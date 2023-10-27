You are here

  • Home
  • All-Star line-up confirmed for ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ in Riyadh

All-Star line-up confirmed for ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ in Riyadh

All-Star line-up confirmed for ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ in Riyadh
John Cena is set to return to Riyadh for WWE Crown Jewel. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjvc7

Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

All-Star line-up confirmed for ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ in Riyadh

All-Star line-up confirmed for ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ in Riyadh
  • John Cena, Logan Paul, Roman Reigns and more set for Mohammed Abdo Arena on Nov. 4
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: This year’s “WWE Crown Jewel” in Riyadh is set to feature an all-star line-up of WWE’s biggest superstars, with match-ups confirmed for the spectacle at Mohammed Abdo Arena on Nov. 4.

Among the headline names, 16-time WWE world champion, John Cena, is set to return to Riyadh and compete in Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2018. with his opponent to be named in the coming days.

The headline matches will also see World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins returning to Saudi Arabia for the first time since he claimed his title at “WWE Night of Champions” in May, as he takes on Drew McIntyre in a championship battle.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title in a high-stakes encounter with LA Knight in Riyadh, with Reigns aiming to remind WWE fans of his dominance despite recent struggles following family frictions for The Bloodline.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio returns to Saudi Arabia in November as the current United States champion, and will look to fend off social media superstar Logan Paul in a championship contest.

Cody Rhodes will be back in Saudi Arabia to take on Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, while Riyadh will also witness a high-flying “Fatal 5-Way” contest as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley looks to retain her title against a collection of wrestlers with unique styles in Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Raquel Rodriguez.

 

Topics: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) WWE Crown Jewel World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel WWE John Cena Riyadh Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre Logan Paul Roman Reigns

Related

WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Sport
WWE Night of Champions sees history made and new heroes crowned in Saudi Arabia
WWE fans see their heroes battling for glory
Sport
WWE fans see their heroes battling for glory

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
Updated 27 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Germany overcomes Saudi Arabia 5-3 in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
  • Japan and Brazil maintain 100 percent records to lead groups A and B respectively
Updated 27 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

NEOM: The second day of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 saw hosts Saudi Arabia go down 5-3 to Germany at Gayal Beach.

The result follows the host nation’s opening day 4-3 loss to England in Group A.

Thursday’s schedule included the second round of matches from the men’s NEOM Beach Soccer Cup group stage, with Japan, UAE, Brazil and England looking to build on their opening-day victories, while Germany, Spain, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia were looking for their first points of the tournament.

A noisy home crowd armed with drums, flares and flags did their best to lift Saudi Arabia, but despite an overall solid performance on the sand, the Green Falcons could not overcome a strong German team in a fast-paced and exciting game.

A tight opening 12 minutes ended with German goalkeeper Marius Ebener scoring the only goal of the first period, hitting the back of the net with only 22 seconds left on the clock.

The Saudi team equalized in the opening minutes of the second period through Ahmed Al-Hamami, but another German goalkeeper, Hannes Knuppel, got his name on the scoresheet, with a wonderful finish to leave the score 2-1 after 24 minutes of action.

The early moments of the third period saw Al-Hamami leveling the score again, but Ebener was on target once again for the Germans to make it 3-2.

Khalid Mudhaya equalized for the Saudis to make it 3-3 to the delight of the home crowd, but late goals from Oliver Romrig and Christoph Thurk meant Germany took all three points in the fixture.

Following the loss, Saudi Arabia’s striker Majed Shamhani told Arab News that the team had done their best, but luck was not on their side.

“We dominated possession and created several chances (but) unfortunately, we could not win against a tough team such as Germany. Hope we can win in our next game against Japan to make our fans happy,” he said.

The next game for the Saudi national team will be against Group A leaders Japan at 9 p.m. (KSA) on Friday.

In Group A’s other match on Thursday, Japan thrashed England 7-0 to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

After both securing Day 1 victories in Group A, the teams took to the sand to decide who would lead the group heading into third and final group stage matches.

Takaaki Oba gave the Japanese team the lead inside two minutes of the opening period, before Ozu Moreira’s deflected effort and Ryunosuke Miyama’s strike both found the back of the net to make it 3-0 with two periods to play.

With less than three minutes played in the second period, the Japanese lead was extended through Takahito Yamada. Goalkeeper Shinya Shibamoto netted from distance and Ryunosuke scored Japan’s sixth with 30 seconds remaining in the period.

Only one goal was scored in the final period and it went the way of Japan once again, as Takuya Akaguma sealed the win with a powerful shot.

In Group B, Spain bounced back from opening-day defeat to the UAE to beat Turkiye 7-2, while Brazil maintained their 100 percent record with an 8-3 win over the Emiratis.

