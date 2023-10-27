Israeli forces and Hezbollah in skirmishes at Lebanon’s border

BEIRUT: A military convoy of the Lebanese army in the border village of Aytaroun has reportedly come under fire from Israeli forces, but no casualties were reported.
Clashes between the two sides have intensified on the southern front after significant de-escalation for just one day.
Hezbollah announced on Friday that it had targeted the Israeli military outpost of Misgav Am — which faces the Lebanese village of Al-Adayseh — with guided missiles, “damaging part of its equipment.”
Hezbollah also said it attacked “Al-Sadah outpost with guided missiles, destroying large parts of its installations and equipment and inflicting confirmed casualties among its soldiers.”
Israeli operations are still taking place in the border region with reconnaissance planes flying over the area amid fears of infiltration on the ground by Hezbollah.
A guided missile was launched from southern Lebanon toward the Al-Manara settlement on Friday morning and Israeli soldiers urged the settlement’s residents to remain in shelters. Israeli warplanes replied by targeting the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Mhaibib with two missiles.
Earlier, Israeli forces had targeted an area adjacent to the Blue Line — between the towns of Al-Dhayra, Aalma Al-Shaab, Naqoura, and Aayta Al-Shaab — with phosphorus bombs, setting trees on fire.
A military observer said: “Israeli forces dropped internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs on purpose so the field could be exposed, and in order to use the burned area to monitor the movement of Hezbollah’s members hiding amid dense trees.”
About 600 families from the border region have fled to Sahel Al-Zahrani and are now scattered across 18 villages.
The Lebanese National News Agency reported: “About 400 mattresses and 400 blankets have been secured for distribution to displaced persons in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross.”
Some 50 members of Hezbollah have been killed in confrontations with Israeli forces in the wake of the start of Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7.
Mohammed Raad, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said the group “defends the country and protects our security.”
Clerics suggested on Friday that sacrifices should be “met with a solution to the presidential election file, in order to save Lebanon.”
The country’s presidency has been unoccupied for almost a year, as parliament — divided between Hezbollah’s supporters and national sovereignty advocates — has been unable to elect a new president.
Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, vice president of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, said: “The situation in the region is dangerous and requires Lebanese to put aside their political disputes and work together to protect national unity by quickly forming a political safety net that protects Lebanon and achieves the political stability required at this critical stage.
“They should quickly agree on electing a president that unites all the Lebanese and reactivates public institutions, in preparation for the formation of an emergency rescue government that addresses crises and problems and strengthens Lebanon’s resilience to threats.”
Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan said: “There’s no place for compromise when it comes to the presidential election file and securing national political interests.
“The presidential election file should be dealt with sovereignly.”
Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon has reported that a delegation from Tehran arrived in Beirut on Friday and met representatives of Palestinian factions.
Gaza info blackout ‘risks providing cover for mass atrocities’: HRW
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: The near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian territory risks providing cover for mass atrocities, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday.
Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip on Friday, nearly three weeks after Israel began bombarding the enclave following an armed attack by Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes since the October 7 attack, mainly civilians and many of them children.
“Widespread phone and Internet outages occurred in Gaza on October 27, 2023, amid a concerted Israeli bombardment, almost entirely cutting off the 2.2 million residents from the outside world,” HRW said in a statement.
“This information blackout risks providing cover for mass atrocities and contributing to impunity for human rights violations,” Deborah Brown, the group’s senior technology and human rights researcher, said in the statement.
A number of international agencies and NGOs said they had lost touch with their staff in Gaza on Friday, including the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.
Its humanitarian coordinator Lynn Hastings said in a statement that UN hospitals and humanitarian operations “can’t continue without communications,” alongside energy, food, water and medications.
The NGO Amnesty International said it had also lost contact with colleagues in Gaza.
“This communications blackout means that it will be even more difficult to obtain critical information and evidence about human rights violations and war crimes being committed against Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” it added.
Breakdown of foreign nationals killed or held hostage by Hamas
More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in Israel by Hamas militants during the attack launched from Gaza
In Gaza, more than 7,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless retaliatory Israeli bombardments
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
PARIS: Numerous foreigners were killed, taken hostage or listed as missing after the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7.
More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed by Hamas militants during the attack launched from Gaza, many of them shot dead, burned alive or mutilated, Israeli authorities say.
