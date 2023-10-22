Indonesia seeks free trade talks with Saudi Arabia, GCC
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, sits for talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Riyadh on Oct. 19, 2023, a day ahead of the GCC-ASEAN Summit. (Indonesian Presidential Secretariat)
Jakarta: Indonesia hopes to start talks on a free trade pact with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, a minister has said after the Indonesian president’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
Trade between the Southeast Asian nation and the Kingdom has been on the rise, increasing on average about 5 percent annually between 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s trade with GCC countries was valued at $16 billion last year, showcasing a 25 percent rise compared to 2021.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was in Riyadh to attend the first summit of the GCC and Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday. Ahead of the event, he was received by the crown prince and witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral agreements.
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, who was part of the Indonesian delegation, said the two leaders discussed cooperation across different areas, including forming a negotiation team for the Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
“Saudi Arabia is always an important trade partner for Indonesia,” he said in a statement. “The meeting went very well and was positive. A number of President Jokowi’s suggestions received a swift response, related to cooperation in trade, investment, and additional Hajj quota.”
Indonesia has been seeking to enhance its trade ties with Saudi Arabia and gain a greater presence in the Middle East. Boosting relations with the Kingdom would also help it reach a trade pact with the GCC.
Hasan said that Indonesia is pushing for free trade talks with the GCC to “quickly begin at the end of this year.”
Saudi foundation commits $2.6m to advance aging sciences
Foundation recently selected 11 Saudi researchers in the field of aging sciences to receive two-year grants worth SR10 million ($2.6 million)
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Hevolution Foundation, headquartered in Riyadh, is a nonprofit funded by the Saudi government, aiming to invest up to $1 billion annually in aging research and healthspan science.
Established by royal decree in 2018 and led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it officially began operations in 2021, pioneering the support of independent research and entrepreneurship in healthspan science.
The foundation recently selected 11 Saudi researchers in the field of aging sciences to receive two-year grants worth SR10 million ($2.6 million).
Each researcher will receive a grant of SR500,000, making the program one of the most impactful initiatives in the field of aging in Saudi Arabia.
The researchers are affiliated with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Taif University, Al-Maarefa University, Jazan University, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
Dr. Mehmood Khan, the foundation’s CEO, told Arab News: “More than mere research funding, it’s another defining moment that continues to establish Saudi Arabia as a rising global epicenter in this vital field by investing in its talent today for a better tomorrow.”
Khan said: “As the Hevolution Foundation continues working tirelessly to catalyze the healthspan field, this strategic initiative serves as both a nurturing ground and a launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning intellectual prowess in aging biology.”
In addition to these initiatives, the foundation has committed over SR750 million in global funding to accelerate and transform contributions to healthy aging research and development.
The foundation has also expanded its reach with a dynamic investment team in Boston, Massachusetts, to enhance its global presence and strengthen ties with the life sciences community.
In the coming years, the foundation aims to establish hubs in various locations to foster a global talent ecosystem, advancing aging and geroscience research for healthier, longer lives.
The Global Healthspan Summit 2023, which will be hosted by Hevolution Foundation in Riyadh on Nov. 29-30, brings together over 100 global thought leaders, including scientists, policymakers, business leaders, and innovators, to emphasize the power of global collaboration in the field.
Princess Dr. Haya Khaled Al-Saud, the foundation’s VP for organizational strategy and development, told Arab News: “Each one of us holds a piece of the puzzle in creating a future where aging is not a limitation but a period of vitality and health.
“This summit will serve as an epicenter for insights, networking, and potential real-world solutions that will empower us to bring about lasting change for everyone,” she added.
Saudi festival on track to be Kingdom’s biggest creative marketing industry gathering, predicts event chairman
The festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the best of Saudi creativity, forge bonds, and nurture collaboration between stakeholders
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi and Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Athar Festival has the potential to be the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry ever staged in the Kingdom, the event’s chairman has predicted.
Set to take place from Nov. 13 to 16 at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riyadh, around 1,500 delegates are expected to attend and the festival will feature 12 academies for young professionals.
Festival chairman and managing partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, Ian Fairservice, said: “We aim to amplify engagement in cultural, entertainment, and urban activities while also developing and showcasing Saudi talent on a global stage.”
He pointed out that the Kingdom had witnessed a growth in demand for content in recent years and advertising had become an integral part of that.
“Given the high rates of content consumption and a tech-savvy population, the advertising industry in Saudi Arabia is prime for growth, with statistics projecting the market to grow by 6.81 percent between 2023 and 2027, resulting in a market volume of $2.79 billion in 2027,” he added.
The festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the best of Saudi creativity, forge bonds, and nurture collaboration between local and international stakeholders.
