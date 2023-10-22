You are here

Pollard's late penalty sends South Africa into Rugby World Cup final

Pollard’s late penalty sends South Africa into Rugby World Cup final
South Africa's flyhalf Handre Pollard scores a penalty kick during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup semifinal match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters
Pollard’s late penalty sends South Africa into Rugby World Cup final

Pollard’s late penalty sends South Africa into Rugby World Cup final
  • Pollard’s 78th-minute penalty earns 16-15 victory
  • England had led 15-6 after dominant display
  • South Africa to face New Zealand in final
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: Replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa somehow found a way to get past a dominant England on Saturday and claim a 16-15 victory that sent them into a World Cup final against fellow triple champions New Zealand.

The defending champions looked on the verge of defeat as England’s kicking game kept them pegged back in their own half on a rainy Paris night and earned a 15-6 lead, But they hit back with a try by RG Snyman before replacement Pollard landed a penalty from almost on the halfway line to snatch victory.

It was a second successive single-point victory for the Springboks after they beat France 29-28 and means the two superpowers of the sport will meet in the final for the second time, after South Africa triumphed on home soil in 1995 in their first appearance at the tournament.

“It was really ugly but that is what champions are made of,” said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

“Credit to England. They were written off before the World Cup but pulled themselves together and showed who they are. They are not a team you take lightly but to my team, we found a way to fight back into the game.”

For most of Saturday’s match, it looked as if it would be the 2019 runners-up returning to the final. Coach Steve Borthwick had promised he had a plan to unsettle the world champions but there was nothing radical about their approach as they kicked relentlessly in the rain and outplayed the Springboks in the air.

That early control earned Owen Farrell two penalty opportunities, both of which he slotted for a 6-0 lead.

Manie Libbok landed one for the Springboks but looked off the pace and was replaced by Pollard after 31 minutes, who soon landed a penalty.

England, however, maintained their disciplined approach, gaining ground from their deep kicking, and another Farrell penalty gave them a deserved 12-6 halftime lead.

England, widely written off and 5-1 outsiders despite winning five successive games from the easier side of the draw, stretched their lead to 15-6 with a brilliant 47-meter Farrell drop goal and an upset looked likely.

HEAVY PRICE

With half an hour to go all the South African replacements were on as their coaches desperately sought to find a foothold, though England were to pay a heavy price for their failure to turn their dominance into any more points.

Since beating South Africa in the pool stage in 2003, England have now lost five successive World Cup games against them and not managed a single try, but even another penalty might have made the difference on Saturday.

The Springboks had barely been out of their half before a superb touchfinder by Pollard enabled Snyman to charge over for the only try of the match.

Pollard converted to close to within two points 10 minutes from time but it was still England making most of the running until they conceded a scrum penalty with three minutes to go.

Pollard, called up to the squad midway through the tournament to replace injured hooker Malcolm Marx, duly slotted it with minimum of fuss.

It was the first time South Africa had led and they defended England’s final assaults strongly until a knock-on ended the challenge.

“We came here believing we would win and the players deserve enormous credit for that,” said Borthwick.

“We have a very smart group of players that are learning very quickly because we have had to do it very quickly. The opposition have had four years and we have had four months. That is why the players deserve enormous credit.”

Topics: 2023 Rugby World Cup rugby Handre Pollard

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal
  • Manager Howe gave a rest to top scorer Alexander Isak and PSG night hero Miguel Almiron at St. James’ Park
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: In August, Eddie Howe fell in love with Sandro Tonali, now he hopes the Italian knows just how much Newcastle United cares.

The slick, skilled showing against Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season had Howe head over heels and fans believing Magpies’ transfer chiefs had unearthed a world class gem.

Now, in tougher times, with his biggest battles potentially ahead of him, Tonali was thrust forward by his peers to take the praise and adulation of a fan base still in shock that their star summer signing could be set for a lengthy ban, if Italian authorities come down hard on his alleged illegal betting activities.

Tonali may well find out his fate this week. But even if it results in a ban, the 23-year-old should be in no doubt he has the Geordie nation behind him, according to Howe.

“A big thank you from me to our supporters. That reception at the end today was incredible and it was emotional,” said the head coach.

“He’s going through an incredibly emotional time and the supporters reacted how I hoped they would. I could feel the love between him and them and that will do him the world of good, he’ll feel much better.

“We don’t know what’s ahead for him. He very much wanted to play and perform for sure. There was no decision to make for me, I could see that from how he’s trained so there wasn’t a part of me that went ‘he’s not ready to play football’ it was just about introducing him at the right time and I thought he did well after he came on. Hopefully this is a step forward to him for moving forward in his life.”

If found to have broken rules, Tonali could face a ban of up to three years, which could essentially bring an end to his Newcastle career right in its infancy. Howe, though, is in no mood to speculate.

