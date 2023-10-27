You are here

Bahrain soldier dies after Houthi attack

Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force, received the body of fallen serviceman at the Isa Air Base. (Bahrain News Agency)
Lieutenant-General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander, attends funeral prayers for the fallen soldier. (Bahrain News Agency)
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
  • Last month 4 Bahraini soldiers killed in a drone strike near the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
MANAMA: A Bahraini soldier has died days after an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia’s southern border, the military has announced.

The Bahrain Defense Force said the officer, Maj. Mohammed Salem Mohammed Anber, died on Wednesday, just days after the Monday attack.

The soldier died from wounds suffered following “the act of aggression conducted by the Houthi forces, during his dedicated service in the Arab Coalition forces as part of Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope,” the military said in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, field marshal and commander-in-chief of the BDF, received the body of the soldier at the Isa Air Base, where a ceremony was held.

Four Bahraini soldiers died after a drone strike near the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border late last month, Bahrain’s biggest loss since five soldiers were killed in 2015.

Hostilities have fallen dramatically since a UN-brokered ceasefire came into effect last year, even after it lapsed in October.

Bahrain was one of several countries that contributed troops to the Arab coalition after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza — a hidden frontline for Israel

The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza — a hidden frontline for Israel
Updated 27 October 2023
Reuters
  • Hamas has tunnels for attack, smuggling and storage and stretch for hundreds of kilometer
  • Hostage described network as like ‘a spider’s web’
Updated 27 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM/LONDON: What lies in wait for Israeli ground troops in Gaza, security sources say, is a Hamas tunnel network hundreds of kilometers long and up to 80 meters deep, described by one freed hostage as “a spider’s web” and by one expert as the “Viet Cong times 10.”
The Palestinian Islamist group has different kinds of tunnels running beneath the sandy 360-sq-km coastal strip and its borders — including attack, smuggling, storage and operational burrows, Western and Middle East sources familiar with the matter said.
The United States believes Israel’s special forces will face an unprecedented challenge having to battle Hamas militants while trying to avoid killing hostages held below ground, a US official said.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that Iraq’s nine-month-long battle to retake the city of Mosul from Daesh might prove to have been easier than what awaits the Israelis — likely to be “a lot of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), a lot of booby traps, and just a really grinding activity.”
Even though Israel has invested heavily in tunnel detection — including a sensor-equipped underground barrier it called an “iron wall” — Hamas is still thought to have working tunnels to the outside world.
After the last round of hostilities in 2021, Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yehya Al-Sinwar, said: “They started saying they destroyed 100km of Hamas tunnels. I am telling you, the tunnels we have in the Gaza Strip exceed 500 km. Even if their narrative is true, they only destroyed 20 percent of the tunnels.”

HOSTAGE WITNESS
There has been no corroboration of the comment by Sinwar, who is thought to be hiding underground ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.
But the estimate of hundreds of kilometers is widely accepted by security analysts, even though the blockaded coastal strip is only 40km long.
With Israel in full control of Gaza’s air and sea access and 59km of its 72km land borders — with Egypt 13km to the south — tunnels provide one of the few ways for Hamas to bring in weapons, equipment and people.
While it and other Palestinian groups are secretive about their networks, recently released Israeli hostage, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, said: “It looked like a spider’s web, many, many tunnels,” adding: “We walked kilometers under the ground.”
Hamas believes that with Israel’s overwhelming aerial and armored military superiority, tunnels are a way to cut some of those advantages by forcing Israel’s soldiers to move underground in cramped spaces the Hamas fighters know well.
An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday: “I won’t elaborate on the number of kilometers of tunnels but it is a high number, built under schools and residential areas.”
Urging the United Nations Security Council to intervene, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an immediate cessation of “aggression” on Gaza and moves toward “a political solution instead of military and security solutions.”

