Saudi banks’ residential loans surge in August as apartments gain prominence

RIYADH: Saudi banks’ new residential mortgage lending recorded a 31.7 percent growth in August compared to July, according to the apex bank.
The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, recently revealed that mortgage lending to houses, apartments and lands rose to SR7.14 billion ($1.9 billion) in August from SR5.43 billion in July.
The remarkable growth observed in apartment lending is particularly intriguing, as the banks injected SR1.78 billion into them in August, reflecting a robust 45 percent surge over July.
This upswing has been especially noteworthy, as it had witnessed a slowdown in the preceding months.
It came at a pivotal juncture, coinciding with the Shoura Council’s call for a review of policies by the Real Estate Development Fund to benefit the public. The implications of these changes are expected to significantly impact the housing market and open new avenues for citizens to fulfill their homeownership dreams.
“The increase in apartment financing by Saudi banks compared to house financing is due to the increase in prices of houses and private villas compared to the prices of apartments, which has made villas and houses unaffordable to average-income individuals,” said Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and financial analyst.
New mortgage lending to people buying houses in August also posted a 27.45 percent increment to SR5 billion compared to the earlier month.
Meanwhile, financing for land acquisition recorded a 32.43 percent jump for the month under review to SR399 million.
Notably, financing of houses still dominates Saudi banks’ new residential mortgage landscape, constituting a 70 percent share in August.
While apartments comprised 25 percent of the pie, land financing held the remaining 5 percent.
However, the lending dynamics shift when it comes to finance companies.
In the past, lending for houses held a 70-80 percent share of total new mortgages granted by finance companies.
However, this scenario shifted in July 2021, when this share dipped to 66 percent. This trend continued to evolve, culminating in a significant drop to just 35 percent in August 2023.
Apartment financing now takes the lead among finance companies, commanding a substantial 57.6 percent share of the total new residential mortgage market.
Finance companies channeled SR177 million into apartment financing in August, compared to SR106 million for house financing.
These shifting dynamics suggest a noteworthy change in the lending landscape, highlighting the growing popularity of apartment ownership among Saudi citizens.
The dynamics of lending in the real estate sector, including apartment versus housing lending, can be influenced by various factors and market conditions.
Saudi Arabia has been investing in urban development and city planning. As cities grow and modernize, there may be an emphasis on apartment complexes.
Investment infrastructure and amenities in urban areas can make apartments more attractive to potential homebuyers and renters.
Apartments are often more affordable than single-family houses, making them an attractive option for first-time homebuyers or those with limited budgets.
On the other hand, changes in demographics, such as a growing number of young professionals or expatriate workers in urban areas, may drive demand for apartments, which are often more suitable for smaller households.
According to Hafiz, the growing availability of apartments in the market has made them more accessible to people than purchasing a house.
“Conversely, shifts in lifestyle preferences and a cultural acceptance of apartment living have had a favorable impact on the demand for and desire to live in apartments,” he added.
Furthermore, he added that opting for an apartment over a house can result in cost savings on financing, particularly given the current high-interest rates.
Reforming the housing sector in Saudi Arabia and improving the access of Saudi families to housing that meets their needs is a significant element of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The Vision states: “Housing is the fundamental asset capable of shaping and influencing the vibrancy of families, communities, and broader society.”
Card-based transactions in August rise spurred by digital payment rush
Saudi Arabia’s goal to transition to a cashless society encourages the use of electronic payment methods, including MADA cards
Updated
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s spending through point-of-sales terminals in August increased 10 percent to SR54.6 billion ($14.56 billion) compared to the year-ago period, according to the apex bank.
The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, said that the key objective of the Financial Development Program is to promote digital payment solutions in transforming the Kingdom into reaching 70 percent non-cash payments by 2025.
Mobile phone payments recorded an 18 percent growth in August to SR19.5 billion compared to SR16.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.
On the other hand, purchases using cards in August touched SR31.7 billion — almost SR2 billion over the same month last year.