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer Saudi Arabia Germany

Related

Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship photos
Football
Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes
Sport
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes

Boxing legends Fury and Ngannou face off prior to Battle of the Baddest

Boxing legends Fury and Ngannou face off prior to Battle of the Baddest
The two will face off in the ring on Saturday in Riyadh to claim the title of the ‘baddest’. (SPA)
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Boxing legends Fury and Ngannou face off prior to Battle of the Baddest

Boxing legends Fury and Ngannou face off prior to Battle of the Baddest
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faced off in a press conference on Thursday in Riyadh prior to upcoming professional boxing match Battle of the Baddest.

Heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury challenged his opponent, saying: “Ngannou is a strong man with a powerful punch, but ultimately, why am I the world champion?”

His opponent, heavyweight MMA champion Francis Ngannou, replied: “Yes, Fury is the best in boxing, but this will end on Saturday.”

The two will face off in the ring on Saturday in Riyadh, with other talents including Jack McGann and Carlos Takam.

Topics: Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Battle of The Baddest boxing

Related

PFL creating ‘Champions League of MMA’, says CEO Peter Murray
Sport
PFL creating ‘Champions League of MMA’, says CEO Peter Murray
Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf hopes to lead the way for young Arab prospects
Sport
Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf hopes to lead the way for young Arab prospects

Four-wicket Shamsi helps South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 270 in World Cup clash

Four-wicket Shamsi helps South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 270 in World Cup clash
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Four-wicket Shamsi helps South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 270 in World Cup clash

Four-wicket Shamsi helps South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 270 in World Cup clash
  • Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat while looking for a win to revive their World Cup hopes
  • Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan made an impressive 84-run, sixth-wicket partnership off 71 balls
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP

CHENNAI, India: Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed four wickets as South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270 in their World Cup match in Chennai on Friday.

The 33-year-old finished with figures of 4-60 while paceman Marco Jansen took 3-43 after Pakistan won the toss and batted, looking for a win to revive their World Cup hopes.

Pakistan have lost three of their five matches while South Africa have four wins and one loss.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel scored a fighting run-a-ball 52 and skipper Babar Azam a solid 65-ball 50 while Shadab Khan chipped in with an aggressive 36-ball 43.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee watches as Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel make a run during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan in Chennai, on October 27, 2023. (REUTERS)

Pakistan can take heart from the fact that South Africa collapsed to an upset defeat against the Netherlands while chasing 246 in Dharamsala last week.

Pakistan would have scored fewer runs had Shakeel and Shadab not lifted them with an 84-run stand for the sixth wicket off 71 balls following Azam's dismissal at 141.

Shadab hit two sixes and three boundaries while Shakeel's second fifty in the tournament had seven hits to the rope.

It was Jansen who hit Pakistan early with the wickets of openers Abdullah Shafique (nine) and Imam-ul-Haq (12) in the first seven overs.

Azam added 48 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan who made 31 with a six and four boundaries.

The skipper added another 43 for the next wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 21 with a six and a boundary.

Shamsi dismissed Iftikhar caught at long-on and Azam behind the wicket sweeping to derail the innings until Shakeel and Shadab rebuilt.

Fast bowler Gerald Cotzee broke the stand by dismissing Shadab in the 40th over while Shamsi sent back Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi (two).

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam tosses the coin at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Pakistan in Chennai, India, on October 27, 2023. (AP)

 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan South Africa Cricket sport

Top players confirmed for World Tennis League season 2

Top players confirmed for World Tennis League season 2
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Top players confirmed for World Tennis League season 2

Top players confirmed for World Tennis League season 2
  • World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 4-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, and world No. 5 Elena Rybakina are among the top women stars competing in season 2
  • World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, 2023 Australian Open finalist Stefano Tsitsipas, and Olympic gold medalist Andrey Rublev also set to feature at Etihad Arena
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

 ABU DHABI: Women’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and men’s world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev are among the top tennis stars that will feature in season two of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi.

Adding to a strong field, the WTL has confirmed the addition of world No. 5 and Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and world No. 6 and 2023 Grand Slam quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev.

The organizers have also revealed the return of world No. 2 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, and the 2022 Wimbledon champion and world No. 5 Elena Rybakina.

The second season will see 16 of the world’s best players compete at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena from Dec. 21 to 24, with the full roster to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sabalenka will be looking to finish 2023 on a high while preparing for a title defense in Melbourne in early 2024. She has had a strong year following the Australian Open win, with semifinal appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon, and making the final at the US Open.

Sabalenka said: “I’m excited to be returning for this season and really looking forward to seeing who I’ll be joining on court at this year’s World Tennis League. Last year, we had a great time on and off the court, and I’m hoping this will help me to prepare for next season.”