“I’ve got no idea (Tonali timescale). It’s not something I’m dealing with on a day-to-day basis. I’m hearing little snippets, but I can’t give you that information,” said Howe, following the club’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“Let’s wait and see, but yes, I think the hardest part is ahead regardless of what happens. Immediately, you get a lot of attention and people are talking about the situation. He’s had the love of the supporters today, but that’s difficult to maintain over a long period of time. Who knows what’s ahead? I just think it’s great for him to know he’s got the support, not just of the senior management at the football club and the manager, but also the support of the supporters, and they’re the most important people.”

Tonali was the talk of English football this week, but he was far from the main event at St. James’ Park.

Goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle climb into the European places in the Premier League. And it was Murphy, so often a forgotten man in this squad, who grabbed the headlines post-match.

Howe was full of praise for the winger, who scored once and set up two in only his second start of the campaign.

He said: “Before I came here, Jacob had some difficult moments, but you have to keep coming back. You have to be really resilient, you have to keep turning up, and I believe that if you do the right things off the pitch, then eventually you’ll show the right things on the pitch.

“For me, he’s just been that model of consistency in his approach and attitude. It’s great to see someone who puts that work in rewarded with an opportunity, and then it’s all about taking that opportunity. He’s done that, and it’s great to see.”

Howe gave a rest to top scorer Alexander Isak and PSG night hero Miguel Almiron at St. James’ Park to allow the likes of Murphy and Wilson gametime. He’s likely to turn to both on Wednesday night when Borussia Dortmund are in town.

“You need that squad. We were well aware going into the season the amount of games we were going to have and the schedule we were going to have to negotiate,” Howe said.

“There was always the possibility of injuries and suspensions, and we’ve already seen that happen. In the short period of time we’ve had this season, we’ve already seen it’s going to be a huge physical demand. You have to have players waiting, and the key thing is that while they might be waiting, they have to be ready. Jacob is always ready, and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United

Saudi First Division League holds general meeting to review recent proposals

Saudi First Division League holds general meeting to review recent proposals
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi First Division League holds general meeting to review recent proposals

Saudi First Division League holds general meeting to review recent proposals
  • During the meeting, the Elections Committee was also formed
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi First Division League (FDL) Clubs Association held a meeting on Saturday to review recent proposals and new initiatives for the divison.

Saudi First Division League has launched live commentary for football fans at matches.

The initiative was used for the first time during Al-Najma Saudi’s 2-1 win over Al-Arabi in the FDL’s seventh round on Oct. 2.

The report presented other initiatives at the meeting, which included the identity of the new league ball, the musical identity, the adoption of preference awards and social responsibility awards.

During the meeting, the Elections Committee was also formed, which will supervise all stages of the electoral process for the next board of directors until the date of holding the electoral organization before the end of the mandate of the designated board.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the General Assembly also approved the audited financial statements according to the external financial auditor’s report.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi First Division League

Ronaldo ‘special’ sends Al-Nassr third

Ronaldo ‘special’ sends Al-Nassr third
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden
Ronaldo ‘special’ sends Al-Nassr third

Ronaldo ‘special’ sends Al-Nassr third
  • Spectacular free-kick seals comeback victory, sparking jubilation among home fans
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Nassr fans displayed a “GOAT 7” tifo after a Cristiano Ronaldo “special” gave their team a vital 2-1 win at home to Damac on Saturday to go into third place in the Roshn Saudi League.

It had been looking gloomy as the Riyadh giants were a goal down at the break, but two goals in quick succession early in the second half, with Ronaldo scoring a spectacular free-kick to put his team in front, resulted in a victory that was celebrated wildly by the home fans.

While Damac had started the season slowly, they were looking for a third successive league win. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, wanted to return to winning ways after the 2-2 draw with Abha last time around ended a run of six successive league victories.

But this was always going to be a tough task. Coach Luis Castro was without Nawaf Al-Aqidi in goal and center-back Ali Lajami. Both picked up injuries while on international duty for Saudi Arabia, while Marcelo Brozovic did the same with Croatia and Sultan Al-Ghannam was suspended. 

Ronaldo, who played his 200th game for Portugal during the international break, was there, of course, and it took him just five minutes to put the ball in the net as he controlled a free-kick from deep deftly and then shot home, but he was adjudged to have been offside. It was a sign that the league’s leading goalscorer was in the mood.

The game settled down with Abdullah Al-Khaibari forcing a save from Moustapha Zeghba with a shot from outside the area as the visiting defense backed off.

Then Damac were in front with a perfect counter-attacking goal on the stroke of half-time. Nicolae Stanciu picked up the ball deep inside his own half, though Al-Nassr appealed for a foul on Ronaldo. The Romanian then floated a long pass over the backline for Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, who outpaced the men in yellow and slotted home from just outside the area past the diving Raghed Najjar.

There was renewed energy as the Yellows came out after the break, and within eight minutes Anderson Talisca equalized.

