Egypt launches campaign to urge nationals living abroad to vote in presidential elections

CAIRO: Egypt’s government launched on Saturday a campaign to urge Egyptians abroad to participate in the 2023/2024 presidential elections.
Soha Gendi, minister of emigration and expatriate affairs, announced the “Share Your Vote” campaign during her first meetings with the leaders of Egyptian communities in six Gulf countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
“Egypt is keen to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in building the future,” she said, adding that this participation “is a message to the world that Egyptians hold their destiny in their own hands,” and that “effective participation contributes to political decision-making.”
She said: “I will meet more leaders and heads of communities in other countries as part of the campaign. I will communicate with all members of these communities and encourage everyone in their countries of residence to participate positively and cast their votes.”
The minister added: “The upcoming elections are a significant democratic milestone for Egypt. It’s important that every Egyptian abroad, who has the right to vote, casts their vote to choose who will represent them. An operations room will also be established to follow up on the voting activities of members of Egyptian communities around the world, and to answer all their questions, as a step toward overcoming any obstacles or challenges to the process.”
Earlier, Ahmed Bandari of the National Elections Authority announced that the elections will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Dec. 1, 2 and 3.
Voting in the runoff round will take place on Jan. 5, 6 and 7.
Parliamentarian Tayseer Matar told Arab News: “The constitution and the law guarantee every Egyptian citizen the right to express their opinion on constitutional matters. Article 1 of the law on the exercise of political rights stipulates that every Egyptian man and woman, regardless of their place of residence and who has reached 18 years of age, has the right to exercise political rights.
“These include expressing their opinion in every referendum held in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, voting in the presidential elections, and even electing members of parliament.”
Matar added: “We highly value the efforts of the Ministry of Emigration and the campaign it has launched targeting the Egyptians abroad.
“The Egyptian Alliance of Parties will soon begin a series of meetings to develop a plan that includes mobilization of Egyptians abroad to participate in the elections, as they are an important part of our nation’s democratic process and the formation of the new republic.”
He said that participation in the presidential elections “is a right for every citizen that should not be neglected.”