E-commerce transactions using MADA cards in August surged 27.4 percent to SR14.4 billion against the respective month in 2022.
The Kingdom’s goal to transition to a cashless society encourages the use of electronic payment methods, including MADA cards.
MADA cards are often used for receiving government payments, including salaries, social benefits and subsidies. The digitization of government payments has further boosted card usage and sales value.
MADA cards are commonly used at ATMs for cash withdrawals and balance inquiries. As the number of ATMs increases, so does the usage of MADA cards.
However, the SAMA’s ATM statistics reveal that the teller machines fell by 274 compared to August 2022, showing a negative trend looming for the past six months.
While the gain in MADA card utility may seem counterintuitive to the decline in ATMs, several factors emerging in the country’s financial landscape can explain the trend.
The increase in MADA card usage may be driven by an increasing number of individuals and businesses shifting toward electronic payments, including online purchases, bill payments and fund transfers, which reduces the need for physical ATM withdrawals.
Another factor could be the prevalence of contactless payment technology that allows individuals to make quick and secure transactions using their MADA cards without physically inserting them into a card reader.
This aspect has become popular for small-value purchases, reducing the reliance on ATMs.
While the number of ATMs may decrease, the overall trend suggests a shift toward digital and card-based payments whereby Saudis are increasingly comfortable with electronic transactions and use the teller machines less frequently for cash withdrawals.
Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan show their brotherly love at the UN WTO meeting
KSA joins 150 countries for the 25th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization in Samarkand
Updated 22 October 2023
Jasmine Bager
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan: The quaint historic town of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which was founded in the 7th century BC, sprung into life this week when high-level delegates, ministers and distinguished guests from more than 150 countries came together for the 25th session of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization. Held between Oct. 16-20, the Saudi presence was evident throughout the festivities.
On a sunny Samarkand day – after a rainy night – it was announced that Diriyah Co. from Saudi Arabia would officially join the UNWTO as an affiliate member, in a significant move towards fostering global tourism collaboration and advancing the Kingdom’s tourism sector globally. Affiliate Members normally form an integral part of the UNWTO Membership and significantly contribute to a more sustainable, innovative, and collaborative global sector.
As an affiliate member, Diriyah Co. issued a statement announcing it “would actively engage with UNWTO and its global network to collaborate on initiatives, share insights, and support the organization’s mission of making tourism a force for positive change around the world.”
It added: “This partnership is set to enhance the cultural exchange, heritage preservation, and sustainable tourism efforts undertaken by Diriyah Co.”
The company also stated that the collaboration would facilitate discussions on sustainability, innovation and inclusivity in the tourism sector, all of which are essential components of its ongoing efforts to transform the historic city of Diriyah into a vibrant tourist destination.
Diriyah Co.’s affiliation with the UNWTO would also be seen as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s global commitment to advancing the tourism industry globally as well as promoting responsible travel and preserving the world’s cultural and historical heritage.
Under the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Diriyah giga-project has been in alignment with the UN’ Sustainable Development Goals since its start, as it primarily focused on urban regeneration and sustainable development in the area often seen as the birthplace of the Kingdom.
The Diriyah Project, a flagship initiative within Vision 2030, has been central to the Kingdom’s transformation agenda. The $63.2 billion investment pipeline has added around $18.6 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product and is estimated to create 178,000 direct jobs. It also aims to attract 50 million visitors a year by 2030.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb – who also serves as chairman of Diriyah Gate Development Authority – was present at the General Assembly, and said: “Tourism connects people, cultures, and economies. In our shared global future, tourism plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability, collaboration and economic prosperity. Because of this, I am absolutely delighted that Diriyah is an Affiliate Member of the UNWTO – marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global tourism collaboration.”
