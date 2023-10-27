Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths

LONDON: A senior spokesperson for Hamas abruptly left an interview with the BBC on Thursday night after being questioned about the deaths of civilians in the militant group’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
Talking to the BBC’s Hugo Bachega in Beirut, Ghazi Hamad, a former deputy foreign minister of Hamas, reiterated claims made just days after the massacre that the group “had no intention or decision to harm civilians.”
When asked if he could justify the killing of people “as they slept,” Hamad said: “I want to terminate this interview.”
He then pulled off his microphone, threw it to the floor and left the room.
Also on Thursday, Hamad told The Associated Press that Hamas was seeking increased support from Hezbollah in its struggle against the Israelis.
“Hezbollah is currently opposing the occupation and we appreciate that. However, we need more support to halt the aggression on Gaza. We expect more.”
According to official sources from the two sides, Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis in the Oct. 7 raid and kidnapped over 200 others. In the fighting that has ensued, more than 6,700 Palestinians have been killed.
Earlier this week, leading representatives of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad met in Beirut to discuss the developments in the conflict. The meeting was a rare display of unity between the rival Iranian-backed factions.