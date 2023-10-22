You are here

  • Home
  • Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start

Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start
Children make up about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, living under constant bombardment with many packed into UN-run schools after fleeing their homes with little food or clean water. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4nrm

Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start

Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start
  • Lack of any safe place has created a general sense of fear and horror among the entire population
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

GAZA: Gaza’s children are showing ever more signs of trauma two weeks into Israel’s intense bombardment, parents and psychiatrists in the tiny, crowded enclave say, with no safe place to hide from the falling bombs and little prospect of respite.

Children make up about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, living under near constant bombardment with many packed into temporary shelters in UN-run schools after fleeing their homes with little food or clean water.

Israel is expected to launch a ground attack on Gaza shortly in response to a cross-border assault by Hamas fighters on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed more than 1,400 people, with a further 210 taken hostage.

“Children ... have started to develop serious trauma symptoms such as convulsions, bed-wetting, fear, aggressive behavior, nervousness, and not leaving their parents’ sides,” said Gaza psychiatrist Fadel Abu Heen.

More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, including more than 1,500 children, while 13,000 people have been injured according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Conditions in makeshift shelters in UN schools, where more than 380,000 people are camped out in hope of escaping the bombardment, only compound the problem.

There are sometimes 100 people sleeping in each classroom, which all require continuous cleaning. There is little electricity and water so bathrooms and toilets are very dirty.

“Our children suffer a lot at night. They cry all night, they pee themselves without meaning to and I don’t have time to clean up after them, one after the other,” said Tahreer Tabash, a mother of six children sheltering in a school.

Even there, they are not safe. Such schools have been hit several times, the UN has said, and Tabash has seen strikes hitting nearby buildings. When her children hear so much as a chair being moved, they jump in fear, she said.

“That lack of any safe place has created a general sense of fear and horror among the entire population and children are most impacted,” said Abu Heen.

“Some of them reacted directly and expressed their fears. Although they may need immediate intervention, they may be in a better state than the other kids who kept the horror and trauma inside them,” he said.

One house in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, is sheltering about 90 people including 30 under the age of 18, where they have to sleep in shifts for lack of space.

“When there’s an explosion or any target getting hit nearby they are always screaming, always frightened. We try to calm the younger ones, try telling them, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just fireworks’. But the older ones understand what’s going on,” said Ibrahim Al-Agha, an engineer sheltering in the house.

“They will need a lot of support mentally after this war finishes,” Agha said.

However, Gaza’s healthcare system was already over-stretched before this month’s war, which has pushed it to the brink of collapse, and mental health experts have long warned of the terrible toll that was already being exacted on children.

A 2022 report by aid group Save the Children found the psychosocial well-being of children in Gaza at “alarmingly low levels” after 11 days of fighting in 2021, leaving half of all Gaza children in need of support.

Mental health experts in Gaza have said there is no such thing there as post traumatic stress disorder because the trauma in the enclave is continuous, with repeated bouts of armed conflict stretching back nearly two decades.

Early on Saturday, after an Israeli airstrike destroyed a building in Gaza City, killing many of the Abo Akr family, a large group of children stood among those watching rescuers picking through the rubble for survivors and bodies.

As women nearby wailed and wept, the children stood watching, their faces showing nothing.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza children israeli attacks Gaza

Related

A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas
Middle-East
A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas
300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry
Middle-East
300 killed, mostly children and women, in Gaza on Saturday — Palestinian health ministry

Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque

Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque

Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque
  • Palestinian Red Crescent said at least one person was killed and three others wounded
  • Israeli military said the the compound belonged to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Updated 22 October 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli aircraft struck a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday that the military said was being used by militants to organize attacks, and Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed.