Secretary-General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili added: “Diriyah’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism aligns seamlessly with UNWTO’s mission. This affiliation is a testament to the Kingdom’s dedication to making tourism a force for positive change globally, and I look forward to the invaluable contributions Diriyah Co. will bring to our international network. There is only one Diriyah.”
This was not the first mention of the Kingdom during the UNWTO.
In a video announcement, the audience at the UNWTO General Assembly was treated to a clip regarding the new Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality.
“One of the first initiatives of the UNWTO’s regional office (in Riyadh) was to develop the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality – dedicated to supporting the ambitions of the new generation of tourism leaders,” Basmah Al-Mayman told Arab News. Al-Mayman is the Middle East regional director at the UNWTO, and the first national from a Gulf Cooperation Council country to become director of that department since the agency was established more than three decades ago.
Al-Mayman, who was also present at the event, said that an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom and the UNWTO to develop this groundbreaking e-learning platform. As a result, this established the first tourism academy in Riyadh – and the first such dedicated space in the region. It would “aspire to be the largest multicultural educational environment in the world and a leading global center of excellence, redefining tourism and hotel education,” she added.
Meanwhile, in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, strengthening relations between the two countries has been morphing from within for some time.
“Over these two years, Saudi-Uzbek relations have reached a new level of unprecedented development and progress. The Saudi-Uzbek relations can be described as exemplary,” the Kingdom’s ambassador to the Asian country, Yousef Saleh Algahrah Al-Otaibi, told Arab News. He was also present at the event.
He recalled the historic visit in 2022 when the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, traveled to the Kingdom and met with the Crown Prince. During that visit, many agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed – both at the government level and at the private sector level. President Mirziyoyev also visited the Kingdom again in 2023, which has pushed both countries to an even stronger position in bilateral relations.
He also mentioned how the two countries have been giving each other power – literally.
“The Saudi ACWA Power is the largest company investing in the field of electricity and renewable energy sources; the company’s investments in Uzbekistan will reach $15 billion, so the company’s investments will become the largest outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Otaibi added.
ACWA Power has also contributed significantly to the modernization of Uzbekistan’s infrastructure.
Al-Otaibi’s next plan is to seek cooperation with officials in Uzbekistan to create suitable conditions to attract fresh Saudi investments in the country. One promising avenue is the Islamic Development Bank, and the ambassador mentioned how it already plays a vital role in providing loans for the implementation of vital projects exceeding $2 billion.
“This is an important role of the bank in Uzbekistan, and it aims to contribute to the modernization of the infrastructure of Uzbekistan. I also would like to praise the role of the Saudi Development Fund; it has provided more than SR1 billion ($270 million) in the form of soft loans for vital projects,” Al-Otaibi told Arab News.
The ambassador affectionately referred to the blossoming friendship as “the two brotherly countries.”
He added: “Our countries are attaching great importance to the tourism sector and to its role in the economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects. Uzbekistan is modernizing its facilities and developing tourist places.”
He mentioned how Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism’s physical presence in Samarkand for the UNWTO sessions demonstrated the Kingdom’s strong commitment to strengthening its travel ties, as well as investments, in the country.
“Uzbekistan is the historical, Islamic and scientific center of Central Asia. It is rich with its great Islamic heritage; it is where great scientists were born and who made a significant contribution to the enrichment of religious sciences, such as Imam Al-Bukhari, Al-Tirmizi, Al-Biruni, Al-Khorezmi, and others,” said the ambassador.
On the same day as the start of the UNWTO General Assembly on Oct. 16, Saudi’s leading low-cost airline, Flynas, upgraded its direct flight route to Uzbekistan. Initially, the company offered limited direct flights from Tashkent to Riyadh starting in 2021. This week, it changed its route and increased the frequency. Also, flights will go from Tashkent directly to Jeddah.
These moves will significantly increase the number of religious tourists.
“The direct flights between the two countries have reached more than 20 in a week. Five flights between Tashkent and Jeddah, three flights between Namangan and Jeddah — in addition to the flights from Uzbek Airlines. This will increase the number of Umrah pilgrims and those traveling for work,” Al-Otaibi said.
