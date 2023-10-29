Saudi authorities unveil designs for AlUla International Airport expansion

Designs for the second terminal of AlUla International Airport were unveiled by officials from the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate during the Future Investment Initiative meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The designs aim to reflect the ancient urban heritage of the historic site and be in harmony with the natural and cultural environment.
They were announced after a global competition that brought together major design houses and represent a significant addition to the airport project and its expansion plans.
The governorate aims to enhance air connectivity to various international and local destinations, positioning AlUla as a global logistics hub in the northwest of the Kingdom.
The new expansion will increase the passenger-handling capacity of the airport, which became an international airport in March 2021, from 400,000 per year to 6 million.
The total area of the airport will also be expanded to around 2.4 million square meters.
The expansion elements included in the new design encompass a hotel, spa, and various services and facilities that will enhance the experience of those visiting AlUla.
The additions integrate with the largest open museum in the world and are supported by a modern technical infrastructure and equipment meeting international standards.
The commission is working to anticipate the expected growth of air traffic in the area as a global destination.
It aligns with AlUla’s vision, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, while preserving the identity and highlighting the civilizational, cultural, and environmental aspects of the governorate.
Over the past years, AlUla International Airport has witnessed numerous projects aimed at improving passenger reception and providing services to the people and visitors of AlUla.
Saudi king, crown prince send condolences to Chinese president on death of former premier
Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has died on Friday after suffering a heart attack
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the death of the former premier, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday
The king said: “We received news of the death of the (former) premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Keqiang, and we express to Your Excellency, to the family of the deceased, and your friendly people, our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Chinese leader.
Li, who died early Friday of a heart attack, was China’s top economic official for a decade, helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising political, economic and military tensions with the US and the COVID-19 pandemic. (With AP)
Saudi Arabia elected as vice president of UNESCO anti-doping convention
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia was elected vice president of the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport through 2025 during a meeting at the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization headquarters in Paris on Friday.
The meeting was attended by representatives from 191 countries.
Abdulaziz Al-Massaad, undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, who will fill the UNESCO post, praised the unlimited support of sports offered by the Saudi leadership, and highlighted the directives of Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
Al-Massaad emphasized that the Saudi leadership is keen to ensure the Kingdom’s participation in various international sporting forums and events.
Al-Massaad thanked the Kingdom’s ambassador to France, Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili; the secretary-general of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Bulahid; and the staff of the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to UNESCO for their efforts.
Global experts to share insights to boost F&B ecosystem in Riyadh
InFlavour is a prominent global event that blends science, technology, art, business, hospitality and cuisine
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The international culinary exhibition, InFlavour Expo, will begin at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Riyadh on Sunday.
InFlavour is a prominent global event that blends science, technology, art, business, hospitality and cuisine. It attracts renowned Michelin-star chefs, industry leaders, global consumer brand representatives and international luminaries.
The event, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, will take place from Oct. 29-31. Visitors will be greeted with traditional Saudi treats, including maqshush, Saudi coffee and dates.
Celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White and Manal Al-Alem are among 200 F&B pioneers on the lineup, joined by industry leaders from companies such as Big Idea Drinks, Ossiano and Kitopi, the world’s leading multibrand restaurant and tech unicorn.
Known as the “godfather of modern cooking,” Marco Pierre White passionately supports the F&B industry’s growth and progression. He considers it an “honor and privilege” to headline the first InFlavour event.
“To be involved in the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first F&B event is incredibly exciting, not only because InFlavour promises to greatly accelerate the Kingdom’s burgeoning food sector but, with government-backing, it is also clearly serious about improving food security and inspiring industry innovation across local and international businesses,” White said.
“Middle Eastern cuisine is all about coming together, sharing, socializing and indulging — and that is what I see InFlavour bringing to the table. When you combine international knowledge, local insights, technology and cuisine, amazing things can happen. Given the list of expert speakers that I have seen so far, expectations should be sky-high.”
Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Commission is also participating in the expo. During the event, the commission will unveil its innovative strategy for the culinary arts sector, which includes the introduction of a business incubator for Kawn, a program designed to provide support to businesses and startups by offering mentorship and workshops, enabling them to enter and compete in the market. The incubation period for participants will span four to six months.
Additionally, the commission will showcase the Abde’a cultural license platform, aimed at promoting greater involvement of the private sector in cultural events and initiatives.
