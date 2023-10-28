You are here

Bangladesh's opposition supporters clash with police ahead of general election

Bangladesh’s opposition supporters clash with police ahead of general election
Police personnel stand guard during a rally by Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday. (AFP)
AP
Bangladesh's opposition supporters clash with police ahead of general election

Bangladesh’s opposition supporters clash with police ahead of general election
  • At least one policeman died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said
AP
DHAKA: Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party who threw stones at security officials during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.

At least one policeman died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said.

Dhaka police spokesman Faruk Hossain told The Associated Press that violence late Saturday continued in at least 10 spots in Dhaka, where security forces confronted opposition activists who attacked them, vandalized vehicles and torched vehicles.

An opposition spokesman, Zahiruddin Swapan, said more than 1 million activists joined their rally, but Hossain put the number at about 200,000.

The violence broke out at the Kakrail area in Dhaka when activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia allegedly attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League’s members to a separate rally a few blocks away, witnesses and media reports said.

Footage on Somoy TV station showed a roadside police box was on fire, torched vehicles and shattered glass from a building. Violence spread by Saturday afternoon as security officials fired sound grenades and tear gas at the rally venue where Zia’s supporters chanted anti-government slogans.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Zia’s party, announced a daylong general strike across the country on Sunday, accusing security forces of ruining a “peaceful” rally.

“Our rally was peaceful. But the authorities have used excessive force to ruin our rally. They attacked our people mercilessly,” Swapan said.

Ekattor TV station reported that a police hospital also was attacked. An Associated Press team at the scene said that violence had spread in the area and many people took cover in nearby alleys.

The ruling party had earlier warned that any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force.

Crackdown on protests: Is there a change in India’s policy toward Palestine?

Indian protesters hold a rally in solidarity with Palestine in New Delhi on Oct. 27, 2023. (AN photo)
Indian protesters hold a rally in solidarity with Palestine in New Delhi on Oct. 27, 2023. (AN photo)
Updated 28 October 2023
Crackdown on protests: Is there a change in India's policy toward Palestine?

Indian protesters hold a rally in solidarity with Palestine in New Delhi on Oct. 27, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Mahatma Gandhi opposed a Jewish nation-state in Palestine, deeming it inhumane
  • Israel’s envoy in Delhi admits he is pushing India to declare Hamas a terrorist organization
Updated 28 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Rallies in solidarity with Palestine have been ongoing in India for the past two weeks. Despite the fact that the majority of them have been dispersed by authorities, protesters believe they should still take to the streets in the wake of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In the Indian capital alone, three rallies were stopped by police in the past week. During the latest one, on Friday, Arab News witnessed the arrest of dozens of demonstrators.

“It is important to protest. If you go back to 200 years before India got independence, we were fighting our battle,” N. Sai Balaji, former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, who organized a protest in front of the Israeli embassy on Oct. 23, told Arab News.

“The Indian people fought British colonialism and we got freedom. We look at the Palestinians in the same way.”

Support for Palestine was an important part of India’s foreign policy even before independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Palestine was under British administration from 1920 to 1948.

Many years before the establishment of Israel, Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s freedom movement, had opposed a Jewish nation-state in Palestine, deeming it inhumane.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s views were expressed at various times on this question, particularly when there was intense Jewish migration from Europe to Palestine in the first half of the 20th century, which later culminated in the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948,” Prof. A.K. Ramakrishnan from the Center for West Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Arab News.

He cited an interview that Gandhi gave to the magazine Harijan in 1938: “He mentioned that Palestine belongs to Arabs in the same sense as England belongs to the English and France to the French. And that support was very important, even though there was tremendous pressure from the Jewish community and the World Zionist Organization on him to issue a statement in support of Jewish immigration and their agenda in Palestine.”

The stance of other Indian independence leaders was no different; India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was dedicated to the Non-Aligned Movement, although it was his administration that eventually recognized Israel.

“After independence, the Indian government, under his leadership, recognized the state of Israel, but no fuller relationship was established,” Ramakrishnan said.

Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi, who became the third prime minister of India in 1966, had a close relationship with Yasser Arafat, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who often referred to her as his “elder sister.”

“That’s a clear example of how warm, how cordial, the relationship was back then,” said Dr. Amir Ali, assistant professor at the Centre for Political Studies at JNU, adding that, in the 1970s and 1980s, thousands of Palestinians studied at Indian universities and were welcomed by Indian society.

“Our relationship with the Arab world is that it’s always been very, very warm,” Ali continued, adding that it continues to be so, despite the clear change in India’s official policy since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

According to Ali, however, that shift was underway long before Modi came to power.

“I think the major change happened in the 1990s, with liberalization. In 1992, we had (diplomatic) relations established with Israel,” Ali said. Since then, he continued, India has looked to balance its policy between Israel and Palestine, relegating the latter more to the background.

“Since 2014, there has been a definite change in India’s position,” said Prof. Sujata Ashwarya from the Centre for West Asian Studies at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, noting that, even though India has not gone as far as the US did in 2017 — recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — it no longer calls for East Jerusalem to be recognized as the capital of Palestine.

When Israel began its daily bombing of Gaza on Oct. 7, after an assault by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, Modi stirred controversy by initially offering support for Israel.

He took to social media to say he was shocked by the “terrorist” attack and that India stood “in solidarity with Israel.”

Two days later, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying that India had always advocated “negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine.” But Modi’s post clearly encouraged Israel, whose ambassador to New Delhi, Naor Gilon, told reporters last week that he wanted India to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, a matter he had raised with the government.

Ashwarya said she was not surprised that the envoy felt he could try to pressure the Indian government, given Israel’s behavior on the international stage.

“When the UN secretary-general said there is a context to all the violence taking place in the region, Israel demanded that he resign,” she said. “Israel is emboldened because the entire Western world, which has all the military and economic power, is behind Israel. Israel has all the audacity because it is backed by everyone in the Western world.”

What the Israeli envoy missed, according to Ashwarya, was that the word “terrorist” in Modi’s post referred to the attack, rather than Hamas itself.

“He did not mean Hamas ... In India’s policy, Hamas is still not considered a terrorist organization,” she said. “As far as my understanding of foreign policy goes, India is not going to take any action in this regard. Not in the near future.”

Ashutosh Singh, assistant professor at Amity University in Noida, said any such move would prove problematic for India.

“Calling Hamas a terrorist organization will raise so many questions for Indians: Would you call Bhagat Singh a terrorist?” he said, referring to a hero of the early 20th-century Indian independence movement who was a vocal critic of British rule in India and was involved in two high-profile attacks on British authorities, which referred to him as a terrorist.

“Even people who don’t believe in the ideology of Hamas don’t call them terrorists; they will say they are militants, they’re freedom fighters,” he continued. “Although we don’t support them, we will never condemn them because they are freedom fighters.”

UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance

UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
UK's Labour Party faces rebellion from 'heartbroken' members over Gaza stance

UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
  • Dozens of councilors across the UK resign after party memo warns against motions calling for ceasefire
  • Scottish party leader and mayors of London and Manchester break ranks with Keir Starmer
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Keir Starmer, leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, is contending with a grassroots rebellion over the Israel-Gaza war.

It comes after three senior Labour figures have ignored the party line and called for a ceasefire between the two warring sides, The Independent reported.

The breaking of ranks by mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and leader of the Scottish Labour Party Anas Sarwar, took place as more than 250 Muslim councilors signed a joint letter to Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, pushing for a ceasefire.

Labour’s position, set by Starmer, has seen the party reject calls for a ceasefire, instead backing the opening of humanitarian aid channels into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Dozens of Labour Party members have reportedly resigned, with members “heartbroken” and “angry” over the opposition’s stance.

Azhar Ali, Labour leader for Lancashire County Council, said: “I’m leader of the county council, 1.2 million people. My emails and my text messages and my contacts are with not only Labour people, but ordinary people around the county — people are heartbroken.

