War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths

Also on Thursday, Hamad told The Associated Press that Hamas was seeking increased support from Hezbollah in its struggle against the Israelis. (AP/File)
Also on Thursday, Hamad told The Associated Press that Hamas was seeking increased support from Hezbollah in its struggle against the Israelis. (AP/File)
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths

Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths
  • Ghazi Hamad reacts after being asked to justify killing of people ‘as they slept’
  • More than 1,400 Israelis were slain in attack by militant group on Oct. 7
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A senior spokesperson for Hamas abruptly left an interview with the BBC on Thursday night after being questioned about the deaths of civilians in the militant group’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Talking to the BBC’s Hugo Bachega in Beirut, Ghazi Hamad, a former deputy foreign minister of Hamas, reiterated claims made just days after the massacre that the group “had no intention or decision to harm civilians.”

When asked if he could justify the killing of people “as they slept,” Hamad said: “I want to terminate this interview.”

He then pulled off his microphone, threw it to the floor and left the room.

Also on Thursday, Hamad told The Associated Press that Hamas was seeking increased support from Hezbollah in its struggle against the Israelis.

“Hezbollah is currently opposing the occupation and we appreciate that. However, we need more support to halt the aggression on Gaza. We expect more.”

According to official sources from the two sides, Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis in the Oct. 7 raid and kidnapped over 200 others. In the fighting that has ensued, more than 6,700 Palestinians have been killed.

Earlier this week, leading representatives of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad met in Beirut to discuss the developments in the conflict. The meeting was a rare display of unity between the rival Iranian-backed factions.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas BBC

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP
Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war
  • Extreme caution a must due to conflicting propaganda, social media pressure, charged public opinion
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP

PARIS: Global media outlets are facing near-unprecedented challenges in their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as conflicting propaganda, social media pressure and charged public opinion require them to exercise extreme caution. Lack of foreign media access to Gaza, with both the Israeli and Egyptian access points closed, is adding to reporting difficulties the likes of which journalists say they have rarely seen before.
“This war is one of the most complex and polarizing stories we have ever had to cover,” Deborah Turness, chief executive of BBC News, said in an online post this week.
Palestinian reporters in Gaza provide global media outlets with images and information, but their work is hampered by the bombing of the territory, power cuts and petrol shortages.
Their union says 22 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, the day militants belonging to the Hamas movement attacked Israel.
“In previous conflicts we were always able to send special envoys, but this time our teams in Gaza are cut off from the rest of the world,” said Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director at AFP.
AFP, whose permanent bureau in Gaza employs around 10 journalists, has had to move them out of Gaza City to the south of the territory where they are living in precarious conditions, with some sleeping in tents.
A total of 2,050 journalists have come to Israel to cover the war, according to the government.
The biggest contingent, 358, is from US media. British media are second with 281, followed by French outlets with 221.
Media in Ukraine, which is itself fighting a war at home, have sent two journalists to Israel.
Reporters Without Borders  or RSF, a nonprofit organization defending press freedom, has accused Israel of “suffocating journalism in Gaza.”
For the International Federation of Journalists, this has forced reporters to rely heavily on “official” sources, without being able to verify their claims.
“Confusing haste with speed, many media have published false information and images that have not been contextualized, verified or presented as reliable,” the IFJ said.
One notable example was the claim that Hamas militants had beheaded babies, which got widely picked up in media, including in a live report on CNN, without having been confirmed.
“I needed to be more careful with my words and I am sorry,” CNN anchor Sara Sidner later posted on X after reporting the claim live on air.
Another example is the high-profile case of the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza.
On Oct. 17, several media, including AFP, reported on a statement by the Hamas Health Ministry that 200 to 300 people had been killed in a strike on the hospital, for which it blamed Israel.
Israel later denied the claim, saying a “misfired rocket” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had caused the damage.
Several media have since leaned toward Israel’s version, based on intelligence reports and video analysis.
But extensive checks of footage, and interviews with analysts and weapons experts, do not allow ruling out either scenario, or determining the number of victims.
The New York Times and French paper Le Monde have since acknowledged that initial reporting fell short of their usual standards.
“The early versions of the coverage — and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels — relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified,” The New York Times said on Monday.
“We lacked caution,” Le Monde said a day later.
AFP’s Chetwynd said that “we should have been more careful in our wording, and given more context on what we did not know.”
“It is easy to say this with hindsight, but less obvious in a real-time news situation,” he added.
Adding to the pressure on news organizations is the growing role of social media, where any statement or image can go viral and spark angry accusations of bias in the media.
“We need to remind ourselves in every conflict that knowing with certainty takes time,” said Douglas Jehl, international editor at The Washington Post.
“It’s particularly difficult in this case, given the passions on both sides, the often opposite viewpoints that each side brings to the conflict and scrutiny that everyone brings to our coverage,” he told the Recode Media podcast.
Global media have also been giving priority to scrutiny of which terms to use — or avoid — in their coverage of the war.
“Terrorism” and “terrorist” are often top of the list.
The BBC, sometimes called out for avoiding either term when describing Hamas, has said it will use “terrorist” only in quotes, but not in its own reporting.
AFP has adopted a similar policy.

Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Former UK PM Boris Johnson to join GB News broadcast

LONDON: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he will be joining the right-leaning channel GB News.

In his first major broadcast role since stepping down as an MP this summer, following an investigation into the Partygate scandal, Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture.

He added: “I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain — as well as the challenges — and why our best days are yet to come.”

GB News, a network known for its right-wing political leanings, confirmed that Johnson would be joining as a presenter, program-maker and commentator.

“Boris, who joins in the new year, will play a key role in the channel’s coverage of both the UK general election and the US elections next year,” the network said.

In a video posted on social media platform X, the former Tory leader said that he would provide “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine,” and discuss how the UK addresses “those challenges … (and) the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Johnson made headlines in June by announcing that he had secured a “six-figure” columnist position at the Daily Mail. However, he later faced scrutiny for violating the ministerial code by failing to inform the parliamentary watchdog.

Since its launch in 2021, GB News has been the subject of criticism for its controversial stances on topics such as the war in Ukraine, issues related to Islamophobia and, more recently, the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

Earlier this week, the UK communication regulator, Ofcom, decided to take no action against the channel for breaches of impartiality related to two interviews that were deemed “insufficiently challenged.”

Topics: media UK GB News Boris Johnson

Israeli hostage posters ripped up in London, sparks outrage

Israeli hostage posters ripped up in London, sparks outrage
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Israeli hostage posters ripped up in London, sparks outrage

Israeli hostage posters ripped up in London, sparks outrage
  • Incidents contribute to community discord, says mayor
  • Community groups record surge of hate crimes in capital
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Footage of vandals tearing down posters of Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas has sparked outrage in the UK.

The incident, which took place in Leicester Square on Wednesday night, involved two women and a man forcefully removing the posters. The man appeared to notice that he was being filmed, pulled down his cap, and swiftly departed the scene.

A person behind the camera confronted a woman involved in tearing down the posters, and asked her why she was removing “posters of people kidnapped by terrorists.”

The posters, initially created by Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum following the kidnappings on Oct. 7, have been distributed in various cities worldwide to raise awareness about the captive Israeli citizens.

The video, which was shared by Richard Ferrer, the editor of Jewish News, has triggered a wave of condemnation in the UK, with Jewish organizations raising concern about the lack of police intervention.

The police later said: “At this time, no offenses have been committed.” However, officers pledged to conduct “reassurance patrols” in the area.

The individuals involved in the incident currently remain unidentified. Some British media outlets have referred to them as “activists,” but their specific political affiliations, if any, remain unclear.

In a separate incident in the northern part of the capital, posters featuring images of missing children were defaced with Adolf Hitler mustaches and devil horns. On another poster, someone altered “Hamas” to “real men.”

The incidents have drawn condemnation from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Khan expressed his bewilderment at the actions, saying that it was “contributing to community discord.”

The Israeli Embassy in London also strongly denounced the incidents, and said that: “Defacing images of kidnapped Israeli children with Hitler mustaches is profoundly antisemitic, evoking chilling echoes of the Holocaust.”

The incidents illustrate growing tensions within London, with a surge in both antisemitic and Islamophobic crimes recorded in the capital.