The commission’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to empowering Saudi chefs, facilitating interactions with world-renowned culinary experts and showcasing the rich, time-honored traditional recipes of Saudi cuisine.
This event signifies a major change in Saudi Arabia’s approach to addressing critical challenges in the F&B industry, given the global food system’s current state. Saudi Arabia is taking measures to enhance the effectiveness of its food systems to achieve food security and sustainability, recognizing their significance in addressing these challenges.
The expo will host 40,000 visitors, feature more than 200 speakers, showcase more than 600 exhibitors and welcome more than 200 international investors and venture capitalists specializing in the food and hospitality sector.
Issues to be addressed at the InFlavour conference include food and water security, agritech, sustainability, logistics, food tech and investment, alternative proteins, plant-based food, concept restaurants, culinary excellence, food waste, retail and e-commerce.
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Saleh Bindakhil, said that Saudi Arabia has the biggest food and beverage market in the area and is fast-tracking its ambitions to become the most important market for food trade and hospitality globally.
He also said that InFlavour will boost Saudi Arabia’s food imports and exports, and fast-track new standards in product-sourcing options to elevate the hospitality and consumer spheres.
According to Bindakhil, the food industry in Saudi Arabia is experiencing explosive growth due to significant investments in hotels and resorts, an influx of food and beverage entrepreneurs, and a willingness to develop and adopt the technology. “All these factors will completely change the food service experience in Saudi Arabia. InFlavour is the epicenter and driving force behind this industry-wide convergence.”
The Ministry of Investment has conservatively forecast that the Kingdom’s food service sector will grow 6 percent annually over the next five years, while the independent market intelligence provider Fortune Business Insights anticipates the sector will expand by 11.5 percent annually, to be worth $30.47 billion by 2029.
AlUla Wellness Festival returns to historic setting
The festival reflects AlUla’s ambition to become Kingdom’s ‘wellness capital’
Updated 28 October 2023
Nada Hameed
ALULA: The third AlUla Wellness Festival, hosted by AlUla Moments and running until Nov. 4, has taken off in a whirlwind of energy, leaving attendees enraptured by its unique blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary wellness practices.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of AlUla’s natural landscape, this year’s festival has already proved to be a transformative experience curated for the mind, body, and soul.
The 16-day festival promises visitors self-discovery and holistic healing guided by experts.
The festival’s cornerstone, the Five Senses Sanctuary, has returned to tantalize attendees with its immersive sensory-based activities. From yoga and meditation to sound healing and mindfulness sessions, participants engage in activities that not only invigorate their senses but also spark meaningful conversations and inspire positive change.
One of the festival’s unique offerings during the first weekend was the kundalini yoga session On the festival’s first weekend, international wellness mentor Nancy Zabaneh led a kundalini yoga session. She claimed: “By harnessing the dormant energy at the base of the spine, known as ‘kundalini energy,’ one can achieve spiritual enlightenment and self-awareness.”
Of the four Saudi yogis taking part in this year’s festival, Zabaneh said: “I’ve participated in their sessions, and I’ve taken their courses. I’ve built connections with numerous Saudi yogis, and I continue to maintain those connections. It brings me great joy to witness the growth of emerging Saudi yoga enthusiasts.”
For some attendees, the festival offered a much-needed escape from urban life. Rawdah Mufti from Riyadh attended the “Rooh Immersion in the Canyon” event — which included kundalini yoga, breathwork and sound healing — and told Arab News: “It brought a spiritual experience, a soul, mind, and body treatment which I believe we highly need to shut down the chaos of city lifestyle.”
Sana Attasi, a 24-year-old from Jeddah who came with her friend said, “Nothing can be compared to outdoor yoga surrounded by such natural beauty. I am here to disconnect from everyday life and reconnect with myself through the mesmerizing nature of this great place.”
Phillip Jones, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s chief tourism officer, revealed the plans for the future of the Five Senses Sanctuary in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
“We will convert the Five Senses Sanctuary into a year-round hub for wellness,” he said. “So, we’ll have the restaurant, the yoga studio will have pilates, we’ll have mental health therapy, we’ll have the stage, and we’re going to put in a gym so that people can come here and enjoy the setting, but also take advantage of it.”
Jones explained that the commission is investing in training members of the local community so that they become an integral part of the wellness movement. “We want AlUla to be the wellness capital of Saudi Arabia,” he added.
The festival is making full use of AlUla’s many beautiful locations. Visitors can partake in full moon sound baths at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, and soothing breathwork classes at Dadan, the ancient kingdom of the Lihyanite civilization.
