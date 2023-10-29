You are here

  • Home
  • Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says

Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during an interview with Sky News. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/497ag

Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says

Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says
  • At least 12 shadow ministers have ignored the party line and called for a ceasefire
  • Starmer’s comment that “Israel has the right” to cut off power and water to Gaza prompted resignations
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Labour will not punish shadow Cabinet members for breaking party ranks by demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas because it is a “diverse party,” a shadow minister has suggested.

The remarks were made by Peter Kyle — shadow science, innovation and technology minister — in an interview with Sky News on Sunday.

Labour’s position, set by Starmer, has called for a “humanitarian pause” to allow the opening of aid channels into the besieged Gaza Strip.

At least 12 shadow ministers, including Afzal Khan, Rushanara Ali, Andy Slaughter, Jess Phillips and Florence Eshalomi, have ignored the party line and called for a ceasefire.

The breaking of ranks by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, and leader of the Scottish Labour Party Anas Sarwar, took place on Friday as more than 250 Muslim councilors signed a joint letter to Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, pushing for a ceasefire.

Khan, who became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016, reportedly warned Starmer on Thursday that he would release a video on social media expressing his support for a ceasefire. Starmer asked him to reconsider but was ignored, The Guardian reported.

“It is a strength of the Labour Party because we’re probably the most diverse political party in Europe,” Kyle told Sky News. “It is a strength of the Labour Party that within our party, we have people who have a lived connection to both sides in this conflict. And they express their views absolutely forthrightly, as they should.”

He added: “Keir has listened to those and looked at the situation on the ground and he has come up with a way forward that meets the challenges being faced by people in Gaza today.”

Last week, Starmer met over a dozen Muslim politicians who said the Labour leader’s position on the war in Gaza was causing distress to many in the party.

Starmer’s comments in an interview with LBC, in which he stated that “Israel has the right” to cut off power and water to Gaza, had prompted resignations from councilors.

One person who attended the meeting said Starmer acknowledged the amount of “work to be done” in regaining the trust of Muslim voters. They said that they believed the leadership would continue to adjust their position to align with international leaders, depending on the severity of the crisis.

When asked whether Labour was taking Muslim votes for granted, Kyle told Sky News: “We’re not thinking how do we win votes or what votes we will lose at a time when there is war and conflict unfolding … Everybody has the legitimate right in a democratic society as ours … What Hamas did was wrong and we stand on the side of Israel within international law to defend itself.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza keir starmer British Labour Party

Related

UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
World
UK’s Labour Party faces rebellion from ‘heartbroken’ members over Gaza stance
Update Scottish first minister loses contact with parents-in-law ‘trapped’ in Gaza video
Middle-East
Scottish first minister loses contact with parents-in-law ‘trapped’ in Gaza