The Community Security Trust, a Jewish safety group, has reported more than 330 hate crime incidents in London since Hamas militants initiated their deadly assault on Israel on Oct. 7.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas London UK

Al Arabiya expands coverage with the launch of Al Arabiya Business

Al Arabiya expands coverage with the launch of Al Arabiya Business
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al Arabiya expands coverage with the launch of Al Arabiya Business

Al Arabiya expands coverage with the launch of Al Arabiya Business
  • Al Arabiya Business will focus on business and finance
  • Free-to-air service to launch across multiple platforms
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Al Arabiya Network has officially launched its new service dedicated to news and updates from the world of business and finance.

The new channel, called Al Arabiya Business, will address the growing demand for in-depth reporting on economic, financial, and political developments, complementing the around-the-clock coverage provided by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath TV channels.

“Al Arabiya and Al Hadath’s commitment to extensively covering significant events in the region — including current events in Gaza — has driven us to introduce Al Arabiya Business, a platform primarily dedicated to business and finance updates,” explained Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group and Al Arabiya Network.

He added: “Our objective is for Al Arabiya Network to maintain its status as a trusted source for viewers seeking updates on economic and financial developments, all the while staying informed about the ongoing critical events in our region and worldwide.”

The service will be available for free-to-air broadcast, as well as live streaming via Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, and on Al Arabiya Network’s website and YouTube.

Mamdouh Al-Muhaini, general manager of Al Arabiya Network and Al Hadath, also emphasized the importance of this expansion, underscoring the growing interest of the network’s viewers in the financial and business sectors.

“In light of the upsurge in conflicts and significant events, especially in the Middle East and North Africa — such as the earthquakes in Turkey, Syria and Morocco, the war in Sudan, and the ongoing situation in Gaza — our viewers are increasingly eager to stay informed around the clock,” Al-Muhaini said.

“As a result, we made the decision to launch Al Arabiya Business as a service dedicated to the latest updates, as well as streaming ‘Aswaq Al Arabiya’ as standalone segments, aligning with our commitment to cater to our viewers’ ever-evolving informational needs, be it in the realm of politics, economics, or the business sector.”

Topics: Al Arabiya Al Arabiya Business

Supporters of Palestine show solidarity by marching in the metaverse

Supporters of Palestine show solidarity by marching in the metaverse
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Supporters of Palestine show solidarity by marching in the metaverse

Supporters of Palestine show solidarity by marching in the metaverse
  • More than 348,000 people visit (PALESTINE) Dataran Tanjung Mas, a virtual environment on metaverse gaming platform Roblox that went live on Oct. 14
  • Videos of activity in the environment, shared on social media, show users’ avatars marching with Palestinian flags in their hands
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Young supporters of the Palestinian cause who cannot show solidarity by taking part in demonstrations in person are instead protesting online using the metaverse gaming platform Roblox. However, the use of certain words and phrases by digital demonstrators has been banned by the platform.

More than 348,000 people have visited (PALESTINE) Dataran Tanjung Mas, a virtual environment created by a Malaysian user, since it went live on Roblox on Oct. 14. Users worldwide can join groups of up to 200 at a time, and videos of activity in the environment, shared on social media, show avatars marching with Palestinian flags in their hands.

Some users said Roblox had banned the use of terms such as “Free Palestine” and “genocide” from the platform, as a result of which users adopted the Palestinian flag as a symbol of protest and solidarity.

“Blocking phrases like ‘Free Palestine’ is consistent with our community standards, where we do not allow political content, particularly with regards to ‘content related to real world border, territorial or jurisdictional relationships,’” a Roblox spokesperson told news website TechCrunch.

“While our community standards allow for expressions of solidarity, we do not allow for content that endorses or condones violence, promotes terrorism or hatred against individuals or groups, or calls for supporting a specific political party.”

Virtual worlds are becoming an increasingly popular way for people to stage demonstrations and protests. In January last year, for example, nonprofit organization Superflus organized a protest against consumerism and capitalism at Samsung’s virtual headquarters within the metaverse platform Decentraland.

In August this year, Wistaverse, which describes itself as the first metaverse platform dedicated to protests and social action, launched a virtual campaign and rally to prevent the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Topics: Palestine roblox Metaverse