UNDERGROUND CITY
Israeli security sources say Israel’s heavy aerial bombardments have caused little damage to the tunnel infrastructure with Hamas naval commandos able to launch a seaborne attack targeting coastal communities near Gaza this week.
“Although we have been attacking massively for days and days, the (Hamas) leadership is pretty much intact, as is the ability to command and control, the ability even to try and launch counter attacks,” said Amir Avivi, a former brigadier general whose senior positions in the Israeli military included deputy commander of the Gaza division, tasked with tackling tunnels.
“There is a whole city all over Gaza underneath with depths of 40-50 meters. There are bunkers and headquarters and storage and of course they are connected to more than a thousand rocket launching positions.”
Other sources estimated depths of up to 80 meters.
One Western security source said: “They run for miles. They are made of concrete and very well made. Think of the Viet Cong times 10. They have had years and lots of money with which to work with.”
Another security source, from one of Israel’s neighboring countries, said Hamas’s tunnels from Egypt remain active.
“The supply chain is still intact these days. The network involved in facilitating co-ordination are some Egyptian military officers. It is unclear if there is knowledge of this by the Egyptian army,” he said.
A small number of narrower, deep, smuggling tunnels were still operating until recently between Egypt and Gaza, according to two security sources and a trader in the Egyptian city of El Arish, but they had slowed to a near-halt since the Israel-Hamas war started.
Egyptian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said while inspecting military units in Suez that the army’s role was to secure Egyptian borders.

LONG GAME
Hamas was created in Gaza in 1987 and is thought to have begun digging tunnels in the mid-1990s, when Israel granted Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization some degree of self-rule in Gaza.
The tunnel network is a key reason why Hamas is stronger in Gaza than in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israel’s settlements, military bases and monitoring devices make it harder to get anything in from Jordan.
Tunneling became easier in 2005 when Israel pulled its soldiers and settlers out of Gaza, and when Hamas won power in a 2006 election.
Shortly afterwards Hamas’s military wing, the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam Brigades, captured Gilad Shalit and killed two other Israeli soldiers after burrowing 600 meters to raid the Kerem Shalom base on the Gaza border.
A year later Hamas used tunnels in Gaza to launch a military strike against the forces of Arafat’s successor as PLO leader, Mahmoud Abbas.
Although the military tunnels remained off-limits to outside eyes, during that era Gaza smugglers would show off their scarcely concealed commercial tunnels under the Rafah border.
These were around three feet (one meter) wide and used winch motors to haul goods along the sandy tunnel floors in hollowed-out petrol barrels.
One Rafah tunnel operator, Abu Qusay, said a half-mile tunnel took three to six months to dig and could yield profits of up to $100,000 a day. The most profitable item was bullets, bought for $1 each in Egypt and fetching more than $6 in Gaza. Kalashnikov rifles, he said, cost $800 in Egypt and sold for twice that.
In 2007 the military wing is thought to have brought its commander Mohammed Deif into Gaza through a tunnel from Egypt. Deif was the mastermind behind Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack into Israel, which killed 1,400 people and hostages were taken.

TUNNEL HUNTING
Professor Joel Roskin, a geomorphologist and geologist with Israel’s Bar-Ilan University said it was difficult to map the tunnel network accurately from the surface or space, adding highly classified information was essential for 3D mapping and imagery visualization.
Among the elite units tasked with going underground is Yahalom, specialist commandos from Israel’s Combat Engineering Corps known as the “weasels,” who specialize in finding, clearing and destroying the tunnels.
Earlier this week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Yahalom fighters, telling them: “I rely on you, the people of Israel rely on you.”
Israeli sources said what awaits them is formidable and they faced an enemy that has regrouped and learned from previous Israeli operations in 2014 and 2021.
“There are going to be a lot of booby traps. They have thermobaric weapons that they didn’t have in 2021, which are more lethal. And I believe they acquired a lot of anti-tank weapon systems that are going to try to hit our APCs (armored personnel carriers), tanks,” said Amnon Sofrin, a former brigadier general and former commander of the Combat Intelligence Corps.
Sofrin, who was also previously head of the intelligence directorate with Israel’s Mossad spy agency, said Hamas would also be trying to kidnap soldiers.
Daphne Richemond-Barak, professor at Israel’s Reichman University and author of the book Underground Warfare, said the conflicts in Syria and Iraq had changed the situation.
“What the IDF (Israeli military) is likely to face inside the tunnels is also all of the experience and all of the knowledge that has been gained by groups like Daesh (Islamic State) and has been ... passed on to Hamas.”

Lack of fuel threatening UN food aid to Gaza, World Food Program says

Lack of fuel threatening UN food aid to Gaza, World Food Program says
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
  • Essential items ‘rapidly running out,’ agency says
  • Fuel needed for trucks that distribute food to besieged enclave
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

GAZA STRIP: The UN food agency said on Friday that severe fuel shortages threaten the supply of emergency food aid to thousands of displaced families in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip.

