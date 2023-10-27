Madinah governor launches regional development platform

RIYADH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has launched an online database of experts aimed at helping with the development of the region.
The Mutamaken platform will list specialists in areas such as humanities, social sciences, and applied and theoretical engineering who could offer their expertise and advice on initiatives taking place in the province.
Secretary-general of the Madinah regional council, Mohammed Ibrahim Abbas, said applicants could now apply to be listed on the platform.
It has been set up to play a key role in promoting sustainable development and boosting national collaboration within the region.
Hira Cultural District wraps up agreements to boost pilgrim experience
The program aims to enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims in the district
Updated 27 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Hira Cultural District has concluded additional agreements within the Partners Program by including several hotels as well as Hajj and Umrah, tourism and transportation companies, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The program aims to enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims in the district.
Fawaz bin Abdullah Al-Mehrej, CEO of Samaya Investment, the operating company behind the Hira Cultural District, told Arab News that “in the Partners Program, we engage with the competent authorities in Hajj and Umrah to enrich the experience of pilgrims and visitors, which is one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
“We aim to introduce pilgrims to the importance of the historical sites in Makkah. In this context, we are establishing distinguished partnerships through the Partners Program, which allows us to talk about these sites through the interaction of our success partners. At the end of the day, we all aim to enhance the cultural status and historical richness of our holy capital,” he said.
Al-Muhrij said that the cultural message was clear, necessary and effective to enhance the knowledge of all visitors.
“We strive to ensure that the cultural information is clearly presented while focusing on the cultural vision enhancing the historical richness of Makkah. In addition to clarity, Hira Cultural District strives to ensure that the message of qualitative benefit provides visitors with knowledge, meets their passion, connects them to this place, and engraves the experience in their memory.”
Al-Muhrij said that visitors were keen to expand their cultural perceptions by learning about a number of historical sites using reliable sources. Those in charge of the Hira Cultural District worked on developing the historical site of Mount Hira while providing all the technical tools for translation, in addition to qualified and competent multilingual tour guides.
Samaya Investment based its preparation of cultural content and information on three main pillars. The first pillar includes not wasting time on long programs that do not keep up with the pace of change. The second pillar includes historically reliable sources of information, while the third pillar includes using the latest technological means, such as display tools and models.
The Partners Program was established to integrate cultural projects in Makkah and Madinah, implemented by investment companies on one hand and Hajj and Umrah, transportation, tourism and hotel companies on the other.
The program aims to emphasize the role of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Pilgrims Experience Program, and the Nusuk platform in facilitating visitors’ journeys and enriching their religious and cultural experiences.
Japanese speech contest strengthens cultural exchange between Japan and Saudi Arabia
Divided into two groups, the contest showcased the abilities of 13 Japanese language learners
Updated 27 October 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Consulate General of Japan in Jeddah recently hosted the second edition of the Japanese Speech Contest to foster cultural exchange and strengthen the ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Organized in collaboration with the Saudi Association of Japan Graduates & Associates and the Jeddah Japanese Society, the event took place at the King Fahd Public Library in Jeddah. The contest provided a platform for individuals to showcase their language skills and deepen their understanding of Japanese culture.
During the opening ceremony, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ahmadi, the president of King Fahd Public Library in Jeddah, and Munir Khoja, the distinguished representative from SAJGA, emphasized the significance of this event in fostering stronger bilateral relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.
In his speech, Khoja shared valuable insights, stating: “I would advise the speakers to recognize the immense benefits of language learning in developing their personalities. This contest provides a unique opportunity to serve as a bridge between Saudi and Japanese cultures. By expressing oneself in the Japanese language, participants can tap into a range of emotions, enabling them to delve deeper into understanding and try to establish connections with their own culture.”
Divided into two groups, beginners and advanced, the contest showcased the abilities of 13 Japanese language learners, drawing a vibrant gathering of Japanese culture enthusiasts.
Rahaf Matbuli emerged as the winner in the advanced category, showcasing remarkable proficiency. In the beginners category, Maryam AlAmoudi and Ahmed Tammar displayed exceptional skills, leading them to victory and earning well-deserved recognition.
Matbuli told Arab News: “Participating in the contest was a great opportunity for me to challenge my Japanese language skills and assess my progress. I initially taught myself the language, but later, I enrolled in online courses. As my proficiency improved, I decided to travel to Japan to further enhance my language skills, which ultimately contributed to my success in this contest.”
She added: “I am delighted to witness the increasing coverage of Japan in the news and the growing awareness among Saudis about the captivating aspects of Japanese culture, which I hold dear. As a Saudi individual fluent in Japanese across various fields such as industry, commerce, and entertainment, and having studied abroad, I feel a responsibility to continually enhance my language abilities. It is my aim to promote the positive qualities of Japan for the benefit of both nations.”
Acting Consul-General of Japan in Jeddah Mitsutaka Nishida expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed guests and participants, highlighting the importance of cultural and traditional understanding of others as a means to achieve the goal of a harmonious world. He encouraged the contest’s participants to continue enhancing their Japanese language skills and foster broader prospects of collaboration between the Consulate General of Japan in Jeddah and King Fahad Public Library.
Before the speech contest, a panel discussion took place involving representatives from the Japanese community in Jeddah and Saudi nationals. The discussion centered around various aspects of Japanese culture that appealed to the Saudi audience and highlighted the cultural similarities between Japan and Saudi Arabia. The panelists also shared their experiences and insights on the most effective methods of learning Japanese and Arabic languages, drawing from their personal experiences.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 125 kg of qat into the Kingdom, with Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif reiterating the government’s determination to crack down on those dealing in narcotics.
The minister said “the war on drugs is ongoing” and praised the nation’s security personnel for “protecting the homeland” against “criminal activities,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, KSrelief, and the UN Refugee Agency, met here recently to discuss global humanitarian efforts.
Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs, had talks with the UNHCR’s Deputy Commissioner Kelly Clements, with the latter praising the Kingdom’s efforts worldwide.
Al-Baiz also met with Fahd bin Hamad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation in Qatar, to discuss learning programs for children. Al-Sulaiti lauded Saudi Arabia for its efforts to educate vulnerable people globally.
The KSrelief official also had talks with Dima Al-Khateeb, director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation, on joint projects to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Islamic World District Project will look to enrich visitors’ experience in Madinah
The project is expected to include 18,000 hotel rooms upon completion, with eco-friendly means of transportation
It will be directly connected to the Prophet’s Mosque, the Haramain High Speed Railway, and the international airport
Updated 26 October 2023
SPA
MADINAH: The Islamic World District Project is one of the major initiatives being implemented in Madinah as part of Knowledge Economic City.
It will offer high-quality residential and hospitality services to enrich the religious and cultural experiences of visitors, along with Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, during their visit to Madinah.
The project will be directly connected to the Prophet’s Mosque, the Haramain High Speed Railway, and the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
It is being designed on an area of about 900,000 square meters, in the wake of two of the major pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 — the Pilgrim Experience Program and the Quality of Life Program.
The first aims to facilitate the accommodation of more Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, offering high-quality services while enriching religious and cultural experiences.
The second bids to provide entertainment for families, with live events, theaters, exhibitions, and festivals.
The project is expected to include 18,000 hotel rooms upon completion, with eco-friendly means of transportation.
It will also boast green spaces, pathways, open squares with high-quality buildings, and eco-friendly educational and health facilities that employ modern technology.
It aims to create jobs for young men and women, while supporting the national economy by encouraging outstanding investment opportunities.
Madinah’s economic and spiritual significance enhances the project’s chances of success. The location was the first capital of Islamic civilization and is a destination for millions of pilgrims and visitors each year.