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
  • Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Sunday its fighters were engaged in “heavy fighting” in Gaza where Israel has escalated ground operations, as calls multiply to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory after weeks of siege and bombardment.
World leaders underlined the urgency of increasing aid into the Hamas-controlled territory and protesters worldwide rallied for a cease-fire, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled his nation for a “long and difficult war.”
Despite calls for a humanitarian truce, international outrage and the potential risk to hostages held in Gaza, Israel has intensified the war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 239 others including many migrant workers, according to the latest figures provided Sunday by army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
Panic and fear have surged inside the Palestinian territory, where the UN says more than half of its 2.4 million residents are displaced and thousands of buildings destroyed.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Sunday its fighters were “engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation (Israeli) forces in northwest Gaza.”
Israel’s army said a new “stage” of the war started with ground incursions since late Friday, an escalation from two brief operations earlier in the week.
In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden “underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza,” according to a readout of the conversation from the White House.
And in a separate call with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, which borders Gaza to the south, the two leaders “committed to the significant acceleration and increase of assistance,” the White House said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was “growing more desperate by the hour” as casualties increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.
Top Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk in a statement Sunday called on Egypt to take “decisive” action to speed up aid to Gaza.
“Egypt should not remain a spectator. We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible,” he said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel was repeatedly bombing around Al-Quds hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and putting civilians at risk.
Mohamed Al-Talmas, who has taken shelter in Gaza’s biggest hospital Shifa, said “the ground shook” with intense Israeli raids.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said “thousands of people” broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centers in Gaza, grabbing basic items like flour and hygiene supplies.
“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down,” it said.
A US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier Israel was committed to allowing 100 to aid trucks into Gaza daily — a figure the UN has said was needed to meet the most basic needs.
On Sunday Israel’s military said it had struck hundreds of Hamas targets and increased its ground forces in Gaza. Military spokesman Hagari vowed to “chase down” Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
The army said troops had “confronted” militants who emerged out of a tunnel in north Gaza, highlighting challenges in Hamas’s vast underground network to Israel’s ground operation.
In a late-night televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu announced a “second stage of the war” to “eradicate” Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that has governed Gaza since 2007.
Communications were down in Gaza after Israel cut Internet lines ahead of the intensification of its operations, although connectivity was gradually returning on Sunday.
The “burden” lies with Israel to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians in Gaza, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN television.
Hagari again urged Palestinian civilians to go south “to a safer area,” but residents remained wary as air strikes continue.
Ibrahim Shandoughli, a 53-year-old from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, told AFP he and his family went nowhere.
“Where do you want us to evacuate to? All the areas are dangerous.”
In Israel, sympathy has swelled for the families whose loved ones were abducted by Hamas and are at heightened risk as the war intensifies.
Hamas has released four hostages, but this week said “almost 50” had been killed by Israeli strikes, a claim that was impossible to verify.
“We demanded that no action be taken that endangers the fate of our family members,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of hostage Romi Gonen.
After Hamas said it was prepared to release the hostages if Israel freed the Palestinian prisoners it was holding, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused the group of playing “psychological games.”
“Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us — they understand the pain and the pressure,” Gallant told relatives of hostages, according to a statement released by his office.
Ifat Kalderon, whose relatives are believed held in Gaza, told AFP she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages.
“Take them, we don’t need them here,” she said, referring to Palestinian detainees.
The ground operations have heightened fears that Israel’s other enemies — the Iran-allied “axis of resistance” forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen — could enter the conflict.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel’s “crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action.”
Top ally the United States has warned Israel’s enemies to stay out and strengthened its military presence in the region.
Skirmishes have intensified on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Iran-backed Hamas ally Hezbollah, raising fears of a new front.
On Sunday militants in south Lebanon fired rockets toward Israel, which has responded with strikes, in a fresh escalation along the border.
Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with more than 110 Palestinians killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Gaza Israel

Related

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank
WFP warns of growing hunger and desperation in Gaza  
Middle-East
WFP warns of growing hunger and desperation in Gaza  

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon
  • The Israeli military and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago
Updated 8 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Sunday it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, the first time it has announced such an incident, as clashes on the Lebanese border escalate.
The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel, and was seen falling in Israeli territory, Hezbollah added. Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone.
The Israeli Defense Ministry did not provide comment. Israel’s military, which claimed more strikes on what it described as Hezbollah targets on Sunday, also did not comment.
Mohanad Hage Ali, of the Carnegie Middle East Center, said Hezbollah has “insinuated they have this capability but it is the first time they declare they have this kind of capability to shoot down a drone.”
Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations’ Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL said that one of its members was injured after shells hit its base near the village of Houla on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday.
The Israeli military and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago.
On Sunday, the military said its troops struck a cell in southern Lebanon that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles toward Israel, and that its aircraft struck Hezbollah targets in response to projectile launches from Lebanese territory.
Some 46 Hezbollah fighters have been killed and 43 injured in the borderlands so far, the group said, adding it had conducted 84 attacks at 42 points along the border since the start of the clashes. Israel’s military says at least seven of its soldiers have been killed so far.
UNIFIL said on Saturday that its headquarters near the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura was also damaged by a shell that landed inside the base.
“UNIFIL expresses serious concern over these two attacks on our troops who are tirelessly working 24/7 to restore stability in southern Lebanon and de-escalate this perilous situation, ” the force wrote on social media platform X.

 

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel Lebanon

Related

Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
World
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF
Media
Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic
Updated 29 October 2023
AP
AFP
Follow

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic

Erdogan opts for a low-key celebration of Turkiye’s 100th anniversary as secular republic
  • Sunday’s celebrations have been partially hit by Erdogan’s increasingly fierce attacks against Israel
Updated 29 October 2023
AP AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye marked its centenary as a post-Ottoman republic on Sunday with somewhat muted celebrations held in the shadow of Israel’s escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was front and center of day-long events that both honor the secular republic’s founder and play up the achievement of the Islamic-rooted party that has run Turkiye since 2002. 

“Our country is in safe hands, you may rest in peace,” Erdogan said after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. 

Erdogan led his conservative Justice and Development Party to power over the leftist Republican People’s Partyformed by Ataturk. 

He has spent much of the past decade testing the limits of Turkiye’s secular traditions as well as its ties with the West. 

These competing forces were on full display as Erdogan moved from honoring Turkiye’s past to celebrating his own government’s achievement while he was prime minister and president. 