Early next year, things will get even easier for Saudi nationals to visit Uzbekistan.
“Citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will no longer need any visas to enter Uzbekistan, starting from Jan. 1, 2024. This will enable our welcomed guests from the Kingdom to remain in Uzbekistan for a month-long duration and we invite them to explore our rich land with its enriching Islamic history,” Anvar Abdukhalimov from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News.
Also announced at this week’s UNWTO’s General Assembly – which happens every two years – it was revealed that Saudi Arabia would host the 26th session in 2025.
Fund is ready to provide support to countries when they are in need
Updated 21 October 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Affirming its commitment to ensure a sustainable future, a top official at the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development said that it is currently keen to finance projects that are capable of mitigating the effects of climate change.
In an interview with Arab News, Tareq Al-Manayes, economic adviser at the KFAED said that the fund is closely monitoring global developments and is ready to provide support to countries when they are in need.
During the talk, Al-Manayes noted that the fund is selecting eligible countries to provide economic support after analysing a number of criteria.
“The fund receives requests to finance development projects from governments on an ongoing basis, and accordingly studies these projects, and evaluates which ones to finance. This selection process is subject to a number of criteria,” said the official.
He added that the first criterion to provide economic support is that the project which will be financed should contribute to the infrastructure and social structures of a country, which includes transportation, water, energy, education and health care.
“The Kuwait Fund is also keen that these projects achieve sustainable development goals in each respective country,” said Al-Manayes.
He added: “As for the challenges faced by the fund, they are usually related to the economic, political and climatic challenges experienced by developing countries.”
Al-Maneyes further pointed out that the KFAED’s contributions to various countries will definitely have a positive impact on local communities.
The development projects which are being spearheaded by the fund are made to enhance the quality of life of the residents living in those respective areas.
“Before approving a loan, the Kuwait Fund first studies the feasibility of the project. A technical team from the fund usually prepares a detailed report that explains the basic elements of the project, and determines the social and economic impacts expected from the project by calculating its economic rate of return,” said the official.
He added that the Kuwait Fund will also periodically monitor the performance of the project implementation, to ensure that it will be completed without any delay.
According to Al-Manayes, one of the most crucial challenges which is being faced globally is the deterioration of the world’s economic situation, along with high rates of inflation.
“High rates of inflation and the high volume of external debts of developing countries, which has plunged many developing countries into a debt crisis that delays the continuation of the borrowing process,” said Al-Manayes.
He further noted that to approve financing for particular projects, the Kuwait Fund should receive a request officially from the borrowing nation.
“Developing countries face many development challenges, such as desertification, water scarcity, poverty, food insecurity, and others. The fund seeks to help countries which have these issues, and finance projects that would help them confront these challenges,” added Al-Manayes.
During the talk, Al-Manayes also revealed the latest projects financed by the Kuwait fund.
All the projects financed by the fund are development projects aimed at achieving sustainable development goals in developing countries.
Tareq Al-Manayes, Economic adviser at KFAED
“The latest projects approved by the Board of Directors are in the field of public education, and infrastructure development in the Hashemite Kingdon of Jordan. Other projects also include financing the water provision for the states of Sante Fe and Cordoba in Argentina, as well as the Sevare Gao Road project in Maki.”
He added that the Kuwait Fund has previously contributed to financing projects that contributed to the healthcare sector in Jordan by providing assistance to the Aqaba Hospital. The fund has also recently financed the Amman Water Project to contribute to the clean drinking water sector in Jordan. Al-Manayes added that all these initiatives by the Kuwait Fund in Jordan are aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
“The Aqaba Hospital project aims to improve the levels of health care for all citizens and residents of Aqaba Governorate. The Amman Water Project aims to provide water to the city of Amman and other Jordanian cities. The surrounding areas suffer from severe water shortages,” he said.
