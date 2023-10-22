Six killed in Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv postal center

KYIV: Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution center in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.
“Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta center — an ordinary civilian object,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.
He posted a video showing s building with windows blown out and construction materials strewn about, with red trucks with Nova Poshta written in Ukrainian in front of it.
Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the broader Kharkiv region of which the city of Kharkiv is the administrative center, said several of the injured were in serious condition in hospital.
Those killed and injured were employees of the postal center, Synehubov said on Telegram. Police said the workers did not have time to run to the shelter, because the siren sounded a second before impact.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its neighbor in February 2022.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was devastated in the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Resistance in Avdiivka
Further south in the east, Ukraine has been trying to stop a new push by Russian forces to gain more territory there, amid Kyiv’s slow and gruelling counteroffensive that has continued for months.
Moscow’s drive to capture the town of Avdiivka encountered fierce resistance on Saturday, Ukraine’s military said, with defenses bolstered by fortifications erected nearly a decade ago.
“The enemy is becoming more active, but is incurring heavy losses,” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s troops in the south, said on Telegram.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, in its evening report, made no mention of Avdiivka, but reported strikes on areas outside Bakhmut, a town seized by Moscow’s forces in May after months of battles. Both towns are in the eastern Donetsk region.
Avdiivka, a watchword in Ukraine for resistance, has withstood enemy attacks for months. Video footage shows buildings in ruins and streets barely distinguishable.
The town was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-backed separatists who seized large swathes of eastern Ukraine, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces who built solid fortifications.
“We have concrete fortifications ... outside the city,” military analyst Pavel Norozhnyi told national television. “(Russian forces) need heavy artillery and anti-tank missiles to destroy every stronghold.”
The Institute for the Study of War, a US think-tank, said Russian troops had “marginally advanced” near Avdiivka.
Israel vows to step up Gaza strikes before ground invasion
The bombing campaign has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry
Half the enclave’s population is now internally displaced, and swathes of the densely-populated territory reduced to smoldering ruins
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel’s military said Saturday it would intensify strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza ahead of a planned ground invasion, as UN agencies warned of a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.
A first trickle of aid entered the Palestinian enclave from Egypt on Saturday, but the 20 trucks permitted to cross have been described as a “drop in the ocean” given the needs of 2.4 million residents.
The military has pounded Gaza with relentless strikes in response to Hamas’s murderous October 7 attack, in which militants killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.
The bombing campaign has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and reduced swathes of the densely-populated territory to smoldering ruins.
Over 40 percent of all housing has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN citing local authorities, and Israel has halted the delivery of food, water, fuel and electricity.
Israel will now intensify its bombardment, to minimize the risks to its troops when they begin a ground invasion, military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
“From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimizing the danger,” he said.
“We will increase the attacks and therefore I called on Gaza City residents to continue moving south for their safety.”
Israel has warned more than one million residents of the northern part of Gaza to move south for their safety, and the UN says more than half the enclave’s population is now internally displaced.
Bombardment has continued in southern parts of the Strip though, with Hamas authorities reporting nine killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis overnight.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to remain in and around Gaza City in the north, unwilling or unable to leave.
Israeli troops have massed on the border with Gaza and commanders visited frontline units on Saturday to rally troops.
“We will enter Gaza,” chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi told one infantry brigade on a visit.
“Gaza is densely populated, the enemy is preparing a lot of things there — but we are also preparing for them,” Halevi said.
A ground invasion poses myriad challenges for Israeli troops, who are likely to be confronted by Hamas booby traps and tunnels in a densely packed urban environment.
The safety of over 200 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 and held in Gaza is another complicating factor.
Two American hostages were released on Friday evening, after mediation from Qatar, which said more could be freed “very soon.”
“We are taking a path that will very soon lead to release of the hostages, especially civilians,” Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper Saturday.
“We are currently working on an agreement under which all civilian hostages will be initially released,” he added.
After negotiations and US pressure, 20 trucks carrying food and medicine, but no fuel, crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Saturday.
The crossing closed afterwards, and UN officials warned much more was needed.
“Gaza was a desperate humanitarian situation before the most recent hostilities,” five UN agencies said in a statement.
“It is now catastrophic. The world must do more.”
At a peace summit organized by Egypt, UN chief Antonio Guterres again pleaded for a humanitarian cease-fire “to end this godawful nightmare.”