“Only two of our contracted bakeries have fuel to produce bread at the moment, and tomorrow there might be none,” World Food Program (WFP) Representative Samer Abdeljaber said.

“This would be a terrible blow to the thousands of families living in shelters who have been relying on the daily bread deliveries.”

The agency said it provided daily bread supplies, on average, for 200,000 people in shelters, but this fell to 150,000 on Wednesday due to the lack of fuel.

“Fuel is not only critical for bakeries. It is also needed for the trucks that receive the supplies entering through the Rafah crossing and to distribute those supplies across Gaza,” the WFP said.

It added that “essential food commodities are rapidly running out in Gaza’s shops,” as they are unable to restock “due to damaged roads, safety concerns and shortage of fuel.”

So far, the WFP has provided about 630,000 people with emergency food supplies, mainly canned food and fresh bread, in shelters and communities across Gaza and the West Bank.

While nine WFP trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point on Saturday, 39 others carrying food supplies are awaiting entry.

The food agency said 40 trucks needed to enter the Gaza Strip daily to meet the need in the besieged enclave.

“The people of Gaza need continuous aid delivery at a level that corresponds to the enormous needs,” Abdeljaber said, as he echoed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Israel has cut supplies of food, water and power to Gaza, notably blocking all deliveries of fuel, which has jeopardized life-saving humanitarian operations in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) WFP

Iran’s deputy foreign minister meets Hamas representatives in Moscow

Iran’s deputy foreign minister meets Hamas representatives in Moscow
Updated 27 October 2023
AP
  • The meeting is likely to draw condemnation from Israel, whose foreign ministry slammed Russia’s decision to invite Hamas representatives to Moscow
  • Russia has issued carefully calibrated criticism of both sides in the war between Israel and Hamas as it is trying to balance ties between Israel and Iran
Updated 27 October 2023
AP

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs met Hamas representatives in Moscow, Russian state news agency Tass said Friday.
Iran discussed a cease-fire and providing humanitarian support to Gaza at Thursday’s meeting, Tass said.
The meeting is likely to draw condemnation from Israel, whose foreign ministry slammed Russia’s decision to invite Hamas representatives to Moscow as “an act of support of terrorism,” and called for the delegation to be expelled from Russia. The Kremlin had responded by saying that Moscow believes it is necessary to maintain contacts with all parties.
The visit of the Iranian deputy foreign minister and the Hamas delegation highlights how Russia is trying to assert its role as a power broker in the Middle East conflict even though it continues to be occupied with its war in Ukraine.
It is not clear if representatives from Russia, Iran and Hamas all met together on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin did not have any contact with Hamas during the visit.
Tass reported that Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, told Abu Marzouk, who led the Hamas delegation, that Tehran’s “priority” in negotiations “is an immediate cease-fire, providing assistance to the people and lifting the repressive blockade of Gaza.”
On Thursday, Kani also met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who serves as the Kremlin envoy for the Middle East.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said their talks also focused on ceasing hostilities in Gaza and providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians. In a separate meeting, Bogdanov met the Hamas representative to discuss the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of foreigners.
Although busy with its war in Ukraine, Russia is trying to still take on a key role in the Middle East conflict. Putin declared earlier this month that Moscow could play the role of mediator thanks to its friendly ties with both Israel and the Palestinians, adding that “no one could suspect us of playing up to one party.”
Despite that claim of even-handedness, a UN Security Council resolution that Russia previously submitted condemning violence against civilians made no mention of Hamas. It was rejected by the council.
Russia has issued carefully calibrated criticism of both sides in the war between Israel and Hamas as it is trying to balance ties between Israel and Iran, which supports Hamas.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia and Israel have steadily expanded trade and security ties and many Russians moved to Israel after Putin invaded Ukraine. But that invasion has tested relations — Israel has voiced support for Kyiv but refused to provide it with weapons, while many Israelis were angered by Putin’s claim that Ukraine’s Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is a neo-Nazi.
Putin’s war in Ukraine has also led Moscow to deepen ties with Iran. Iran has provided Moscow with hundreds of Shahed exploding drone s that the Russian military has used against Ukraine’s energy facilities and other key infrastructure. Iran also has reportedly shared its drone technology with Russia, which built a facility to produce them.
In return, Moscow is expected to offer Iran advanced fighter jets and other modern weapons.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Iran Russia