He added that the Kuwait Fund always gives priority to sustainability while executing projects in various countries.
KFAED was founded in 1961 with the goal of helping developing countries to grow socially and economically.
“The fund ensures that the project would contribute to the country’s infrastructure, it would achieve sustainable development goals, and if it is within the country’s strategic plan,” he said.
Al-Manayes added: “All the projects financed by the fund are development projects aimed at achieving sustainable development goals in developing countries. The fund’s development projects have multiplied in the sectors of water, energy, transportation, health, and education.”
He noted that one of the most noted projects completed by the fund was the Bahr Al-Baqar project in Egypt. According to Al-Manayes, the Bahr Al-Baqar project aims to meet the demand for clean water suitable for agricultural uses, optimize the exploitation of water resources, and achieve sustainable development goals related to water and sanitation.
He added that the fund, to enhance food security has financed the family farming project in Guinea-Bissaum. This project aims to enhance family farming activity in the West African nation, increase means of agricultural production, and overall raising the population’s standard of living.
The Kuwait Fund has also successfully established 34 small hydroelectric stations in Cuba, which aims to save the use of thermal fuel, thus reducing carbon emissions.
“The Fund always seeks to help developing countries manage their wealth and aims to contribute to projects that enhance infrastructure, sustainable development, food security, and energy, which will help the developing country become more self-reliant,” he concluded.
Saudi Arabia working with IMF to improve FDI statistics reporting
Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the new methodology was part of the continuing reforms and upgrades to data accuracy and transparency taking place in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has worked with the International Monetary Fund to improve the quality and transparency of its foreign direct investment statistics to bring them into line with world’s best practice when they are published this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) and the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, with technical assistance from the IMF, have used a new methodology for the Kingdom’s FDI reporting, according to the SPA.
Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the new methodology was part of the continuing reforms and upgrades to data accuracy and transparency taking place in Saudi Arabia, while the economy and investment ecosystem continues to mature off the back of Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy.
“Saudi Arabia offers investors access to the fast-growing Saudi market, the largest in the region, and provides an excellent platform to access regional growth opportunities across the Middle East and beyond,” he said. “Improving the transparency and quality of the Kingdom’s FDI statistics (means) investors will be able to make much more confident and informed decisions, while the Kingdom itself will be able to adapt its policies to attract even more investment.
“The Kingdom’s performance in capital formation and attracting FDI has steadily improved, as the data will validate, cementing the Kingdom’s position as a top investment destination.
“And we are working every day to attract investors from all over the world to Saudi Arabia, whether through the launch of the National Investment Strategy, the development of special economic zones, the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, or our giga-projects,” Al-Falih added.
GASTAT’s president, Fahad Abdullah Aldossari, told the SPA that the FDI methodology is IMF-approved and aligns with its Balance of Payments Manual. He also stated that the methodology will improve accuracy.
“FDI statistics will help decision-makers design policies in order to create an attractive investment ecosystem and highlight the investment opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.
“Through this methodology, GASTAT seeks to diversify data sources, increase reliability on sources, and provide more detailed statistics, such as the FDI stock and inflows based on economic activity and countries investing in the Kingdom. Moreover, GASTAT provides FDI data using quarterly surveys.
“This comes as part of GASTAT’s efforts to provide accurate and comprehensive statistical data with high quality and transparency,” he added.
The deputy minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Studies, Saad Alshahrani, said access to accurate data was crucial not only to measure progress and development, but also to improve and monitor the local economy and performance of Saudi investment.
“Over the last two years, (the ministry) has painstakingly gone back through the individual financial statements of thousands of businesses. In all, some 70,000 data files have been created for the update, which will help to determine investment priorities and to monitor the performance across sectors and source countries,” Alshahrani said.
In its recent Article IV consultation, the IMF expressed its support for the Kingdom’s efforts to improve the compilation of FDI data.