The Israeli air strike is at least the second in recent days to hit the West Bank, where violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a deadly Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.
Israel said the compound beneath Al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were responsible for attacks in recent months.
“Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, (who) were neutralized, were organizing an imminent terror attack,” the military said in a statement.
The military released images that it said showed an entrance to a bunker under the mosque. It also released a diagram that it said showed where militants had stored weapons there.
Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold, was the focus of a major Israeli military operation earlier this year.
Footage on social media, appearing to show the scene of the air strike, showed a gaping hole in one of the mosque’s exterior walls, surrounded by debris. Several dozen Palestinians are seen assessing the damage, as ambulance sirens blare in the background.
The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said at least one Palestinian was killed and three others injured. It had earlier said that two people were killed.
Residents of the camp said they received warnings from the Israeli military to stay away from the militants due to an impending incursion into the camp. They said the military did not specify a date.
Since the Oct. 7 Hamas rampage, which has drawn two weeks of lethal Israeli bombardment of Gaza, at least 84 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinian officials say.
On Thursday, Israel’s military said it raided and carried out an air strike in a refugee camp near the central city of Tulkarm. The military said the raid was aimed in part at apprehending suspects and confiscating weapons. Palestinians said at least 12 were killed.

Topics: War on Gaza Jenin refugee camp Al-Ansar Mosque Hamas-Israeli War 2023

Related

Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start
Middle-East
Children in Gaza traumatized by bombing with ground war to start
A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas
Middle-East
A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas

Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war

Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war
Updated 22 October 2023
AP
Follow

Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war

Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war
  • Sheikh Naim Kassem, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, said his group was affecting the course of the conflict by heating up the Lebanon-Israel border
  • He said Hezbollah's joining the war will keep three Israeli army divisions tied up in the north instead of preparing to fight in Gaza
Updated 22 October 2023
AP

BEIRUT: A top official with Hezbollah vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is “in the heart of the battle.”

The comments by Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, came as Israel shelled and made drone strikes in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah fired rockets and missiles toward Israel. Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, the highest daily toll since the violence began two weeks ago.

For Hezbollah, heating up the Lebanon-Israel border has a clear purpose, Kassem said: “We are trying to weaken the Israeli enemy and let them know that we are ready.” Hamas officials have said that if Israel starts a ground offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah will join the fighting.
Exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border have picked up in the two weeks since the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed over 1,400 civilians and soldiers in southern Israel. Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed more than 4,000 Palestinians.
There are concerns that Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a weapons arsenal consisting of tens of thousands of rockets and missiles as well as different types of drones, might try to open a new front in the Israel-Hamas war with a large-scale attack on northern Israel.
Kassem said his group, which is allied with Hamas, already was affecting the course of the conflict by heating up the Lebanon-Israel border and keeping three Israeli army divisions tied up in the north instead of preparing to fight in Gaza.
“Do you believe that if you try to crush the Palestinian resistance, other resistance fighters in the region will not act?” Kassem said in a speech Saturday during the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter. “We are in the heart of the battle today. We are making achievements through this battle.”
On Friday, the Israeli military announced the evacuation of a border city where three residents were wounded in the crossfire a day earlier.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone fired a missile on a valley in the Sejoud area, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Israeli border. Hezbollah did not immediately confirm the attack, but if true it would mark a major escalation as it is deep inside Lebanon and far from the border.
An Associated Press journalist in south Lebanon reported hearing loud explosions Saturday along the border, close to the Mediterranean coast.
Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli positions and also targeted an Israeli infantry force, “scoring direct hits.”
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported Israeli shelling of several villages and said a car took a direct hit in the village of Houla. On Saturday evening, shelling intensified around an Israeli army post across from the Lebanese village of Yaroun.
Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, raising the total of Lebanese militants killed to 19 since Oct. 7.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said a group of gunmen fired a shell into Israel and an Israeli drone was launched back toward them. A drone also was dispatched after another group of gunmen fired toward the Israeli town of Margaliot, Adraee said.
“Direct hits were scored in both strikes,” Adraee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hezbollah’s Kassem spoke about foreign dignitaries who visited Lebanon over the past two weeks asking Lebanese officials to convince the group not to take part in the latest Hamas-Israel battle. He said Hezbollah’s response to Lebanese officials was, “We are part of the battle.”
“We tell those who are contacting us, ‘Stop the (Israeli) aggression so that its (conflict) repercussions and possibility of expansion stops,’” Kassem said, referring to the officials who recently visited Beirut, including the foreign ministers of France and Germany.
Speaking about an expected Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, Kassem, said: “Our information are that the preparedness in Gaza by Hamas and resistance fighters will make (the) Israeli ground invasion their graveyard.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Sheikh Naim Kassem Hamas

