrum reeling backwards. But the defense might have been the most impressive again, as it was in containing Ireland last weekend. They finished with 195 tackles, but made 121 of them in the first half when they missed only 10. That exhausted the Pumas, who threw everything at the All Blacks but were virtually out of the contest by halftime at 20-6 behind.

“Our forward did an outstanding job — set-piece, maul time, earned a few penalties, got a bit of dominance and it kept a lot of pressure on the Argentinians,” All Blacks captain Sam Cane said. “We knew they’re a team that will fight for everything and they wouldn’t go away. So that ability to keep piling on points was pleasing.”

As the game opened up more in the second spell, the All Blacks showed off their ruthlessness by building attacks and battering the Pumas to the point of fatigue. They led 39-6 going into the last quarter, when they added only a hat trick try for Jordan.

Jordan could have had a fourth try in the match but Richie Mo’unga ignored the overlap and chose to go on his own and was wrapped up. No matter, Jordan has a tournament-leading eight tries, matching the single tournament record set by Jonah Lomu in 1995, Bryan Habana in 2007 and Julian Savea in 2015. And Jordan has one more match to go.

The most lopsided semifinal result since 1987 when eventual champion New Zealand beat Wales 49-6 started with an early penalty for Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli after they wasted 14 phases in the first two minutes.

New Zealand scored its first try after 11 minutes. A kickable penalty was kicked to the corner, the All Blacks hammered the Pumas and narrowed their defense, and Mo’unga’s double miss-out pass allowed Jordan to stroll over.

Minutes later, the Pumas were going nowhere after 10 phases when wing Mark Tele’a stripped Pumas scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou. Rieko Ioane and Mo’unga counterattacked and Jordie Barrett ended up rolling across the tryline.

The Pumas hit back with a 12-phase move that netted Boffelli’s second penalty kick but Mo’unga’s penalty made it 15-6 and flanker Shannon Frizell walked over for the third try on halftime. At the end of 12 phases and way past 40 minutes, Tele’a broke through five tackles and Smith and Mo’unga set up Frizell. Mo’unga’s conversion attempt hit the left post.

Two minutes into the new half, another powerful All Blacks scrum allowed Smith to dummy opposite Bertranou, step inside winger Mateo Carreras and score their fourth try.

Another 18 phases by the All Blacks including a Mo’unga break finished with Frizell burrowing over for their fifth try.

The All Blacks then strung another 11 phases, at the end of which Tele’a dragged in four defenders and Jordan had another walk-in try, his second.

Hooker Julián Montoya, the Argentine captain, also paid tribute to New Zealand’s ruthless efficiency.

“The scrums were completely dominant on us. Every opportunity they have they score,” he said. “Awesome team.”

The only downer for New Zealand was Scott Barrett’s yellow card with 15 minutes left for a cynical ruck foul and yet their discipline was still impressive. They conceded three penalties in the first half, seven in the match. Even with Scott Barrett in the sin-bin, they expertly worked a lineout move in which Ardie Savea’s inside pass put Jordan in a huge gap on halfway. He collected his own chip ahead and earned the hat trick.

The All Blacks draining the tension early on added to a subdued atmosphere at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France, which previously hosted Ireland matches packed with 40,000 green-shirted Irish fans singing their hearts out, or hopeful fans of three-time finalist France.

New Zealand come  back next Saturday for one last game, having opened the tournament here with a 27-13 loss to host France that led to some observers writing off the All Blacks.

They will take some stopping now.

“We are in a good spot, in the final, exactly where we wanted to be,” Cane said.

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
Updated 54 min 36 sec ago
AFP
Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
  • Netherlands beat South Africa in the second-biggest upset of this year's World Cup tournament
  • Sri Lanka are the only team yet to win a match in this year's World Cup after three losses
Updated 54 min 36 sec ago
AFP

LUCKNOW: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first in the World Cup game with Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
The Dutch, who stunned South Africa last time out for their first win over a Test-playing nation at the 50-over showpiece, are unchanged.
Sri Lanka, the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats, made two changes with Dusan Hemantha and Kasun Rajitha replacing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus RSA)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket Netherlands Sri Lanka

‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique

‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique

‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique
  • Pakistan were defeated by 62 runs against Australia on Friday in Bengaluru
  • The green shirts were sloppy in the field, dropping David Warner in the fifth over
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

BENGALURU: Opener Abdullah Shafique bemoaned the failure of Pakistan to chase down a record World Cup 368-run target to beat Australia on Friday.

Pakistan were defeated by 62 runs and now have two defeats to go along with their two wins at the tournament so far.

They were particularly sloppy in the field, dropping David Warner on 10 in the fifth over of the match.

Warner went on to smash 163 with fellow opener Mitchell Marsh also feasting on a flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, scoring 121 on his 32nd birthday.