“They cannot see the logic of what’s been done in their name and what they want is a long-term solution. They want Keir to play that proactive role in ensuring that we get a ceasefire and putting (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak and his government under pressure.”

At least 20 councilors across the UK have resigned in protest against the party’s position on a ceasefire.

In Glasgow, Scotland, 15 party officers quit after accusing Scottish Labour of “stifling democracy.” It followed a ruling by the party that a motion calling for end to military action on Gaza was out of order.

A memo released by the party’s general secretary, David Evans, advises local groups to avoid falling foul of the party by avoiding motions that are “grossly detrimental.” 

It said: “I recognize that these tragic events in the Middle East will trigger great emotion and debate. However, I will not let that become a flashpoint for the expression of views that undermine the Labour party’s ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for all its members.

“This includes attempts to table motions at meetings that are prejudicial or grossly detrimental to the Labour party and risk infringing the party’s codes of conduct on antisemitism and Islamophobia.

“Accordingly, and consistent with previous precedent, any such motions will be ruled out of order.”

The memo has led to fears that the party, through its central command, will prevent local branches from calling for a ceasefire.

Nine councilors from Oxford City Council have resigned in the wake of the controversy, ending Labour’s overall control of the city. In Nottinghamshire, two councilors also resigned from Labour last week.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Of course, we understand why people want to call for a ceasefire. The Palestinian people are not Hamas, and they are suffering terribly.

“That’s why we support humanitarian pauses so that aid, fuel, water electricity and medicines can urgently get to those who need it. We also have to recognize Israel was subject to a vile terrorist attack. Israel has a right and a duty to defend itself, rescue the hostages and stop Hamas from being able to carry out that sort of terrorist attack ever again.

“Hamas are currently firing rockets into Israel and have built the infrastructure, including tunnels, from which to carry out further attacks, so that military operation is ongoing. That must be done within international law and aid must get in quickly, safely, and regularly to halt a humanitarian disaster.”

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza cease-fire

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza cease-fire
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza cease-fire

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza cease-fire
  • Police say at least 200 people had been arrested, while protest organizers put the number at more than 300
  • Young people wore black sweatshirts with the words “Not In Our Name” and “Cease Fire Now” printed in white
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Hundreds of people were arrested Friday when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Grand Central station in protest of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, police and organizers said.
The New York Police Department said at least 200 people had been arrested, while protest organizers put the number at more than 300.
Photos from the scene showed long lines of young people standing in handcuffs and wearing black sweatshirts with the words “Not In Our Name” and “Cease Fire Now” printed in white.
The massive sit-in was called by the group Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City, which said thousands of its members had attended the protest, blocking the main concourse of the city’s central rail station.
Pictures showed the terminal packed with protesters who held up banners reading “Palestinians should be free” and “Mourn the dead, fight like hell for the living.”
Organizers called the peaceful sit-in “the largest civil disobedience New York City has seen in 20 years.”
Rabbis launched the event by lighting Shabbat candles and reciting the Jewish prayer for the dead, known as the kaddish.
“While Shabbat is typically a day of rest, we cannot afford to rest while genocide is unfolding in our names,” said Rabbi May Ye, in a statement released by organizers.
“The lives of Palestinians and Israelis are intertwined, and safety can only come from justice, equality, and freedom for all,” the rabbi said.
Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping over 220 others, according to Israeli officials.
The Hamas-run health ministry said Friday that Israeli strikes on Gaza had now killed 7,326 people, more than 3,000 of them children.