US expands its effort to cut off funding for Hamas

US expands its effort to cut off funding for Hamas
Updated 27 October 2023
AP
  • The sanctions were announced as Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo traveled to London to shore up support from Britain
Updated 27 October 2023
AP

LONDON: The United States on Friday expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas, announcing a second round of sanctions against people and organizations linked to the group since it launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.
The new sanctions highlight Iran’s role in providing financial, logistical and operational support to Hamas, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement. They include a Hamas representative in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.
The sanctions were announced as Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo traveled to London to shore up support from Britain, one of America’s closest allies, for the drive to squeeze off funding for Hamas, which both countries consider a terrorist organization.
“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding networks by deploying our counterterrorism sanctions authorities and working with our global partners to deny Hamas the ability to exploit the international financial system,” Adeyemo said.
Among those targeted are Khaled Qaddoumi, described as a liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government; and Ali Morshed Shirazi and Mostafa Mohammad Khani, officials in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force who are accused of training and assisting Hamas fighters.
The US also sanctioned a number of organizations, including the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation. US officials say the group, which is affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, funnels millions of dollars through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association for the families of militants.
The practice “ultimately serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist activities,” the US said.
The sanctions freeze any US-based assets owned or controlled by the named individuals and organizations. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods and services to them.

Topics: War on Gaza

UN says ‘soon many more will die’ from Gaza siege

UN says ‘soon many more will die’ from Gaza siege
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
Reuters
  • Negotiations taking place with Israel in bid to secure more humanitarian crossings in the densely populated enclave
  • Medical team,10 aid trucks entered Gaza via Rafah crossing on Friday
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations warned Friday that “many more will die” as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza, which has also caused sewage to flow into the Palestinian territory’s streets.
Israel laid a total siege on Gaza following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, cutting off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the enclave.
“People in Gaza are dying; they are not only dying from bombs and strikes: soon many more will die from the consequences of (the) siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
“Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage.”
Alongside the siege, Israel has bombarded Gaza with air and artillery strikes since October 7.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says the strikes have killed more than 7,300 people, mainly civilians and many of them children.
The strikes are in response to attacks by Hamas gunmen, who poured into Israel and killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 229 more, according to Israeli officials.
During a press conference in Jerusalem, Lazzarini — who said 57 UNRWA staff had been killed in Gaza during the war — called for more aid to be allowed into the territory immediately.
“The current system in place is geared to fail. What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow. And to succeed, we need a humanitarian cease-fire to ensure this aid reaches those in need,” he said.

Limited convoys of aid — food, water and medicine — have entered through Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt, but the UNRWA chief noted that they have not included fuel, which is vital to keep critical services running.
“Bakeries, water stations, life support machines in a hospital — all this needs fuel to function,” he said.
“As far as UNRWA is concerned, we have fuel for today,” said Lazzarini.
The agency normally needs 160,000 liters per day for its operations, but has now “drastically limited” its fuel consumption.
Israel has said it will not allow fuel to enter Gaza, arguing it could reach Hamas’s armed wing.
“We have solid monitoring mechanisms... UNRWA does not and will not divert any humanitarian aid into the wrong hands,” Lazzarini said.
At a briefing in Geneva, via video-link, Lynne Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said before October 7, some 46 trucks of fuel per day crossed into Gaza.
She said “very, very detailed negotiations” were going on to try to address Israel’s security concerns, “which are quite legitimate, especially with respect to fuel, which we call a high-risk, dual use item.”
“We need to get the fuel trucks in... and we need to do it in a secure way that offers Israel assurances to make sure that it’s not going to be diverted,” Hastings said.

Israel’s army has called on people in the north of the Gaza Strip — nearly half of its 2.4-million population — to head south ahead of an expected ground offensive.
Hastings said an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people were still left in northern Gaza, and Israel has been clear “that they don’t want us delivering in the north,” so UN staff would have to “assume certain security risks” to take life-saving aid to northern areas.
The UN’s World Health Organization said Friday that only 23 out of 35 Gaza hospitals were still partially functional.
It said five trucks with WHO supplies had entered Gaza since October 7, with deliveries reaching five hospitals in the south and two in the north.
The UN’s World Food Programme said it had brought in nine trucks of food assistance — mainly canned food and wheat flour.
WFP normally works with 23 bakeries to provide fresh bread for 200,000 people in shelters, but said only two remain operational and “tomorrow there might be none.”

Topics: War on Gaza