Related

Hospitals in Beirut, southern Lebanon finalize emergency plans as war fears mount
Middle-East
Hospitals in Beirut, southern Lebanon finalize emergency plans as war fears mount
Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes
Middle-East
Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas

A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas
Updated 22 October 2023
AP
Follow

A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas

A tent camp for the displaced pops up in southern Gaza, reawakening old traumas
  • Scores of Palestinians have lost or fled their homes during Israeli bombardment prompted by cross-border Hamas attack
Updated 22 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: When the sun rose and the autumn heat baked the rotten debris on Gaza’s streets, Mohammed Elian emerged from the zipper hole of his new canvas home.

He — and hundreds of other Palestinians displaced by the latest war between Israel and Hamas — have crowded into a squalid tent camp in southern Gaza, an image that has brought back memories of their greatest trauma.

Last week after the Israeli military ordered Elian’s family, along with more than 1 million other Palestinians, to evacuate the north, the smartly dressed 35-year-old graphic designer from Gaza City ended up homeless in the city of Khan Younis, with few comforts but thin mattresses, solar-powered phone chargers and whatever clothes and pots he could squeeze into his friend’s car.

With nowhere else to go, Elian, his wife and four kids landed in the sprawling tent camp that cropped up this week as UN shelters overflowed in Gaza, where most people are already refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

“We have left behind everything, and we are not even safe,” Elian said from a nearby hospital where he searched for water to bring back to his kids, ages 4-10. The distant roar of airstrikes could be heard over the phone.

Scores of Palestinians have lost or fled their homes during the intense Israeli bombardment prompted by a bloody cross-border attack by Hamas militants nearly two weeks ago. 

The impromptu construction of the tent city in Khan Younis to help shelter them has elicited anger, disbelief and sorrow across the Arab world.

Row after row of white tents rise from the dusty parking lot. Children sit in the shade and play languidly with rocks. Men cut each other’s hair. 

Newly acquainted neighbors wait outside to receive their shared meal from UN workers — a couple of loaves of bread and cans of tuna or beans.

“These images are something that the Arab world cannot accept,” said Daoud Kuttab, a Palestinian journalist in Jordan.

Scenes of Palestinians hastily setting up UN tents are dredging up painful memories of the mass exodus that Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or “catastrophe.” 

In the months before and during the 1948 war, an estimated 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from what is now Israel. Many expected to return when the war ended.

Seventy-five years later, those temporary tents in the West Bank, Gaza and neighboring Arab countries have become permanent cinderblock homes.

“1948 is immediately brought to mind when Palestinians in Gaza are told to flee, it’s immediately brought to mind when you see those images (of tents),” said Rashid Khalidi, a professor of Arab studies at Columbia University. “Palestinian writers have etched this into the Arab consciousness.”

The UN Palestinian refugee agency said the camp is not permanent. It said that the agency distributed tents and blankets to dozens of displaced families in Khan Younis who couldn’t fit in other UN facilities “to protect them from the rain and provide dignity and privacy.” 

Gaza already is home to eight permanent camps, which over the years have turned into crowded rundown urban neighborhoods.

But regional anxiety over the Khan Younis tents and Israeli evacuation warnings has grown, adding fuel to the huge, angry protests surging in Mideast capitals over the war in Gaza that began on Oct. 7, when Hamas mounted its raid that killed 1,400 Israelis. 

Since then, Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed more than 4,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Many of the victims are women and children.

“It’s very worrisome for the government of Jordan,” Kuttab, said of the wave of displaced Palestinians. “They don’t want to see even a hint of this idea.”