These activities will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the rich historical tapestry of AlUla while rejuvenating their minds and bodies.
Saudi Arabia spearheads regional, global tourism revolution
Last year, the Kingdom welcomed 18 million tourists, compared to 14.8 million traveling to the UAE
These figures might be at first startling and incredible to imagine for a country that just a few years ago was nearly impossible to visit
Updated 28 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: According to the World Tourism Organization, Saudi Arabia was the most visited country by tourists in the Arab world in 2022.
Last year, the Kingdom welcomed 18 million tourists, compared to 14.8 million traveling to the UAE. These figures might be at first startling and incredible to imagine for a country that just a few years ago was nearly impossible to visit. The Gulf nation’s rapid social and economic transformations have spearheaded its tourism industry, now quickly becoming a much sought-after destination worldwide.
Saudi Arabia is home to six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, among the multitude of wide-ranging heritage sites, new hotels and museums as well as natural landscapes throughout the country.
During a session at the recently concluded Future Investment Initiative, it was noted that the Kingdom is contributing 6.4 percent to the annual gross domestic product while emitting only 3.3 percent of global greenhouse gases, according to new research published in “The Environmental Impact of Global Tourism.”
In a panel titled “What Is the Vision for High-Growth Industry?” at the forum, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom was striving to raise the contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the gross domestic product from 3 percent in 2019 to 10 percent by 2030, and to reach 100 million local and international tourists.
Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia was the fastest growing among the G20 countries in the tourism sector, with the number of tourists now reaching more than 30 million.
He added that this represented 40 percent of the targeted number of tourists, thus making the sector one of the most important in contributing to economic growth.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia also launched a global tourism research hub to explore the tourism industry’s shift toward climate sustainability. The Kingdom’s Sustainable Tourism Global Center, together with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, partnered with 100 institutions worldwide to launch the research hub.
The World Tourism Organization’s regional office in Riyadh, which opened in 2021 as the organization’s first regional headquarters in the Middle East, speaks volumes about the Kingdom’s important and rising position in tourism on a regional and international scale.
The minister said that travel and tourism this year contributed 6 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. He also said he expected 100 million tourists to the Kingdom this year.
What is crucial, say Saudi and international tourism experts, is the way that the Kingdom is spearheading its growth, offering innovation in the sector while also preserving and celebrating its heritage and history.
Nancy Villanueva Garcia, CEO of Iberia & Middle East and global director of expansion markets at Interbrand, a division of Omnicom, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is increasingly growing in significance globally as a tourist destination — giving local brands the opportunity to showcase themselves on a global stage.
“Brands should seize this momentum and use it to form emotional connections with Saudi citizens and invite their customers to actively participate in this process.”
“Driving participation and engagement would enhance the relevance of these brands both regionally and internationally,” she said.
As Saudi-born Sara Faisal, a senior strategist at Imagination Saudi Arabia, points out, the Kingdom is distinctive in its tourism industry. “Saudi Arabia is different from any other place in the world in that it has two types of tourism,” she told Arab News. “It is not just a place for international tourism but also religious tourism to Makkah and Madinah. We expect tourism on an annual basis within these two diverse aspects.”
The plans for the sector, rapidly being rolled out, Faisal said, are “enhancing the infrastructure of cities and showcasing Saudi Arabia to the world.”
Faisal also noted how the rising tourism industry was also shedding light on Saudi Arabia’s local culture and the stories therein.
For example, the Royal Commission of AlUla has been working closely with the local community in building AlUla as a cultural destination. Visitors to the ancient desert region can meet local women, watch them make handmade crafts and hear their stories.
“It’s about shining a light on the local culture,” Faisal explained. “These ladies, who are storytellers and make their own handmade crafts, have always been there … it is that now the focus has been placed on them and their work.”
Studies have shown that many Saudi women are interested in working in tourism as it is a way to showcase their culture and identity.
“We have always had a tourism sector in the Kingdom, it is not that it came out of nowhere,” Faisal said. “It has long been part of local culture to welcome guests from around the world, even during ancient times.”
The difference, she said, is that now Saudi Arabia is focused on its culture.
“Culture is one of the most important key elements in Saudi Arabia when it comes to tourism,” she said. “The Kingdom is now enriching its tourism, attracting visitors and its culture and values and ability to communicate them are important to the sector’s growth.”