Fairservice said: “Creativity is the crucible of innovation, igniting productivity and bolstering competitiveness. It serves as the source and inspiration for novel ideas that are then forged into groundbreaking products, services, and marketing campaigns that captivate.
“History has shown that companies who observe the world, discover what makes them special, and then express that in their own way, are able to be the most successful in the long run,” he added.
The festival will offer a platform for experiential learning, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and sessions led by industry professionals.
Fairservice noted that Saudi Arabia’s majority population was aged under 40, and with that in mind the Athar Festival team had “meticulously designed a range of initiatives and programs tailored to specifically empower young talent.”
He said: “The festival will run a series of academies which encompass various creative sectors, such as design, marketing, PR, and more, crafted for individuals under the age of 30.
“Through 12 focused academies, we will furnish younger attendees with hands-on training and development opportunities, fostering their growth and nurturing their potential.”
An executive marketers’ program, aimed at mid-level marketers seeking comprehensive career development insights, will provide sessions with industry leaders and practical knowledge sharing to speed up career progression.
And a mentorship initiative for women working in the Kingdom’s marketing communications industry will also be run.
The festival was established in 2007 following the launch of the Dubai Lynx Advertising Awards and Festival of Creativity, set up to recognize creative talent throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.
“Since its foundation, we’ve seen remarkable growth within the industry at a regional level, which was demonstrated recently by Saudi Arabia’s reception of the first-ever Grand Prix Award at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity,” Fairservice added.
Malaysian PM praises MWL’s role in promoting unity
Anwar Ibrahim commends league’s efforts in support of Palestine
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the league’s office in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Ibrahim and Al-Issa discussed several topics of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The Malaysian prime minister praised the MWL’s global presence and influence, describing the league, headquartered in Makkah, as Saudi Arabia’s good deed toward the Islamic world.
He also expressed his appreciation for its efforts in support of Palestine in light of the current crisis.
During the meeting, the two officials set the dates for the first session of the Council of Southeast Asian Scholars and the World Summit of Religious Leaders in Kuala Lumpur.
The summit will see a number of initiatives launched, and discussions will focus on promoting “the values of coexistence” and religious awareness among youth.
Al-Issa, on behalf of MWL, hosted a banquet in honor of Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation, which was attended by Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir and several Malaysian ministers and parliamentarians.
Saudi and French defense ministers discuss efforts to calm regional escalation
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman received a phone call from French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and existing cooperation in the defense fields, and discussed joint coordination regarding issues and developments in the region and efforts aimed at calming the situation.
They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the international efforts being made to end the crisis.
In a call with @SebLecornu, we reviewed our relations and defense cooperation, as well as our mutual efforts to calm the situation in the region. I stressed the need to stop military operations, protect civilians, uphold international law and resume the peace process.
Prince Khalid stressed the need to stop military operations, protect civilians, adhere to international humanitarian law, and work to find solutions to restore stability to the region and restore the path of peace in a way that allows the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.
“We reviewed our relations and defense cooperation, as well as our mutual efforts to calm the situation in the region,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the call.
“I stressed the need to stop military operations, protect civilians, uphold international law and resume the peace process,” he added
When Saudi Arabia takes the lead on Palestine, the ‘impact is powerful,’ Malaysia PM tells Arab News
Anwar Ibrahim thanks Saudi crown prince for “passionate and timely” remarks on Gaza, decries ‘hypocrisy’ in international politics
Updated 22 October 2023
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has decried as “insanity” the situation unfolding in Gaza, warning that the world is not blind to the “hypocrisy” of Western leadership as it has repeatedly failed to condemn Israeli aggression, and drawing marked parallels with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking to Arab News on Friday on the sidelines of the inaugural GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh, Anwar said the conflict in the Middle East had exposed what he saw as a proclivity for “contradiction and hypocrisy” in international politics, noting that there is “talk about human rights on one end,” but the denial of those same rights to others.
“A good student of history and geopolitics wouldn’t be necessarily surprised that there is so much contradiction and hypocrisy in the arena of international politics,” he said.
“For example, it condemns Russia for the aggression because of the Russian decision to take a Russian enclave in Ukraine. Fair. That is condemned. But with Israeli aggression taking over the legitimate lands of the Palestinians, that is condoned.
“Not only that (the aggression) is supported and defended. We must wake up and see the stark hypocrisy that cannot continue.”
In his opening address at the summit, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “As we gather, we are saddened by the escalating violence that Gaza is witnessing today, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians.”
The crown prince underscored the need to “stop military operations against civilians ... and to create conditions for the return of stability and the achievement of lasting peace that ensures reaching a just solution to establish a Palestinian state according to the 1967 borders.”