In a sign of international divisions however, the meeting was unable to agree any joint call, with Western officials demanding a clear condemnation of Hamas, and Arab attendees opting to issue their own statement criticizing world leaders.
Inside Gaza, shellshocked residents said they were unsure where to go or how to protect their families.
“Even in my worst nightmares, I never thought this could be possible,” said Rami Abu Wazna, staring at the destruction in central Gaza’s Al-Zahra neighborhood.
The scale of the bombing has left basic systems unable to function, with the UN reporting around 40 unidentified bodies were buried in a mass grave in Gaza City on Saturday because cold storage ran out before they could be identified.
Across the border in Israel’s Kibbutz Beeri, where Hamas militants killed 10 percent of the population, preparations were underway for funerals on Sunday.
Romy Gold, 70, said residents were still struggling to comprehend the horror of their experience.
“Around us whole families were shot or butchered or burned alive,” he told AFP.
Like many, he feels the ground invasion of Gaza “cannot come fast enough. Something needs to be done.”
“We need some kind of assurance that it will not happen again,” he said.
The conflict has sparked fears of a wider conflagration, with Israeli raids and settler attacks killing dozens of Palestinians in the West Bank.
Israel’s military said Sunday it targeted “terror operatives” with an airstrike on a mosque in the West Bank’s Jenin, where it said a group of Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants were planning fresh attacks.
One person was killed and three injured in the strike, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said, citing the local Red Crescent.
Exchanges of fire also continued across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, where the military has traded strikes with militant group Hezbollah.
In south Lebanon, Hezbollah said four of its fighters were killed, along with a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Israeli authorities reported three soldiers wounded, one of them seriously, in Hezbollah anti-tank fire on the village of Baram, and two Thai farm workers were also wounded.
Western leaders have warned Hezbollah against intervening in the conflict, but the group’s number two said it stood ready to step up involvement.
“Let’s be clear, as events unfold, if something comes up that calls for greater intervention by us, we will do so,” Naim Qassem said.
Israel has evacuated dozens of northern communities, and nearly 4,000 people in Lebanon have fled border areas for the southern city of Tyre.
“All my children are young. If the apocalypse comes, how will I get them all out in one go?” said Mustafa Al-Sayyid, in a classroom stripped of desks and dotted with thin mattresses.
“So I thought, better to leave now.”
Switzerland is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber
Updated 22 October 2023
AFP
GENEVA: Switzerland’s right-wing populists look set to sweep Sunday’s general elections following a campaign fueled by anti-mass migration rhetoric and pledges to combat “woke madness.”
Polling stations are only open for a few hours on Sunday morning as the vast majority of Swiss voters post their ballots in the four weeks leading up to election day.
A first results projection, giving percentages only, is expected at around 4:00pm (1400 GMT).
The wealthy European country of 8.8 million people is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber.
The Council of States, which represents the cantons that make up Switzerland, is dominated by the center-right The Center and the right-wing party called FDP. The Liberals.
Elections, by majority vote, rarely change the balance.
In the lower house, where proportional representation is used, the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is on course to consolidate its position as the biggest political force.
Meanwhile the Greens are expected to cede ground back to the Social Democrats, according to the opinion polls.
The Swiss elections come as terror attacks return to Europe, first in France and then in Brussels.
Sean Muller, a professor at Lausanne University’s Institute of Political Studies, said that while most people will have already voted, he did not think the thus-far undecideds would have their vote swayed by recent events “because as a neutral country, we still consider ourselves safe from terrorism,” he told AFP.
The SVP — which is strongly anti-EU — fiercely defends Switzerland’s long-standing military neutrality but feels this principle has been tested too far in recent months.
Switzerland is not in the European Union but has matched the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
That said, the SVP’s election campaign has focused on its favorite theme: the fight against “mass immigration” and saying no to a Switzerland of 10 million people.
The Federal Commission Against Racism accused the SVP of running a “xenophobic” campaign on social media by spotlighting criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners.
It’s “New normal?” social media adverts plunged into a world of bloodied knives, hooded criminals, fists, bruised faces and frightened women.
It has also launched war on “woke madness.”
“Drag queens, antifas and climate activists are all going to vote! At the polls, they could ruin Switzerland and our society. We won’t let them!” the SVP youth wing said in a final push for votes.