“Staff welcome ongoing plans to refine FDI data compilation based on recent statistical manuals and guides, with help from Fund technical assistance,” the report stated.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has confirmed that the new methodology follows international standards in accordance with the IMF’s Balance of Payments Manual, while the World Bank supports the recommendations made by the IMF in its technical assistance report on Saudi Arabia.
Saudi firms focused on nurturing talent, says business school dean
London Business School reaffirms commitment to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 objectives
Updated 20 October 2023
Reina Takla Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to nurture its young talent, the London Business School reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 objectives.
The dean of the premier institute said the school is focused on infusing high-quality management and leadership skills among the youth throughout the Kingdom.
In an interview with Arab News, Francois Ortalo-Magne said: “So many people are young, the country is growing fast, so lots of the young people need to be effective as workers.”
Ortalo-Magne, who often visits the Kingdom, said his business school’s partner organizations are enthusiastic about training their respective members or employees with “a real dedication to recruit properly and to train them to help them grow.”
“We found with our partners that this is a real mindset, that we are here for Vision 2030,” the official added.
The LBS dean described Saudi Aramco as one of their prominent clients and emphasized that many other major organizations in the Kingdom benefit from the school’s expertise.
Ortalo-Magne highlighted a unique partnership where LBS collaborated with Saudi organizations to design a 10-week training program specifically tailored to meet the immediate requirements of young employees.
Talking about training programs for women, the official stressed the need to offer them a healthy environment to foster growth and leadership skills.
“There are some programs that we have designed to help women specifically, not only with the training but with the coaching, identifying sponsors and we are getting excellent results with that,” he added.
While men and women benefit from similar training in many areas, Ortalo-Magne said there is a focus on unleashing women’s talent.
Highlighting LBS’ longstanding presence in Saudi Arabia, the dean said his frequent visits to the country are primarily driven by the school’s dedication to connecting with alumni and engaging with corporate clients seeking support in their transformation journeys.
“I come here, always for the same, to meet our alumni and hear from them what they are doing and how we can better support them and to meet corporate clients and organizations that we are helping with their transformation.”
The business school collaborates with organizations to identify their specific objectives and then tailors training programs to empower employees to achieve those goals. These programs cover a wide range of areas, including strategy, finance, diversification, data-driven decision-making, and fostering women’s leadership.
He explained: “We help high-potential employees within the organizations who are likely to drive transformation. For instance, we equip management with strategy and finance skills, enable organizations to diversify, become more consumer-centric, and make data-informed decisions.”
The school operates across two campuses in different cities, with modern facilities in both London and Dubai.
Ortalo-Magne highlighted the flexible approach to training delivery, which can take various forms, depending on an organization’s needs.
For certain programs, faculty members visit the Kingdom to deliver the training. In other cases, it is a combination of interventions held in both Riyadh and London, he explained.
Ortalo-Magne added: “There’s another big element, of course, in particular after COVID-19, (that is) using online technologies.”
While the school values face-to-face interaction as an integral part of the transformation, he said they advocate enhancing their programs with online components.
Regarding accessibility to LBS programs, Ortalo-Magne stressed that “when it comes to selecting candidates for a program, it’s all about the partnership that we have with the corporate partner.”
Usually, organizations have their own assessments of skills required for their people. “So, they will determine with us what type of training and outcome they’re looking for and what prerequisite skills people will need.”
He added: “We don’t just train the elite or the top (people) of an organization. Some organizations have ambitions to train a whole layer of management. Then it’s up to us to develop learning methodologies to help that whole layer.”
Ortalo-Magne stressed the need for strategy, finance, and leadership development.
He also noted a growing interest in the concept of “train the trainer.”
“We’re also seeing demand for ‘train the trainer’ so that we don’t just have everybody come to the business school, but we can train people who can then train within their organizations, which allows us to scale our training faster.”
The dean emphasized LBS’ vision of being an engaged community walking the learning journey together. He reiterated the importance of trust and partnership in delivering effective training programs.