Suspected gunman wanted in Lewiston shooting found dead

Suspected gunman wanted in Lewiston shooting found dead
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
Suspected gunman wanted in Lewiston shooting found dead

Suspected gunman wanted in Lewiston shooting found dead
  • Robert Card, 40, is accused of carrying out the country’s deadliest mass shooting of the year on Wednesday night, killing 18 and wounding 13 others
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP

LEWISTON, Maine: The man suspected of killing 18 people and wounding 13 in a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead on Friday, ending a 48-hour manhunt that followed the most lethal episode of gun violence in the state’s history, police said.
“All we can confirm is that he’s deceased and there’ll be a press release,” said a spokeswoman for the police department in the neighboring town of Lisbon.
ABC News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the suspect, Robert R. Card, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Card’s body was found in the woods near Lisbon by a recycling center from which he had recently been fired, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks to the press during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall in Lewiston, Maine, under a picture of suspect Robert Card on October 27, 2023. (AFP)

The US Army reservist was believed to have opened fire in a bowling alley and then a bar minutes later on Wednesday night.
The shootings and prolonged manhunt convulsed the normally bustling but serene community of Lewiston, a former textile hub and the second-most populous city in Maine.

Early in the day, police deployed along the Androscoggin River in nearby Lisbon, seven miles (11 km) southeast of Lewiston, with divers using sonar to look for evidence — or a body. Card’s white SUV was found nearby, Maine public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said.

Sauschuck told an afternoon news briefing that businesses in the area can reopen, though hunting was prohibited in Lewiston and a few surrounding towns to avoid confusion from gunshots ringing out.
“We want our residents to remain vigilant,” Sauschuck said.

The town lies on the banks of the Androscoggin River about 35 miles (56 km) north of the state’s largest city, Portland, and nearly as far southwest of Maine’s capital, Augusta.
Card, an Army Reserve sergeant from the neighboring town of Bowdoin, has been described by authorities as a trained firearms instructor who served as a petroleum supply specialist when on duty at the military reserve base in Saco, Maine.
Law enforcement officials also said he has a history of mental illness and was committed to a psychiatric facility for two weeks during the summer of 2023, after which he was released.
Within hours of Wednesday night’s bloodshed, police circulated surveillance camera photos from one of the crime scenes of a bearded man wearing a brown, hooded sweatshirt and jeans and carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.

Meanwhile, hundreds of officers from an array of agencies ranging from local police and sheriff’s deputies to the FBI and US Coast Guard joined the search. Canadian authorities, including its border officers, were on alert.
The initial trail of clues led to Lisbon, about 7 miles (11 km) to the southeast, where Maine State Police found a white SUV they believed Card used to make his getaway and parked at a boat launch on the river. Public records showed he owned at least one vessel made by Sea-Doo, a company known for its jet ski-style personal watercraft.
As part of their search for Card, police trawled the waters of the Androscoggin River with divers and sonar on Friday, and sent teams of officers door-to-door in neighborhood canvasses seeking additional clues and possible eyewitnesses.
According to the US Army, Card enlisted in the military in 2002 but has never seen combat. A Maine law enforcement bulletin issued on Wednesday night said Card “had recently reported mental health issues,” including auditory hallucinations, and had made “threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco.”

This latest shooting is one of the deadliest in the United States since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.
 

 

 

 

Daesh group claims Kabul blast that killed 4 people at Shiite enclave

Daesh group claims Kabul blast that killed 4 people at Shiite enclave
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
Daesh group claims Kabul blast that killed 4 people at Shiite enclave

Daesh group claims Kabul blast that killed 4 people at Shiite enclave
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: The Daesh jihadist group claimed on its Telegram channel Friday that it was behind a blast that killed four people in the Afghan capital the night before.
The Sunni Muslim extremist group said it had used a parcel bomb that “IS fighters placed in a room where Shiites gather.”
The explosion occurred Thursday evening at a commercial center in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul, an enclave of the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community, according to police.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Friday in a message to reporters that an investigation into the cause of the blast was still ongoing. He added that the initial toll of two dead and nine injured had been revised to four dead and seven injured.
The Daesh group, which considers Shiites heretics, has carried out several deadly attacks in the same area of Kabul in recent years targeting schools, mosques and gyms.
The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks has reduced dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.
However, a number of armed groups — including the regional chapter of Daesh — remain a threat.
 

