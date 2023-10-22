Makkah Bus project to launch paid integrated services

MAKKAH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launches the Makkah Bus project on Nov. 1 after the successful completion of its trial run.

It aims to benefit residents and visitors to Makkah by offering fast, secure, and environmentally friendly bus services. The initiative includes designated seating for people with disabilities.

The Makkah Bus project aligns with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by generating job opportunities for Saudi citizens while contributing to the development of a dynamic and diverse economy.

Makkah has introduced its paid integrated services with the slogan “Ma’an A’ala Al-Darb,” which means “Together on the Road.” The project launches at the start of next month with a ticket price of SR4 ($1) encompassing all the integrated services.







Additionally, special packages and pricing options are available for different groups within flexible time frames to accommodate the diverse needs of beneficiaries.

The commission says that the launching of integrated services aims to enhance the quality in the framework of sustainable development. Tickets are available through several outlets, such as the project’s website, official application, and ticket vending machines throughout Makkah.

The project has been successful during its trial period that started in February 2022 and continues until the end of October 2023. It has served Makkah’s citizens and visitors through 12 routes that covered a distance exceeding 560 km, with the service provided by 400 buses, more than 800 drivers, and 438 stations.

The project forms part of a strategic plan that aims to improve public transportation services in Makkah, under the supervision of the commission. It also looks to reduce traffic congestion and harmful carbon emissions.