Even though Switzerland remains one of the world’s richest countries, with unemployment running at around two percent and a very high GDP per capita, the SVP’s message continues to strike a chord.
The party has topped every National Council election since 1999, though its support has gone up and down.
“It’s true that four years ago, our vote went down,” SVP leader Marco Chiesa told AFP.
Although “we are still the first party, we want to get 100,000 voters back, to get closer to 30 percent” — something no Swiss party has ever achieved under the proportional representation system.
On the other side of the National Council’s hemicycle in the Federal Palace in Bern, the Greens and the Green Liberals are thought unlikely to hold their 2019 gains.
Though climate change remains a major issue in Switzerland — where Alpine glaciers are retreating at an exceptional rate — the environmentalist movement seems to have lost momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The cost of living has also stolen the limelight from climate change, with inflation and surging health insurance costs hitting people’s pockets.
The Social Democrats hope to make gains on these issues, and are calling for reforms that would index health insurance contributions to income.
However, most voters will tend toward apathy — general election turnout is typically around 45 percent.
The 246 newly elected parliamentarians will choose the seven members of the government on December 13.
The seats are shared out 2-2-2-1 among the four main parties. The Federal Council government is Switzerland’s collective head of state and its decisions are taken by consensus.
NEW DELHI: An Indian apparel manufacturer who supplied tens of thousands of uniforms a year to the Israeli police is refusing to accept more orders from the force in the wake of Israel’s deadly onslaught on civilians in Gaza.
Maryan Apparel Private Limited in the Kannur district of the southern state of Kerala has been supplying apparel for Israeli police officers since 2015. But this week, it decided to sever ties with the customer.
“Killing the innocent common people is the reason,” Thomas Olickal, the company’s director, told Arab News on Saturday.
The company announced the decision after Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza was bombed, killing hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly. Much of the world has blamed Israel for the bombing, though it has denied responsibility. Among the victims were patients and people sheltering in the courtyard from daily Israeli airstrikes.
“The attack on the hospital and killing of 500 innocent people has really disturbed us,” Olickal said.
“I am not able to see the disturbing pictures of children and ladies crying in pain and with no medicine and food.”
Nearly 4,400 Palestinians are believed to have been killed since Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv began its bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.
Israel has also cut off power, water, food, fuel and medicine supplies to Gaza, intensifying its blockade of the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.
Maryan Apparel, which employs 1,500 people, specializes in fire-retardant fabric for workers in petroleum refineries, scrubs for doctors and nurses, and apparel for security forces. Among its customers are firefighters and hospitals in Saudi Arabia, law enforcers in Qatar, and security companies in the US and UK.
It had supplied Israelis with about 100,000 uniforms a year and rejecting further orders is likely to deal a blow to its operations, but Olickal stands by his decision, saying his workers, 90 percent of whom are women, share his views.
“All employees wholeheartedly supported me,” he said.
“We have to take a stand when common people are killed ... Financial difficulties are nothing compared with the suffering of innocent people.”
Saudi-born comedian urges people to verify social media news, slams ‘narrative manipulation’ in Israel-Hamas war
Chung Won-hu says he wants to ‘raise his voice in English’ about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like ‘wildfire’
Citing White House backtracking on claims, apology by CNN’s Sara Sidner, Chung says ‘it was fake news, but damage was done’
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: South Korean-Vietnamese comedian Chung Won-hu has urged people to check the credibility of news they share online, and slammed some media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as “narrative manipulation” and “propaganda.”
Chung, a bilingual television personality born in Jeddah and raised in Amman, said he wanted to “raise his voice in English” about how claims of Hamas beheading babies spread like “wildfire” and how misinformation can wreak damaging consequences.
“I want to highlight a narrative that is often not heard by the international community. There is a propaganda machine at work, and its misinformation and narrative manipulation has led to this war,” he said.
“It alters the truth by making outrageous claims like: ‘They beheaded children,’” he added.
Citing the White House backtracking on claims that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli children during an attack on a kibbutz, and CNN reporter Sara Sidner’s apology for not verifying the information, Chung said: “It was fake news, but the damage was done; it spread like wildfire on social media. These false narratives have devastating consequences.”
Calling for international law to be upheld and for those responsible for crimes against civilians to be held accountable, he added: “The truth is on the side of those who seek justice, equality and peace.”