Protests in the kingdom of Jordan, home to a large population of people descended from Palestinian refugees, have rocked the capital, drawing thousands of demonstrators with an intensity unseen in years.

Elian has been so stressed about where to sleep and get food he said he hasn’t had time to fret over the symbolism. 

He and his family tried sheltering in one of the crowded UN schools, but the conditions were “horrific,” he said — no space to sleep, no privacy. At least here he can close his tent flap.

“We are living from one moment to the next,” he said. “We try not to think about what comes next — how or when we’ll go home.”

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Israel Palestinians

Related

Hamas official says group ‘well aware’ of consequences of attack on Israel, Palestinian liberation comes with ‘sacrifices’ video
Middle-East
Hamas official says group ‘well aware’ of consequences of attack on Israel, Palestinian liberation comes with ‘sacrifices’
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says
Middle-East
Israel doesn’t plan to control ‘life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas, defense minister says

Hospitals in Beirut, southern Lebanon finalize emergency plans as war fears mount

Hospitals in Beirut, southern Lebanon finalize emergency plans as war fears mount
Updated 21 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Hospitals in Beirut, southern Lebanon finalize emergency plans as war fears mount

Hospitals in Beirut, southern Lebanon finalize emergency plans as war fears mount
  • Analysts warn that tit-for-tat escalation along the border could develop into a war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, prompting hospitals in Beirut
Updated 21 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli army in recent days have caused widespread damage to civilian properties in Lebanon’s border area, with hospitals in the capital and southern region finalizing emergency plans in case of war.

Israeli bombardment on Friday evening and Saturday damaged many houses in border towns, as well as power grids.

Sirens were sounded more than once in many Israeli settlements along the Blue Line after they were evacuated, according to Israeli media.

Explosions were heard in Tyre and Bint Jbeil, after Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted guided rockets launched from Lebanon.

Heavy Israeli shelling mainly targeted the Shebaa Farms area on Saturday afternoon.

Photos on social media showed the magnitude of the destruction to the house of the mayor of the Rab Al-Thalathine border village. Footage also revealed the extent of damage to the electricity grid in the Burj Al-Moulouk town.

Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the UN forces in Lebanon, said that UNIFIL “remains fully committed to their mission represented by restoring stability in southern Lebanon, and are doing their utmost to prevent the escalation of hostilities.”

Tenenti said that the head of mission and force commander, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, is inspecting the operational region to assess the situation and listen to peacekeepers’ concerns.

Analysts warn that tit-for-tat escalation along the border could develop into a war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, prompting hospitals in Beirut and the south to implement a precautionary emergency plan under the direction of the Ministry of Health.

A Beirut hospital official told Arab News that her site has “completed its plan and we have opened a special route for ambulances transporting the wounded.”

She added: “We have allocated zones of different colors to receive the wounded depending on the severity of their case. We have also secured human, logistical and pharmaceutical staff.”

People are fleeing towns adjacent to the Blue Line toward safer regions.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the country remain closed until further notice.

In Tyre — a southern city 22 km away from the border region of Ras Al-Naqoura — more than 1,500 Lebanese and Syrian families are believed to be scattered across accommodation centers set up inside schools.

Hundreds of Lebanese families have chosen to move to other regions in Chouf, Mount Lebanon, Metn and Beirut.

In July 2006, a war between Israel and Hezbollah broke out, killing more than 1,200 Lebanese and injuring 4,400, mostly civilians. On the Israeli side, the war claimed the lives of 160 people, mostly soldiers. The 30-day conflict prompted about 1 million Lebanese to flee their towns and caused unprecedented material damage, especially to Dahieh, known as the “southern suburb” of Beirut.

Walid Jumblatt, former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, voiced concerns that “Lebanon may not be able to escape the possibility of a widening circle of war.”

Jumblatt said he was working with the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, his son Taymour Jumblatt, to “make the necessary logistical efforts to accommodate those displaced from areas that could be targeted in the event of an Israeli attack.”

