Where We Are Going Today: Masami Sushi

“We are not making sushi, we are making art” is the motto of Masami Sushi in Riyadh.

With a dozen Masami Sushi locations in the Saudi capital, eight in the Eastern Province, and two in Jeddah, sushi lovers in these three areas will not have trouble finding a convenient branch nearby.

Most are open from noon until 1 a.m., and a few even stay open until 4 a.m.

The space is welcoming, with many solo diners who work in nearby offices coming to use their chopsticks for a quick pick-me-up during their lunch break.

Although famous for its sushi, Masami also offers salads and noodles, as well as other options like chicken, so non-sushi lovers can also enjoy their meal.

I tried a few of their rolls, all of which were beautifully presented and made fresh to order.

Their “sushi cake” is a fun way to use the sushi rolls to compose a message for a loved one, either by stacking them to resemble a cake or by spelling out another celebratory note, such as a happy anniversary greeting or for bridal showers or birthdays.

Their catering menu is also ideal for when you need to feed a group and want to elegantly provide a variety of delicious options without investing too much time in the preparation.

Their presentation and smaller portion sizes are suitable for an office party or family gathering.

In line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, take-away orders are placed in reusable bags to promote reduced plastic bag waste and a more sustainable way of life.

Masami Sushi also provides delivery options through Jahez, Hunger Station, and other delivery applications.

Follow them on Instagram @masami_sushi for more details about the menu and offers.