Shafique insisted Usama Mir dropping Warner was crucial.

“Catches obviously change a game, you get wickets and you get momentum. All fielders are trying to do their best, but sometimes you don’t get that value,” he said.

Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) put on a solid opening stand of 134 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa ran through the middle-order with figures of 4-53.

“Australia played very well,” said Shafique. “Our batting was also good, but in the middle overs we couldn’t finish well.”

Shafique hailed his team’s bowlers for restricting Australia in the final 10 overs, taking six wickets for just 70 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with 5-54 — his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket — while Haris Rauf took 3-83 after conceding 24 in his first over.

“As a bowling unit in the end, we bowled very well,” said Shafique.

“Hopefully we will learn from this and perform better in the next matches.”

Pakistan next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Australia

Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth

Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth

Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth
  • Leclerc: I am very happy with my qualifying and to take pole position
  • The Ferrari driver showed commanding pace as he clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 34.723 seconds to outpace McLaren’s Lando Norris by a tenth
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Charles Leclerc claimed his third pole position of the season on Friday as Max Verstappen had his best lap deleted and slipped to sixth on the grid in a dramatic qualifying at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver showed commanding pace as he clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 34.723 seconds to outpace McLaren’s Lando Norris by a tenth, with resurgent seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes taking third.

Carlos Sainz was fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of George Russell in the second Williams and Verstappen, whose late best lap was quick enough for pole before it was rubbed out after he exceeded track limits at Turn 19.

It was the 21st pole position of Leclerc’s career and gives him a chance of frustrating newly-crowned three-time champion Verstappen’s bid for a 50th career victory in Sunday’s race.

“I am very happy with my qualifying and to take pole position,” said Leclerc.

“It was a really good lap and the team did a great job. We had a very clean FP1, which is so important on these sprint weekends.”

Norris described his front-row start as a “bonus for the team.”

He said: “I think I was quick enough to get pole position. I know Charles said he made a few mistakes, but so did I! And anyway, I am happy with second nevertheless.”

Hamilton, who relished the performance of his car’s upgrades at one of his favorite circuits, said: “I love being here at this circuit and I love the country. This is such an incredibly challenging circuit and one of my favorites, up there with Silverstone.

“We’ve taken a step closer to these guys this weekend, thanks to everyone in the factory who have been pushing so hard. I will give it my best shot tomorrow.”

Behind a grumbling Verstappen, who complained on team radio, the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were seventh and eighth ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.

The session began in glorious sunshine with a track temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and the air at 35, conditions to challenge tires and cars at the Circuit of the Americas.

Leclerc set an early fastest lap before Verstappen and then Nico Hulkenberg took command, the German making the most of a major upgrade package for his Haas on home soil.

Both Ferraris then swept to the top with Sainz leading Leclerc by two-tenths ahead of Gasly’s Alpine, with everyone running on softs, before they began their second Q1 runs.

Sainz chose to save tires and miss a second run as Verstappen went top by almost half a second only to be outpaced by Hamilton, on new tires, who beat him by two-tenths. Norris was second.

At the bottom end, it was bad news for Aston Martin, despite an upgrade package, as both two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll failed to make the cut.

Alonso was 17th and eliminated from Q1 for the first time this year along with Hulkenberg, in his Haas, Stroll, 19th, and the Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Stroll had missed most of practice due to brake problems, which also afflicted Alonso. For the Canadian son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, it was a fifth consecutive Q1 flop.

In Q2, Mercedes set the pace until Verstappen seized the initiative in a close scrap that saw nine cars separated by less than four-tenths before their second runs saw Ferrari shine again.

Leclerc topped Verstappen ahead of Hamilton and Sainz while Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu and his Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Daniel Ricciardo, in the second Alpha Tauri, were knocked out.

All this left 10 cars from five teams in Q3’s shootout.

Leclerc topped the first runs ahead of Hamilton by 0.056 seconds with Verstappen third and Sainz fourth. Russell’s lap was deleted for exceeding track limits, leaving him 10th before the final showdown.

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden
Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
  • With the Brazilian out through injury for the foreseeable future, his teammates rally to a 1-0 home victory over Al-Khaleej that moves them three points clear at the top of the league
  • Al-Hilal receive boost as closest title rivals Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad draw 1-1, but after taking the lead struggle to put the game to bed with a second goal
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal this week lost Neymar to injury for the foreseeable future but at least they still have the formidable goal power of Aleksandar Mitrovic to count on.

And that proved to be enough for a 1-0 home victory over Al-Khaleej on Friday night that extended their lead at the top of the table to three points after the 10th game of the season.

Fans in Riyadh and Rio have been coming to terms with the distressing sight of Neymar being carried off the pitch during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday and the subsequent news that he requires surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Banners flew in the stands on Friday bearing the player’s image and the message “Return Stronger.”

