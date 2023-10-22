You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Masami Sushi

Where We Are Going Today: Masami Sushi
Where We Are Going Today: Masami Sushi
Jasmine Bager
Jasmine Bager
“We are not making sushi, we are making art” is the motto of Masami Sushi in Riyadh.

With a dozen Masami Sushi locations in the Saudi capital, eight in the Eastern Province, and two in Jeddah, sushi lovers in these three areas will not have trouble finding a convenient branch nearby.

Most are open from noon until 1 a.m., and a few even stay open until 4 a.m.

The space is welcoming, with many solo diners who work in nearby offices coming to use their chopsticks for a quick pick-me-up during their lunch break. 

Although famous for its sushi, Masami also offers salads and noodles, as well as other options like chicken, so non-sushi lovers can also enjoy their meal.

I tried a few of their rolls, all of which were beautifully presented and made fresh to order.

Their “sushi cake” is a fun way to use the sushi rolls to compose a message for a loved one, either by stacking them to resemble a cake or by spelling out another celebratory note, such as a happy anniversary greeting or for bridal showers or birthdays. 

Their catering menu is also ideal for when you need to feed a group and want to elegantly provide a variety of delicious options without investing too much time in the preparation.

Their presentation and smaller portion sizes are suitable for an office party or family gathering.

In line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, take-away orders are placed in reusable bags to promote reduced plastic bag waste and a more sustainable way of life.

Masami Sushi also provides delivery options through Jahez, Hunger Station, and other delivery applications.

Follow them on Instagram @masami_sushi for more details about the menu and offers.

Updated 22 October 2023
Hams Saleh
Saddle's Mohammed Al-Falasi turns food truck operation into a global gastronomic sensation  

Saddle’s Mohammed Al-Falasi turns food truck operation into a global gastronomic sensation  
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Mohammed Al-Falasi, the mastermind behind Dubai’s culinary sensation Saddle, has embarked on an international mission.  

Al-Falasi recently opened the cafe in Cannes, making Saddle the first Emirati cafe to open in the French city. The entrepreneur also opened up a branch of his concept, which began as a modest food truck operation in Dubai, in London October, with plans to unveil another outlet in Riyadh in November.  

Saddle’s menu boasts all day breakfast staples like avocado on toast and homemade granolas, to a variety of specialty coffee – like the V60. It also offers acai and an array of desserts like the homemade brownies.   

In an interview with Arab News, Al-Falasi said: “The inspiration behind Saddle lies in a passion for exceptional coffee and a desire to create a welcoming haven inspired by the Arabian equestrian heritage. It began as a dream to craft a space where coffee appreciation and warm hospitality converge.”  

He said that expanding the brand to London and Cannes was a “thrilling endeavor.” “It fills me with a sense of pride and excitement to introduce our cafe to an international audience.   

“London’s vibrant culinary scene and diverse culture aligns well with our brand ethos of offering exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality,” he said. “This expansion reflects our commitment to growth, quality and creating memorable dining experiences.”   

Riyadh was a market the founder has been thinking of tapping into since December 2018. Al-Falasi said he has actively participated in various events, including the 2020 Riyadh Oasis.    

“Our journey has been marked by remarkable demand and overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers,” he said. “We’ve observed that our concept aligns perfectly with the burgeoning growth Riyadh is experiencing.”   

 The founder believes that Riyadh has undergone significant urban development in recent years, making this the right time to take the leap and enter the restaurant scene in the Saudi capital.   

“This rich cultural tapestry has given rise to a unique culinary scene, and Saddle Cafe is well-positioned to cater to this diversity … our aspiration is to align ourselves with the Saudi vision, contributing to the growth and prosperity of this dynamic city and its community,” Al-Falasi said.   

Where We Are Going Today: Al-Hatab Bakery  

Where We Are Going Today: Al-Hatab Bakery  
Rahaf Jambi
Rahaf Jambi

Visit Al-Hatab Bakey if you are seeking fresh bread, crackers, and other breakfast items in delicious packaging at affordable prices. 

Al-Hatab Bakery was founded out of a love for baking goods and a desire to offer clients a variety of mouthwatering treats. 

The bakery makes a variety of exquisite pastries, desserts, and fresh breads, providing you the chance to explore baking with the most talented and inventive bakers — from excellent rusk and sourdough to Italian and Lebanese breads. 

They are also known for their makdous, an aubergine-based meal that has been preserved in oil. The tiny, sour eggplants are packed with walnuts, red pepper, garlic, olive oil, and salt — a staple of Levantine cooking. Occasionally, chili powder is included. 

When you enter the place, you will be welcomed by the fresh smell of baked goods that will make you starve for a piece of simit bread or a croissant.  

Al-Hatab Bakery has 17 locations around Saudi Arabia and provides a variety of baked products and delicacies from around the world in addition to distinctive salads and appetizers. 

They not only offer carefully chosen cuisine from other nations and continents, but are also proud of authentic and rare Saudi sweets, like kleija, maamoul, and more. 

The bakery takes delight in creating national and international sweets and savouries to satiate fans with natural flavors and healthy ingredients.