The militants have also taken nearly 230 people hostage, including Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals, according to Israel. Four women have since been released.
On October 26, Hamas’s armed wing said “almost 50” Israeli hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing raids. Israeli authorities have not confirmed the figure, which AFP has not been able to independently verify.
In Gaza, more than 7,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, of whom more than 3,000 were children, have been killed in relentless retaliatory Israeli bombardments, Gaza’s health ministry said on October 27.
The deaths of more than 200 foreigners in the Hamas attack, many of whom had double nationality, have been confirmed by their respective countries, according to an AFP count.
Here is a breakdown of the deaths of foreigners in Israel, according to the latest available information.
France - 35 citizens killed and nine were being held hostage or listed as missing, according to the French foreign ministry. Among the hostages is a young woman, Mia Shem, who appeared in a video released on October 16 by Hamas.
Thailand - 33 nationals killed and 18 abducted, according to the Bangkok government. Around 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mainly in farming.
US - 31 Americans died, according to the White House, and 13 have been listed as missing. President Joe Biden has said that Americans are among the hostages. An American woman and her daughter were freed on Friday.
Ukraine - 21 were killed, according to the Kyiv authorities. One Ukrainian has been listed as missing.
Russia - 19 Russian-Israelis were killed and two others are being held hostage by Hamas. Seven Russians are listed as missing.
UK - At least 12 Britons were killed and five have been listed as missing, according to the British government. Among the victims are Yahel Sharabi, 13, killed with his mother Lianne and his elder sister Noiya, 16, according to their family. Their father, Eli, is still missing.
Nepal - 10 Nepalis were killed according to the country’s embassy in Tel-Aviv. Contact has been lost with another.
Germany - Officials say fewer than 10 Germans died, while reporting a “double-digit” number of hostages.
Argentina - Nine killed and 21 listed as missing or taken hostage, including two brothers — Iair and Eitan Horn, according to their father — and a nine-month-old baby.
Canada - Six killed, plus one person with “deep connections to Canada,” according to the government, and two are still missing.
Romania - Five Romanians, who also have Israeli nationality, including a soldier, were killed, and one has been abducted by Hamas. Four Portuguese, also with dual nationality, were killed and four listed as missing.
China - Four Chinese died and two are missing.
Philippines - Four Filipinos died, including a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man in an attack on a kibbutz, along with a 49-year-old woman attending an electronic music festival. Two Filipinos have also been listed as missing.
Austria - Four Austrians with dual Israeli nationality were killed and one is listed as missing.
Italy - Three Italians with dual nationality died, according to the government in Rome, including a couple in their sixties and a 29-year-old who was attending a music festival attacked by Hamas.
Belarus - Three citizens died, and one is listed as missing.
Brazil - A Brazilian couple with dual Israeli nationality as well as another Brazilian woman died, while Brazilian-Israeli dual national Michel Nisenbaum, 59, was reported missing.
Peru - Three citizens were killed.
South Africa - Two citizens were killed.
Chile, Turkiye, Spain, Sri Lanka and Colombia all announced one death and one missing, while Cambodia, Australia, Honduras, Azerbaijan, Ireland and Switzerland each said one of their citizens died.
Four Israeli-Hungarians, including two minors, are among those being held hostage.
A 30-year-old Mexican with dual Israeli nationality and a Franco-Mexican, 32, are also being held.
The Netherlands said an 18-year-old man, kidnapped at the Beeri kibbutz, was a hostage, while Uruguay confirmed that one of its nationals who also holds Israeli citizenship was abducted at the Nir Oz kibbutz.
According to official sources, two Paraguayans and two Tanzanians are also being held hostage.
How Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is impacting the mental health of Palestinian children
Beyond physical injuries, children in the Israel-Hamas war zone will have to contend with lasting emotional wounds
Experts say exposure to armed conflict can lead to attachment disorders, nightmares, flashbacks and persistent anxiety
Updated 28 October 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: Unending waves of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza over the past fortnight have aggravated an already perilous situation for the enclave’s children, who have suffered for more than a decade with no end to the conflict in sight.
Health officials in the Gaza Strip say that more than 2,300 children have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted following the Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group.
Some 40 percent of the embattled territory’s inhabitants are aged under 18, with UNICEF reporting that an average of 400 children have been killed or injured daily in the violence. Save the Children fears a further 870 remain trapped under rubble.