Not long before Ronaldo had sent a free-kick wide and most expected him to have a second attempt, but it was Talisca who nipped in quickly to send a low left-footed shot around the wall and into the near bottom corner with the surprised goalkeeper scrambling unsuccessfully to get across his line in time. Shortly after, Talisca then headed against the bar from close range.

It did not matter, as Ronaldo put Al-Nassr ahead before the hour. This was another free-kick, and while all knew the Portuguese star was going to take it, nobody could prevent a perfect shot curling into the top corner to give Zeghba no chance. 

That was goal number 11 of the season for the five-time Ballon D’Or winner and, not for the first time in recent months, his name was chanted by thousands of home fans and the tifos were there for all to see. Nothing after could come close to that delight, though Najjar saved a 96th-minute free kick, but there had been enough to enjoy for anyone associated with Al-Nassr to appreciate.

Al-Nassr are now on 22 points after 10 games, one behind Al-Taawoun in second and four off leaders Al-Hilal, though there is still a long way to go.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Saudi jockey aces 100 km endurance race in France

Saudi jockey aces 100 km endurance race in France
Updated 21 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi jockey aces 100 km endurance race in France

Saudi jockey aces 100 km endurance race in France
  • Razan Al-Rajhi is riding high after completing a 100 km endurance race in France
Updated 21 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi jockey Razan Al-Rajhi is riding high after completing a 100 km endurance race in France — less than a year after taking to the saddle.

And her achievement in Le Pertre was recently celebrated at an event organized by the Al-Sarim Al-Battar Academy at its stable in Janadriyah, on the northern outskirts of Riyadh.

The academy offers a program dedicated to training female jockeys.

Al-Rajhi told Arab News: “The endurance race in France was challenging, but I was determined to demonstrate that Saudi women are capable of achieving anything.”

Just 11 months ago, Al-Rajhi did not know how to ride a horse but was determined to learn. She raced twice in Bahrain before applying for the event in France, where she qualified and earned her first star.

More than 60 riders from Europe also took part.

Al-Rajhi leads a team of 15 girls. She said: “As beginners in this field, we support and inspire each other. My girls work hard, push themselves, and I’m proud of their dedication.”

For world cup race qualification, she must now complete 120 km for her second star, and 160 km for her third.

Hatem Hassanein, an international referee, coach, and academy owner, said Al-Rajhi, the only Arab female participant in the championship, amazed jockeys, participants, and judges with her skills.

“I teach girls to ride horses while also helping them build bravery and commitment,” he added.

Al-Rajhi is preparing for the 2024 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla, an international endurance racing world cup.

Topics: equestrian Saudi Arabia France

Buttler says England have ‘no room for error’ after South Africa thrashing 

Buttler says England have ‘no room for error’ after South Africa thrashing 
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
Buttler says England have ‘no room for error’ after South Africa thrashing 

Buttler says England have ‘no room for error’ after South Africa thrashing 
  • The Proteas piled up 399-7 after Buttler sent them in to bat in Mumbai on Saturday 
  • England, having conceded their highest one-day international total, collapsed to 170 
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: England captain Jos Buttler accepted the champions “have no room for error from here on in” at the World Cup after a record 229-run defeat by South Africa. 

The Proteas piled up 399-7 after Buttler sent them into bat in Mumbai on Saturday, with Heinrich Klaasen defying the hot and humid conditions at the Wankhede Stadium to post a gutsy hundred. 

England, having conceded their highest one-day international total, then collapsed to 170 as they suffered what was also their record loss at this level. 

They have now lost three of their first four games — a nine-wicket hammering by New Zealand and shock defeat by Afghanistan also on their record — with another defeat likely to scupper their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. 

“It certainly leaves us in a tough position,” said Buttler, whose side next play Sri Lanka on Thursday. 

“There’s no room for error from here on in. 

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult. We haven’t left ourselves any margin from this point in. But we’ll keep the belief. We’ll sit down and go again.” 

England’s bowlers were powerless to resist as Klaasen (109) and Marco Jansen (75 not out) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 151 in just 77 balls. 

Faced with an enormous chase, England’s batsmen felt compelled to go for their shots against a proven South Africa pace attack. 

But there was still something alarming about the way in which they were dismissed in 22 overs. 

“I think it’s obvious that we’re not performing to our best,” said Buttler. 

“It’s my job as captain, along with the rest of the team, to work out how we can get back to playing that brand of cricket, playing to our potential and getting back to our best. 

“It certainly won’t be anyone giving up or having those kind of thoughts. We’ll just have to dust ourselves down and stick our chests out and go again.” 

Saturday’s result might have been different had Buttler opted to bat first after winning the toss. 

As it was, his decision to field exposed the whole of England’s XI to the energy-sapping conditions, with the temperature soaring to 36 degrees. 

“With hindsight, with the physicality of that innings, potentially batting first would have been a better decision,” Buttler said. 

“It’s a decision I took at the time. I thought it was the right one and I still believe if we were chasing 340, 350, we would have done really well in those conditions.” 

Topics: #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023