In the men’s draw, Medvedev will be eyeing a positive finish to the year after a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, and a battling performance in this year’s US Open final.

Medvedev commented: “After seeing what the players experienced last year, I’m delighted to be joining for this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. I’ve played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I’m aiming to finish this year on a positive note there.”

The format will see the players split into four teams with two matches every day from day one to three, in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The top two teams will compete on Dec. 24, the final day of the tournament.

Rajesh Banga, chairman of the WTL, said: “This year’s player draw featured an exceptional roster of Grand Slam champions, and ATP and WTA title winners, and we are thrilled that Aryna, Iga, Elena, Daniil, Stefanos and Andrey will be joining us for this enticing showdown in December.”

“This season is set to bring some thrilling moments on court, and with world-class tennis action alongside the event’s evening concerts featuring award-winning artists, we encourage people to purchase their tickets now for an unmissable spectacle.”

Topics: World Tennis League

Related

50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi
Lifestyle
50 Cent to headline World Tennis League concert in Abu Dhabi
Victory for Saudi handball team in Asian Games as tennis duo, fencers bow out
Sport
Victory for Saudi handball team in Asian Games as tennis duo, fencers bow out

Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Bucks debut as Lakers get NBA win

Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Bucks debut as Lakers get NBA win
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Bucks debut as Lakers get NBA win

Lillard nets 39 in triumphant Bucks debut as Lakers get NBA win
  • Lillard made 9-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists
  • Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds while LeBron James contributed 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 100-95 Lakers triumph over Phoenix
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP

LOS AGELESS: NBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday to spark a 118-117 home victory over Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old American, obtained in a trade last month from Portland, had the highest-scoring debut in Bucks history in the season opener for both clubs, eclipsing the old mark of 34 by Terry Cummings in 1984.

“I came into these type of situations knowing what was expected of me,” Lillard said. “They are encouraging me to be the person to take control and make decisions and decide what’s going to happen in those moments.”

Lillard made 9-of-20 shots from the floor, including 4-of-12 from 3-point range, and sank all 17 of his free throws while adding eight rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee fans roared with delight as Lillard seized command in the final minutes.

“That’s what I’m here to do, even when it doesn’t work out,” Lillard said. “They trust me with that and they know, regardless of what the outcome might be on some of the nights, I’ll be able to handle it.

“I don’t take it for granted but I also really appreciate the fact they encourage you so early. Everybody knows who I am and what I do and they’re leaving me that space to do it.”

In the night’s only other NBA game, Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds while LeBron James contributed 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 100-95 Los Angeles Lakers triumph over visiting Phoenix.

“We can play better but we’re also a team that’s still trying to come together,” James said. “We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. Today was a good step in the right direction but we’ve got to be better.”

NBA all-time scoring leader James and Suns star Kevin Durant, who had a game-high 39 points, played against each other for the first time in a regular-season game since Christmas Day 2018 and hugged after the contest.

“We don’t take them moments for granted. We don’t have many left,” James said. “We try to embrace it, have fun with it, enjoy it. Two of the best to ever play this game. It’s always a treat to be on the floor with one of the greats.”

Durant passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and sparked the Suns, who were without injured stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Lillard’s 39 points marked the fourth-best debut by any player for any NBA club, trailing only Kyrie Irving, Kiki Vandeweghe and Wilt Chamberlain.

Seven-time All-Star guard Lillard scored 14 points in the final four minutes to deliver the Bucks over a stubborn Sixers team.

“Dame played a really smart game. He knew when he had to take over,” said Bucks coach Adrian Griffin. “Dame is Dame. We knew what we were getting.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bucks, combining well in his first contest with Lillard as an inside-outside dual threat.

“We want him to be Dame. We want Giannis to be Giannis,” Griffin said. “They complement each other out there. They really do. It’s only going to get better.

“It’s only one game. We showed flashes of what’s to come. We can’t lose sight of the ultimate goal but it’s a good start.”

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, reserve Kelly Oubre added 27 and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid had 24 points for the Sixers, who were without star guard James Harden, left off the travel squad over fitness concerns.

Two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $186 million with the Bucks on Monday, combined with Lillard on early baskets, a positive sign for their ability to unite.

“Anytime your team is encouraging you to be yourself and do what you do so early, it helps,” Lillard said. “I’ve had enough conversations with guys, especially Giannis, to know.”

Topics: NBA basketball

Latest updates

Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths
Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths
Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition
Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition
Israeli hostage posters ripped up in London, sparks outrage
Israeli hostage posters ripped up in London, sparks outrage
Office space rental expectations in KSA accelerate amid diversification push, report finds
Office space rental expectations in KSA accelerate amid diversification push, report finds
The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza — a hidden frontline for Israel
The Hamas tunnel city beneath Gaza — a hidden frontline for Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.