Yet what sometimes goes forgotten is that beyond physical injuries, the children of the conflict zone have also had to contend with deep and lasting emotional wounds.
In a recent article, “Child casualties in Gaza ‘a growing stain on our collective conscience’,” UNICEF said that “almost every child in the Gaza Strip” has witnessed distressing events and trauma, with NPR noting that after the 2021 war, 91 percent of Gaza’s children had suffered post-traumatic stress.
“Children with conflict exposure have been found to have higher rates of anxiety, depression and psychosomatic complaints,” said Ayesha Kadir, a senior humanitarian health adviser at Save the Children. “(But) children do not express psychological distress in a single way. Some may act out, others may withdraw.
“They may act younger than their age, start bedwetting, have trouble sleeping, refuse to eat, or have internalizing effects such as stomach aches or headaches. Not all children who experience trauma are traumatized. However, experience of conflict is a form of toxic stress, which has both physical and psychological harms.”
Furthermore, a report produced last year by Save the Children found that more than half of the children in Gaza had suicidal thoughts, with three out of five engaging in self-harm. And with the latest surge in violence, it is not only the children of Gaza who have become direct victims.
UNICEF notes that a reported 30 children were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, while dozens more are either themselves being held hostage within Gaza or have family in captivity.
Jeeda Al-Hakim, a specialist counseling psychologist with the City University of London, said that for children who had witnessed bombings, missile attacks or the loss of family, the psychological manifestation of shock could compound or create additional physical issues.
“They may shake uncontrollably, become mute or unable to speak, emotionally shut down, or have panic attacks,” she told Arab News. “Inside the body, trauma triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This leads to physical problems like headaches, stomach aches, rapid heart rate and poor sleep.”
Al-Hakim added that although closely related, shock and trauma are different. She described shock as “a state of dissociation, where the victim’s body and mind feel disconnected and nothing feels real,” and trauma as “any sudden, terrible experience that disrupts your well-being and overwhelms you.”
INNUMBERS
• 400 Children killed or injured daily in Gaza war.
• 91% Gaza children left with PTSD by 2021 war.
• 100 Aid trucks needed to meet Gaza’s daily needs
Though shock is a common response to trauma — a means for the brain to cope with a stressful or overwhelming event — not all traumatic events cause shock, while not all shock reactions are the result of trauma, Al-Hakim added.
In the midst of the conflict, it is not just exposure to violence that is affecting the mental health of Gaza’s children. Events like forced displacement, lack of access to basic needs — like education, healthcare, and sanitation — or having a family member or friend experience violence directly can take a toll on a child’s well-being and development.
Kadir said that “both direct and indirect exposure are harmful to children’s mental health, even for children who live far from the place where combat occurs,” noting that such experiences could “often compound each other.”
Having treated trauma-related challenges from the Middle East, Al-Hakim said that exposure to armed conflict can also lead to attachment disorders. Nightmares, flashbacks and persistent anxiety are also prevalent among children exposed to war — all of which can often lead to impaired development and learning.
Hamzah Barhameyeh of World Vision Syria Response, a charity supporting vulnerable children in northwest Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, said that he had witnessed all of these responses in children, adding that disruptions in attachment to caregivers can hinder a child’s ability to form secure relationships. Without this connection to people who care about them, Al-Hakim warned that a child would struggle with identity development.
“Children who have experienced trauma can then grow up to have relationship difficulties and trouble feeling close to others,” she said. “Ongoing grief and loss are extremely painful. Going through a traumatic event fractures a child’s trust in foundational ideas, including their beliefs about the world’s safety and their self-worth, leaving them feeling deeply alone.”
While the cessation of violence is the first step toward addressing these issues, scars at this tender age may remain unhealed. Al-Hakim said that post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety disorders, physical complaints like headaches, and thoughts of suicide may all emerge even after the violence ends, as she warned that “trauma can also be passed down through families over generations.”
Both Al-Hakim and Kadir, however, said that there were means to mitigate these effects, starting with meeting the basic needs of children, such as shelter, food, safety, schooling, healthcare, clean water and stability.
Despite the reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Friday and the delivery of dozens of trucks loaded with aid and medical supplies, the need for assistance remains paramount.
“The people of Gaza need a commitment for much, much more — a continuous delivery of aid to Gaza at the scale that is needed,” Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said at a peace summit in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.
