Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths

Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths
More than 1,000 people in Bangladesh have died of dengue fever this year, the country's worst recorded outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease, which is increasing in frequency due to climate change. (AFP)
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths

Bangladesh swamped by record dengue deaths
  • Scientists say it is increasing in frequency due to climate change
  • Three floors of the 10-story hospital have been set aside for dengue, supporting more than 200 patients
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Dhaka: In the crowded fever ward in Bangladesh’s Mugda hospital, every bed is taken, as the country struggles in the grip of its deadliest dengue outbreak.
More than 1,000 people have died this year in the nation’s worst recorded spate of the mosquito-borne disease, which scientists say is increasing in frequency due to climate change.
In the worst cases, intense viral fevers trigger bleeding, internally or from the mouth and nose.
Nupur Akter, 21, is struggling desperately to feed her sister Payel, who she rushed into hospital two weeks ago while the six-year-old was “shaking uncontrollably.”
But there has been little improvement. “She has become weaker,” Akter said.
The Mugda Medical College and Hospital in the capital Dhaka is a key battleground against the outbreak, with the flood-prone South Asian nation a fertile ground for mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water.
A record 1,030 people have died nationwide this year, with more than 210,000 cases confirmed by hospitals. The figures dwarf the previous record last year, when 281 died.
Hospital director Mohammad Niamatuzzaman said medics were in non-stop crisis mode, bringing in gynaecology, heart and kidney specialists to aid overwhelmed general medics.
“It’s an emergency — but a long-lasting one,” Niamatuzzaman told AFP, adding the state-run center recorded 158 dengue deaths this year, five times its toll last year.
Three floors of the 10-story hospital have been set aside for dengue, supporting more than 200 patients.
Overall, the 400-bed hospital is treating nearly 1,000 patients, and thousands more as outpatients.
Mohammad Sabuj, a goldsmith and father of three sons from the Konapara suburb of Dhaka, said there was someone with dengue in “almost every home” in his neighborhood.
“In my shop, three out of four workers got the fever,” said the 40-year-old, who was recovering after he too was rushed to hospital.
Sabuj said his friend, who was a doctor, had died.
“When a doctor couldn’t save himself, it scares me,” he said. “God forbid, if something happens to me at this age, where my family and children will go?“
Hospital treatment is free, but families have to buy many of the medicines, or pay for costly private blood tests to bypass the backlog.
Abdul Hakim, whose job as a construction worker provides his family’s only income, is watching over his two-year-old son at the clinic.
“Since the day my son got a fever, I have no work,” said Hakim, 38, who has two children.
“I am managing the tests, medicines and other hospital expenses by taking a loan... just to get him well.”
At Mugda hospital, a quarter of the dengue patients are children. Overall, children under 15 make up roughly 10 percent of the dead.
Bangladesh has recorded cases of dengue since the 1960s but documented its first outbreak of dengue haemorrhagic fever, a severe and sometimes fatal form of the disease, in 2000.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that dengue — and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika — are spreading faster and further due to climate change.
About half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100 to 400 million infections occurring each year, and many of those causing only mild illness, according to WHO.
The Aedes mosquito that spreads dengue — identifiable by its black and white stripy legs — breeds in stagnant pools, and cases have slowed as the monsoon rains fade.
But experts warn the threat remains because in the hotter and dryer months, people store water in containers.
Niamatuzzaman said he believed deaths had soared because many patients had been infected multiple times. Those with repeat infections are at greater risk of complications.
While previous dengue outbreaks were largely confined to cities, Niamatuzzaman said patients are now coming from rural areas across the country where dengue had not been reported before.
“In my lifetime, I have rarely heard the name of this disease,” said 65-year-old Alep Kari.
He came to Mugda hospital after he and his wife fell sick with dengue, and clinics in his rural district of Shariatpur were already full.
“This is the first time we got this fever in my village,” he said. “Many were infected.”

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned
  • Sudanese refugee says he was forced to live in a park before being allowed to sleep at a London mosque
  • Red Cross says as many as 50,000 refugees could be made homeless by year’s end
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

London: The UK faces a fresh crisis in its asylum system, with 50,000 refugees facing homelessness by the end of the year.