Where We Are Going Today: Les Deux Magots‎

Where We Are Going Today: Les Deux Magots‎
Hebshi Alshammari
Hebshi Alshammari

Parisian brasserie Les Deux Magots, an iconic destination with a literary history stretching back to the 1880s, has opened a branch in Via Riyadh.

The name of cafe translates to “two Chinese figurines.” The Riyadh branch fuses art, fashion, literature and politics to offer guests a charming Parisian experience‎.

Les Deux Magots became a cultural hub in Paris and a ‎meeting spot for French poets, including Paul Verlaine, Arthur ‎Rimbaud and Stephane Mallarme.

The Prix des Deux Magots is one of the ‎oldest and most prominent literary prizes in France‎.

The Riyadh literary cafe offers a variety of options. Diners can start their meal with tartare d’avocat et miettes de crabe, ‎an avocado tartare with crab chunks, drizzled in lime vinaigrette.

For those seeking ‎a more wholesome starter, salade Deux Magots includes green salad, chicken breast, comte cheese and a hard-boiled quail egg.‎

The filet de boeuf poele is the ‎signature dish. The pan-fried beef fillet is complemented by a pepper sauce, served with a side of dauphinois potato gratin.

Les Deux Magots’ classic creme brulee uses fresh black Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar.

The cafe opens on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 12.30 a.m., on Friday from 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

For more information, check the cafe’s Instagram @lesdeuxmagots.sa.

Where We Are Going Today: Easy Bakery

Where We Are Going Today: Easy Bakery
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Locally owned and operated, Easy Bakery in Riyadh is known for its fresh pastries and sourdough bread.

Its branches are located on Anas Ibn Malik Street and in Turki Square, which has a larger sitting area.

The bakery offers a variety of freshly baked pastries, cakes, and bread, ranging in price from SR11 ($2.93) for a plain croissant to SR39 for a mixed seed sourdough loaf.

Other available bread loaves to go include German bread, brioche, and baguette.

Easy Bakery recently included a sourdough sandwich menu using its famous sourdough made with natural yeast, which is fermented for more than 18 hours and baked fresh every morning.

Sourdough sandwiches come with four different sets of ingredients: beetroot hummus, avocado, Greek cheese, balsamic cream, and chives; peanut butter spread, organic granola, banana, blueberries, and honey; scrambled eggs, mashed avocado, parmesan cheese, and chives; and labneh, mint, thyme, pomegranate molasses, and fresh pomegranate seeds.

For special occasions, including Ramadan, Eid, and Saudi National Day, Easy Bakery offers boxes in several sizes featuring its most popular pastries. 

The range of cakes and pastries available is unique in texture, flavor, and fillings, such as their white cheese and mint croissant, sundried tomatoes and pesto Danish, cheese tahini Danish, tiramisu wheel, black sesame cake, and zucchini carrot cake.

Other favorites include almond raspberry tart, Nutella twist, babka cardamom, pecan and caramel Danish, lemon cake, and apple muffin.

All baked goods are made on the premises, and customers can watch the process during their visit.

The drink menu includes a coffee of the day, an iced Spanish latte, a cortado, an espresso, and an English breakfast tea. They also served freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily, the bakery tends to be at its busiest on the weekend.

For more information, visit @easybakery.sa on Instagram.

Where We Are Going Today: Seven

Where We Are Going Today: Seven
Jasmine Bager
Jasmine Bager

ALKHOBAR: A popular brunch spot that temporarily shuttered for renovations and rebranding recently opened its doors again in Alkhobar, offering old favorites and several new items.

Gone are the cat paintings scattered all around the space and the quirky patterned floor. Now, Seven has a fresh coat of paint, new light fixtures and a more polished ambience overall.

Their signature avocado toast also got a revamp. For SR46 ($12), you can get a “deconstructed” version, with the same ingredients, but one that requires you to assemble the dish yourself.

As a fan of the traditional Seven avocado toast, I was reluctant to try this updated version, but it was actually more enjoyable.

The beetroot hummus is now served in a small container, and the smashed guacamole, pumpkin seeds and pico de gallo sauce placed in a separate bowl.

The poached egg, which is made to order — so you can select whether you want it runny or well done — is delicately placed on top.

We asked for our egg to be cooked medium. The dish is finished off with some fresh greens and grilled sourdough bread on the side.

We also tried the new Khobar Mule drink, a refreshing lime juice with ginger ale. The only issue we had was that the glass was mostly filled with ice so we were left wanting more. We made up for it by ordering a hot latte, also for SR25.

The new menu has a wide variety of items, including a lavender lemonade drink, a truffle potato side and a philly steak sandwich.

The morning tacos, made with quail eggs and feta cheese, is sure to be a favorite, as well as the acai bowl, which is packed with fresh bananas, homemade granola, fresh berries and peanut butter.

Also, a whole selection of freshly baked flat breads have been added, including muhammara zaatar and crunchy falafel.

Many of Seven’s popular dishes remain, such as chicken and waffle, the club sandwich, and bombay omelet cooked with spices and a side of chutney.

The shakshuka is back, too, as well as the honeycomb french toast.

The birthday hot cake returns, made with fluffy pan-cooked “Aramco cake,” with cream cheese icing and a crunchy crust.

The eatery is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Seven’s Instagram page @EatAtSeven.