Sunday’s celebrations have been partially hit by Erdogan’s increasingly fierce attacks against Israel over its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. 

Turkish state television has also scrapped the broadcast of concerts and other festivities because of the “alarming human tragedy in Gaza.” 

Erdogan’s lifelong defense of Palestinian rights has turned him into a hero across swathes of the Muslim world. 

He announced that 1.5 million people had come out for a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on Saturday that ended up drowning out national television coverage of the centenary. 

Erdogan accused the Israeli government of behaving like a “war criminal” and trying to “eradicate” Palestinians. “Israel, you are an occupier,” Erdogan declared. 

His remarks prompted Israel to announce the withdrawal of all diplomatic staff for a “re-evaluation” of relations. 

The emerging diplomatic crisis further pulled attention away from Turkiye’s birthday party and onto Erdogan’s handling of global affairs. 

Turkiye has suffered a turbulent spell of relations with Western allies since Erdogan survived a failed coup attempt in 2016 that he blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher. 

Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Turkiye and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month. A Turkish diplomatic source said all Israeli diplomats had left the country by Oct. 19. 

Erdogan speaks of ushering in a new era he has dubbed “The Century of Turkiye,” with a new constitution that would uphold conservative family values. 

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkiye as Erdogan steps up criticisms against Gaza siege
Middle-East
Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkiye as Erdogan steps up criticisms against Gaza siege
Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts

Arab-Israeli actor charged over pro-Hamas social media posts
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: A leading Arab-Israeli actor faces charges including “incitement to terrorism” over her social media posts that expressed support for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, justice officials said Sunday. 

Maisa Abdel Hadi, 37, who has played in several series, films and plays, was briefly arrested earlier this month after posting a picture of an elderly Israeli woman being abducted to Gaza by the militant group. 

In her Instagram story, Abdel Hadi, who lives in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, wrote that “this lady is going for the adventure of her lifetime,” adding laughter emojis.  

Abdel Hadi also wrote “our youths are good” in an apparent reference to the man abducting the elderly woman. 

Later in the day she posted a picture of a bulldozer breaching the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel during the attack. 

“Let’s go Berlin-style,” she wrote in a caption in reference to the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. 

In addition, the actor asked friends in a WhatsApp group if they “heard the good news” about the attack, before giving details about the attack on southern Israel by Hamas and the abductions. 

With 27,000 followers on Instagram, her “stories” in which “she expressed sympathy, encouragement and support to acts of terror,” could “under the circumstances cause an act of terror to take place,” the Justice Ministry said. 

She was also charged with “identifying with a terror group.” 

According to a ministry statement, Abdel Hadi’s charges, filed at the Nazareth district court, were the 30th to be filed since the start of the war on similar cases. 

Israeli-Arabs account for about a fifth of Israel’s population.

Topics: Israel Gaza

Related

Hollywood actors prod Biden to push for Mideast cease-fire
Lifestyle
Hollywood actors prod Biden to push for Mideast cease-fire
Special South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank photos
World
South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank
  • More than 110 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as violence surges across the territory during the ongoing war in Gaza. 

More than 110 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7. 

The ministry said three people aged 29 to 31 were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn, with the incidents taking place in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, in Nablus’s Askar refugee camp and in Tubas, a town further north. The ministry did not provide further details. 

The Israeli military said that during the activity to demolish the home of a militant in Askar, “explosive devices were hurled at Israeli security forces and exchanges of fire took place with terrorists.” 

During arrests of militants in Jenin and nearby, “suspects hurled explosive devices at the forces and exchanges of fire took place with terrorists,” the army said. 

And, while carrying out “counterterrorism activity in the town of Bayt Rima, terrorists hurled Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the forces, who responded with live fire,” according to a statement from the army. 

Israel occupied the West Bank during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out raids on Palestinian militants there. 

Since October 7, “over 1,030 wanted suspects have been apprehended” in the West Bank, “700 of whom are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization,” the army said. 

In recent months there has also been a rise in violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians. 

On Saturday, a 40-year-old Palestinian who was harvesting his olives was killed by a settler in the village of Sawiya near Nablus, the Health Ministry said. 

Settlers said he was killed as they acted in self-defense after a clash erupted between Palestinians and members of an Israeli community nearby.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

WFP warns of growing hunger and desperation in Gaza  
Middle-East
WFP warns of growing hunger and desperation in Gaza  
Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says
Middle-East
Labour will not punish calls for Gaza ceasefire, shadow minister says

Latest updates

Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
Hamas says ‘heavy fighting’ in Gaza as Israel boosts ground ops
Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war
Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric
Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.