The government has pledged to reduce a backlog of “legacy” asylum applications by the end of 2023, but is reducing support for refugees whose asylum applications are granted.

This means some will have just seven days to find their own housing, set up bank accounts and find work before they are removed from their state-funded accommodation — an issue made harder by a housing shortage across the country.

The British Red Cross says it has started handing out sleeping bags and tents since it has experienced a 140 percent increase in the number of refugees asking it for help since June.
It adds that 53,100 refugees could face homelessness this winter if government targets are met, and most will be single males as local councils seek to prioritize housing families.

“Once people get refugee status, they need more time, not less, to find housing, work or benefits,” said Alex Fraser, British Red Cross director for refugee support.

“It takes at least 35 days to start getting Universal Credit, and local authorities need at least 56 days to help them find accommodation.”

A 20-year-old Sudanese refugee called Hamad told The Independent that he has been sleeping in a park in London since his asylum application was approved and he was evicted from his hotel.

“I thought my backpack would be stolen and I thought something bad would happen to me,” Hamad said. “There was a restaurant in Peckham where I was a regular customer — they were bringing me food when I was in the park. They said to go to a mosque in Woolwich where you will have to sweep the floor and clean the toilets, but you can sleep on the floor there. I was there (for) a couple of weeks. Then a man at the mosque told me about Refugees at Home.”

Hamad is now being supported by the charity, but added that others are resorting to crime to survive, unaware of what help is available to them.

“You are turning them out onto the street with nothing. I didn’t know about the benefits. Kicked-out asylum-seekers don’t know about that, so they have to steal,” he said.

“The Home Office is creating criminals by treating them like this and not telling them about the next steps after refugee status.”

Carly Whyborn, executive director of Refugees at Home, told The Independent: “Since the changes, we have had a five-fold increase in the number of referrals from refugees desperate for somewhere to live, and the situation is getting worse.

“We are urgently trying to reach out to new hosts, particularly in major cities, who may be able to offer a temporary place to stay.”

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Ukraine's Zelensky in Spain for European summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
  • The visit comes as Zelensky lobbies his Western allies for more military aid and air defense systems
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he was in the Spanish city of Granada for a summit bringing together leaders from almost 50 European countries.
The visit comes as Zelensky lobbies his Western allies for more military aid and air defense systems ahead of what officials warn could be intensified Russian strikes over the winter.
“Granada, Spain. Summit of the European Political Community. We will work in joint formats and have important bilateral meetings,” Zelensky said in a social media post.
“The key for us, especially before the winter, is to strengthen air defense, and we already have the basis for new agreements with our partners. We are preparing to confirm and implement them,” he said.
Russia has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s ports since exiting a deal allowing safe passage of shipments through the Black Sea.
Since Russia withdrew from the deal, Ukraine has been testing a new sea route and hopes to resume regular exports on the Black Sea.
“Special attention should be paid to the Black Sea region and to working together for global food security and the protection of freedom of navigation,” Zelensky said.
The European Political Community was first proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing together European Union members and non-EU countries in a wider forum.
The beginning of the summit has been overshadowed this year by tensions between members Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham Aliyev turned down a meeting with Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India