Anwar said it was “no exaggeration” to describe the Saudi crown prince’s remarks as “passionate and timely,” adding that it was vital for an Arab leader to take not only a “firm” position on the crisis in Gaza but also one based on “humanitarian grounds.”
He described his immediate response as a desire to thank the crown prince, and to say that “we are with you and the GCC because of what you see, and when you take the lead, it will have a powerful impact.”
Anwar said Malaysia was fully behind the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the GCC to bring the fighting to a close and prevent the outbreak of a wider war.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s remarks formed part of a wider collective plea from the summit leaders, who issued a statement calling on all the parties involved in the conflict to implement a permanent ceasefire and condemn the attacks against Gaza’s civilian population.
It further emphasized the need to adhere to international humanitarian law, especially principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention regarding Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, while also urging the much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other essential necessities and services to Gaza.
Furthermore, it urged the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and civilian detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly.
Addressing the summit in his role as its country coordinator, Anwar reiterated the Saudi crown prince’s desire to see a two-state solution based on historic borders within the 1967 boundaries.
He called on all nations to come together to find a long-lasting and just solution to prevent the situation from becoming “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis” that could widen into a regional and even into a global conflict.
“The Palestinians must be returned their land, homes and properties,” Anwar said. “They must be allowed to live in peace and dignity in their own sovereign state in internationally recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
While the Israel-Hamas conflict overshadowed the summit, the leaders of the two blocs also adopted a roadmap, the Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028, covering agriculture and food security, banking and financial services, connectivity, counterterrorism, energy, tourism, trade and investment, as well as culture, education, and information. They also agreed to explore joint strategies on micro, small and medium enterprise development policies.
“This is historic in a sense that the GCC and ASEAN are two small regional groups that are economically very vibrant, and we are entering to this collaboration without the influence of the big powers, and to essentially benefit from the strength in the GCC, with the phenomenal growth, and the sustainability in ASEAN,” Anwar said.
“We had been discussing this for years, and then the crown prince said, ‘OK, let me host it.’ So, we were all quite excited and because of the crown prince’s support and the presence of all leaders of GCC and ASEAN, we settled on the few parameters on how to further enhance the issue of trade and mechanisms to foster investment.”
Underpinning the Malaysian leader’s confidence in this formal tie-up between the Gulf and ASEAN blocs is the “phenomenal change” he has witnessed in the former, not least in Saudi Arabia over the past decade.
Having frequently visited Riyadh as a young graduate, Anwar said he is well acquainted with the region, and has personally bore witness to the rate of change.
“The Kingdom’s focus on new technology, new energy, artificial intelligence, this is reflected across the Muslim world,” he said. “People, of course, have issues or arguments or differences, but Saudi Arabia is known for its religious role, and even here it is shifting toward a modern state with its technology, its vibrant economy, and its renewable energy.
“This is something which is so particularly attractive for our countries to see and to, for example, seize that opportunity and secure whatever it is that we have. We in Asia have a long tradition of industrial investment. Malaysia, for example, has gone from being the warehouse of industry to the front end of microchips and is leading in that area.”
Further to his personal experiences in the Kingdom, as Malaysia’s PM, Anwar is governing a country that has “huge” numbers of Saudis visiting as tourists on an annual basis. Data from Tourism Malaysia put the Kingdom as the highest per capita spender to Malaysia in terms of tourism spending, with about 121,000 visiting annually, and that number continuing to climb. The attraction seems to be equally shared, with Malaysians also looking to visit Saudi Arabia.
“There is a lot of reference to the fact that there is a sort of special relationship between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, one that has existed for centuries,” Anwar said. “You study any historical account, be it Islamic or Islamization or Hajj and anti-colonial activities, all have the links between the traditional scholars and Saudi Arabia, particularly those around Makkah, a center for learning.
“And then, of course, Hajj is a major factor. I am fortunate because I was a young graduate. I used to engage with universities here in Jeddah, where they had the Hajj center. And you can see the preparedness to learn and make the necessary changes.”
Despite the history of synergistic interaction between the two countries, Anwar is not content to let it rest.
“Ask me, is it enough? I would say no, which means we should try to work out some mechanisms where we can not only facilitate but accelerate the process. I think that’s generally why meetings such as (the GCC-ASEAN Riyadh Summit) are important. That’s why it’s not just the foreign minister but also the international trade minister was here.
“Because they will have to follow up on the specific areas that we can explore.”
Anwar said while the link and level of trust between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia “is quite unique,” in terms of collaboration there is a lot more that can be achieved.
“So, in my bilateral meeting with the crown prince I hope to emphasize this,” he said.
“Let us, then, do more, use that historical precedent and build (ties) anew, between the new Saudi Arabia and the new Malaysia, with the changes and the new government administration.