He added: “The Druze-dominated villages of the mountain will be open to everyone, Shiite or Sunni or Christian.”

The Lebanese public are divided over whether the country should be dragged into the Israel-Hamas conflict. Some categorically refuse to be involved in a war where their chances of victory are slim, while others support the Palestinian cause and argue for their country to enter the conflict.

Due to the economic crisis Lebanon has grappled with since 2019, displaced people are struggling to make ends meet.

Rabab, a resident of Beirut’s southern suburb, said that war “means that my husband will lose his income as a taxi driver.”

She added: “My relatives cannot host me and my family, as they also need help. We are worried about the possibility of a war, which could probably be harsher than the previous war.”

Ali Tabaja, head of the Lebanese union of tourism syndicates, said: “Some people in many regions are taking advantage of the crisis by increasing the prices of apartments and guest houses for no reason, just because some of our people are subject to the Israeli aggression in the southern border regions and are looking for safer places.”

Tabaja urged Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar and the hotel syndicate “to issue directions prohibiting people from increasing prices and taking advantage of displaced people.”

Topics: Lebanon Israeli military Hezbollah Beirut

Related

Lebanon national carrier halves flights amid fears of war
Middle-East
Lebanon national carrier halves flights amid fears of war
Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes
Middle-East
Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

Video showing Kuwaiti students carrying guns in apparent support for Hamas slammed on social media

Video showing Kuwaiti students carrying guns in apparent support for Hamas slammed on social media
Updated 22 October 2023
Follow

Video showing Kuwaiti students carrying guns in apparent support for Hamas slammed on social media

Video showing Kuwaiti students carrying guns in apparent support for Hamas slammed on social media
Updated 22 October 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A video showing students at a school in Kuwait carrying fake guns and parading around a courtyard in an apparent display of support for the Hamas militant group in Gaza has been slammed on social media.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida on Thursday published a clip lasting nearly a minute-and-a-half featuring students from several schools in the country demonstrating their solidarity for Palestine as part of a nationwide initiative called for by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry had issued a statement for schools to show support for Palestine during morning assemblies by organizing activities and exhibitions that educated students about the cause.

The first 30 seconds of the video appeared to be filmed at a school for boys, where a group of students dressed in black, and wearing the kufiya to hide their faces, were seen carrying fake guns and marching in a courtyard surrounded by yellow smoke.

In a post, X user Muhammad Ahmed Al-Mulla said: “I will not address the minister of education, I will address two people: the first, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the second, the Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

“What are these farces in government institutions that have reached schools? Fake weapons, military alignment, and playing the role of an external militia.”

Al-Mulla added that the film clip just lacked, “the Hezbollah flag flying with the yellow smoke.”

Another user, qx77, said: “It is normal for them to sympathize with Palestine, but Kuwaiti intelligence must monitor those in charge of this school.”

Ibrahim Al-Zaabi described it as an “unfortunate educational scene.” Abdul Hadi Al-Ahbabi said: “What are these ideas that are being planted in school children?”

Emirati academic Dr. Talal Alharthi said: “My sense now of the danger of the Palestinian factions to the Arab Gulf region has increased more than before.

“Be careful, as the policy of Palestinianization in the Gulf has begun to spread and increase more than before, and I fear that it is an Iranian plan to strike the cultural foundation of our Gulf.”

Topics: Kuwait Second Nakba Hamas Gaza Palestine students War on Gaza

Related

Kuwaiti schoolchildren demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians
Middle-East
Kuwaiti schoolchildren demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians
Kuwait crown prince receives Saudi FM
Middle-East
Kuwait crown prince receives Saudi FM

Latest updates

Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion
Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion
Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
Populist right on course to sweep Swiss polls
Nice edge 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France
Nice edge 10-man Marseille 1-0 to go top in France
Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center
Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque
Israeli military says ‘terror operatives’ killed in air strike on compound under West Bank mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.