Himalayan glacial lake flooding kills 14, more than 100 missing in India
  • The latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change
  • Authorities said the lives of 22,000 impacted by Lhonak lake burst
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people were killed and 102 are missing after heavy rains caused a Himalayan glacial lake in northeast India to burst its banks, and rescuers were being hampered by washed out bridges and fast flowing rivers, said officials on Thursday.
The Lhonak lake in Sikkim state burst its banks on Wednesday causing major flooding, which authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people. It is the latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change.
“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,” a defense spokesperson said.
As of early Thursday, the state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, 22 of which were army personnel. Eleven bridges had been washed away.
Video footage from the ANI news agency showed flood waters surging into built-up areas where several houses collapsed, army bases and other facilities were damaged and vehicles submerged.
Satellite imagery showed that nearly two-third of the lake seems to have been drained.
The weather department warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighboring states. Sikkim was cut off from Siliguri in West Bengal as the main highway had collapsed.
G T Dhungel, a member of the Sikkim Legislative assembly told Reuters that petrol and diesel had already become scarce in state capital Gangtok but food was easily available.
A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggering flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok near the border with China.
A 2020 report by India’s national disaster management agency said glacial lakes are growing and pose a potentially large risk to downstream infrastructure and life as the glaciers in Himalayas are in a retreating phase due to climate change.
“Sadly, this is the latest in a series of deadly flash floods that ricocheted across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region this monsoon, bringing the reality of this region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change all too vividly alive,” said Pema Gyamtsho, director general of the Nepal-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development.
Other mountainous areas of India, as well as parts of neighboring Pakistan and Nepal have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.
An article by India’s National Remote Sensing Center scientists a decade ago had warned the chances of the lake bursting its banks was “very high” at 42 percent.
Wednesday’s disaster was worse than when a 1968 lake breach in Sikkim as it involved the release of dam water from state-run NHPC’s Teesta V dam, according to officials.
A government source told Reuters that four dam gates had been washed away and it was not clear why they had not been opened in time. NHPC said it will assess the damage when the water level recedes to normal.

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain

Fourteen dead, 102 missing after Indian glacial lake bursts bank in heavy rain
  • Disaster is latest in series of deadly weather events in South Asia’s mountains blamed on climate change
  • Other areas of India and parts of Pakistan and Nepal hit by torrential rains, flooding in recent months
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people were killed and 102, including 22 army personnel, were missing in northeast India on Thursday after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst its banks, triggering flash floods down a mountain valley, officials said.

The disaster, which has affected the lives of 22,000 people, authorities said, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in South Asia’s mountains blamed on climate change.

“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,” a defense spokesperson said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggered flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of Sikkim state, near the border with China.

The state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, as of early Thursday. Eleven bridges were washed away.

Video footage from the ANI news agency, showed flood waters surging into built-up areas where several houses collapsed, army bases and other facilities were damaged and vehicles submerged.

The weather department has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighboring states.

Other mountainous areas of India, as well as parts of neighboring Pakistan and Nepal have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.

Last year, Pakistan blamed climate change for unprecedented floods caused by historic monsoon rains that washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, and killed at least 1,000 people.

“Sadly, this is the latest in a series of deadly flash floods that ricocheted across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region this monsoon, bringing the reality of this region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change all too vividly alive,” said Pema Gyamtsho, director general of the Nepal-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development.

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push — study
  • Last month, European lawmakers gave their final approval to legally binding targets to expand renewable energy faster this decade
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

FRANKFURT, Germany: Europe could wean itself off fossil fuels and create a self-sustainable energy sector by spending around 2 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) on solar, wind and other regenerative sources by 2040, according to a new study.
The report, led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said the continent would require annual investments of 140 billion euros by 2030 and 100 billion a year in the decade thereafter to get there.
While most of the sum would be needed for onshore wind expansion, solar, hydrogen and geothermal resources would be additional pillars of a strategy that would enable Europe’s electricity needs to be powered exclusively from renewables by 2030.
It would take another decade to convert the entire energy system, including things such as heating currently powered by oil or gas, to renewables, according to the study, which was shared with Reuters.
“These figures are considerable, but it is important to remember that the European countries are estimated to have spent additional 792 billion euros in the last year just on the status quo system to protect consumers from the effects of the energy crisis introduced by the Russian invasion into Ukraine,” the study said.
Last month, European lawmakers gave their final approval to legally binding targets to expand renewable energy faster this decade, a central part of Europe’s plans to curb climate change and shift away from fossil fuels.
The law raises the EU’s renewable energy targets, requiring 42.5 percent of EU energy to be renewable by 2030, replacing a previous 32 percent target.
The scientific study — commissioned by Aquila Capital, one of Europe’s largest private renewables investors — echoed industry criticism toward European regulation, asking for faster approval of projects to make sure targets were hit.
It said renewable energy supply would need to grow by 20 percent per year to meet expected power demand by 2030.
 