At least 1.4 million of Gaza’s population are displaced, with about 580,000 people living in UN-run emergency shelters, according to figures shared by the Norwegian Refugee Council, which said that Gaza needs 100 aid trucks daily to meet rising needs.
According to UNICEF, “children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of airstrikes and cuts to all supply routes.”
To support child survivors of wars, experts have said that the basic needs of children and caregivers should be met.
“Caregiver physical and mental health have significant impacts on children’s physical and mental health,” said Kadir. “While some children will need specialized care, the majority of children will adapt positively if their basic needs are met, and appropriate psychosocial support is given.
“Supporting family and social networks, restoring a sense of safety and normality, schools, and safe places to play with their friends are vital for helping children to cope.”
Suggesting the adoption of a public health approach in the aftermath of regional conflicts, Al-Hakim highlighted the importance of educating adults about child trauma to help provide safe, nurturing environments for recovery.
“Counseling, therapy groups, school programs and community support help process the trauma, manage PTSD symptoms and build back up healthy development, coping skills and hope,” she said. “Other therapies include art, music, spiritual practices and community activities to help restore cultural traditions, family bonds, identity and meaning.”
Al-Hakim added: “A very important aspect of recovery is truth and reconciliation efforts, accountability for crimes against children and justice initiatives.
“These efforts support and facilitate societal as well as individual healing.”
Israeli army says ground forces ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where Internet has collapsed
Announcement signaled a moving closer to all-out invasion of Gaza
Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border
Updated 27 October 2023
AP
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel’s military said it was “expanding” its ground operations in the besieged territory.
The military’s announcement signaled it was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza, where it has vowed to crush the ruling Hamas group after its bloody incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago
Frequent explosions from airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City after nightfall Friday, when the black-out in Internet, cellular and landline services hit. The Red Crescent said it lost all contact with its operations room and medical teams. It said it feared people would no longer be able to contact ambulance services. Other aid groups said they were unable to reach staff on the ground.
The Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, announced “a complete disruption of all communication and Internet services” due to bombardment.
Israeli military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said ground forces were “expanding their activity” in Gaza and that it “is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war.”
Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against the Hamas militant group.
Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a small group of foreign reporters that Israel expects a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon. It “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas’ vast network of tunnels, he said, adding that he expected a lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance.”
His comments pointed to a potentially grueling and open-ended new phase of the war after three weeks of relentless bombardment. Israel has said it aims to crush Hamas’ rule in Gaza and its ability to threaten Israel. But how Hamas’ defeat will be measured and an invasion’s endgame remain unclear. Israel says it does not intend to rule the tiny territory of 2.3 million Palestinians but not who it expects to govern – even as Gallant suggested a long-term insurgency could ensue.
In a sign of rising tensions in the region, US warplanes struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on American forces, and two mysterious objects hit towns in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has soared past 7,300, according to officials there. A blockade on Gaza has meant dwindling supplies of food, fuel, water and medicine, and the UN warned that its aid operation helping hundreds of thousands of people was “crumbling” amid near-depleted fuel.
Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday released a detailed list of names and identification numbers of those killed, including more than 3,000 minors and more than 1,500 women.
More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza. Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel, including one that hit a residential building in Tel Aviv on Friday, wounding four people.
The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous Israel-Hamas wars, estimated at around 4,000. A ground invasion is expected to cause even higher casualties on both sides as Israeli forces and Hamas battle each other in dense residential areas.
Gazan hospitals have been scrounging for fuel to run emergency generators that power incubators and other life-saving equipment after Israel cut off all fuel deliveries at the start of the war, forcing its only power plant to shut down.
Gallant said Israel believes that Hamas would confiscate any fuel that enters. He said Hamas uses generators to pump air into its hundreds of kilometers (miles) of tunnels, which originate in civilian areas. He showed reporters aerial footage of what he said was a tunnel shaft built right next to a hospital.
“For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” he said.
Late Friday, the army released photos showing what it claimed were Hamas installations in and around Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa. Israel has made such claims before, but they declined to say how they obtained the photos.
Little is known about Hamas’ tunnels and other infrastructure, and the military’s and Gallant’s claims couldn’t be verified.
Speaking at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Hamas media chief Salama Moussa called Israel’s claims “lies” and said they were “a precursor for striking this facility.”