If his team can maintain their winning ways so far this season, when he does return it could well be to a squad of champions. Boosted by the good news that closest title rivals Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad had drawn 1-1 in their match earlier in the evening, Al-Hilal knew that victory would move them three points clear at the top — and that is exactly what happened.

They went on the attack from the get-go. In the 14th minute, Malcom pushed the ball past the goalkeeper and it was rolling toward the net, but a sprinting Saeed Al-Hamsal just managed to get his body in the way. Soon after, Ruben Neves sent over a cross, only for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to head just wide.

In the end, it took the 18-time champions 30 minutes to break the deadlock with what was a typical goal from Serbian striker Mitrovic. A corner kick hung high and long in the air as it flew toward the far post. Goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari came off his line but could not get to it, and Mitrovic sent a looping header into the net.

Just before the break, the former Fulham forward sent a similar header, this time from a Michael cross, just over the bar, and the first half ended with Malcom missing a good close-range opportunity.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with even more attacks from Al-Hilal. Neves shot wide from a great position inside the area and then, just after the hour mark, Mitrovic showed his aerial prowess once more, but his powerful downward header drew a fine save from Al-Haidari.

Despite several more attempts, a second goal would just not come. Then, with 15 minutes remaining, the ball somehow found its way into the back of the net after Salem Al-Dawsari slid in at the right byline and guided the ball home, with the help of a deflection off the goalkeeper. However, the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play and the goal did not stand.

Al-Hilal might have felt a little frustrated by their inability to categorically put the game to bed with a second goal but, still, the three points were eventually secured, leaving the 18-time champions sitting pretty at the top of the league, albeit with some tough tests to come in the league, and in Asia, which they will have to face without Neymar.

Topics: Al-Hilal Aleksandar Mitrovic Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
Updated 20 October 2023
John Duerden
Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
  • The French striker guarantees goals wherever he goes and did just that in Buraidah
  • Going into the game, the defending champions were fourth, two points behind Al-Taawoun in the standings
Updated 20 October 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Karim Benzema grabbed the headlines on Friday but Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun shared the points with a 1-1 draw in this top of-the-table clash in the Roshn Saudi League.
The French striker guarantees goals wherever he goes and did just that in Buraidah, though perhaps not quite in the way that many expected as he netted for both teams.
Going into the game, the defending champions were fourth, two points behind Al-Taawoun in the standings and looking to bounce back from a blip in form that had seen a draw with Al-Fayha followed by a derby loss to Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli.
Ittihad took the lead midway through the first half.
It was made by Igor Coronado. The Brazilian was galloping down the right, had one look into a crowded penalty area and then picked out Benzema with a perfect cross and the current holder of the FIFA Ballon D’Or made it look easy — though it was far from it — to climb and head the ball home from close range for his fourth of the season in his eighth league appearance.
It was a welcome strike for Benzema as it was his first for more than a month, though injury has played a part, and also for Ittihad who had failed to find the net in their two previous league outings. Talk of a goal drought that was beginning to materialize has been put to bed.
After a bright start from Al-Taawoun, who would have gone top above Al-Hilal with victory as they had collected an impressive 22 points from the first nine games of the season, it quietened the fans but they were on their feet after 26 minutes.
There didn’t seem to be much danger when Alvaro Medran floated over a corner but there was Benzema, rising at the near post to head into his own net past the despairing dive of Marcelo Grohe.
The two goals reflected a finely balanced contest but the headlines very nearly went elsewhere as, on the stroke of half-time, Musa Barrow almost scored one of the goals of the season. The Gambian goal-getter was fully 35 meters from goal when he unleashed an unstoppable shot that beat Grohe but cannoned back off the crossbar. It would have been a spectacular strike and he was to hit the woodwork again in the second half.
After the restart, the game ebbed and flowed and both teams looked to turn one point into three. Brazilian goalkeepers Grohe and Mailson both played their part in ensuring that it ended all square.
It was a fitting scoreline and while it means that Ittihad have now not won in their past three league games, coach Nuno Santo should not be too disappointed at taking a point from a team that had won their previous eight league games at home. These days, a draw in Buraidah is a fine result indeed.
And the hosts have shown once again that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys. After the 2-0 win at Al-Nassr early in the season, Taawoun coach Pericles Chamusca was disappointed to lose an exciting game to Al-Ahli 3-2. It remains the only loss so far in this campaign.
Last season the team were capable of beating any other in the league but a lack of consistency meant a fifth-place finish. At the moment, however, they are picking up regular points and increasingly look like a force to be reckoned with as does Karim Benzema — at both ends of the pitch.

Topics: Karim Benzema Al-ittihad Al-Taawoun Roshn Saudi League