“I ring the alarm bell. There is imminent danger hovering above the medical facility” and those in it, Moussa said. The hospital has been overwhelmed by thousands of patients and wounded, and around 40,000 displaced Gaza residents have crowded in and around its grounds for shelter, the UN says.
About 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled their homes, with nearly half of them crowding into UN shelters. Hundreds of thousands remain in northern Gaza, despite Israel ordering them to evacuate to the south and saying that those who remain might be considered “accomplices” of Hamas.
Over the past week, Israel has allowed more than 80 trucks with aid enter from Egypt through the Rafah crossing – including 10 trucks of food, medicine and other supplies Friday morning. The convoys meet only a tiny fraction of Gaza’s needs amid a worsening humanitarian collapse.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, said it has been forced to ration fuel among lifesaving machines in hospitals, bakeries, and desalination plants, and only has enough for a few more days. UN workers say they will ensure no fuel deliveries go to Hamas.
“The siege means that food, water and fuel – basic commodities — are being used to collectively punish more than 2 million people, among them, a majority of children and women,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, told reporters. He said UN workers in Gaza report “the last remaining public services are collapsing, our aid operation is crumbling and for the first time ever, they report that people are now hungry.”
Earlier Friday, the military said ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones raided inside Gaza, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours. It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, a neighborhood on Gaza City’s outskirts that was the scene of an urban battle in the 2014 Gaza war.
The military said the soldiers exited the territory without casualties. It reported an earlier raid into northern Gaza on Thursday.
The damage to Gaza from nearly three weeks of bombardment showed in satellite photos of several locations taken before the war and again in recent days. Entire rows of residential buildings simply disappear in the photos, reduced to smears of dust and rubble.
The Israeli military says it only targets militants and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in an attempt to protect its fighters.
Israel captured Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war and occupied the territory until a unilateral withdrawal in 2005. It has maintained a tight blockade over the area since Hamas rose to power in 2006 parliamentary elections and subsequently seized full control the following year from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.
The conflict has threatened to ignite a wider war across the region.
The United States has sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region in part to deter Iran and its allies from entering the war. Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah has repeatedly traded fire with Israel along the border.
Egypt’s military said a drone crashed into a building in the Red Sea town of Taba, on the border with Israel, slightly wounding six people. Also, a “strange object” landed near a power station in the nearby town of Nuweiba, state-run Al-Qahera news said. Footage showed debris and smoke rising from the side of a nearby mountain.
Last week, a US Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched toward Israel by Iranian-backed Houthi militia in northern Yemen.
Hamas rejects Israeli allegation it abused hospitals
Updated 27 October 2023
AFP AP
TEL AVIV: The Israeli army accused Hamas on Friday of abusing hospitals in the Gaza Strip for military purposes, as war rages in and around the Palestinian territory.
The allegation was swiftly denied by Hamas, and the main UN agency working in Gaza said earlier it had mechanisms in place to prevent aid being diverted.
“Hamas wages war from hospitals” in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding that the group was also using fuel stored in hospitals to help carry out its operations.
Hagari specifically identified Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, as one from which Hamas militants were operating.
“Terrorists move freely” in Shifa and other hospitals, he said.
Hagari said Hamas had relied on hospitals to maintain its war effort, charging that the group had used hospitals “as command and control centers and hideouts.”
The spokesman said some entrances to the sprawling network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza could also be found inside hospitals, calling it a “cynical” use of medical facilities to shield their operations.
“There is fuel in hospitals and Hamas is using it for its terror infrastructure,” he added.
A senior member of the Hamas political bureau, Izzat Al-Rishq, swiftly fired back at the allegations from the Israeli army, calling them unfounded.
“There’s no basis in truth in what the spokesman of the enemy army stated,” Al-Rishq said, accusing Israel of making up the allegations to “pave the way for a new massacre to be committed against our people.”
Earlier the commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, denied that any aid was being diverted.
“We have solid monitoring mechanisms ... UNRWA does not and will not divert any humanitarian aid into the wrong hands,” Lazzarini said.
Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza left a vacuum that Hamas quickly filled. The group won Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006, and the following year violently seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority.
Israel imposed a blockade, limiting movement in and out of Gaza in hopes of weakening Hamas. It waged a series of wars and smaller battles with Hamas — a policy known as “mowing the lawn” that was meant to keep the group in check.